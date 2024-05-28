Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.



20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.

75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.



I've suggested a system before where you set a fixed number, and you subtract your age from that number and your vote counts that amount of times. So let's say for example you set it to 200. If you are 20, you get 180 votes. If you are 80 you get 120 votes. I.E. the older you are the less your vote counts, reflecting you have less stake in the long terms results of elections. You could set a higher number if you want less of a range between the old and young, or a lower number for a bigger range.