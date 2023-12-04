Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 493424 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8240 on: December 4, 2023, 10:25:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  4, 2023, 10:17:22 am
They've all died?

Or fck'd off to their maison in the South of France or their villa in Spain.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8241 on: December 4, 2023, 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on December  4, 2023, 10:21:51 am
I did know some, but everyone I know has binned them off. Not seen or heard of any of them since and good riddance.

I don't know anyone in Liverpool that admits to it though.

How can you be friends with such fuckwits though? Or are they family?

They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,028
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8242 on: December 4, 2023, 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  4, 2023, 10:41:15 am
They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.

And how far, exactly , would you help him out?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8243 on: December 4, 2023, 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  4, 2023, 11:06:07 am
And how far, exactly , would you help him out?

Well lately it's been financially and a bit of advice money handling etc. 
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,028
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8244 on: December 4, 2023, 11:31:01 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  4, 2023, 11:15:22 am
Well lately it's been financially and a bit of advice money handling etc. 
Sorry, was just being crude :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,468
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8245 on: December 4, 2023, 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  4, 2023, 10:41:15 am
They both live in Liverpool  ;D Not seen them in a while to be honest as I changed jobs and kind of had a brief thing with one of their sisters so I keep my distance but that's nothing to do with Brexit  ;D

But even before I changed job we didn't really discuss it to be honest. I do think you can disagree on certain things and still be friends with someone, I have another friend who's recently started the process of a sex change, now we disagree on a him been able to use women's toilets or biological men taking part in professional women's sports etc but we are still friends and would help him out if needed etc.

Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.

How could you be friends with or even talk to someone that did that to your own country?

Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8246 on: December 4, 2023, 11:40:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  4, 2023, 11:31:01 am
Sorry, was just being crude :)

I see, Well I wouldn't be any use in that dept as he still likes women  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,468
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8247 on: December 5, 2023, 05:56:14 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZ8Zk2j8NT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZ8Zk2j8NT0</a>


Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,192
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8248 on: December 9, 2023, 11:21:22 am »
UK voters want closer relationship with EU in significant shift since Brexit

Major study finds public see ties with Europe as more important than links with US and many exhausted by toxic debate

Quote
Almost twice as many UK voters now believe a close relationship with the EU is more important for peace, prosperity and security than ties with the US, according to a major new study of post-Brexit attitudes.

The report, based on extensive polling and discussion groups with people of all Brexit persuasions, finds that attitudes towards the EU are becoming more favourable across a range of policy areas, and that the entire Brexit debate is now far less toxic and more pragmatic.

This, its authors say, will give a potential Labour government space and permission to work towards closer links, particularly on issues of trade, security and defence, where a clear majority of the public is now in favour. The report by the independent thinktank British Future found that 52% of the public would now like the UK to have a closer relationship with the EU, with only 12% saying it should have a more distant one, and 27% in favour of maintaining the status quo.

Asked which relationship they regarded as most important for peace, prosperity and stability, almost half of respondents (48%) ranked the EU first, above the US (27%) and the Commonwealth (25%).

As evidence grows of the economic damage done to the UK by Brexit, the poll found 61% of people now favour closer co-operation over both trade and science and research with the EU. Some 68% back closer co-operation over crime and terrorism, 57% on customs arrangements and 57% on international health.

The report notes that UK attitudes have shifted significantly against leaving. From discussion groups it identified a sense of public exhaustion with the issue of Brexit with most people keen to put the divisions of previous years behind them.

While there was little evidence to suggest that people in this country felt European, or regarded themselves as sharing European values, they were nonetheless open to working more with the EU out of pragmatic interest.

The report said: There is majority support for a less heated debate on the UK-EU relationship across both 2016 Leave voters (56%) and Remain voters (73%), as well as from both Conservative supporters (61%) and Labour supporters (68%) alike. Importantly, support for a less heated debate was consistent: around six in 10, across all age groups that were eligible to vote at the time of the referendum.

This suggests the potential for an updated and less divisive future relationship than previously. Meanwhile younger people aged 18-24, who largely would have been too young to participate in the referendum, showed plurality agreement (45% agree, while 12% disagreed).

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, said there had already been signs of a willingness among the public to see the UK government working more closely with the EU, with the positively received introduction of the Windsor Framework on arrangements for post-Brexit trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland earlier this year, and the more recent agreement on the UK rejoining the EU science programme Horizon as an associate member from 1 January 1 next year.

