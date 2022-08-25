Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 448590 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm »
Chris Patten (former Tory Chairman amongst many other things) was damning of Brexit on Question Time last night.  It's become a bit lost since the "will of the people" bollocks and the 2019 intake of extra-special cranks but the Tories, especially at cabinet level, were predominantly in favour of remaining before the referendum.

Assuming the Tories take a hammering at the next election and dependent on who they end up with as their next leader I can see them becoming the party of "re-join" whilst Labour and the Lib Dems continue to be frightened of their own shadows.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm »
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.
At the time of the Brexit deal vote in Parliament, I (and others) here argued that Labour should not (three-line?) whip the PLP into voting for the deal. But since the situation was so serious, neither should they vote against. Rather, the PLP should have abstained and let the Tories 'own it'. It was obvious where there was going to end up - and now, here we are.
Logged
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm »
Just trying to see this from a different angle. If the leadership had advocated abstaining thet could be accused of being against it ( so fucked if it turned into a success) or weak of it turned out like we all knew it would.
Kind of no win.  I'm not convinced of that view bit I can see how the strategists might come to that conclusion.
Logged
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 05:31:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm
Just trying to see this from a different angle. If the leadership had advocated abstaining thet could be accused of being against it ( so fucked if it turned into a success) or weak of it turned out like we all knew it would.
Kind of no win.  I'm not convinced of that view bit I can see how the strategists might come to that conclusion.

It was obvious Brexit could never be a success. Anyone who thought "nobody knows what will happen" is a complete moron and should have had their voting rights withdrawn.

Logged
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
At the time of the Brexit deal vote in Parliament, I (and others) here argued that Labour should not (three-line?) whip the PLP into voting for the deal. But since the situation was so serious, neither should they vote against. Rather, the PLP should have abstained and let the Tories 'own it'. It was obvious where there was going to end up - and now, here we are.
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.
Logged
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:31:43 pm
It was obvious Brexit could never be a success. Anyone who thought "nobody knows what will happen" is a complete moron and should have had their voting rights withdrawn.



My Dad for one
Logged
Offline Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.

Who and what did they say?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.

Didn't Heath take us into the EEC, without a referendum?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm
Who and what did they say?
This is from a post at the time. It only has a link to Benn's speech but you can look them all up in Hansard.

All Labour's big-hitters voted for this and spoke quite eloquently as to why (not something one would expect if only voting that way under threat of the whips) during the debate. Benn for example here http://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/fe6bc3c9-5d0b-4808-ba0b-8ce9c08475c1?in=14:05:10&out=14:12:20:0020170201
Jarvis voted in favour, as well as, Angela Eagle, Watson, Cooper, Kendall, Burnham, Umunna, Starmer, Danczuk, the list goes on. If you disagree with that course of action - and who is to know what is the best course of action - fair enough, but at least admit that you are at odds with almost any Labour MP that anyone has ever heard of.

No-one's saying it's ever been an easy situation to deal with, and certainly Corbyn would get crucified whatever course of action he took by large numbers of people. We need someone to emerge from nowhere galvanise the people blow the established parties to smithereens and all in the name of common sense. Sounds like too much to ask for doesn't it, yet Macron didn't do a bad job of it and there's a much more pressing need for it here.


Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm »
I know people voted in favour which is the point of discussion by Jiminy, but I'm not sure they spoke about it in glowing terms, just what needs to be done to move on from the stalemate of Brexit. Johnsons deal was worse than May's was it not (or was always there to be broken later on down the line)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.
If they instead voted for it because they honestly thought it was a good deal, then, surely,* that's even worse.

