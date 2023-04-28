Poll

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 440772 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7960 on: April 28, 2023, 12:01:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 28, 2023, 11:34:47 am
I didn't dream it

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/apr/28/bonfire-of-eu-laws-watered-down-to-just-800-after-meeting-of-brexit-mps

Quote
However, one of the bills staunchest critics, Stella Creasy, the Walthamstow MP and chair of the Labour party movement for Europe, said a smouldering bonfire did nothing to address the sweeping powers the bill was giving ministers to change laws without due scrutiny.

All those wanting to defend parliamentary sovereignty should be wary of the government using the promise not to delete vital rights now as a Trojan horse to get this legislation through parliament and then use the powers in it to destroy legislation later, she said.

The Retained EU law bill in its current form still seeks to use Brexit as an excuse for a ministerial power grab, which is why we will continue to work with colleagues across the house and campaigners in all quarters to protect the role MPs play in making laws from an overbearing and often unaccountable executive.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7961 on: April 28, 2023, 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 28, 2023, 12:01:42 pm


I dont agree with K.H about Brighton & Hove midfielders; but shes spot on re. Stella Creasy.

I dont know whether becoming a recent mum impacts her ability to assume a shadow ministerial role, but if it doesnt, Id love to see her on the front benches.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7962 on: April 28, 2023, 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on April 28, 2023, 12:09:42 pm
I dont agree with K.H about Brighton & Hove midfielders; but shes spot on re. Stella Creasy.

I dont know whether becoming a recent mum impacts her ability to assume a shadow ministerial role, but if it doesnt, Id love to see her on the front benches.
If K.H is on the front benches, then God help us all.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7963 on: April 29, 2023, 02:59:03 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/apr/29/briton-valid-passport-barred-from-flight-brexit-rules-eu

I was in tears: Briton with valid passport barred from flight over Brexit rules

Travellers who have not used their passport for a while were this week being urged to dig it out and check it conforms to the post-Brexit rules for entering the EU  because if it doesnt, you will almost certainly be denied boarding this summer.

Despite previous warnings in Guardian Money and some other publicity, UK travellers trying to enter the Schengen zone are being turned away on a daily basis by airline staff at boarding gates  in most cases because their UK passport was issued more than 10 years ago.

Rosi Simpson, a teacher from Brighton, is one of the latest to be caught up in the confusion. She says she was left mortified and in tears after easyJet staff refused to allow her to board a flight to Paris to see her son, who is studying there, because her UK passport had been issued 10 years and one day previously.

I had no idea of the 10-year rule, she says. Id checked the expiry date, and my passport had eight months remaining. What happened at the boarding gate was absolutely awful. I lost the cost of the flight and the accommodation Id booked  Id been so looking forward to seeing my son  all because a load of wankers voted for Brexit. What I dont understand is why this [rule change] hasnt had more publicity  an information campaign. I wasnt the only one who this had happened to at the airport that day, she says.

In terms of flights and ferries to mainland Europe, passengers will also be denied boarding if their passport expires less than three months before their return date. Previously, it was thought that UK travellers needed at least six months left, although the EU has since clarified the three-month requirement.

Prior to Brexit, UK passport holders could travel in and out of the EU as long as they held a valid passport, even one that expired the day after their return.

The more onerous rules, which came into effect in 2021, apply to UK passport holders travelling to any EU country (except Ireland), plus the others in the Schengen zone: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, the Vatican and Switzerland.

The over 10-year problem came about because, for many years, those renewing their passport before the previous one expired were able to add any remaining time left. Prior to September 2018, you could have up to nine months added to the replacements 10-year length  meaning their passport could be valid for as long as 10 years and nine months.

Passengers may look at their passport, see that it does not expire until well after their return, and conclude that all is well. However, they need to check the date of issue. If the passport will be more than 10 years old on the day of entry, they will not be allowed in.

The change has caught out a great many passengers who were unaware of the change. Last year, Guardian Money featured the case of Pat Cerely and her husband, Peter, who were refused permission to board their plane to Madeira on the grounds that Pats passport was not valid  even though it had another nine months remaining.

