Most of the polls suggest that the public are in favour of reversing elements of Brexit and I think that rejoining the Customs Unions would be accepted, especially if the benefits were clearly explained. Every prime-minister since the referendum has said that they are going to "make Brexit work" and every one has failed. It's possible that it cannot be made to work and that until we do start reversing elements of Brexit, the economy will continue to tank. What''s worse is that every day we fail to reverse elements of Brexit, the harder it will be to do so - as our standards continue to nose-dive and policies such as the SEZs gain traction.
I believe that the polls reflect "soft" support for such things. I reckon if Labour made it policy, the media would quickly get to work on these people and the support would melt away.
And let's not forget, "every PM since the referendum" has been a Tory up until now. And it was in none of their interests to actually make Brexit work. They were leading a dysfunctional party that clung to the ideology of Brexit, not the practicality of it.
Plus, Britain lost all its hard won deals and compromises when it left the EU; if we ever want to go back in, we will be over a barrel. Once people realise what the price of rejoining would be, I think many will cool on the idea.
Basically it has to get worse before it gets better. Which sucks, because a solid 40% of the population would welcome closer ties tomorrow. We're basically waiting for 15-20% of people to feel enough pain for long enough before even talking about the subject becomes a no brainer.