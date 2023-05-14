Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 447624 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8000 on: May 14, 2023, 02:09:16 pm »
More Brexit mess due to lack of planning/funding incoming

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65582154
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8001 on: May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am »

just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html

Quote
Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Frottage has admitted that leaving the EU has failed as he sought to blame the government for what he described as its inability to take advantage of being outside the trading bloc.

I dont think that for a moment, Mr Frottage replied when he was asked if the UK would have been better off staying in the EU, the worlds largest single market area. But what I do think is we havent actually benefitted from Brexit economically, what we could have done.

I mean, what Brexits proved, Im afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were, he added. Weve mismanaged this totally, and if you look at simple thingssuch as takeovers, such as corporation tax, we are driving business away from our country.

Arguably, now were back in control, were regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members. Brexit has failed.
Logged
Believer

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8002 on: May 16, 2023, 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am
just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html


That was always the case. Brexit was a pipedream for c*nts like this and what they wanted were never realistic. They were always going to blame someone else
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8003 on: May 16, 2023, 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 16, 2023, 11:37:12 am
just another 'they didn't do it right' whine  ::)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-Frottage-bbc-newsnight-brexit-failed-b2339654.html
It's that he can even feign surprise at it that is so galling.  The UK was a leading contributor to almost all of the EU regulations and we often topped up the EU regulations with additional regulations within the UK.  The "bonfire of regulations" was never going to happen and he must surely have known that.

The UK was never held back by the EU but it's a narrative that was pushed endlessly.  Maybe an ultra-capitalist government would have made more of the opportunities for slash and burn but arguably the Tories tried that with Truss and Kwarteng, and we all know how that ended.

Final point, the two examples he gave around takeovers and corporation tax are largely irrelevant to Brexit.  Nothing has stopped EU members Hungary (9%) or Ireland (12.5%) from setting very low corporation tax.  Also I'm sure Sunak put corporation tax up to 25% from 19% in part to fill the gap in government coffers left by Brexit!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8004 on: May 17, 2023, 07:02:28 am »
Vauxhall pushing against the Brexit mess

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65612295
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8005 on: May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: TSC on May 17, 2023, 07:02:28 am
Vauxhall pushing against the Brexit mess

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65612295

Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8006 on: May 17, 2023, 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am
Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
I think this is one where we - as taxpayers - will end up paying very directly.  The only way Stellantis are going to invest in the UK with the restrictive trade arrangements we've imposed on ourselves is through some heavy financial incentives from the government.

A rare good consequence of Brexit (although I'm sure we could have opted out anyway as EU members and I'm a bit sceptical, as ever, about the motives of this government).

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65623580
Animal testing licences for makeup banned

The government has banned the issuing of licences for animal testing of chemicals used as ingredients in cosmetics products.

...

In 2020, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), an EU agency which oversees chemical regulation, ruled that companies needed to test some ingredients used in cosmetics on animals to ensure they were safe for workers manufacturing the ingredients.

Earlier this month, it emerged that since 2019, the government had been issuing licences for animal testing of cosmetic ingredients in line with EU chemical rules, which it retained despite leaving the EU in 2020.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8007 on: May 17, 2023, 10:40:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2023, 08:48:48 am
Had loads of arguments with my Brexiteer cousin, who lives in the Port and works for Lairds, that Brexit was going to fuck everything up. He was always moaning about his local MP as he was very much against it, he saw the issues facing Vauxhall in the town. Pig headed idiots refused to listen and now the rest of us have to pay for their utter stupidity.
Ive got a good mate who works in the car industry and he told me he was voting Brexit back before the vote. I told him he was absolutely fuckin mad but he wouldnt listen. Hes not a little englander type brexiteer, just reckoned things needed shaking up a bit. I dont think he thought it would happen! He regrets it now like.  I think loads do. At least he admits it, but its not much consolation to the rest of us. Its madness.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8008 on: May 18, 2023, 05:14:50 pm »
What impacts has he felt , and directly attributed to brexit? Most of the shit happening is being blamed on COVID and Russia.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8009 on: May 19, 2023, 12:20:14 pm »
Jaguar Land Rover offered £500m in subsidies to build battery plant in UK

Incentive from Jeremy C*nt comes only days after three carmakers issued Brexit rules warning
Quote
The government has offered Jaguar Land Rover £500m in subsidies in an effort to persuade the carmaker to build a new electric battery plant in the UK.

The chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, has offered a package of incentives to entice JLR, days after three global carmakers warned that Brexit rules on where parts were sourced threatened the future of the British automotive industry.

The Indian conglomerate Tata, the parent company of JLR, is in the process of deciding whether to build the new electric battery production facility in the UK or Spain.

The Treasury package includes a mixture of a cash grant and reductions in energy costs as well as covering the cost of upgrading the power network around the site JLR has identified in Somerset, according to the Times.

The government has also offered its parent company, Tata, which also owns UK businesses including Tetley Tea, a £300m package to help upgrade and decarbonise its Port Talbot steelworks facility in south Wales.

Last year, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chair of Tata, said that if the group could not negotiate significant subsidies from the government to help transition the plants blastfurnaces to greener production methods it would have to look at closures of sites.

The Port Talbot site employs about 3,500 people and is one of only two plants in Britain capable of turning iron ore and coal into molten iron and steel. Overall, the subsidiary Tata Steel UK employs about 8,000 people.

The £500m offer to JLR represents a major commitment from the UK government, with the total budget for its automotive transformation fund, which aims to support the British car industrys shift to electric vehicles, currently only at £1bn.

Post-Brexit rules require 40% of an electric vehicles parts by value to be sourced in the UK or EU if it is to be sold on the other side of the Channel without a 10% trade tariff.

This proportion is due to rise to 45% next year, while for battery packs the threshold will be 60%.

Because most electric vehicle batteries are still imported from Asia, and batteries make up a large part of the cost of building a car, vehicles made in the UK and the EU are likely to fall foul of the rules.

On Wednesday, Stellantis, which owns the Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën brands, said it could be forced to shut some of its UK operations if the Brexit deal was not renegotiated.

Ford, which makes electric cars in Germany and parts in the UK, said the requirement would add pointless cost to customers wanting to go green.

JLR, the UKs largest automotive employer, called on the UK and EU to quickly agree a better implementation solution to avoid destabilising the industrys transition to clean mobility.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/19/jaguar-land-rover-offered-500m-in-subsidies-to-build-battery-plant-in-uk
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8010 on: May 19, 2023, 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 19, 2023, 12:20:14 pm
Jaguar Land Rover offered £500m in subsidies to build battery plant in UK

Incentive from Jeremy C*nt comes only days after three carmakers issued Brexit rules warning

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/19/jaguar-land-rover-offered-500m-in-subsidies-to-build-battery-plant-in-uk
Would there be potential implications for EU import duties arising from that because it would be considered an unfair competitive advantage?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8011 on: May 19, 2023, 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 19, 2023, 12:43:08 pm
Would there be potential implications for EU import duties arising from that because it would be considered an unfair competitive advantage?

Free from that sort of thing now were out.  Unfortunately were not free from the downside.  Lack of investment from other vehicle manufacturers.  Maybe a load more bungs will be offered to others? Who knows.  I hear Hancocks landlord is interested
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8012 on: May 19, 2023, 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 18, 2023, 05:14:50 pm
What impacts has he felt , and directly attributed to brexit? Most of the shit happening is being blamed on COVID and Russia.
Covid, Russia AND Brexit.

Hes worried about the factory where he works closing. Looking at relocating to Europe to avoid the new export tariffs. Exactly what was in the news this week and exactly what was entirely predictable if anyone had listened before the vote.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8013 on: May 19, 2023, 02:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on May 19, 2023, 02:31:02 pm
Covid, Russia AND Brexit.

Hes worried about the factory where he works closing. Looking at relocating to Europe to avoid the new export tariffs. Exactly what was in the news this week and exactly what was entirely predictable if anyone had listened before the vote.