* Don't you say it, now! ;D
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
I know people voted in favour which is the point of discussion by Jiminy, but I'm not sure they spoke about it in glowing terms, just what needs to be done to move on from the stalemate of Brexit. Johnsons deal was worse than May's was it not (or was always there to be broken later on down the line)
As I remember it, the general consensus in the PLP was that it was better to be seen to be behind the deal (while also criticising it) than it was to vote against it (and risk it being defeated). But, there was little to no discussion within the PLP to instead abstain, criticise the deal, but make clear that voting it down was an even worse option. This would have left the Tories owning the deal. The Tories have (and will continue to) correctly point out that Labour voted for the deal too. It was always a bad move to back it.
Logged
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8053 on: Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm »
Labour wouldn't risk a no deal by abstaining. nobody could understand why the ERG etc nutcases were saying they were going to vote to support it, the suspicion at the time was they hoped Labour would stay away and the ERG etc would vote against the deal at the last second making a no deal a reality. we now know why they did vote for it. Cummings made that clear in his blog, how leave supporters shouldn't despair. get the vote past and leave the EU and we can dump the deal afterwards which is exactly what happened. they all said it was a marvellous deal before the vote, few months after we are out they are telling us it's a horrendous deal and it needs to be thrown out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.

There's still millions of people in areas Labour want to win back who want Brexit. We all know it's shite, but unfortunately, we are all going to have to collectively suffer for it. People can say the Deal was shite, but a 'No Deal' and we'd be in an even worse situation than we are now, which is what the cranks wanted. I think we're still another 3-5 years away before there's a serious discussion about re-joining the EU.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 12:44:16 am »
Brexit was almost entirely related to concerns over immigration, I suspect even those who hold such views are starting to see some of their own unique light

Logged
Online kavah

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 06:04:07 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:36:29 am
I think we're still another 3-5 years away before there's a serious discussion about re-joining the EU.

Yes, maybe even longer with our aging population



https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/countries/united-kingdom/#people-and-society
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 09:36:05 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:04:07 am
Yes, maybe even longer with our aging population



https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/countries/united-kingdom/#people-and-society

Always felt its another 10 years at least. Maybe 2030 or something.
Logged

Offline Lusty

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:05 am
Always felt its another 10 years at least. Maybe 2030 or something.
I think you'd need some sort of PR first. Can't see one of the 2 main parties touching it for the foreseeable so you'd need someone like the Lib Dems forcing it through a coalition.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 09:51:27 am »
The country would need a few years, without the tories in power, to demonstrate a willingness and an ability to honour international agreements and obligations, and win back the trust of Europe. Cleaning up our environment may help. But I feel we need to start making the right noises asap. And for all the millions who are still Brexiters, they are outnumbered!
Logged
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:05 am
Always felt its another 10 years at least. Maybe 2030 or something.

Irrespective of timelines, its not a unilateral decision.  Just takes one member state to veto a UK return.  Theyd need to be convinced that any return of the likes of the cabal headbangers is absent.  EU wont want to go through the Brexit mess again.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:05 am
Always felt its another 10 years at least. Maybe 2030 or something.

It'll be 20 years at least. Starmer's Labour won't do it so assuming he gets 2 terms that's a decade gone and an incoming Tory government after that won't either meaning it would have to be the Labour government after that.
Logged
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 01:17:57 pm »
Don't think Britain will re-join the EU anytime soon. Too much bad blood on both sides. Re-joining the customs union and the EEC is another matter and would solve 99% of practical and economical issues.
Logged
Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:17:57 pm
Don't think Britain will re-join the EU anytime soon. Too much bad blood on both sides. Re-joining the customs union and the EEC is another matter and would solve 99% of practical and economical issues.

Would agree with that. I don't think re-joining is on the cards in the near future. However, it would be enough to adress a lot of the UK's issues, if there was a government in place, that was prepared to see negotiations as two parties being prepared to take and give instead of the Tories' approach of "We want everything, but don't want to give anything away". I'm still pretty sure that the EU would be prepared to give a lot, if they have the feeling that there are politicians in the UK who are prepared to get a fair deal for both sides.
Logged

Online Red Beret

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »

We can't even talk about the issue right now without the RW press going into a rabid frenzy. Just being open on the idea of talks on negotiating rejoining the customs union or EEC would be framed by the rags as stabbing Brexit in the back and paving the way to ultimately rejoin the EU. There can't be any sensible discourse until the dust settles.
Logged
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 02:07:26 pm »
And then there will be the whole business of accepting the euro as our currency - could be civil war all over again.
Logged
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Labour needs an honest debate about Brexit damage, union warns

Unless Britain develops a closer relationship with the EU it will continue to haemorrhage investment and jobs, says the GMB

Quote
The leader of one of the countrys biggest unions has urged Labour to conduct an honest debate about the economic damage being caused to working people by Brexit, as evidence grows that it is fuelling inflation and driving jobs and investment abroad.

