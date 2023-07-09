Poll

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8120 on: July 9, 2023, 07:26:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on July  9, 2023, 07:22:26 pm
These threats are a tease, they wont amass to much.
Well a decent handout from the government
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8121 on: July 9, 2023, 10:24:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  9, 2023, 07:26:28 pm
Well a decent handout from the government

Dont anything will be done this side of an election
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8122 on: July 17, 2023, 03:30:54 pm
Visa rules eased for building and fishing industry

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66224588

I wonder where all those builders and fishermen have gone....
Offline Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8123 on: July 17, 2023, 05:05:48 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 17, 2023, 03:30:54 pm
Visa rules eased for building and fishing industry

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66224588

I wonder where all those builders and fishermen have gone....

But Sunak has already said that Visa holders will have to pay a lot more money towards the NHS?
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8124 on: July 18, 2023, 09:27:38 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 17, 2023, 03:30:54 pm
Visa rules eased for building and fishing industry

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66224588

I wonder where all those builders and fishermen have gone....

Ive noticed were seeing more African HGV drivers taking up roles, we've some at work who've come over from Nigeria for example. I bet the gammons will love this, white faces replaced by black faces, not the aryan utopia they wanted is it.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8125 on: July 18, 2023, 09:52:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2023, 09:27:38 am
Ive noticed were seeing more African HGV drivers taking up roles, we've some at work who've come over from Nigeria for example. I bet the gammons will love this, white faces replaced by black faces, not the aryan utopia they wanted is it.

As long as they get their cans of Carling Black Label they'll look the other way.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8126 on: July 18, 2023, 12:27:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2023, 09:27:38 am
Ive noticed were seeing more African HGV drivers taking up roles, we've some at work who've come over from Nigeria for example. I bet the gammons will love this, white faces replaced by black faces, not the aryan utopia they wanted is it.


Do they have to pass UK HGV tests before they can drive?

The driving standard of Uber drivers in Manchester is genuinely abysmal. I don't know if people moving to the UK need to take a UK driving test to become an Uber driver, but it strikes me that they would struggle to pass. I've read about how ridiculously lax the driving tests in many other countries are.
Offline Libertine

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8127 on: July 18, 2023, 01:02:19 pm
Offline .adam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8128 on: July 18, 2023, 01:35:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2023, 12:27:29 pm
The driving standard of Uber drivers in Manchester is genuinely abysmal.

Agree. Got in a cab from Chorlton to the airport the other day. Fella was going 30mph down the Parkway (fair enough) but carried on at that speed even when it became the motorway speed M56. I was shitting myself in case someone plowed into the back of us.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8129 on: July 18, 2023, 01:55:58 pm
Quote from: .adam on July 18, 2023, 01:35:33 pm
Agree. Got in a cab from Chorlton to the airport the other day. Fella was going 30mph down the Parkway (fair enough) but carried on at that speed even when it became the motorway speed M56. I was shitting myself in case someone plowed into the back of us.

The things I've seen, both as a pedestrian and motorist there.

It's not just the obvious, dangerous, 'illegal' things (pulling out on other drivers, going through red lights, deliberately getting in the wrong lane to skip traffic queues then trying to muscle in at the end of the line, going the wrong way down one-way streets/ignoring no entry sings), but the little 'unwritten rules' that people growing up in the UK learn over time.
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8130 on: July 18, 2023, 02:33:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2023, 12:27:29 pm

Do they have to pass UK HGV tests before they can drive?

The driving standard of Uber drivers in Manchester is genuinely abysmal. I don't know if people moving to the UK need to take a UK driving test to become an Uber driver, but it strikes me that they would struggle to pass. I've read about how ridiculously lax the driving tests in many other countries are.

Yes they do, thankfully. That was one of the biggest problems with the EU freedom, we'd get drivers from Europe who couldn't drive for toffee and they'd smash the shit out of the trucks, they eventually had to take a test and then they'd fail and fuck off abroad and go driving again.