Listen to experts you mean?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8014 on: May 19, 2023, 03:05:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on May 19, 2023, 01:22:30 pm
Free from that sort of thing now were out.  Unfortunately were not free from the downside.  Lack of investment from other vehicle manufacturers.  Maybe a load more bungs will be offered to others? Who knows.  I hear Hancocks landlord is interested

What's half a billion amongst friends  ;)
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8015 on: May 19, 2023, 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 19, 2023, 02:46:10 pm
Listen to experts you mean?
Generally a good idea yes
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8016 on: May 21, 2023, 09:35:46 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pz2-78eWnv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pz2-78eWnv4</a>

 :lmao
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8017 on: May 21, 2023, 11:59:16 am »
:lmao
I honestly think, he was thinking about faking a heart attack when he was asked, if that was the only Brexit benefit he has come across...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8018 on: May 21, 2023, 08:04:16 pm »
Quote from: stara on May 21, 2023, 09:35:46 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pz2-78eWnv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pz2-78eWnv4</a>

 :lmao

So, the import of New Zealand lamb is a Brexit benefit then?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8019 on: May 23, 2023, 09:55:53 pm »
I haven't been back to the UK for twelve years so I could not fathom how people voted brexit.
Over here now staying with the in laws and I'm beginning to see why.
They have both the daily mail and the daily express delivered, earlier on this evening she said "I'm going to watch Nigel" I said nigel who, she said Nigel Frottage, he's a politician, you should watch him, he's great...
These are people who grew up in the tenements after ww2, he was a docker that got laid off in the 80's she was an nhs nurse.
I can't fathom how they now think how they do, and no amount of facts will convince them otherwise.
We're going to visit friends in the Netherlands next week, my daughter said why don't we go through the tunnel and I said the queues will be a nightmare because of brexit, immediate response was, it''s not brexit, it's them bloody Europeans punishing us because we left their club...
 
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8020 on: May 24, 2023, 07:38:24 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 23, 2023, 09:55:53 pm
I haven't been back to the UK for twelve years so I could not fathom how people voted brexit.
Over here now staying with the in laws and I'm beginning to see why.
They have both the daily mail and the daily express delivered, earlier on this evening she said "I'm going to watch Nigel" I said nigel who, she said Nigel Frottage, he's a politician, you should watch him, he's great...
These are people who grew up in the tenements after ww2, he was a docker that got laid off in the 80's she was an nhs nurse.
I can't fathom how they now think how they do, and no amount of facts will convince them otherwise.
We're going to visit friends in the Netherlands next week, my daughter said why don't we go through the tunnel and I said the queues will be a nightmare because of brexit, immediate response was, it''s not brexit, it's them bloody Europeans punishing us because we left their club...

But all they've done is take control of their border like we voted to do 🤷

Brexit voting dickhead Brits who still believe they should be allowed to wander around the world, entering other people's countries with no recourse and have everyone speaking English!!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8021 on: May 24, 2023, 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 23, 2023, 09:55:53 pm
I haven't been back to the UK for twelve years so I could not fathom how people voted brexit.
Over here now staying with the in laws and I'm beginning to see why.
They have both the daily mail and the daily express delivered, earlier on this evening she said "I'm going to watch Nigel" I said nigel who, she said Nigel Frottage, he's a politician, you should watch him, he's great...
These are people who grew up in the tenements after ww2, he was a docker that got laid off in the 80's she was an nhs nurse.
I can't fathom how they now think how they do, and no amount of facts will convince them otherwise.
We're going to visit friends in the Netherlands next week, my daughter said why don't we go through the tunnel and I said the queues will be a nightmare because of brexit, immediate response was, it''s not brexit, it's them bloody Europeans punishing us because we left their club...

A very familiar story that.  A few of my friends hardly speak to their parents now, for very similar reasons.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8022 on: May 24, 2023, 11:05:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 24, 2023, 10:12:54 am
A very familiar story that.  A few of my friends hardly speak to their parents now, for very similar reasons.

I didn't speak to my Dad for 5 years, even now I can hardly be arsed with him and his idiotic and frankly racist views.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8023 on: May 24, 2023, 11:16:06 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 23, 2023, 09:55:53 pm
It''s not brexit, it's them bloody Europeans punishing us because we left their club...

All of which was entirely a predictable response to Brexit. They wouldn't be doing it if we'd stayed in the club.*
It's like complaining you have a sore throat because you ate a wasp.

* I don't know if they are being over zealous at the border or not. I assume they are just enforcing the rules as they do for any other non member or country with special agreements in place.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8024 on: May 24, 2023, 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 24, 2023, 11:16:06 am
All of which was entirely a predictable response to Brexit. They wouldn't be doing it if we'd stayed in the club.*
It's like complaining you have a sore throat because you ate a wasp.

