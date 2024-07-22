Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 621316 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8560 on: July 22, 2024, 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 22, 2024, 12:10:48 pm
To be fair, what he's saying is not rocket science and it is what remainers have been saying all the time. Which makes it even worse that a lot of people (who should have known better) were too thick to understand it or just didn't care, because they thought Brexit would benefit them.
I agree, You didn't need to know the ins and outs of Brexit to know it was always going to end in disaster but many closed their ears to common sense.
EG. A few leave supporters told me nobody knows what will happen so I cant be certain Brexit will be a disaster, it could be a big success, nobody knows.
I always told them.
So UK companies won't be able to guarantee a delivery date for their goods after Brexit. before Brexit a company in the EU can order something on a Monday afternoon and their UK supplier can guarantee delivery the following day, after Brexit they will be saying we will try and get it to you on Wendesday or Thursday but we can't guarentee this as it's out of our control. this is massive, companys today operate a hand to mouth system, yet nobody knows what will happen, it's obvious what will happen, those EU companies will look for more reliable suppliers.
Tarrifs and import dutys will also make those same goods more expensive which will make UK companies less competitive but nobody knows what will happen when we are forced to increase the prices of all our exports. I could add more like red tape.
Something most leave voters never considered, we didn't just rip our trade deal with the EU, we ripped up our trade deals all over the world but nobody knows what will happen.
Investment, Come to the UK and export to the other side of the world.    :butt :butt

I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2024, 01:30:12 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,886
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8561 on: July 22, 2024, 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 22, 2024, 12:49:00 pm

I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.


I tihnk it was Andy@Allerton that made me realise, you are trying to convince people with an almost religious belief about what would happen.  That's  an impossible argument. And even now it will be remoaners to blame for not Brexiting hard enough .
Pastafarianism is a great way at looking at how impossible it is to use rational arguments to change peoples' minds on this.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8562 on: July 22, 2024, 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 22, 2024, 12:49:00 pm


I think Blair was saying many people still hold views they've held for the last 40yrs, the world has moved on, the world trades differently today. yet those people with old outdated opinions still had influence, I found it annoying as the more I learned about the EU the more I knew how clueless they were.

Im not sure if were on the same page or not, however what I took from what Blair was saying - wed be moronic (self harming) by a delusion either economically or politically go it alone. He articulated perfectly the benefits economically (largest trading block) and politically (how can we possibly compete with growing states such as china etc)

The British empire evaporated after the Second World War, and we need to learn our place - the good will and soft power we have accumulated with the rest of other European nations as a collective gave us a competitive power when sat at the table negotiating. Standing alone we have less power than Indonesia.

Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8563 on: July 22, 2024, 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 22, 2024, 01:03:02 pm
I tihnk it was Andy@Allerton that made me realise, you are trying to convince people with an almost religious belief about what would happen.  That's  an impossible argument. And even now it will be remoaners to blame for not Brexiting hard enough .
Pastafarianism is a great way at looking at how impossible it is to use rational arguments to change peoples' minds on this.
Sorry Paul, I should of made myself clearer, the points you quoted were about some of our politicians. many held the same opinions they held decades earlier, theres no excuse for this, anyone who worked in a major company knew the world we traded in back in the 70s was a completely different way of trading than we have today. it's not a matter of trying to change their minds, the fact they don't know this themselves is down to being lazy and old fashioned, we should all be prepared to challenge our opinions when the evidence suggests we are wrong. spouting their mouths off trying to convince others to believe their opinions was grossly incompetent.   

I think Brexit taught us a hell of a lot about how the public form opinions on politics and politicians.
What else can we do to reach people if your basing your arguments on common sense.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2024, 01:28:05 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8564 on: July 22, 2024, 01:56:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 22, 2024, 01:10:38 pm
Im not sure if were on the same page or not, however what I took from what Blair was saying - wed be moronic (self harming) by a delusion either economically or politically go it alone. He articulated perfectly the benefits economically (largest trading block) and politically (how can we possibly compete with growing states such as china etc)

The British empire evaporated after the Second World War, and we need to learn our place - the good will and soft power we have accumulated with the rest of other European nations as a collective gave us a competitive power when sat at the table negotiating. Standing alone we have less power than Indonesia.
Yeah, agree with your post I was bringing up why some of our Politicians never appreciated or fully understood Blairs point. they still held the same opinions they held 40yrs before, the world had moved on.
There were a few videos of this posted on here before Brexit going into more detail so many of us understood this before the referendum, one Liverpool professor had a PHD on EU rules and regulations posted a few videos explaining all these problems after Brexit, it was far simpler than many people imagine, who has the most clout when it comes to getting the best deal, the country with 80 million customers like the UK or a group of countrys united with 400 million customers like the EU. it's about clout. this is the point Blair is making, we would sit down with giants who can offer us 100s of millions of customers, we will be forced to give them what they want if we want a trade deal. eg India want more visas, they want us to allow more people from India to emigrate to the UK, I pointed this out to 1 leave supporter after Brexit who basically voted to stop Muslims from the middle east coming into the country, he seemed shocked when I told him those Muslims aren't in the EU so they couldn't come in anyway but we will be forced to allow more Muslims to come in from India if we want a trade deal, India has 10 times more Muslims than the whole of the EU.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2024, 01:59:31 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8565 on: July 22, 2024, 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 22, 2024, 04:50:12 am
https://xcancel.com/the_chrisshaw/status/1785435152551702852?s=46

