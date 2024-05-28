Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 03:57:41 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.

That would depend if our Doctors would be exposed to the next pandemic virus wearing just Michelle Mone Ooh La La PPE again...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 04:55:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
what a glorious(ly stupid) idea.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 05:55:42 pm
I was wondering a few weeks back if joining the Euro would make much difference to us (aside from the huge admin / systems savings).
 The ERM though was an utter disaster, but I don't know why, so can't apply the reasoning.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 07:42:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.

I've suggested a system before where you set a fixed number, and you subtract your age from that number and your vote counts that amount of times. So let's say for example you set it to 200. If you are 20, you get 180 votes. If you are 80 you get 120 votes. I.E. the older you are the less your vote counts, reflecting you have less stake in the long terms results of elections. You could set a higher number if you want less of a range between the old and young, or a lower number for a bigger range.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 08:05:47 pm
Do you have to declare you plan to move overseas when you bring in the multiplier?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 08:06:51 pm
What if you have a chronic illness?  Is your vote worth less if you are diagnosed with a brain tumour? What if you are diagnosed at lunchtime of the election and you voted already.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
Also. How do you deal with the fact that some areas, through deprivation have a lower life expectancy.

This is sounding more hare brained than Sunak plans.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 11:00:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.

Well then we are fucked because the vast majority of the public are idiots.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 28, 2024, 11:00:37 pm
Well then we are fucked because the vast majority of the public are idiots.
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 11:46:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?

That assumes that people who have lived the life are therefore more knowledgable in politics and in fact voting Tory and Brexit is the right idea. I say look at polling and cut off the people from voting who start expressing right wing views.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2024, 11:48:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 11:37:44 pm
good point :)
but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?
I'm not saying I believe it, but there's a tiny clue in the title of this thread. All that life experience full of the benefits and freedoms they'd enjoyed went straight out the window by that demographic voted to take us out of the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:11:54 am
Quote from: Schmidt on May 28, 2024, 03:44:54 pm
Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election.

20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote.
75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:18:28 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:54 am
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.

No idea, but it's been entertaining at least.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:25:44 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:18:28 am
No idea, but it's been entertaining at least.
Well, yes, in a bizarre kind of way. ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:54 am
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.

Haha.  Have you seen the bears in the transfer thread?
The rawkerati get bored and just run with things sometimes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:12:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 09:15:20 pm
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.
Aren't IQ tests generally considered to be biased towards certain demographics?

Might be easier to go with Kh plan and just install her as supreme leader.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:22:44 pm
I think it's pretty well established at this point that people who have blue eyes are smarter than most and so their votes should get counted 4 times.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:27:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:44 pm
I think it's pretty well established at this point that people who have blue eyes are smarter than most and so their votes should get counted 4 times.

How do you know what eyes Kh has?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:34:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:27:46 pm
How do you know what eyes Kh has?
no idea about her eyes.  guess what colour mine are?  :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
Getting dangerously close to Godwin's Law here...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:09:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on May 28, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
Also. How do you deal with the fact that some areas, through deprivation have a lower life expectancy.

This is sounding more hare brained than Sunak plans.

Life expectancy isnt immutable. Therefore a universal 200 minus age is actually fair on this point as it doesnt bias towards or against life expectancy.

We can debate the mechanics of democracy all day but as long as we have neoliberalism at the heart of it all, nothing will change.
