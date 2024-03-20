Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 530288 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8440 on: March 20, 2024, 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 19, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
Im beginning to think the Tories know the world is fucked and have built Silos or colony transports to Mars for the super rich.
I hope so.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8441 on: March 20, 2024, 10:25:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 20, 2024, 09:58:46 am
I hope so.

Ben Elton nailed it back in 1989. It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,574
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8442 on: March 20, 2024, 10:55:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 20, 2024, 10:25:57 am
Ben Elton nailed it back in 1989. It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.



The good news is that they realised being in space in orbit was shite and the lead dickhead topped himself at the end.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8443 on: March 22, 2024, 02:06:52 pm »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8444 on: April 3, 2024, 08:43:48 pm »
Yet another Brexit win...

Food price fears as Brexit import charges revealed

The government has revealed how much companies will have to pay to import foods from the EU due to Brexit.

Small imports of products such as fish, salami, sausage, cheese and yoghurt will be subject to fees of up to £145 from 30 April, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Cold Chain Federation said the new charges would hit food prices.

The government said the fees would pay for "world-class border facilities".

The fee, known as the "common user charge", will apply to animal products, plants and plant products entering the UK from the EU through the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel at Folkestone.

It will be charged per type of good imported - the "commodity line" - and capped at £145 for mixed consignments. Individual products will face charges of up to £29. It will apply to goods deemed low, medium and high risk.

The Cold Chain Federation's chief executive Phil Pluck said the fee would have to be passed on to "either the EU importer, the smaller UK retailer, or the UK consumer".

"Ultimately, this will increase business costs and food prices and potentially lower choices for the shopper," he said.

He added that the government had "announced the charges at the last minute, leaving affected businesses little time to revise their commercial arrangements".

The fee has been introduced to pay for border inspections and fund new facilities in Kent to protect biosecurity - preventing the import of plant and animal disease.

But the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) said the policy felt like it was "constructed on the back of an envelope at best" and would "undoubtedly increase costs, potentially reduce consumer choice, and increase the likelihood of empty shelves".

"Our sector typically has multiple commodity lines per consignment, meaning, in reality, businesses in our sector will be paying the £145 maximum charge," said James Barnes, the HTA chairman.

Horticultural consignments can include plants, seeds, bulbs and cut flowers, he said.

The government has delayed implementing the changes five times, partly to give business time to prepare and to reduce disruption to supply chains.

The new border checks will be phased in gradually over the next 12 months but physical checks have been flagged as starting on 30 April for some time. However, the cost associated with those checks had not been revealed until now.

Prior to Brexit, trade between the EU and the UK was free flowing and frictionless.

But following the UK's departure from the trading bloc, this changed as a result of the relatively distant approach to EU relations adopted by the UK government.

In a statement the government said the flat-rate charge was at the "bottom end of the range which we consulted with industry on".

It said the charge was designed to "recover the costs of operating our world-class border facilities where essential biosecurity checks will protect our food supply, farmers and environment against costly disease outbreaks entering the UK through the short straits".

A spokesperson said: "The charges follow extensive consultation with industry and a cap has been set specifically to help smaller businesses. We are committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and across all sectors as they adapt to new border checks and maintaining the smooth flow of imported goods."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68726852

Who wants to eat that foreign muck anyway   ::) ::)
« Last Edit: April 3, 2024, 08:45:31 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,128
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8445 on: April 3, 2024, 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2024, 08:43:48 pm
Yet another Brexit win...

Food price fears as Brexit import charges revealed

The government has revealed how much companies will have to pay to import foods from the EU due to Brexit.

Small imports of products such as fish, salami, sausage, cheese and yoghurt will be subject to fees of up to £145 from 30 April, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Cold Chain Federation said the new charges would hit food prices.

The government said the fees would pay for "world-class border facilities".

The fee, known as the "common user charge", will apply to animal products, plants and plant products entering the UK from the EU through the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel at Folkestone.

It will be charged per type of good imported - the "commodity line" - and capped at £145 for mixed consignments. Individual products will face charges of up to £29. It will apply to goods deemed low, medium and high risk.

The Cold Chain Federation's chief executive Phil Pluck said the fee would have to be passed on to "either the EU importer, the smaller UK retailer, or the UK consumer".

"Ultimately, this will increase business costs and food prices and potentially lower choices for the shopper," he said.

