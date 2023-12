Well I can't agree mate. I have three neices and one nephew and these c*nts have fucked them all - they no longer have free movement and the country they live in has been fucked over and hamstrung.



Once you speak to them, if you do, and I have, then most of their ideals come from racism. Absolute fucking scum.



Can anyone remember whether the number of young people who voted in the referendum was high or low? I don't think my nephews bothered because I don't think they really understood all of the implications which is a shame because they and their children will be picking up the tab for this. To be fair to them, their confusion and lack of interest was partly due to the wretched standard of debate. I tried to listen to both sides and I thought I'd paid a fair amount of attention to the pros and cons of Brexit but despite having family in Northern Ireland, even I didn't fully grasp the implications with regard to the GFA. The potential damage to the GFA should have blasted all arguments to leave out of the water.There are plenty of people who you'd regard as sensible and "decent" who were pro-Brexit. Isn't Mick Lynch a Leave supporter? I know a couple and both are of Asian heritage so I don't think the "Gammon" stereotyping is necessarily 100 percent.