With the Ubers, you can drive on a foreign licence in the UK for 12 months, which will explain why a lot of Uber drivers cannot drive. I've been told, but cannot confirm, that some cabs are shared by 4 or 5 drivers using one licence and badge. I'm not sure if this can be done as I'd expect drivers hours to be monitored
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8131 on: July 18, 2023, 02:39:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2023, 02:33:28 pm
Yes they do, thankfully. That was one of the biggest problems with the EU freedom, we'd get drivers from Europe who couldn't drive for toffee and they'd smash the shit out of the trucks, they eventually had to take a test and then they'd fail and fuck off abroad and go driving again.

With the Ubers, you can drive on a foreign licence in the UK for 12 months, which will explain why a lot of Uber drivers cannot drive. I've been told, but cannot confirm, that some cabs are shared by 4 or 5 drivers using one licence and badge. I'm not sure if this can be done as I'd expect drivers hours to be monitored

You can drive on a European license for longer (until 60 or so), at least as a private driver. At least privately, don't know if there are special rules for people transport and HGVs. Non-EU is/was limited to 12 months, then you wither needed to convert into a British license, or take another test.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8132 on: July 18, 2023, 02:51:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2023, 02:33:28 pm
Yes they do, thankfully. That was one of the biggest problems with the EU freedom, we'd get drivers from Europe who couldn't drive for toffee and they'd smash the shit out of the trucks, they eventually had to take a test and then they'd fail and fuck off abroad and go driving again.

With the Ubers, you can drive on a foreign licence in the UK for 12 months, which will explain why a lot of Uber drivers cannot drive. I've been told, but cannot confirm, that some cabs are shared by 4 or 5 drivers using one licence and badge. I'm not sure if this can be done as I'd expect drivers hours to be monitored


 :thumbup

Cheers, Rob
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8133 on: July 18, 2023, 02:56:25 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 18, 2023, 02:39:54 pm
You can drive on a European license for longer (until 60 or so), at least as a private driver. At least privately, don't know if there are special rules for people transport and HGVs. Non-EU is/was limited to 12 months, then you wither needed to convert into a British license, or take another test.

Yeah, HGV's allow up to 45 yrs old or 5 years from becoming a resident (whichever comes first) if from the EU, 45 is a trigger as you have to have a medical every 5 years from 45.

I mentioned the year as if you come from places like Pakistan, Africa etc, you only can drive for 12 months. I'm not convinced a lot of the Uber drivers have passed any kind of test and they certainly don't have the first idea of the area, they 100% rely on sat nav and if you say a place to them, that they really should know such as a Wetherspoons, it's a blank look and a where?
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8134 on: July 24, 2023, 08:47:37 pm
I think I'd be trying to dissuade any of my passengers from giving brexit tim money.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8135 on: July 27, 2023, 11:02:03 pm
Funding made available to NI students to avail of internships in the EU

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-66324939
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8136 on: July 30, 2023, 06:03:18 pm
Fail on Sunday blaming EU for big brother visas incoming.  More accurate description would be Brexit visas

https://twitter.com/AllieHBNews/status/1685393986259685376?
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8137 on: July 30, 2023, 06:08:39 pm

Project fear?

https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/news-item/what-happened-to-those-brexit-medicines-shortages#:~:text=Trade%20data%20shows%20that%20the,their%20lowest%20level%20in%20years.

Quote
However, as of late summer this year, a number of high-profile shortages began to emerge in medicines and clinical consumables. Many appear to be at least partially related to the longer-term effects of Brexit  though not directly to the immediate logistical problems expected back in January. The most notable is a shortage of blood tubes, used to take and keep samples and stop them coagulating, which has been so severe that NHS England has issued guidance suspending their use in training and spacing their use further apart where safe. Flu vaccines and pipettes have also seen shortfalls.
Offline kavah

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8138 on: Today at 03:55:55 am
UK to retain EU safety mark
...The CE mark is used by the EU to certify that products meet safety standards.


a pragmatic and commonsense decision that manufacturers will very much welcome and support.

I think we'll see plenty more decisions like this (logical and pragmatic), that will keep the UK aligned with Europe.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/aug/01/uk-eu-safety-mark-brexit-climbdown
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #8139 on: Today at 06:10:52 am
Does the CE mark mean we can't have bendy bananas 🤬.
