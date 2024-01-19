Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8360 on: January 19, 2024, 08:32:12 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8361 on: January 21, 2024, 11:20:03 pm »
Tata Steel announces plans to cut 2,800 jobs in a blow to Welsh town built on steelmaking https://apnews.com/article/uk-tata-steel-port-talbot-wales-layoffs-64406c62c2d048b9ad3d99725b2bb0ab#:~:text=LONDON%20(AP)%20%E2%80%94%20Indian%20firm,U.K.%20operation%20leaner%20and%20greener.
They were given millions by the govt not so long back to assist them in modernising the Port Talbot plant and now theyre shutting it down instead - where has all that money gone I wonder? Surely not delivered into the coffers of Sunaks wifes family back in India, them being financially involved in the company an all...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8362 on: January 22, 2024, 07:04:08 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 21, 2024, 11:20:03 pm
Tata Steel announces plans to cut 2,800 jobs in a blow to Welsh town built on steelmaking https://apnews.com/article/uk-tata-steel-port-talbot-wales-layoffs-64406c62c2d048b9ad3d99725b2bb0ab#:~:text=LONDON%20(AP)%20%E2%80%94%20Indian%20firm,U.K.%20operation%20leaner%20and%20greener.
They were given millions by the govt not so long back to assist them in modernising the Port Talbot plant and now theyre shutting it down instead - where has all that money gone I wonder? Surely not delivered into the coffers of Sunaks wifes family back in India, them being financially involved in the company an all...

£500 mill creamed off out of our taxes and shuffled into the coffers of the now pissin' 'emselves laffin two brothers Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata. Ferkin' con-merchants !!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8363 on: January 22, 2024, 09:21:42 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8364 on: January 23, 2024, 10:50:08 am »
So, the taxpayer gives 500m to Tata so that they can modernise the plant which results in them being able to lay off huge numbers of workers. Then, the taxpayer forks out a further £80m to compensate the workers laid off by Tata due to the 500m we initially gave them.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8365 on: January 24, 2024, 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 23, 2024, 10:50:08 am
So, the taxpayer gives 500m to Tata so that they can modernise the plant which results in them being able to lay off huge numbers of workers. Then, the taxpayer forks out a further £80m to compensate the workers laid off by Tata due to the 500m we initially gave them.

Fuck
The
Tories.

Is there anything Sunak does that his wifes family doesn't benefit from in some way?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8366 on: January 25, 2024, 07:14:59 pm »
France blocks plan to scrap 90-day visa rule for British expats. Good news that, dont want Brits trying to circumvent the negatives of Brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8367 on: January 25, 2024, 07:24:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 25, 2024, 07:14:59 pm
France blocks plan to scrap 90-day visa rule for British expats. Good news that, dont want Brits trying to circumvent the negatives of Brexit.

Good - you won, deal with it ya c*nts
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8368 on: January 25, 2024, 11:26:51 pm »
Most expats voted against brexit didn't they?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8369 on: January 25, 2024, 11:46:42 pm »
EU plans to stockpile medicines for members use, putting already strapped supply to the UK, under strain.

https://www.inkl.com/news/eu-plan-for-medicine-stockpile-could-worsen-uk-s-record-shortages
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8370 on: January 26, 2024, 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 25, 2024, 11:26:51 pm
Most expats voted against brexit didn't they?

Yes, As youd expect (logically):

The survey reveals that 95% of EU-based expatriates who voted in the 2016 referendum favoured Remain

https://www.sussex.ac.uk/broadcast/read/52513#:~:text=The%20survey%20reveals%20that%2095,their%20voting%20choice%20in%202019.


Of course there are loads of stories about expats who voted brexit now moaning because they cant get healthcare etc.
and the Super-Rich expat brexiters like Jim Ratcliffe (Monte Carlo) and Dyson (Singapore). Of course they wanted out of the EU to avoid  financial scrutiny
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8371 on: January 26, 2024, 08:34:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 25, 2024, 11:26:51 pm
Most expats voted against brexit didn't they?