He added that the government had "announced the charges at the last minute, leaving affected businesses little time to revise their commercial arrangements".

The fee has been introduced to pay for border inspections and fund new facilities in Kent to protect biosecurity - preventing the import of plant and animal disease.

But the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) said the policy felt like it was "constructed on the back of an envelope at best" and would "undoubtedly increase costs, potentially reduce consumer choice, and increase the likelihood of empty shelves".

"Our sector typically has multiple commodity lines per consignment, meaning, in reality, businesses in our sector will be paying the £145 maximum charge," said James Barnes, the HTA chairman.

Horticultural consignments can include plants, seeds, bulbs and cut flowers, he said.

The government has delayed implementing the changes five times, partly to give business time to prepare and to reduce disruption to supply chains.

The new border checks will be phased in gradually over the next 12 months but physical checks have been flagged as starting on 30 April for some time. However, the cost associated with those checks had not been revealed until now.

Prior to Brexit, trade between the EU and the UK was free flowing and frictionless.

But following the UK's departure from the trading bloc, this changed as a result of the relatively distant approach to EU relations adopted by the UK government.

In a statement the government said the flat-rate charge was at the "bottom end of the range which we consulted with industry on".

It said the charge was designed to "recover the costs of operating our world-class border facilities where essential biosecurity checks will protect our food supply, farmers and environment against costly disease outbreaks entering the UK through the short straits".

A spokesperson said: "The charges follow extensive consultation with industry and a cap has been set specifically to help smaller businesses. We are committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and across all sectors as they adapt to new border checks and maintaining the smooth flow of imported goods."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68726852

Who wants to eat that foreign muck anyway   ::) ::)

Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8446 on: April 3, 2024, 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2024, 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

That's a somewhat simplistic look at the whole thing though. There might be food that's not available in sufficient numbers in the UK, so it has to come from abroad. If that gets more expensive, there'll either be shortages (or no supply at all) or it will become more expensive. At the same time, it also gives UK producers the possibility of increasing their prices and therefore making more money as long as they stay below the prices for imported products of the same category. Rising food prices aren't an issue, if you can afford it, but if you already have a big number of people who can't afford the old prices the whole thing gets even worse.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8447 on: April 3, 2024, 11:18:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2024, 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

This will push up prices of things the UK cant or doesnt supply. Instead youll see more non-European produce in supermarkets.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,230
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8448 on: April 4, 2024, 05:51:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2024, 08:43:48 pm
Yet another Brexit win...

Food price fears as Brexit import charges revealed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68726852

Love that in typical Brexit-UK efficiency, the law for checking these imports came into effect on 1st Feb, but they only decided on the charges two months later.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8449 on: April 4, 2024, 08:54:24 am »
I'm shocked to see that food comes to us via Dover.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8450 on: April 4, 2024, 10:07:42 am »
Am I really the only one who appreciates our "world-class border facilities". They never learn do they.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8451 on: April 4, 2024, 10:18:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2024, 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

So no more bendy bananas.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8452 on: April 4, 2024, 10:34:45 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  4, 2024, 10:07:42 am
Am I really the only one who appreciates our "world-class border facilities". They never learn do they.

Personally I am glad for the two week Easter hols. I don't have to take the kids out of school to go and tour these facilities.

Do they use these facilities for imports from the EU , or just rest of the world.  Thinking out loud EU suppliers might prepare goods to EU standards for EU customers but a lower standard for us.  On the fence as to whether that would be doing. And fair enough we should check just in case.  I don't know if EU law "prevents" produce being supplied to non-EU countries at lower standards.

Anyway, if anyone wants to meet up, I'll be at docking bay 94 today.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,230
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8453 on: April 4, 2024, 11:36:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2024, 10:34:45 am
Personally I am glad for the two week Easter hols. I don't have to take the kids out of school to go and tour these facilities.

Do they use these facilities for imports from the EU , or just rest of the world.  Thinking out loud EU suppliers might prepare goods to EU standards for EU customers but a lower standard for us.  On the fence as to whether that would be doing. And fair enough we should check just in case.  I don't know if EU law "prevents" produce being supplied to non-EU countries at lower standards.

Anyway, if anyone wants to meet up, I'll be at docking bay 94 today.

