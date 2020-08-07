« previous next »
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)

bailey90

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 02:40:46 pm
Not many details out yet, but Rocksteady have just shown that their next game is a Suicide Squad game where you'll be fighting Superman/the Justice League.

More details to be released at DC Fandome.

« Last Edit: August 23, 2020, 01:33:58 am by bailey90 »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 02:45:20 pm
Looking forward to this a lot. Really curious to see the gameplay.
J-Mc-

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 02:45:46 pm
Loads saying that it looks more like Bizarro than Superman due to the face being a little cracked on what little you can see of it.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 02:48:46 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on August  7, 2020, 02:45:46 pm
Loads saying that it looks more like Bizarro than Superman due to the face being a little cracked on what little you can see of it.

Good spot.

Wonder if it'll be set in the Arkhamverse? With all the references to wider DC in the Arkham games, was always curious to see those characters appear.
AndyMuller

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 03:16:18 pm
I hope this is good. Not really into Suicide Squad but I trust Rocksteady will make a solid game.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 06:18:16 pm
Superman makes this game 10x as interesting but if thats Bizarro its a little more meh.

Shame that its apparently a GAAS though
Something Worse

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 7, 2020, 11:34:40 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on August  7, 2020, 02:45:46 pm
Loads saying that it looks more like Bizarro than Superman due to the face being a little cracked on what little you can see of it.

Cape looks purple too, although that could be lighting.
bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • YNWA
Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Rocksteady)
August 14, 2020, 03:30:29 pm
Now officially revealed as 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League'
Drinks Sangria

Re: Suicide Squad (Rocksteady)
August 14, 2020, 03:34:01 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August  7, 2020, 06:18:16 pm
Superman makes this game 10x as interesting but if thats Bizarro its a little more meh.

Shame that its apparently a GAAS though
Sorry whats GAAS?
bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • YNWA
Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Rocksteady)
August 14, 2020, 03:38:26 pm
Something Worse

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 23, 2020, 03:57:08 am
There's a video

https://twitter.com/suicidesquadRS/status/1297326553106325504?s=09

4 player co-op, AI will fill in if you don't have 4.

It looks better than the other one, but ugh.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 23, 2020, 07:55:17 am
An open world Metropolis with Superman as a main character and you play as Captain Boomerang  ;D

Thought the trailer was great but whether it works as a game Im not so sure.
J-Mc-

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 23, 2020, 09:55:06 pm
Was rumours that you switch characters the same way you do in GTA, with each character doing their own thing when you switch.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 23, 2020, 10:03:35 pm
Interesting that they confirmed this is set in the Arkhamverse, unlike the Gotham Knights game.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
August 24, 2020, 10:17:30 am
Well at least both of them still have single player
AndyMuller

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
Today at 06:04:42 pm
Delayed until next year.
RedSince86

Re: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (2022, Rocksteady)
Today at 08:23:42 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:04:42 pm
Delayed until next year.


Always expected with Rockstar.
