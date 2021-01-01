Am begining to think 1 or 2 Reform d/head MPs might not be a bad thing when it comes to Brexit.

It's nearly 8 yrs since the referendum but any calls to rejoin the SM+CU are met with not respecting the result of the referendum. how Labour have never respected the result of the referendum, that's the argument Reform and the ERG make to stop any calls to rejoin the SM+CU, it's not about them proving Brexit is good thing it's always about respecting democracy and the result of the referendum.

It's actually boll... as well. Brexit wasn't defined when we voted to leave the EU back in 2016. nothing on the ballot slip said anything other than leaving the EU.

The definition of Brexit accepted now came at least 4 months after the referendum when Theresa May laid down those disastrous red lines, every chance of a softer Brexit was gone when Labour were forced to change their stance and support Mays red lines. I still believe those Red lines came from the ERG, they forced May to accept them to hold the Tory party together, May and Corbyn didn't understand the implications of those red lines, Johnson never understood them 3 yrs later either, reports say he said we are f... when they were explained to him.

Those red lines made a good deal that limited the damage of Brexit impossible



So that's the problem Labour have, they can't argue to re-join the SM +CU right now as the not respecting democracy attacks will come flying in from Reform and the ERG nutters. it won't be about whether Brexit is a success it will be about respecting democracy.



Ive heard Frottage say we might as well be back in the EU as we are still following EU rules and regulations, that's brilliant. exactly what's needed to get Brexit re-join argument acceptable without the democracy attacks kicking off. let the Brexit nutters say we might as well be back in the EU.

Starmer will negotiate closer alignment, I hope a few brexit nutters shout we might as well be back in the EU, we need another referendum. I expect Frottage to say this as that will make him relevant again. a few Reform MPs calling for it in Parliament will be great, it will be a different ball game then.

Reform wont be able to say Labour want another referendum shows they don't respect democracy as they will have called for a referendum themselves, it will be about voting on whether we should re-join or go for the hard Brexit, there will be some nutters who will support Reforms Brexit but the vote to re-join will be overwhelming. maybe make it a election issue rather than a referendum at the following election if we are confident.





