Brexit is like the weird family member you know exists but no-one speaks about.



Personally I'm shut the fuck up until the election is won and then slowly build closer ties in a way that improves peoples lives - if the polls are to be believed, most leavers regret it and as the youngsters pass voting age and the inward looking ones die off, there will be more and more of a clamour to rebuild our ties, there's millions of kids who will be fucking fuming about what was robbed from them by a generation on its last legs, my eldest certainly is as its made his options for becoming a pilot harder.



Exactly how I look at it as well. the leave MPs etc will start screaming when Labour agree to closer ties, that will mean agreeing to EU regulations. the d/heads will argue we might as well be back in the EU, thats great as far as am concerened, Labour are in power and people will decide if we are better off with a closer relationship. as you say they already believe this now.Either am out of touch or the ERG Bruge group old men are but this is something I would keep quiet about if I was a leave campaigner. I expect it to backfire on the Tory old men still stuck in the past.I can't say am all high tech but ive got all sorts of different charger leads, got a bag full of them I won't throw away as am not sure if they are for something I hardly use much now. a uniform charger seems a great idea to me. I can't see the Bruges group wining much support for Brexit campaigning against it.Bruges Group 🇬🇧@BrugesGroupThe EU’s common charger directive is far from brilliant.It means that if a manufacturer comes up with a charger which is quicker and/or more robust, they can’t sell it.All the self-proclaimed “regulatory superpower” is doing is stifling innovation.QuoteWill Hutton@williamnhutton23hReality check for all Brexiters. The EU is launching a common charger for all digital devices - a brilliant cost saving initiative. Does Britain follow the “dead hand” of the EU? Or create our own expensive system as a Brexit freedom? The EU common charger https://europa.eu/!hwjj3G