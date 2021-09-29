Who and what did they say?
This is from a post at the time. It only has a link to Benn's speech but you can look them all up in Hansard.
All Labour's big-hitters voted for this and spoke quite eloquently as to why (not something one would expect if only voting that way under threat of the whips) during the debate. Benn for example here http://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/fe6bc3c9-5d0b-4808-ba0b-8ce9c08475c1?in=14:05:10&out=14:12:20:0020170201
Jarvis voted in favour, as well as, Angela Eagle, Watson, Cooper, Kendall, Burnham, Umunna, Starmer, Danczuk, the list goes on. If you disagree with that course of action - and who is to know what is the best course of action - fair enough, but at least admit that you are at odds with almost any Labour MP that anyone has ever heard of.
No-one's saying it's ever been an easy situation to deal with, and certainly Corbyn would get crucified whatever course of action he took by large numbers of people. We need someone to emerge from nowhere galvanise the people blow the established parties to smithereens and all in the name of common sense. Sounds like too much to ask for doesn't it, yet Macron didn't do a bad job of it and there's a much more pressing need for it here.