Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 448085 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm »
Chris Patten (former Tory Chairman amongst many other things) was damning of Brexit on Question Time last night.  It's become a bit lost since the "will of the people" bollocks and the 2019 intake of extra-special cranks but the Tories, especially at cabinet level, were predominantly in favour of remaining before the referendum.

Assuming the Tories take a hammering at the next election and dependent on who they end up with as their next leader I can see them becoming the party of "re-join" whilst Labour and the Lib Dems continue to be frightened of their own shadows.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,925
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm »
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:02:48 pm
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.
At the time of the Brexit deal vote in Parliament, I (and others) here argued that Labour should not (three-line?) whip the PLP into voting for the deal. But since the situation was so serious, neither should they vote against. Rather, the PLP should have abstained and let the Tories 'own it'. It was obvious where there was going to end up - and now, here we are.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,468
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 05:27:53 pm »
Just trying to see this from a different angle. If the leadership had advocated abstaining thet could be accused of being against it ( so fucked if it turned into a success) or weak of it turned out like we all knew it would.
Kind of no win.  I'm not convinced of that view bit I can see how the strategists might come to that conclusion.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:27:53 pm
Just trying to see this from a different angle. If the leadership had advocated abstaining thet could be accused of being against it ( so fucked if it turned into a success) or weak of it turned out like we all knew it would.
Kind of no win.  I'm not convinced of that view bit I can see how the strategists might come to that conclusion.

It was obvious Brexit could never be a success. Anyone who thought "nobody knows what will happen" is a complete moron and should have had their voting rights withdrawn.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,925
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:25:21 pm
At the time of the Brexit deal vote in Parliament, I (and others) here argued that Labour should not (three-line?) whip the PLP into voting for the deal. But since the situation was so serious, neither should they vote against. Rather, the PLP should have abstained and let the Tories 'own it'. It was obvious where there was going to end up - and now, here we are.
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,097
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:31:43 pm
It was obvious Brexit could never be a success. Anyone who thought "nobody knows what will happen" is a complete moron and should have had their voting rights withdrawn.



My Dad for one
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:35:48 pm
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.

Who and what did they say?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,601
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:02:48 pm
Maybe instead of suggesting we rejoin, Starmer should just float the idea of another referendum or even a series of them. If he gets behind the curve on this he will be forever known as Captain Hindsight except this time it would be deserved.

Didn't Heath take us into the EEC, without a referendum?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,925
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 06:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:56:19 pm
Who and what did they say?
This is from a post at the time. It only has a link to Benn's speech but you can look them all up in Hansard.

All Labour's big-hitters voted for this and spoke quite eloquently as to why (not something one would expect if only voting that way under threat of the whips) during the debate. Benn for example here http://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/fe6bc3c9-5d0b-4808-ba0b-8ce9c08475c1?in=14:05:10&out=14:12:20:0020170201
Jarvis voted in favour, as well as, Angela Eagle, Watson, Cooper, Kendall, Burnham, Umunna, Starmer, Danczuk, the list goes on. If you disagree with that course of action - and who is to know what is the best course of action - fair enough, but at least admit that you are at odds with almost any Labour MP that anyone has ever heard of.

No-one's saying it's ever been an easy situation to deal with, and certainly Corbyn would get crucified whatever course of action he took by large numbers of people. We need someone to emerge from nowhere galvanise the people blow the established parties to smithereens and all in the name of common sense. Sounds like too much to ask for doesn't it, yet Macron didn't do a bad job of it and there's a much more pressing need for it here.


Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
I know people voted in favour which is the point of discussion by Jiminy, but I'm not sure they spoke about it in glowing terms, just what needs to be done to move on from the stalemate of Brexit. Johnsons deal was worse than May's was it not (or was always there to be broken later on down the line)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:35:48 pm
All Labour's big hitters not only voted for it, but spoke eloquently and cogently in favour of it. You don't do that because you're whipped.
If they instead voted for it because they honestly thought it was a good deal, then, surely,* that's even worse.

* Don't you say it, now! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:41:05 pm
I know people voted in favour which is the point of discussion by Jiminy, but I'm not sure they spoke about it in glowing terms, just what needs to be done to move on from the stalemate of Brexit. Johnsons deal was worse than May's was it not (or was always there to be broken later on down the line)
As I remember it, the general consensus in the PLP was that it was better to be seen to be behind the deal (while also criticising it) than it was to vote against it (and risk it being defeated). But, there was little to no discussion within the PLP to instead abstain, criticise the deal, but make clear that voting it down was an even worse option. This would have left the Tories owning the deal. The Tories have (and will continue to) correctly point out that Labour voted for the deal too. It was always a bad move to back it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 09:18:04 pm »
Labour wouldn't risk a no deal by abstaining. nobody could understand why the ERG etc nutcases were saying they were going to vote to support it, the suspicion at the time was they hoped Labour would stay away and the ERG etc would vote against the deal making a no deal a reality. we now know why they did vote for it. Cummings made that clear in his blog, how leave supporters shouldn't despair. get the vote past and leave the EU and we can dump the deal afterwards which is exactly what happened. they all said it was a marvellous deal before the vote, few months after we are out they are telling us it's a horrendous deal and it needs to be thrown out.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:38 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Let me get this right, if I drop litter I get fined £100, if I fly tip I can be fined or jailed, if someone else dumps shit in the river,  I'm going to pay them to fix it.
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 