What I especially enjoy about this is that in the first bit when he talks about "banding together to sit opposite the giants at the table" it could literally just be about trade unions in the workplace. No wonder this sort of viewpoint came more easily to the Labour benches.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8566 on: July 22, 2024, 05:23:42 pm »
For those Brexit voters who wouldnt or couldnt think on a global scale they simply heard the message that being in the EU allowed all these foreigner's into our country. Leaving would solve this influx and they would be better off as a result.

Enough voters have since realised that these pesky immigrants are still arriving and leaving made no difference. The vote would be to remain now. Labour wont say we try and go back in as its still a divisive topic and Frottage would be in his element preaching his hate agenda.

Blair was looking far ahead and I fear for our country if we remain outside the EU.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,293
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8567 on: August 13, 2024, 10:00:59 am »
Just read that Brexiteer British patriot Tommy Robinson travels on an Irish passport to avoid the Brexit mess. Furthermore, the Irish government are looking into confiscating it because he may have lied on the form, saying (needlessly, I may add) that he was born in Ireland.
« Last Edit: August 13, 2024, 10:02:45 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8568 on: August 13, 2024, 10:22:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 13, 2024, 10:00:59 am
Just read that Brexiteer British patriot Tommy Robinson travels on an Irish passport to avoid the Brexit mess. Furthermore, the Irish government are looking into confiscating it because he may have lied on the form, saying (needlessly, I may add) that he was born in Ireland.

The should rescind it anyway. Spain could easily boot him from their shores and he'd either have to go to the UAE or return home to defend his mother country.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8569 on: August 19, 2024, 03:23:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 13, 2024, 10:22:37 am
The should rescind it anyway. Spain could easily boot him from their shores and he'd either have to go to the UAE or return home to defend his mother country.


I'm sure Putin would give him a home. He'd certainly fit in with the other fascists there.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8570 on: August 21, 2024, 07:58:39 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,797
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8571 on: August 21, 2024, 08:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 21, 2024, 07:58:39 pm
Another Brexit dividend:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx29nzd1drgo

 It will be linked to your passport, so if your passport expires in less than three years, you will need to apply for a new Etias when you get a new one.

Cue whining from the Mail as their gammon readers dont understand the complexity of the rules the EU have introduced to protect their borders.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,867
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8572 on: August 21, 2024, 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 21, 2024, 07:58:39 pm
Another Brexit dividend:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx29nzd1drgo

watching gammons lose their shit over this is hilarious, it's essentially the EU managing their borders 🤣
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8573 on: August 22, 2024, 01:33:38 am »
I think I've read some time ago that the funny thing is, that the UK were one of the members that were pushing for this system... :D
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,531
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8574 on: August 22, 2024, 08:32:26 am »
Quote from: stoa on August 22, 2024, 01:33:38 am
I think I've read some time ago that the funny thing is, that the UK were one of the members that were pushing for this system... :D

;D


But only for others! Why would it be used on Brits?! The UK deserve a much better deal!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8575 on: August 22, 2024, 08:43:37 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 21, 2024, 11:34:37 pm
watching gammons lose their shit over this is hilarious, it's essentially the EU managing their borders 🤣


The old "Fog in the Channel: Europe cut off!" mentality.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,514
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8576 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
I have three years to go on my UK passport but am entitled to an Irish one (No, my name is not Stephen!) so was thinking of applying before this fingerprint nonsense comes in. (Too late!)

The thing is, though, important Irish concessions aside, if I don't reapply for a UK passport am I going to end up having to prove my right to remain when I return to the UK from my holiday if they ever go tit for tat? I had thought I could get this marked in the passport but this apparently costs more than the passport itself. There's also the hassle of getting replacement Birth and Marriage Certificates for myself and my Mother so I am wondering if it's worth bothering...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up aperson that I find irritating the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,531
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 12:09:46 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm
I have three years to go on my UK passport but am entitled to an Irish one (No, my name is not Stephen!) so was thinking of applying before this fingerprint nonsense comes in. (Too late!)

The thing is, though, important Irish concessions aside, if I don't reapply for a UK passport am I going to end up having to prove my right to remain when I return to the UK from my holiday if they ever go tit for tat? I had thought I could get this marked in the passport but this apparently costs more than the passport itself. There's also the hassle of getting replacement Birth and Marriage Certificates for myself and my Mother so I am wondering if it's worth bothering...

Why not both?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 