In an interview with the Observer, Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB union, which is one of Labours biggest financial backers, giving more than £1m a year, said politicians of all parties had been too afraid to admit the adverse consequences that leaving the EU was having on jobs and life in working communities.

There has been a lack of honesty and a fear among politicians to face up to the impact that Brexit is having in terms of the economy, said Smith, whose union has more than 500,000 members across the UK.

In terms of what the future looks like, it needs to start from a position of honesty. It is hitting trade. It is hitting investment and we need a new settlement.

We know that we are not going to be re-entering the EU. But we have to recognise that the frictions at borders are one of the factors behind inflation. It is bad for jobs and it is bad for investment.

The GMB leader cited warnings from the drug giant AstraZeneca  which employs many GMB workers  about its future investments in the UK in the post-Brexit era, saying he worried that the company would switch production to the EU if it found trading and tax arrangements were more favourable there.

Smiths comments echo frustration among pro-EU Labour backers and supporters at the partys reluctance to do more to expose Brexits failings or advocate a clearer plan for a closer relationship if it wins the next election. Some senior Labour strategists fear alienating its many backers who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

In an article in the Daily Express last week, Keir Starmer attempted a delicate balancing act, trying to reassure the papers overwhelmingly Tory-supporting readership that he would not take the UK back into the EU or single market, while also making clear that the Brexit deal negotiated by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government had not worked and would need to be revisited.

Britains future is outside the EU, Starmer said, despite having been the most senior Labour figure most in favour of holding a second referendum on membership before becoming leader. Not in the single market, not in the customs union, not with a return to freedom of movement. Those arguments are in the past, where they belong, he said, while adding that theres no point pretending that everything is working fine.

Ahead of the GMB annual conference in Brighton this week, Smith said he had been encouraged by much that Labours shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, had said about the partys economic agenda for government, including its plans to foster a new green industrial revolution through investment in wind, solar and tidal energy.

But, as with Brexit, he was concerned that the drive to more renewable energy  and the expansion of nuclear  under the Conservatives had so far merely created jobs abroad rather than here in the UK. Under Labour, there needed to be a new settlement involving the unions, with guarantees that employment would be created in the renewable and other sectors in this country.

We have some of the biggest windfarms in the world but almost no jobs in fabrication and manufacture of the windfarms.

The windfarms off the east coast of the UK have been produced in China and Indonesia, and by Middle Eastern sovereign oil- and gas-backed wealth funds.

Smiths intervention is evidence of the unions wanting to play a role in shaping Labours economic policy ahead of a general election expected next year.

What was needed from Starmer and Reeves, Smith said, was an economic vision as radical as that produced by the US president, Joe Biden, which ensured that green investment projects were linked to domestic production and home-grown job creation: We do not see ourselves as having political saviours, said Smith, but we do want a Labour government and I want to see a proactive industrial strategy from Labour that actually safeguards what we still have in terms of manufacturing jobs, and which does support the creation of work in any green transition.

The GMB leader has not been afraid to criticise Labour in strong terms. He repeated his attack on the party for saying it would ban future North Sea oil and gas drilling, describing it as naive. Smith claimed that it would mean importing more oil and gas from abroad and cost jobs in coastal communities.

But despite flexing his muscles, he was clear that a Labour government would be massively preferable to another Conservative one. The Tories are trying to break organised Labour with their anti-union legislation . There is no national economic plan and our public services have been starved of investment. And, after 13 years, what we have got is Tory squalor in the public services.

The lack of industrial strategy, the lack of an industrial plan, has done enormous damage in terms of investment and opportunities.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/03/labour-needs-an-honest-debate-about-brexit-damage-union-warns
Logged