That was my worry a while ago. Not that they deliberately prepare things for lower standards, but that exporters might send stuff to the UK that for some reason doesn't meet EU standards, knowing that the UK wouldn't check . Lettuce that got an extra dose of pesticide, for example, or anything like that. The EU wouldn't stop them being exported, why would they, so at least I think the UK shohld be checking the imports.

Obviously, it was all much easier, cheaper, and safer, when the UK just agreed to follow the same standards as the EU. But as over half of Brits prefer to eat shit, here we are.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8454 on: April 4, 2024, 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2024, 08:54:24 am
I'm shocked to see that food comes to us via Dover.

Dunno if you are taking the piss or not?

Quote from: killer-heels on April  3, 2024, 09:30:24 pm
Making food less price attractive from abroad is a good thing. But Id rather keep to European produce only, none of that shite from outside Europe.

That's exactly what we're going to end up with.

Quote from: stoa on April  3, 2024, 10:28:53 pm
That's a somewhat simplistic look at the whole thing though. There might be food that's not available in sufficient numbers in the UK, so it has to come from abroad. If that gets more expensive, there'll either be shortages (or no supply at all) or it will become more expensive. At the same time, it also gives UK producers the possibility of increasing their prices and therefore making more money as long as they stay below the prices for imported products of the same category. Rising food prices aren't an issue, if you can afford it, but if you already have a big number of people who can't afford the old prices the whole thing gets even worse.

Also, the cheaper supermarkets are now, from what I'm seeing in Aldi, getting the shite end of the quality scale after Tesco/Asda/Morrisions/M&S/Waitrose have had their pick of the crop. Peppers are awful, onions, mushrooms, small, out of shape, look on their last legs, going off even though withing sell by date, the spuds are a mess, bag of Maris Pipers the other day and half the spuds were black inside. Chicken breasts are shit quality.

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8455 on: April 4, 2024, 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2024, 11:56:33 am
Dunno if you are taking the piss or not?


Absolutely taking the piss.  Didn't the MP in charge of something related fail to realise a lot of stuff came in from there?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8456 on: April 4, 2024, 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2024, 12:04:56 pm
Absolutely taking the piss.  Didn't the MP in charge of something related fail to realise a lot of stuff came in from there?
Raab C. Brexit.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,574
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8457 on: April 4, 2024, 01:22:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2024, 11:56:33 am
Dunno if you are taking the piss or not?




Dominic Raab (Brexit Secretary at the time)

In comments reported by the Politico website, he said: I hadnt quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.

And that is one of the reasons why we have wanted to make sure we have a specific and very proximate relationship with the EU, to ensure frictionless trade at the border  I dont think it is a question so much of the risk of major shortages, but I think probably the average consumer might not be aware of the full extent to which the choice of goods that we have in the stores are dependent on one or two very specific trade routes.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8458 on: April 4, 2024, 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2024, 12:04:56 pm
Absolutely taking the piss.  Didn't the MP in charge of something related fail to realise a lot of stuff came in from there?

Oh shit yeah, I forgot about the utter twats (I think Shapps was as in the dark as Raab) who didn't realise Dover was a vital port until the RHA told him ;D  I take it the soft c*nts never listen to Radio 2 and Sally Traffic talking about Operation Stack. Mind you, there's not much freight traffic here is there?

« Last Edit: April 4, 2024, 03:01:04 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8459 on: April 5, 2024, 12:09:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2024, 01:53:01 pm
Oh shit yeah, I forgot about the utter twats (I think Shapps was as in the dark as Raab) who didn't realise Dover was a vital port until the RHA told him ;D  I take it the soft c*nts never listen to Radio 2 and Sally Traffic talking about Operation Stack. Mind you, there's not much freight traffic here is there?


You probably know this better than anyone on here but the Southbound M20 still has the lorry/car split to this day.  It's such an in-your-face example of how unprepared the UK were for the realities of Brexit.  Eight years after the vote and coming on for five years since an "oven ready" deal was dreamt up but a major motorway is still acting as an emergency lorry park.

We drove down to Folkestone last weekend and there were a few cars in amongst the stationary lorries that had obviously been caught out by the motorway splitting.  What a way to start your holiday  :butt
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,574
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8460 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/11/new-brexit-checks-to-cost-uk-business-2bn-and-fuel-inflation-report-finds

New Brexit checks to cost UK business £2bn and fuel inflation, report finds

Additional measures from 30 April for imported animal and plant products could hike costs by 10% in first year, says Allianz Trade

New post-Brexit UK border controls coming into force later this month will cost British businesses £2bn and fuel higher inflation, according to a report warning that UK-EU trade will be damaged as a result.

