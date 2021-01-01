For the last time -



Hard Brexit = out of the single market and customs union.

Labour policy = out of the single market and customs union.



I'll leave it at that because it's a basic fact tha-Customs ut you seemingly won't accept so any further discussion is pointless.



You want to claim any deal Starmer makes with the EU shows he wants a hard Brexit as he refuses to argue we should join the single market and customs union. we all know he history 2016-2020 on what took us here, we all know why Labour cant argue to re-join the Single market right now.Brexit has evolvedYou can't judge Brexit like that now. you can't class every EU deal all the same as it makes no difference, every deal is a hard Brexit as we are out of the SM+CU, that tells us nothing.It's about being able to judge how soft or hard we want Brexit to be now until we re-join the SM+CU.It's about being able to judge and show the difference between a ERG Hard Brexit relationship with the EU and Labours softer Brexit relationship.Ive explained this as well, the more EU rules and regulations we agree too the more the trade barriers come down, more reliable, more cheaper. less red tape= more trade with the EU and growth. that's a softer type Brexit compared to the other end of the scale, the ERGs perfect Brexit, no EU regulations, red tape increases, costs go up for UK company's, less reliable,= less trade with the EU, Growth stagnates even further, that's a hard Brexit.Starmers Labour never put us in this mess, he has to clean it all up.