(Also as a note - afaik this is mostly about the plug. The EU say that all new portable devices have to be able to charge via a USB-C plug (the small new usb one). Afaik there are exceptions (of course), for example wearables where that would be impractical, such as wireless headphones.)



That's the problem with stuff like what the ERG has come out with. It makes sense on the surface and a lot of people will be happy with that. I'm not completely clueless about computers, phones or various connection types, but that statement about "what if there's a better charger" made me google, if that's actually a valid point. While I knew that this was simply about the connector (USB-C), I could still have seen this make some sense, if there's suddenly a new connection type that's way better for charging or whatever. Googling showed that it could easily enough become a different standard, if there was a better one, but more importantly that USB-C is basically the best solution at the moment and still has potential.It's a bit like the bendy banana stuff. That sounds ridiculous at first, but at the end of the day, it's not about banana's being too bendy, but more about having set standards, so everyone is on the same page whether it's in Spain or in Sweden.