I know two people who have a place in France but live in cornwall who voted leave, even when their french friends looked at them and said "Why????".

The likes of them and the 5% of expats all added to the idiot count...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8372 on: January 26, 2024, 08:53:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2024, 08:34:12 am
I know two people who have a place in France but live in cornwall who voted leave, even when their french friends looked at them and said "Why????".

The likes of them and the 5% of expats all added to the idiot count...

A lot of them that had lived in European countries for years didn't want to give up their British residency status to become permanent residents where they lived as they wanted to be able to return to the UK to die so voted to ruin it for those of us who couldn't give a fuck 🤷
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8373 on: January 26, 2024, 09:23:16 am »
Love that word, expat! :D

I'm also an expat. It's a word rich European/North American immigrants like to use to seperate themselves from the poor Third World masses. We're immigrants.


Quote from: reddebs on January 26, 2024, 08:53:59 am
A lot of them that had lived in European countries for years didn't want to give up their British residency status to become permanent residents where they lived as they wanted to be able to return to the UK to die so voted to ruin it for those of us who couldn't give a fuck 🤷

There's nothing stopping someone with a British passport returning to the UK whenever they want. Having a residency in another country doesn't mean giving up any rights to the live in the UK.

You are right though, a lot of Brits here in Spain didn't think they needed to bother filing any official papers to claim Spanish residency. Even years after the Brexit referendum and with an official EU-exit date set, many of them still didn't bother to try and get Spanish residency. That came back to bite them post-Brexit when it came to flipping your European residency card into a post-Brexit residency card.

Very predictable. But we're British, why would we have to bother with stupid things like visas and paperwork? That's for the poor immigrants.


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8374 on: January 26, 2024, 10:20:19 am »
More news from the sunlit uplands!

Quote
UK halts trade negotiations with Canada over hormones in beef ban

The UK has stopped its trade talks with Canada, after nearly two years on a post-Brexit agreement, following a row over beef and cheese.
Trade between the two countries currently takes place under the terms of a deal the UK rolled over from its time as an EU member.
A time-limited agreement allowed the UK to continue to sell cars and cheese without high import taxes.
But talks about extending these as part of a new deal have now broken down.
It will mean the UK's trading terms with Canada will now be worse than when it was part of the EU's deal with the country.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68098177

Canada is in no hurry to conclude a deal unless it includes hormone-treated beef. In the meantime they're raising the tariff on British cheese from zero to 200%.




And The Guardian reports that

Quote
Hundreds of thousands of EU citizens wrongly fined for driving in London Ulez

Hundreds of thousands of EU citizens were wrongly fined for driving in Londons Ulez clean air zone, according to European governments, in what has been described as possibly one of the largest data breaches in EU history.

So, for instance, EU HGV's and delivery lorries can drive freely through central London without having to pay ULEZ fines.

 :lmao
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8375 on: January 26, 2024, 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 26, 2024, 09:23:16 am
Love that word, expat! :D

I'm also an expat. It's a word rich European/North American immigrants like to use to seperate themselves from the poor Third World masses. We're immigrants.


There's nothing stopping someone with a British passport returning to the UK whenever they want. Having a residency in another country doesn't mean giving up any rights to the live in the UK.

You are right though, a lot of Brits here in Spain didn't think they needed to bother filing any official papers to claim Spanish residency. Even years after the Brexit referendum and with an official EU-exit date set, many of them still didn't bother to try and get Spanish residency. That came back to bite them post-Brexit when it came to flipping your European residency card into a post-Brexit residency card.

Very predictable. But we're British, why would we have to bother with stupid things like visas and paperwork? That's for the poor immigrants.

I know they didn't need to give up their passports mate, it was yet another lie told to get their leave vote and yes there were plenty who didn't think they should be made to fill forms in. 

Dickheads!