* I don't know if they are being over zealous at the border or not. I assume they are just enforcing the rules as they do for any other non member or country with special agreements in place.

When we left the EU we fell under the existing rules for every non EU country.  You are only allowed to stay in the EU for 90 days in any 180 day period without a visa and you have to have your passport stamped on entry and exit. So they are just doing what they have always done for non EU citizens. The checking is what is causing the delays as they have to go through the passport and look at the entry and exit stamps and work out if you are trying to return too soon. Imagine a coach with 49 passengers (about the average) and they have to check each individual passport on entry, look for multiple visits and then stamp each passport. At 30 seconds a passport, that's 25 minutes PER COACH.

We once queued for 3 hours at Orlando airport to get through passport control due to 3 UK flights landing together
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8025 on: May 24, 2023, 12:36:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2023, 11:53:01 am
We once queued for 3 hours at Orlando airport to get through passport control due to 3 UK flights landing together

Just a warm up for the rides at the parks :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8026 on: May 24, 2023, 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 24, 2023, 12:36:50 pm
Just a warm up for the rides at the parks :)

;D

We went twice in May, Labo(u)r day weekend - parks were rammed.  October its dead.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8027 on: May 24, 2023, 05:08:58 pm »
World leading:

Brexit food trade barriers have cost UK households £7bn, report finds

LSE researchers estimate that extra barriers on EU food imports have pushed up bills by £250 on average

Quote
British households have paid £7bn since Brexit to cover the extra cost of trade barriers on food imports from the EU, according to researchers at the London School of Economics (LSE).

The universitys latest report estimating the impact of leaving the bloc on UK food prices found that trade barriers were consistently hampering imports, pushing up bills by an average £250.

The cost of food in the UK had rocketed by 25% since 2019, the researchers calculated, but if the post-Brexit trade restrictions were not in place then this increase would be only 17%  nearly a third lower.

Adding up the impact on all British households suggested they had paid an extra £6.95bn as a consequence, they said.

Between December 2019 and March 2023 food prices rose by almost 25 percentage points. This analysis suggests that in the absence of Brexit this figure would be 8 percentage points (30%) lower, the report found.

The International Monetary Fund has urged the UK government to lower non-tariff barriers to trade to lower inflation.

In a health check on the UK economy, the Washington-based body said the government should work to bring down inflation generated by trade barriers with its main trade partners.


The UK has the highest food inflation rate in the industrialised world, according to recent inflation data.

In the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, the consumer prices index measure of inflation fell to 8.7% from 10.1% in March, but food inflation over the past year remained elevated at 19%.

Brexit trade barriers include extra paperwork to validate goods and veterinary checks on livestock.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/24/brexit-food-trade-barriers-have-cost-uk-households-7bn-report-finds


Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8028 on: May 24, 2023, 07:07:00 pm »
Worth every penny so I can wave my blue passport and eat bendy bananas.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,225
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8029 on: May 27, 2023, 09:48:33 am »
Seen a few pieces of late saying that 'Remainers should forgive Leavers and work together'

Fuck that. Shower of fucking c*nts. I'm angrier about it and these racist, bigoted, lying stupid shithouses than before. Fuck them and the shithead horse they rode in on.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,457
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8030 on: May 27, 2023, 12:32:58 pm »
Couldn't have put it better myself.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • JFT 97
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8031 on: May 27, 2023, 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 27, 2023, 09:48:33 am
Seen a few pieces of late saying that 'Remainers should forgive Leavers and work together'

Fuck that. Shower of fucking c*nts. I'm angrier about it and these racist, bigoted, lying stupid shithouses than before. Fuck them and the shithead horse they rode in on.
:champ exactly

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8032 on: May 28, 2023, 09:50:49 am »
More than half of voters now want Britain to forge closer ties with the EU, poll reveals

Dramatic reversal in public opinion seen even in those constituencies that recorded the highest votes to leave

Quote
A clear majority of British voters now favours building closer relations with the European Union, according to new polling that highlights a dramatic reversal in the tide of public opinion since Brexit.