But Katwala said such was the shifting mood that a new government could try to go further.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have talked about resetting the relationship with the EU. The public will give them space and permission for increasing pragmatic cooperation  though it remains unclear how much appetite there is for this in Brussels, he said.

The challenge for those who want a future government to be bolder still  and reconsider more totemic issues like the single market, free movement or a project to rejoin the EU itself  is that this would mean opening up more contested political arguments and reopening the Brexit debate.

To date Keir Starmer has been reluctant to talk about closer links with the EU, for fear of losing support in red wall seats in the north and Midlands and being accused by the Tories of having a secret plan to rejoin. He has, however, spoken about the need to make Brexit work better for the UK, particularly economically.

The survey also asked people for their opinion about the decision to leave the EU: 49% of respondents said it was wrong to leave, against 36% who said it had been right to leave. 15% did not know.

The research included a representative survey of more than 2,000 people by Focaldata as well as a series of discussion groups with people in London, Peterborough and Stockport.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/09/uk-voters-want-closer-relationship-with-eu-in-significant-shift-since-brexit
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,022
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8249 on: December 10, 2023, 07:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  9, 2023, 11:21:22 am
UK voters want closer relationship with EU in significant shift since Brexit

Major study finds public see ties with Europe as more important than links with US and many exhausted by toxic debate


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/09/uk-voters-want-closer-relationship-with-eu-in-significant-shift-since-brexit

You don't know what you've got til its gone.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,575
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8250 on: December 10, 2023, 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 10, 2023, 07:58:22 pm
You don't know what you've got til its gone.
You crave paradise, but you're all barking mad.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8251 on: December 18, 2023, 03:45:44 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,022
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8252 on: December 18, 2023, 05:13:05 pm »
Was at one of our depots yesterday and was chatting to the security fella, just chatting shit and he mentioned he previously worked at the Inland Border facility near our depot in Appleton Thorn. It was where they cleared all the goods going to Ireland - asked him was it busy, he said nah, really quiet. There were 10 of these places built, only 2 exist now.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8253 on: December 18, 2023, 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December  4, 2023, 11:38:20 am
Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.

Can anyone remember whether the number of young people who voted in the referendum was high or low? I don't think my nephews bothered because I don't think they really understood all of the implications which is a shame because they and their children will be picking up the tab for this. To be fair to them, their confusion and lack of interest was partly due to the wretched standard of debate. I tried to listen to both sides and I thought I'd paid a fair amount of attention to the pros and cons of Brexit but despite having family in Northern Ireland, even I didn't fully grasp the implications with regard to the GFA. The potential damage to the GFA should have blasted all arguments to leave out of the water.

Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December  4, 2023, 11:38:20 am
Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.
There are plenty of people who you'd regard as sensible and  "decent" who were pro-Brexit. Isn't Mick Lynch a Leave supporter? I know a couple and both are of Asian heritage so I don't think the "Gammon" stereotyping is necessarily 100 percent.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,028
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8254 on: December 18, 2023, 07:44:43 pm »
Telegraph reporting that Biden has pulled the rug on any chance of a trade deal.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,022
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8255 on: December 18, 2023, 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December  4, 2023, 11:38:20 am
Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.

How could you be friends with or even talk to someone that did that to your own country?

Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.

4 years I didn't speak to my Dad because of Brexit and it's either racism or fucking stupidity where his ideals come from, I just about tolerate him now.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8256 on: December 18, 2023, 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 18, 2023, 07:44:43 pm
Telegraph reporting that Biden has pulled the rug on any chance of a trade deal.

Was never gonna happen once the orange one was out.  Just as well, cos Trump wouldve pillaged everything in the UK, with the sycophants in the Tory party waving him through in return for some brown envelopes.

As for Biden, whenever he has to mix with this Tory mob, you get the sense he despises them. 
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,468
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8257 on: December 19, 2023, 09:56:28 am »
More Brexit winnning

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/19/eu-fingerprint-checks-uk-travellers-british-passengers-entry-exit-system-facial-scans

EU fingerprint checks for British travellers to start in 2024

Under new entry/exit system, facial scans will also be taken from UK passengers on first trip after launch

A new EU digital border system that will require fingerprints and facial scans to be taken from British travellers on first use is expected to launch next autumn, according to reports.

The entry/exit system (EES) is earmarked to start on 6 October 2024, according to the i and Times newspapers, citing Getlink, the owner of Eurotunnel. The Guardian has contacted Getlink for comment.

Eurotunnel, which runs a car transport service between Folkestone and Calais, is said to be testing the technology, in which personal data will be collected at borders and entered into an EU-wide database.