I had a client back in 2018 whose partner had been pestering her to move to Spain since their lads were born and once they'd been there 12mths they got their residency sorted which they needed to die to Brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8376 on: January 26, 2024, 01:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 26, 2024, 10:20:19 am
More news from the sunlit uplands!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68098177

Canada is in no hurry to conclude a deal unless it includes hormone-treated beef. In the meantime they're raising the tariff on British cheese from zero to 200%.




And The Guardian reports that

So, for instance, EU HGV's and delivery lorries can drive freely through central London without having to pay ULEZ fines.

 :lmao

Liz truss will be gutted about the cheese......
At least we have the pork markets.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8377 on: January 26, 2024, 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 26, 2024, 10:20:19 am
More news from the sunlit uplands!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68098177

Canada is in no hurry to conclude a deal unless it includes hormone-treated beef. In the meantime they're raising the tariff on British cheese from zero to 200%.




And The Guardian reports that

So, for instance, EU HGV's and delivery lorries can drive freely through central London without having to pay ULEZ fines.

 :lmao

Thats good news surely?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8378 on: January 26, 2024, 03:52:25 pm »
What an absolute farce  :wanker
Surely next government(Labour) needs to start negotiations in rejoing the single market again!
No other option available!  :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 07:59:28 am »
Its remarkable (or perhaps not, given the protagonist) how Brexiteers can argue in this manner and still think theyre in the right. I mean thats what shes doing, shes surely not going through all this for the sake of it, she truly believes

https://x.com/lbc/status/1751545157432807435?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 08:09:50 am »
New regs coming in this week are stupid says Rees-Mogg

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/what-new-brexit-laws-fruit-veg-from-eu-uk-367671/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:59:28 am
Its remarkable (or perhaps not, given the protagonist) how Brexiteers can argue in this manner and still think theyre in the right. I mean thats what shes doing, shes surely not going through all this for the sake of it, she truly believes

https://x.com/lbc/status/1751545157432807435?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw
Nahh she's not alone doing this, they have to defend Brexit and attack the remain camp to keep support for Brexit, they go from interview to interview making the same arguments, they get corrected most times but ignore it and go to the next interview repeating the lies, she knows Osbourne changed his mind on holding a emergency budget before the Referendum but she wont let the facts and evidence get in the way of making a argument to defend Brexit.
It's this bullshit argument of Both camps being as bad as each other when it comes to lying, the remain camp made forecasts on what they believed would happen if we voted to leave, they believed it, the leave campaign told blatant lies they knew to be untrue.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 26, 2024, 01:56:28 pm
Thats good news surely?


It's good news that we don't, at present, have an agreement to let their hormone-laden shite beef in.

But bad that we don't now have a trade agreement with Canada, and that Canada seem to have a position that they won't sign one unless we accept imports of their shite, hormone-laden beef.

Of course, the EU flexed its market-size muscle during Trade Agreement negotiations with Canada, and Canada backed down on the hormone-laden beef issue.

As a shitty, has-been, division 2 (3?) country standing alone, the UK can't wield that influence.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8383 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 25, 2024, 07:14:59 pm
France blocks plan to scrap 90-day visa rule for British expats. Good news that, dont want Brits trying to circumvent the negatives of Brexit.

Taking back control of borders, its what all the thick gammon voted for.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8384 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:15:34 am

It's good news that we don't, at present, have an agreement to let their hormone-laden shite beef in.

But bad that we don't now have a trade agreement with Canada, and that Canada seem to have a position that they won't sign one unless we accept imports of their shite, hormone-laden beef.

Of course, the EU flexed its market-size muscle during Trade Agreement negotiations with Canada, and Canada backed down on the hormone-laden beef issue.

As a shitty, has-been, division 2 (3?) country standing alone, the UK can't wield that influence.



Dont care about trade deals and I dont want Canadian shite in this country. The Tory government wouldnt have signed one through by the time they leave office and Labour best not do so.