Even in those constituencies that recorded the highest votes to leave the EU in 2016, more than twice as many voters now believe the best route forward is to move in the opposite direction  and forge closer ties with Brussels.

The survey of more than 10,000 voters, for the internationalist campaign group Best for Britain, accompanied by detailed MRP (multilevel regression and poststratification) analysis based on new constituency boundaries, will provide sobering reading for Rishi Sunak, who backed Brexit as a route to greater economic success.

The poll by Focaldata found that three times as many adults (63%) now believe Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, compared with just 21% who believe it has solved more than it has created.

A clear majority of British voters now favours building closer relations with the European Union, according to new polling that highlights a dramatic reversal in the tide of public opinion since Brexit.

Even in those constituencies that recorded the highest votes to leave the EU in 2016, more than twice as many voters now believe the best route forward is to move in the opposite direction  and forge closer ties with Brussels.

The survey of more than 10,000 voters, for the internationalist campaign group Best for Britain, accompanied by detailed MRP (multilevel regression and poststratification) analysis based on new constituency boundaries, will provide sobering reading for Rishi Sunak, who backed Brexit as a route to greater economic success.

The poll by Focaldata found that three times as many adults (63%) now believe Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, compared with just 21% who believe it has solved more than it has created.

Overall, 53% of voters now want the government to seek a closer relationship with the EU than it now has, having left the single market and customs union, against just 14% who want the UK to become more distant.

In Boston and Skegness in Lincolnshire, where the vote to leave the EU was 74.9% in 2016, more than twice as many people (40%) now want closer links with the EU against just 19% who want relations to become even more distant.

The MRP method is a well-regarded statistical technique that combines data from detailed polling and other information from sources such as the census and Office for National Statistics data to assign an accurate probability of how different groups will vote in different constituencies.

The polling comes after the release last week of official figures showing that net migration to the UK rose to a new high of more than 606,000 in 2022  a 24% increase on the previous high of 488,000 in 2021  despite government claims that Brexit would allow the UK to take back control of its borders. Concerns about immigration will be on the agenda at a meeting between Sunak and Frances president, Emmanuel Macron, in Moldova on Thursday.

When asked to consider the UKs visa policies, more than half of all voters polled for Best for Britain said the UK should issue more visas to allow foreign workers to come to the UK. Some 19% wanted to see more visas generally and 32% said they wanted to see more visas issued, but only in sectors with labour shortages. Only 23% wanted to see fewer visas issued.

Evidence is also mounting of the damage done to the UK economy and its trade as a result of post-Brexit trade barriers, extra bureaucracy and costs to exporters and importers.

Last week the Guardian reported data from the London School of Economics (LSE) showing that British households had paid £7bn since Brexit to cover the extra cost of food imports from the EU resulting from new trade barriers.

While Sunak has tried to build friendlier relations with Brussels than his two predecessors, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Truss, he is coming under increasing pressure to do more to help UK business and to explain how the damage inflicted by Brexit on trade can be limited.

Pro-European Labour politicians will also use the polling evidence to urge Labour leader Keir Starmer to be bolder and advance more concrete plans for closer EU ties, now that opinion seems to be swinging in favour of doing so.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: In just a few short years, public opinion in Britain has moved on from being pro-Brexit, to believing Johnsons deal has done more harm than good, to now supporting a closer relationship with the EU.

Our first-of-its-kind poll, and MRP analysis using new constituency boundaries, shows that with deepening ties being the most popular option in every constituency in Britain, there are votes to be won for any political party prepared to make this case to the electorate.

Kim Darroch, former British ambassador to the EU and to the US, and chairman of Best for Britain, said: Whether in Europe, South America or the Pacific, the general direction of travel has been the same for decades; nations working together to make trade easier and less expensive, while entwining economic interests to reduce the potential for conflict.

In an increasingly hostile world, our economic and political interests align with our closest neighbours and allies. A majority of voters now understand that.

