A once-bustling seaside resort is now left devastated by an economic downturn, with a rising crime rate and scarce jobs.



Cleethorpes, in Lincolnshire, once attracted visitors from all over the country - but now has been described as the "worst seaside place" in the whole of the UK.



Businesses are closing down and crime is reportedly sweeping the town.

(sorry about the source!)I mean, the area was one of the biggest supporters of Brexit (69.5%) so I've got little sympathy. That was 7 years ago, us actually leaving the EU 4 years. And it's just got worse.Do you reckon there's much regret over voting Leave there?I've only been to it once. I'll admit to hating places like Blackpool and seeing scrotey, half-feral scumbags strutting acting 'ard'. We'd been to a wedding near Barton on Humber, family friends of my in-laws so I drove my missus and her mum & dad and we stayed over. Next day, we decided to go to Cleethorpes as a slight diversion on the way home. Have a stroll and some lunch by the sea.Fucking hell. Was like Blackpool crossed with Rhyl but worse. The whole place stunk of burnt fat and onions. It was summer and a nice day so it was busy with no-shirted fat bastards with skinny legs and tattoos. An air of menace permeated. We didn't stop and drove on, ending up next at Mablethorpe. If anything, it was even worse, but with added thousands of caravans. We gave up and just headed back west, finding a nice country pub well inland.