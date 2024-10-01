Poll

Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8600 on: October 1, 2024, 02:57:16 pm »
I don't know about peace, but I do know that people like me who voted Remain need to accept that Brexit happened and that we're going to have to deal with the fallout for the foreseeable future.

It's a toxic subject and will remain so for quite some time; people losing their shit because Labour won't address the issue need to tone it down. Labour has enough to deal with without creating trouble; the right wing media are torching Starmer over gifted clobber - imagine how they'd react if he said he hoped we could rejoin the single market?

Yeah, it sucks that this is the way it is - but it IS the way it is. Dealing with it doesn't mean we've surrendered the cause. Like UKIP in the 90s we will just have to bide our time. They waited 20-30 years to get what they wanted. Without an massive, indisputable and undeniable groundswell of public support that will batter the media and the lies into submission, it's an issue that's best left alone for me.

Moan about it certainly. Shake our heads, facepalm, head in hands by all means. But otherwise it's just a waste of emotional energy getting wound up about it.
Offline LuverlyRita

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8601 on: October 1, 2024, 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  1, 2024, 02:49:06 pm
I doubt there is anyone on here unsure about what I thought of Brexit and what I think of people that voted for it. Equally I don't like Reform as they seem like a mini-me fascist party that is likely to push the country ever-rightward.

So. We know that. But the reason I bring it up is - is it time to broker some peace? Do people know people that voted Brexit or Reform and still get on with them? Am I overreacting at the danger I see coming? Should we just forgive and forget and get on with it?
It used to be the case that some people were simply ill-informed and you stood a chance to arguing them round. But now they're actively wound up - I assume by social media - and it can be nigh on impossible to have any sensible debate or reason with them. It's not just Brexit either. We've seen it over vaccinations, 15 minute cities etc and even if you point out the harm they're doing to themselves, they still won't budge on their opinions. It's almost cult-like behaviour.
Offline LuverlyRita

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8602 on: October 1, 2024, 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  1, 2024, 02:57:16 pm
It's a toxic subject and will remain so for quite some time; people losing their shit because Labour won't address the issue need to tone it down. Labour has enough to deal with without creating trouble; the right wing media are torching Starmer over gifted clobber - imagine how they'd react if he said he hoped we could rejoin the single market?
Most of the polls suggest that the public are in favour of reversing elements of Brexit and I think that rejoining the Customs Unions would be accepted, especially if the benefits were clearly explained. Every prime-minister since the referendum has said that they are going to "make Brexit work" and every one has failed. It's possible that it cannot be made to work and that until we do start reversing elements of Brexit, the economy will continue to tank. What''s worse is that every day we fail to reverse elements of Brexit, the harder it will be to do so - as our standards continue to nose-dive and policies such as the SEZs gain traction.
Online Nobby Reserve

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8603 on: October 1, 2024, 05:04:19 pm »
Agree absolutely.

We need a drip-feed back to a halfway-house.

By 2030, mind, the majority of the over-70's at the time of the Referendum will be dead, so reducing the anti-EU vote.

Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8604 on: October 1, 2024, 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on October  1, 2024, 03:16:51 pm
Most of the polls suggest that the public are in favour of reversing elements of Brexit and I think that rejoining the Customs Unions would be accepted, especially if the benefits were clearly explained. Every prime-minister since the referendum has said that they are going to "make Brexit work" and every one has failed. It's possible that it cannot be made to work and that until we do start reversing elements of Brexit, the economy will continue to tank. What''s worse is that every day we fail to reverse elements of Brexit, the harder it will be to do so - as our standards continue to nose-dive and policies such as the SEZs gain traction.

I believe that the polls reflect "soft" support for such things. I reckon if Labour made it policy, the media would quickly get to work on these people and the support would melt away.

And let's not forget, "every PM since the referendum" has been a Tory up until now. And it was in none of their interests to actually make Brexit work. They were leading a dysfunctional party that clung to the ideology of Brexit, not the practicality of it.

Plus, Britain lost all its hard won deals and compromises when it left the EU; if we ever want to go back in, we will be over a barrel. Once people realise what the price of rejoining would be, I think many will cool on the idea.

Basically it has to get worse before it gets better. Which sucks, because a solid 40% of the population would welcome closer ties tomorrow. We're basically waiting for 15-20% of people to feel enough pain for long enough before even talking about the subject becomes a no brainer.
Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8605 on: October 1, 2024, 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  1, 2024, 05:04:19 pm
Agree absolutely.

