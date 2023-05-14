I haven't been back to the UK for twelve years so I could not fathom how people voted brexit.

Over here now staying with the in laws and I'm beginning to see why.

They have both the daily mail and the daily express delivered, earlier on this evening she said "I'm going to watch Nigel" I said nigel who, she said Nigel Frottage, he's a politician, you should watch him, he's great...

These are people who grew up in the tenements after ww2, he was a docker that got laid off in the 80's she was an nhs nurse.

I can't fathom how they now think how they do, and no amount of facts will convince them otherwise.

We're going to visit friends in the Netherlands next week, my daughter said why don't we go through the tunnel and I said the queues will be a nightmare because of brexit, immediate response was, it''s not brexit, it's them bloody Europeans punishing us because we left their club...



