You can drive on a European license for longer (until 60 or so), at least as a private driver. At least privately, don't know if there are special rules for people transport and HGVs. Non-EU is/was limited to 12 months, then you wither needed to convert into a British license, or take another test.



Yeah, HGV's allow up to 45 yrs old or 5 years from becoming a resident (whichever comes first) if from the EU, 45 is a trigger as you have to have a medical every 5 years from 45.I mentioned the year as if you come from places like Pakistan, Africa etc, you only can drive for 12 months. I'm not convinced a lot of the Uber drivers have passed any kind of test and they certainly don't have the first idea of the area, they 100% rely on sat nav and if you say a place to them, that they really should know such as a Wetherspoons, it's a blank look and a where?