We need a drip-feed back to a halfway-house.

By 2030, mind, the majority of the over-70's at the time of the Referendum will be dead, so reducing the anti-EU vote.

If only it were that simple. The support for Reform unfortunately suggests there are plenty of people under 70 who can be exploited on this matter. That's the whole point of Reform - it's all about Frottage working these knuckle draggers to keep the UK outside the EU permanently. He knows the referendum voters will die off, so by focussing on immigration he's looking to replace them with a younger generation of disgruntled idiots who feel disenfranchised. It's all about the long game.
Online Nobby Reserve

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8606 on: October 1, 2024, 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  1, 2024, 05:22:14 pm
If only it were that simple. The support for Reform unfortunately suggests there are plenty of people under 70 who can be exploited on this matter. That's the whole point of Reform - it's all about Frottage working these knuckle draggers to keep the UK outside the EU permanently. He knows the referendum voters will die off, so by focussing on immigration he's looking to replace them with a younger generation of disgruntled idiots who feel disenfranchised. It's all about the long game.


Reform got 14% of the vote. Let's not over-egg their importance.

The most recent poll (https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-poll-vote-rejoin-eu-brexit-new-referendum-pm-keir-starmer/) in August found that 59% would vote to rejoin (41% against).

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)
Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8607 on: October 1, 2024, 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  1, 2024, 05:34:42 pm

Reform got 14% of the vote. Let's not over-egg their importance.

The most recent poll (https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-poll-vote-rejoin-eu-brexit-new-referendum-pm-keir-starmer/) in August found that 59% would vote to rejoin (41% against).

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)

They still got over 4 million votes, and this is an issue that Frottage can count on the backing of the Daily Heil and other papers and social media over. Like I said, it's a long game issue, and the purpose of Reform is to continue to cultivate hostility towards all things not-British.

And as I said to Rita, I don't think the support reflected in the polls is firm enough not to be swayed by pressure from the media and Reform if issues like rejoining the Customs Union became Labour policy. Whether people feel a direct impact from them would be irrelevant - the media tells these people how to feel.

This was the mistake we all made with the referendum in the first place. We all assumed nobody would be that thick. We were wrong. Like it or not, it's just not a topic that's open for discussion right now, and it probably won't be for at least another five years.
Offline LuverlyRita

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8608 on: October 1, 2024, 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  1, 2024, 05:34:42 pm

To me, the fist step needs to be rejoining the Customs Union.

Barely anyone would notice a difference. It wouldn't open the immigration floodgates or anything like that. It just brings regulatory alignment, which makes trading with the EU much more simple, fast and straightforward. It also has the benefit of allowing us to piggyback onto the EU's trade deal (negotiated from a far stronger position than washed-up Blightly could ever hope to achieve)
I agree 100 percent. It's blindingly obvious and could be key to achieving the growth that Labour desire. Even if it's one for the future, Labour need to tread carefully to ensure that any current plans don't make rejoining the CU too difficult. For example, Starmer et al appear keen SEZs but if they offer overly generous financial incentives and tax exemptions then that will not wash with the EU who operate similar zones within a strict code of conduct.
Offline LuverlyRita

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8609 on: October 1, 2024, 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  1, 2024, 05:47:51 pm
And as I said to Rita, I don't think the support reflected in the polls is firm enough not to be swayed by pressure from the media and Reform if issues like rejoining the Customs Union became Labour policy. Whether people feel a direct impact from them would be irrelevant - the media tells these people how to feel.
This is why - even if it's not an openly stated policy - tackling the media ought to be one of Labour's top priorities. The BBC is awash with Tory apologists and it's about time the UK started tightening up on who can and cannot own newspapers.
Offline Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8610 on: October 1, 2024, 07:46:07 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on October  1, 2024, 06:20:12 pm
This is why - even if it's not an openly stated policy - tackling the media ought to be one of Labour's top priorities. The BBC is awash with Tory apologists and it's about time the UK started tightening up on who can and cannot own newspapers.

The BBC can be brought to heel. Sadly the same cannot be said for other sections of the media. It becomes even more difficult when you factor in outright lies and premeditated disinformation. You only have to look at the riots to see what kind of a hold this nonsense has over people. ("They're eating the DAWGS!!")
Offline Lusty

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8611 on: October 2, 2024, 09:59:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  1, 2024, 02:49:06 pm
A week or so ago I went off on a bit of (drunken) rant about pretty much half the country.