Under the EES, passengers would have to agree to fingerprinting and facial image capture the first time they arrived on the continent. After that, the data, including any record of refused entry, should allow quicker processing, according to travel bosses.

The original planned rollout, which had been scheduled for this year, was delayed amid fears it could disrupt travel to next summers Olympics in Paris.

The system is expected to cause significant delays. The Port of Dover has previously estimated the additional requirements were likely to add up to 10 minutes for a family of five in a vehicle on their first trip after the EES is introduced, compared with about 45-90 seconds.

Eurotunnel reportedly estimates the average time for processing a car through the French frontier will rise from less than 60 seconds to 5-7 minutes.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8258 on: December 19, 2023, 10:39:32 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:56:28 am
More Brexit winnning

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/19/eu-fingerprint-checks-uk-travellers-british-passengers-entry-exit-system-facial-scans

EU fingerprint checks for British travellers to start in 2024

...
I wonder if that estimate of 5-7 minutes per car takes into account people kicking off and refusing to have their fingerprints/facial scans taken?  :o

I'm not overly keen on the concept but it feels inevitable.  Anyone that has ever travelled to the US can testify what an arduous task it is to pass through their customs checks.

As a frequent user of Eurotunnel I hope they bolster their capacity to handle this although, presumably, they have little control over how well staffed the French and UK border control teams are.

I wonder if the British government will apply to have some degree of access to this EU-wide database.  If so it would avoid a lot of duplication of effort and wasted time and money of the UK inevitably doing the same thing.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,028
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8259 on: December 19, 2023, 11:04:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 19, 2023, 10:39:32 am

I wonder if the British government will apply to have some degree of access to this EU-wide database.  If so it would avoid a lot of duplication of effort and wasted time and money of the UK inevitably doing the same thing.

More likely they'll subcon the work out to Lady Mone so she can pay her fines.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,022
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8260 on: December 19, 2023, 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 19, 2023, 11:04:18 am
More likely they'll subcon the work out to Lady Mone so she can pay her fines.

Sunaks wife's company is fucking nailed on for that contract
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,022
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8261 on: December 19, 2023, 12:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:56:28 am
More Brexit winnning

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/19/eu-fingerprint-checks-uk-travellers-british-passengers-entry-exit-system-facial-scans

EU fingerprint checks for British travellers to start in 2024

Under new entry/exit system, facial scans will also be taken from UK passengers on first trip after launch

A new EU digital border system that will require fingerprints and facial scans to be taken from British travellers on first use is expected to launch next autumn, according to reports.

The entry/exit system (EES) is earmarked to start on 6 October 2024, according to the i and Times newspapers, citing Getlink, the owner of Eurotunnel. The Guardian has contacted Getlink for comment.

Eurotunnel, which runs a car transport service between Folkestone and Calais, is said to be testing the technology, in which personal data will be collected at borders and entered into an EU-wide database.

Under the EES, passengers would have to agree to fingerprinting and facial image capture the first time they arrived on the continent. After that, the data, including any record of refused entry, should allow quicker processing, according to travel bosses.

The original planned rollout, which had been scheduled for this year, was delayed amid fears it could disrupt travel to next summers Olympics in Paris.

The system is expected to cause significant delays. The Port of Dover has previously estimated the additional requirements were likely to add up to 10 minutes for a family of five in a vehicle on their first trip after the EES is introduced, compared with about 45-90 seconds.

Eurotunnel reportedly estimates the average time for processing a car through the French frontier will rise from less than 60 seconds to 5-7 minutes.

They've got something like this in Cyprus, you have to put your passport into the reader and then it takes your photo, which you then hand to the border guard at the desk.

As someone who travels into the EU 3 or 4 times a year, if it helps speed things up after the 1st visit I'm all for it, I doubt the knuckle dragging fuckwits and racist c*nts who voted for Brexit will want prints and facial scans though, "oh aye you robbing c*nt, you're wanted" ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8262 on: December 23, 2023, 07:57:51 am »
 2 stories in the Guardian today that encapsulate the lies we were told about post-brexit trade deals:
1. Dairy and cheese to Canada has been kiboshed.
2. Financial deal between Swiss and British banks that will allow wealthy individuals to more easily conduct busines 

:duh
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
Good news for fat Sam, now that weve got shot of that pesky EU red tape, we can now sell wine in pint bottles. Apparently we can also sell it in cans as well Massive Brexit bonanza.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 