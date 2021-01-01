Poll

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8480 on: Today at 12:30:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:06:15 am
???  Corbyn became relevant when you tried to re-write history trying to claim Starmers Labour are hard Brexiteers. am setting the record straight.
 Do you understand the conditions of being in the Single Market?
It means you have to agree and accept all EU rules and regulations. the hard left opposed this on principle, Corbyn argued we should be free to decide our own laws, that can only mean a hard Brexit as a soft brexit means accepting EU rules and regulations.

I understand the difference between a hard Brexit and a soft Brexit. a simple definition is we should be back in the single market which is basically a ready made deal you don't need to negotiate but there are other ways of achieving a soft Brexit, agree to as many EU rules and regulations as possible which will make trade between the UK and EU more reliable, cheaper and faster. your taking away the trade barriers,  that's impossible under the hard lefts policy on Brexit.


You're not setting the record straight at all. Hard Brexit meant leaving the single market and customs union, Starmer's Labour support staying out of the single market and customs union. Soft Brexit meant staying in the single market and customs union. Discussion is impossible when you keep changing the meaning of words.

I don't give a fuck what Corbyn's views are, and even if I did they're irrelevant because he isn't a Labour MP.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 12:45:57 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:30:13 am
You're not setting the record straight at all. Hard Brexit meant leaving the single market and customs union, Starmer's Labour support staying out of the single market and customs union. Soft Brexit meant staying in the single market and customs union. Discussion is impossible when you keep changing the meaning of words.

I don't give a fuck what Corbyn's views are, and even if I did they're irrelevant because he isn't a Labour MP.
If you go back to 2016 till say 2019, a soft Brexit was a Norwegian deal,  being a member of the EEA, your in the single market but no representation at the EU, maybe a Swiss deal, views back then were any other deal was a hard  Brexit, we have accepted we are out the EU and no Norwegian ready made deal, we now have to negotiate our own deal,  you can only judge this by a sliding scale as all the ready made deals are off the table. we can agree to all EU rules and regulations and have no say or vote at the EU if we want; that's 100% a soft Brexit, so it's a matter of how soft or hard we want Brexit to be.
Starmer has made no secret of is intentions, he will  negotiate close alignment, that means he wants a Brexit far softer than we have now. theres no way anyone can claim Labour are hard Brexiteers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 12:55:23 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:45:57 am
If you go back to 2016 till say 2019, a soft Brexit was a Norwegian deal,  being a member of the EEA, your in the single market but no representation at the EU, maybe a Swiss deal, views back then were any other deal was a hard  Brexit, we have accepted we are out the EU and no Norwegian ready made deal, we now have to negotiate our own deal,  you can only judge this by a sliding scale as all the ready made deals are off the table. we can agree to all EU rules and regulations and have no say or vote at the EU if we want; that's 100% a soft Brexit, so it's a matter of how soft or hard we want Brexit to be.
Starmer has made no secret of is intentions, he will  negotiate close alignment, that means he wants a Brexit far softer than we have now. theres no way anyone can claim Labour are hard Brexiteers.

For the last time -

Hard Brexit = out of the single market and customs union.
Labour policy = out of the single market and customs union.

I'll leave it at that because it's a basic fact that you seemingly won't accept so any further discussion is pointless.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 01:02:13 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:55:23 am
For the last time -

Hard Brexit = out of the single market and customs union.
Labour policy = out of the single market and customs union.

I'll leave it at that because it's a basic fact that you seemingly won't accept so any further discussion is pointless.

Labour want closer ties with the EU. In 2016 Corbyn was as much a part of the problem as all the other hard Brexiters.

The Tories would drum up all sorts of nutters that voted for Brexit by re-making it as a political hot potato.

In your view, would it be better for Labour to be 100% honest and possibly leave the Tories in power for the next 14 years? What would happen with the EU then? I can guarantee absolutely that under the Tories, the Brexit would get harder and include stuff like leaving more stuff and more rights being stuffed - Human Rights is the tip of the Iceberg. Just look at what shitheads like Truss and Frottage have been up to recently.

And there are still plenty of dickheads in this country that believe they were right who would turn against Labour again in a heartbeat if Labour pledged to tell everyone in the world that these dickheads are fucking stupid - which would be what they would be voting on should Labour announce a full reversal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8484 on: Today at 01:51:37 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:55:23 am
For the last time -

Hard Brexit = out of the single market and customs union.
Labour policy = out of the single market and customs union.