This came about because I had returned from the pub and watched a political video involving Brexiters that have now moved onto Remain. Suffice to say their views were pretty appalling. Racist. Xenophobic and bigoted. But. Worse of all, totally misinformed - perhaps wilfully so.

When I've had a few I do find I kick off a bit and RAWK is a place I tend to do it in as there are seemingly quite a few people that are as upset and disgusted as I am.

Rather than admitting it was a con and a lie and has wrecked the country, I find out that it's people like ME that voted Remain that are THE issue. Without people like ME, Brexit would have been a complete success and WE would have been able to TAKE. BACK. CONTROL.

They then went on to say how marvellous it would be to see everyones human rights taken off them (Including theirs) as they are seeking to leave the ECHR.

They then went on to say that Reform was the 'Party of the People' and that those that are 'inferior' should be deported. The rest read out like something off 'The World at War'. Depressing stuff.


I doubt there is anyone on here unsure about what I thought of Brexit and what I think of people that voted for it. Equally I don't like Reform as they seem like a mini-me fascist party that is likely to push the country ever-rightward.



So. We know that. But the reason I bring it up is - is it time to broker some peace? Do people know people that voted Brexit or Reform and still get on with them? Am I overreacting at the danger I see coming? Should we just forgive and forget and get on with it?
I know lots of people who voted for Brexit that I still get on with.  It's fine, people are allowed to have different opinions and being misinformed is not a crime.  If you had a time machine though and showed them what would happen with Cameron resigning and the inmates taking over the asylum that followed I don't think any of them would vote leave again.

I will admit that before the vote I wasn't convinced either way, my general feeling was it was a complicated political and economic decision which I was completely unqualified to make (which is why I voted for the status quo).  After the vote it seemed such an obvious mistake though.
Offline PaulF

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8612 on: October 15, 2024, 02:26:37 pm »
https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/14/uk_usbc_charging_standard/


We should definitely have pints as our charging standard. That'd show em.
Online Nobby Reserve

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8613 on: October 15, 2024, 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 15, 2024, 02:26:37 pm
https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/14/uk_usbc_charging_standard/


We should definitely have pints as our charging standard. That'd show em.


Quote
the chances are pretty small that device makers will be prepared to build special versions of their products to cater specifically to the UK consumer, should the government elect to go its own way.

But didn't the Brexiteers tell us....?  :o

Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8614 on: October 15, 2024, 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 15, 2024, 02:26:37 pm
https://www.theregister.com/2024/10/14/uk_usbc_charging_standard/


We should definitely have pints as our charging standard. That'd show em.
On the face of it this sounds like a consultation that is a waste of time and money.  It's the kind of thing I'd have expected to be spearheaded by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Hopefully it's just a tick box exercise and the UK will adopt the EU (and Indian) standards.  I'm willing to give the new government the benefit of the doubt on this one whereas I'd have expected the Brexit zealots in the Tory party to come up with any kind of ridiculous solution.
Offline PaulF

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8615 on: October 25, 2024, 10:17:52 pm »
Well... I've got a job automating a whole pile of customs forms for a company that exports to Europe.  So that's a win.  Right?  Isn't it?
I mean it's not like the money I'll earn from this will be sucked up by everything I buy being more expensive or anything.....
Offline TSC

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8616 on: November 14, 2024, 10:00:47 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8617 on: November 16, 2024, 09:12:28 pm »
Jesus cheeses.

Quote
UK cheeses miss out on international prize after getting stuck in customs
At the World Cheese Awards in Portugal, British entries were conspicuous by their absence after failing to clear import controls

On Friday, 240 experts from 40 countries descended on Viseu in northern Portugal for the World Cheese Awards. The judges sampled throughout the day, with a washed-rind raw sheeps milk cheese from the host country, queijo de ovelha amanteigado, named the best.

But throughout the afternoon, the British contingent noticed something strange: gaps on several of the tables. Britains cheeses, it transpired, hadnt passed customs, and were robbed of the chance to compete with the worlds best.

Occasionally some countries cheeses dont make it, said John Farrand, director of the Guild of Fine Food, which runs the event. But Farrand added the Guild is granted a special licence each year to import cheeses, and British cheesemakers complied with all the conditions.