With less than a month before the introduction of new checks on animal and plant products from 30 April, the insurer Allianz Trade said the controls agreed under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit deal could add 10% to import costs over the first year.

Ministers last week revealed that businesses could be charged up to £145 for each consignment imported through Dover, prompting warnings that this would drive up food prices and disproportionately hurt small businesses.

The Allianz report said that the checks, part of the governments border target operating model (Btom), would affect £21bn of agricultural product imports, including eggs, live trees and plants, meat and fish, covering about 3% of all UK imports.

These new costs were the equivalent to adding a 10% tariff on these imports, it said, with Allianz indicating that EU companies would be likely to pass on these costs to UK customers.

It said these items accounted for about 6% of the overall basket of goods used to calculate the UKs headline inflation rate, and that the additional costs could add 0.2 percentage points to inflation, with dairy, meat and fish most affected.

Inflation has fallen back from over 10% last year to 3.4%, helped by cooling food prices after the sharpest annual increase since the late 1970s. However, food prices are still 30% higher than three years ago.

Last October, the government estimated that the additional checks would cost businesses an extra £330m a year, and add less than 0.2 percentage points to headline inflation over three years.

The Allianz report found the inflationary pressures from the new checks would be tempered by a two-year suspension of tariffs on goods not covered by free trade agreements, which would cut import costs by £7bn. This included some agricultural products but also cars, fuels, metals and other non-food goods.

The report said that because these products represented 45% of total UK imports, it would have the effect of reducing overall inflation by 0.6 percentage points over the next year.

Responding to the Allianz report, Phil Pluck, the chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said that even before it was implemented it was becoming evident that the Btom model was broken. He said: Without listening to the experts, the government will seriously damage business confidence in the UK and add costs to a consumers weekly shop.


The report comes as British firms also face the prospect of tougher barriers to exporting to the EU as the UK steadily falls behind the introduction of new rules set by Brussels.

A separate study by UK in a Changing Europe, an academic thinktank, said UK companies would have little choice but to follow new EU standards currently being pushed through the Strasbourg parliament before elections in June.

It said the EU was going into legislative overdrive to complete reforms before the summer, while the UK governments agenda had all but dried up as the general election loomed.

Warning a gulf was opening up between UK and EU rules on supply chains, digital competition and environmental standards, it said many of the changes would de facto apply in the UK for British firms looking to sell goods and services in the EU single market.

Joël Reland, a research associate at UK in a Changing Europe, said: The UK is living next door to a regulatory behemoth, which it cannot afford to ignore. Even after Brexit, the EU remains the UKs chief export market, so British businesses have little choice but to conform with new EU regulations.

The main difference is that now the UK government has no means of influencing EU policy decisions from the inside.

A government spokesperson said: We do not recognise these figures. These checks will have a minimal impact on food prices and consumers, while saving traders and businesses around £520m each year compared to the model originally proposed.

Our border checks are fundamental to protecting the UKs food supply chain, farmers and natural environment against costly diseases reaching our shores.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8461 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 am »
But surely at least it's oven ready.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8462 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:47:12 am
But surely at least it's oven ready.
As is usual, you pay more for 'oven ready'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:35:52 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8463 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:47:12 am
But surely at least it's oven ready.
I suppose it was, The UK put it's head in the Oven with Brexit.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8464 on: Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:30:46 am
I suppose it was, The UK put it's head in the Oven with Brexit.
But couldn't afford to put the gas on.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8465 on: Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm »
Get Labour in, get back into the customs union, join the markets.

call it whatever you want.

Easy, on paper.  ;D

At least the data favours a clean Labour win to then be able to get all this done, unlike the US election.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,658
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8466 on: Yesterday at 06:23:43 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm
Get Labour in, get back into the customs union, join the markets.

call it whatever you want.

Easy, on paper.  ;D

At least the data favours a clean Labour win to then be able to get all this done, unlike the US election.

Just call it a new trade deal that is worth billions, that'll keep the gammons happy
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 03:15:45 am »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 