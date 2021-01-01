Poll

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8480 on: Today at 12:30:13 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:06:15 am
???  Corbyn became relevant when you tried to re-write history trying to claim Starmers Labour are hard Brexiteers. am setting the record straight.
 Do you understand the conditions of being in the Single Market?
It means you have to agree and accept all EU rules and regulations. the hard left opposed this on principle, Corbyn argued we should be free to decide our own laws, that can only mean a hard Brexit as a soft brexit means accepting EU rules and regulations.

I understand the difference between a hard Brexit and a soft Brexit. a simple definition is we should be back in the single market which is basically a ready made deal you don't need to negotiate but there are other ways of achieving a soft Brexit, agree to as many EU rules and regulations as possible which will make trade between the UK and EU more reliable, cheaper and faster. your taking away the trade barriers,  that's impossible under the hard lefts policy on Brexit.


You're not setting the record straight at all. Hard Brexit meant leaving the single market and customs union, Starmer's Labour support staying out of the single market and customs union. Soft Brexit meant staying in the single market and customs union. Discussion is impossible when you keep changing the meaning of words.

I don't give a fuck what Corbyn's views are, and even if I did they're irrelevant because he isn't a Labour MP.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8481 on: Today at 12:45:57 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:30:13 am
You're not setting the record straight at all. Hard Brexit meant leaving the single market and customs union, Starmer's Labour support staying out of the single market and customs union. Soft Brexit meant staying in the single market and customs union. Discussion is impossible when you keep changing the meaning of words.

I don't give a fuck what Corbyn's views are, and even if I did they're irrelevant because he isn't a Labour MP.
If you go back to 2016 till say 2019, a soft Brexit was a Norwegian deal,  being a member of the EEA, your in the single market but not representation at the EU, maybe a Swiss deal, views back then were any other deal was a hard  Brexit, we have accepted we are out the EU and no Norwegian ready made deal, we now have to negotiate our own deal,  you can only judge this by a sliding scale as all the ready made deals are off the table. we can agree to all EU rules and regulations and have no say or vote at the EU if we want; that's 100% a soft, so it's a matter of how soft or hard we want Brexit to be.
Starmer has made no secret of is intentions, he will  negotiate close alignment, that means he wants a Brexit far softer than we have now. theres no way anyone can claim Labour are hard Brexiteers.
