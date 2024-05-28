Labour should introduce a law where the value of each vote is multiplied by the statistical likelihood of that voter still being alive for the next election. 20 years old and studying to be a doctor? You get .99 of a vote. 75 years old and obese? You get .05 of a vote.
fuck tying it to age, tie it to IQ or the ability to pass a test about current issues and what each party's policy is on each of them.
Well then we are fucked because the vast majority of the public are idiots.
good point but who TF believes ppl in their early 20's with basically zero life experience should get more of a vote than someone who's lived a life and - most likely - lived under a variety of political parties?
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
I am puzzled as to why there is so much serious discussion about what was - surely - a throwaway, tongue-in-cheek comment from @Schmidt.
No idea, but it's been entertaining at least.
I think it's pretty well established at this point that people who have blue eyes are smarter than most and so their votes should get counted 4 times.
How do you know what eyes Kh has?
Also. How do you deal with the fact that some areas, through deprivation have a lower life expectancy.This is sounding more hare brained than Sunak plans.
