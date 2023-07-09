Do they have to pass UK HGV tests before they can drive?
The driving standard of Uber drivers in Manchester is genuinely abysmal. I don't know if people moving to the UK need to take a UK driving test to become an Uber driver, but it strikes me that they would struggle to pass. I've read about how ridiculously lax the driving tests in many other countries are.
Yes they do, thankfully. That was one of the biggest problems with the EU freedom, we'd get drivers from Europe who couldn't drive for toffee and they'd smash the shit out of the trucks, they eventually had to take a test and then they'd fail and fuck off abroad and go driving again.
With the Ubers, you can drive on a foreign licence in the UK for 12 months, which will explain why a lot of Uber drivers cannot drive. I've been told, but cannot confirm, that some cabs are shared by 4 or 5 drivers using one licence and badge. I'm not sure if this can be done as I'd expect drivers hours to be monitored