Peter Norris, co-convener of the UK Trade and Business Commission and chair of the Virgin Group, added: From higher inflation to fruit rotting in fields, we can see the economic impact of both labour shortages and divergence from our largest trading partner, the EU. And from this polling, it is clear that the majority of voters knows that Brexit is a key factor.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/28/more-than-half-of-voters-now-want-britain-to-forge-closer-ties-with-the-eu-poll-reveals
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,073
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8033 on: Today at 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 28, 2023, 09:50:49 am
More than half of voters now want Britain to forge closer ties with the EU, poll reveals

Dramatic reversal in public opinion seen even in those constituencies that recorded the highest votes to leave

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/28/more-than-half-of-voters-now-want-britain-to-forge-closer-ties-with-the-eu-poll-reveals


c*nts

Refused to believe the experts, refused to think, followed the whims of racists and the uber rich, fucked the country and now then want to go back to what we had, but we'll never get the power we had within the EU
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8034 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Bamboozled by the Bogans.

Quote
How Boris blundered into £10bn Australia trade deal concession scrawled on paper in the loo
Your boss has conceded the whole kingdom, Australian negotiator said to have told Liz Trus

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blundered into a crucial Brexit trade deal concession with Australia over a chaotic dinner with prime minister Scott Morrison at No 10, it was claimed today.

He was bounced into signing a disastrous post-Brexit agreement after the Australians seized on a schoolboy howler over meat import quotas during negotiations.

An Australian official made an excuse to go to the Downing Street loo, had Mr Johnsons concession hurriedly drawn up into a formal agreement and took it back to No 10 where the then-PM signed it before the dinner with Mr Morrison ended.

To cap it all, Mr Johnson is said to have told the Australians he was doing it because he wanted to apologise to them for Britain joining the EU 50 years ago.

A furious Liz Truss, then international trade secretary, tried to unstitch the deal but was told by the gleeful Australians that her boss Mr Johnson had already given away the kingdom.

The extraordinary account of how Britains post-Brexit trade deal with Australia  condemned as a sell-out by British farmers  was handled by Mr Johnson appeared on the Politico political website.

According to the report of the 14 June 2021 dinner, Mr Johnson agreed to measure beef imports by the weight of only cuts of meat, rather than the entire cow, which is much heavier.

By agreeing to measure Australian meat exports to the UK by the former, not the latter, he effectively signed off a massive increase in how much meat Australia can send to Britain, it is alleged.

Australian high commissioner George Brandis scrawled down the unexpected bonus, fled to the loo to give to an aide to photograph and turn in a trade document  before it was returned to the dinner for Mr Johnson to sign.

Ms Truss was said to be livid when she learned of Mr Johnsons concession over breakfast the following morning. Your boss has already conceded the whole kingdom, Australias chief negotiator Dan Tehan told her, according to a former minister involved in the talks.

Mr Johnsons described the Politico story as rubbish, but the website said it had spoken to five senior people involved in the negotiations on either side.

Brexit negotiator David Frost was at the dinner with Mr Johnson and Mr Morrison. One former Truss adviser Frost was over the detail, but I dont think Boris was, adding that the dinner was very slapdash  and ultimately ended up giving more on beef.

Advisers said Ms Truss wanted the talks reopened after Mr Johnsons concession  but Mr Morrison threatened to tell the media the UK. was going back on its first post-Brexit trade deal.

Mr Johnson believed in agreeing to more generous tariffs because the UK had let [the Australians] down by joining the EU in the 1970s, according to an ex-minister.

UK government lawyers reportedly continue to quibble with the Australian side over beef import weights until the deal was signed in December 2021.

Some degree of compromise was achieved by making sure the agricultural safeguard  designed to slow imports after 10 years if there is a rapid surge  used the carcass weight equivalents initially wanted by British officials.

The post-Brexit deal, which came into force this week, is forecast to boost bilateral trade between the countries by around £10bn. But farmers remain angry at the generosity of tariff-free quota access given to Australian beef.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) president Minette Batters said the concessions were a real breach of trust and confidence for farmers, saying: The anger is still visceral.

A spokesperson for the NFU added: We know the government gave away much more than they needed to, and this illustrates it.

Mr Johnson and the government have been approached for comment.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-boris-johnson-australia-deal-b2350229.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8035 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:50 am
c*nts

Refused to believe the experts, refused to think, followed the whims of racists and the uber rich, fucked the country and now then want to go back to what we had, but we'll never get the power we had within the EU
Which party will be first to grab the bull by the horns?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,449
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #8036 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
Theyre not giving us their brightest and best, are they?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 