Labour wouldn't risk a no deal by abstaining. nobody could understand why the ERG etc nutcases were saying they were going to vote to support it, the suspicion at the time was they hoped Labour would stay away and the ERG etc would vote against the deal at the last second making a no deal a reality. we now know why they did vote for it. Cummings made that clear in his blog, how leave supporters shouldn't despair. get the vote past and leave the EU and we can dump the deal afterwards which is exactly what happened. they all said it was a marvellous deal before the vote, few months after we are out they are telling us it's a horrendous deal and it needs to be thrown out.