On Friday morning, however, it became apparent that the cheeses hadnt been cleared. The reasons are unclear to me, even on Friday we were still fighting to get some clarity and clear instruction on what wasnt right, but we had no success, Farrand told the Observer yesterday. Up to 252 cheeses from 67 makers may have been affected.

Farrand pointed out that cheeses from countries that were typically much more difficult to import for the judging, such as those from South Africa, Japan and several South American nations, were able to compete. While the exact cause is still unknown, leaving the EU has made things trickier, Farrand said. Before Brexit, this wouldnt have been a thing. Thats a fact.

Judge James Grant, co-founder of the Real Cheese Project, said: Its really devastating. The UKs going through an incredible change as far as cheese is going. Theres an incredible amount of hard work from these cheesemakers who are putting handmade artisan cheese back on the map. Its really, really sad.

Grant added that since Britain left the EU, importing and exporting cheese has become more challenging, with the increase of bureaucracy and red tape. Its a view shared by Jane Quicke, of Quickes cheddar in Devon. Speaking from Viseu, Quicke told the Observer that since leaving the EU, we have had cheese held up, rejected and wrongly charged tariff countless times. Our cheese has to travel from Devon to Preston to the Netherlands instead of going straight to the end customer like it used to.

Quicke added she was so sad that many English cheeses, including ours, were not able to be judged alongside our international counterparts, but I am not entirely surprised.

For Grant, it wasnt just that Britains cheeses werent able to receive any medals  one or two often make the top 10, and a British cheese called Cornish kern last won in 2017. But each of the 4,786 cheeses judged receives feedback, giving makers a chance to learn and improve their product.

Hundreds of British cheesemakers have worked so hard and are so proud of what they do. Grant added that the World Cheese Awards can turn peoples lives around, and predicted the Portuguese winners life would change overnight. For the cheesemakers to receive a blow like this within hours of the largest cheese competition about to open was a hammer blow not only for British cheese, but cheese as a whole.

Sam Wilkin, part of the team behind yarlington and rollright, was very disappointed they couldnt compete. We fancied our chances, Wilkin admitted. What it really shows is that its very hard to export cheese post Brexit. The Guild will have done everything in their power to make it happen, they will have dotted Is and crossed Ts, but if someone at the border decides something isnt quite right, or they misinterpret a piece of paper, the whole thing falls apart.

We are really disappointed to not compete but it raises the more important question of what kind of damage are export controls with our nearest trading partner doing to our industry?

https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/nov/16/uk-cheeses-miss-out-on-international-prize-after-getting-stuck-in-customs
Offline Robinred

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8618 on: November 16, 2024, 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 16, 2024, 09:12:28 pm
Jesus cheeses.


😡 what next? Denied entry to pork belly awards? You just cant Truss these foreigners.
Offline TSC

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8619 on: November 16, 2024, 10:46:13 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8620 on: November 16, 2024, 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 16, 2024, 10:46:13 pm
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8clfn1

> Paperwork - UK cheese doesn't make it to World Cheese Awards in Portugal.
> Without Paperwork - 22,000kg smuggled out of the country to markets like Russia/Middle East.
Offline Jshooters

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8621 on: November 22, 2024, 12:58:37 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 12:46:18 am »
This will cause yet another surge in the application for Irish passports.

Quote
Spain proposes 100% tax on homes bought by non-EU residents
Pedro Sánchez announces measure in response to anger over rising housing costs

Spain has announced plans to impose a tax of up to 100% on real estate bought by non-residents from countries outside the EU, such as the UK, in an aim to tackle the countrys housing crisis.

The measure was one of a dozen unveiled on Monday by the countrys prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, as the government seeks to quell mounting anger over housing costs that have soared far beyond the reach of many in Spain.

Sánchez sought to underline the global nature of the challenge, citing housing prices that had swelled 48% in the past decade across Europe, far outpacing household incomes.

Sánchez described the tax of up to 100% as unprecedented in Spanish history. Just to give an idea, in 2023 alone non-European Union residents bought around 27,000 houses and flats in Spain. And they didnt do it to live in them, they didnt do it for their families to have a place to live, they did it to speculate, to make money from them, which we  in the context of shortage that we are in  obviously cannot allow.

https://www.theguardian
.com/world/2025/jan/13/spain-proposes-100-tax-on-homes-bought-by-non-eu-residents