I'll leave it at that because it's a basic fact tha-Customs ut you seemingly won't accept so any further discussion is pointless.
You want to claim any deal Starmer makes with the EU shows he wants a hard Brexit as he refuses to argue we should join the single market and customs union. we all know he history 2016-2020 on what took us here, we all know why Labour cant argue to re-join the Single market right now. 


Brexit has evolved
You can't judge Brexit like that now. you can't class every EU deal all the same as it makes no difference, every deal is a hard Brexit as we are out of the SM+CU, that tells us nothing.

It's about being able to judge how soft or hard we want Brexit to be now until we re-join the SM+CU.
It's about being able to judge and show the difference between a ERG Hard Brexit relationship with the EU and Labours softer Brexit relationship.

Ive explained this as well, the more EU rules and regulations we agree too the more the trade barriers come down, more reliable, more cheaper. less red tape= more trade with the EU and growth. that's a softer type Brexit compared to the other end of the scale, the ERGs perfect Brexit, no EU regulations, red tape increases, costs go up for UK company's, less reliable,= less trade with the EU, Growth stagnates even further, that's a hard Brexit.



Starmers Labour never put us in this mess, he has to clean it all up.



.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8485 on: Today at 02:48:02 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:51:37 am
You...
want to claim any deal Starmer makes with the EU shows he wants a hard Brexit as he refuses to argue we should join the single market and customs union. we all know he history 2016-2020 on what took us here, we all know why Labour cant argue to re-join the Single market right now. 


Brexit has evolved
You can't judge Brexit like that now. you can't class every EU deal all the same as it makes no difference, every deal is a hard Brexit as we are out of the SM+CU, that tells us nothing.

It's about being able to judge how soft or hard we want Brexit to be now until we re-join the SM+CU.
It's about being able to judge and show the difference between a ERG Hard Brexit relationship with the EU and Labours softer Brexit relationship.

Ive explained this as well, the more EU rules and regulations we agree too the more the trade barriers come down, more reliable, more cheaper. less red tape= more trade with the EU and growth. that's a softer type Brexit compared to the other end of the scale, the ERGs perfect Brexit, no EU regulations, red tape increases, costs go up for UK company's, less reliable,= less trade with the EU, Growth stagnates even further, that's a hard Brexit.
Starmers Labour never put us in this mess, he has to clean it all up.



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8486 on: Today at 11:22:38 am »
 Am begining to think 1 or 2 Reform d/head MPs might not be a bad thing when it comes to Brexit.
It's nearly 8 yrs since the referendum but any calls to rejoin the SM+CU are met with not respecting the result of the referendum.  how Labour have never respected the result of the referendum, that's the argument Reform and the ERG make to stop any calls to rejoin the SM+CU, it's not about them proving Brexit is good thing it's always about respecting democracy and the result of the referendum.
It's actually boll... as well. Brexit wasn't defined when we voted to leave the EU back in 2016. nothing on the ballot slip said anything other than leaving the EU.
The definition of Brexit accepted now came at least 4 months after the referendum when Theresa May laid down those disastrous red lines, every chance of a softer Brexit was gone when Labour were forced to change their stance and support Mays red lines. I still believe those Red lines came from the ERG, they forced May to accept them to hold the Tory party together, May and Corbyn didn't understand the implications of those red lines, Johnson never understood them 3 yrs later either, reports say he said we are f... when they were explained to him.
Those red lines made a good deal that limited the damage of Brexit impossible

So that's the problem Labour have, they can't argue to re-join the SM +CU right now as the not respecting democracy attacks will come flying in from Reform and the ERG nutters. it won't be about whether Brexit is a success it will be about respecting democracy.

Ive heard Frottage say we might as well be back in the EU as we are still following EU rules and regulations, that's brilliant. exactly what's needed to get Brexit re-join argument acceptable without the democracy attacks kicking off. let the Brexit nutters say we might as well be back in the EU.
Starmer will negotiate closer alignment, I hope a few brexit nutters shout we might as well be back in the EU, we need another referendum. I expect Frottage to say this as that will make him relevant again. a few Reform MPs calling for it in Parliament will be great,  it will be a different ball game then.
Reform wont be able to say Labour want another referendum shows they don't respect democracy as they will have called for a referendum themselves, it will be about voting on whether we should re-join or go for the hard Brexit, there will be some nutters who will support Reforms Brexit but the vote to re-join will be overwhelming. maybe make it a election issue rather than a referendum at the following election if we are confident.