Every day, others are falling foul of the rule  and if it happens to you, it can be a financial disaster. Travel insurers will not pay out for a lost holiday if you tried to travel with an invalid passport.

Jo Rhodes, the deputy travel editor at Which?, says: Recently, some travellers have been caught out by EU passport rules, meaning they havent been able to go on holiday as planned.

Your passport must have been issued in the past 10 years at the time of entering the EU. Legally, youre also required to have at least three months left on your passport at the time you plan on exiting the EU. If you have a holiday planned this summer, check your passport now to make sure it meets all the requirements for your destination, so you dont risk being turned away at the airport.

She says Which? advises travelling with at least six months validity to be on the safe side.

She adds: Despite the legal requirement being three months, UK travellers are strongly advised by the European Commission and the UK government to have no less than six months on the end of their passports. This is because some border guards believe that people tend to stay in the EU for longer than they say and so theyre reluctant to grant you entry if you have less than six months.

Countries such as Romania, which is in Europe but outside the Schengen zone, stipulate that UK passport holders are required to have at least six months on their passports to enter the country. It is by no means alone.

To add extra excitement to the story, Passport Office workers, who process applications, are approaching the end of a five-week strike. It is thought that up to a quarter of the agencys 4,000 employees are not in work as normal.

However, while the Passport Office says users should currently allow 10 weeks for their application to be processed, most applications are being sorted out a lot more quickly than that. The 10-week advice includes every kind of application, including those for new passports or where the renewal requires a change of name after a marriage or similar.

If you have a straightforward renewal of an existing passport and your details are all the same  name and address and so on  then people are reporting getting their replacements in days rather than weeks.

The most recent postings on the Passportwaitingtime.co.uk website  which tells you how long it is likely to take to get your UK passport  suggested that simple adult renewals were being processed in an average of 12 days, and often more quickly than that. Adult first passport applications were typically being processed in 17 days (29 days with an interview) while one-week fast-track applications were being dealt with in 5.7 days, it said this week.

Guardian Money has heard similar reports. The online process is the quickest and cheapest way to apply.

A Passport Office spokesperson told us it remains well positioned to deal with this industrial action, and there is no change in our guidance  People are receiving their passports in good time, with 99.7% of applications processed within the published 10-week timeframe.

The final sting in the tail is that the passport fees all rose for the first time in five years in February. The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK rose from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults, and from £49 to £53.50 for children. Postal applications went up from £85 to £93 for adults and from £58.50 to £64 for children. If you were born on or before 2 September 1929, it is free.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7964 on: April 29, 2023, 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 29, 2023, 02:59:03 pm
all because a load of wankers voted for Brexit
Should be under the coat of arms on our passport, in latin of course.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7965 on: April 29, 2023, 04:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April 29, 2023, 03:49:45 pm
Should be under the coat of arms on our passport, in latin of course.

omnes wankers censuerunt brexit
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7966 on: April 29, 2023, 06:50:04 pm »
The gammons just thought the EU would bend the rules for the English, fucking stupid arl c*nts :no It's a pain in the arse having to check passports have at least 3 months on before travelling, more Brexit benefits :butt.

Pre Brexit, my stepdad and his friends went to Austria by coach to watch Andre Rieu. His friends both somehow managed to forget their passports, on arrival at French passport control no problems, welcome to the France. It was actually a lot more trouble coming back, border force were really awkward with them. Forget your passport now and its tough shit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 07:06:08 am »
Today May Day was long celebrated as International Labour Day. However in our greatly impoverished Tory Britain, all of that working class solidarity and tradition means Jack Shit. One day, if there's too many more months / years of this corrupt lying bastard Tory Government have to be endured, there will, for sure, be a day of reckoning. But folks, don't look to that impostor Starmer's greatly corrupted party for any rays of hope. Traitors they are to the working class!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 07:32:29 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:06:08 am
Today May Day was long celebrated as International Labour Day. However in our greatly impoverished Tory Britain, all of that working class solidarity and tradition means Jack Shit. One day, if there's too many more months / years of this corrupt lying bastard Tory Government have to be endured, there will, for sure, be a day of reckoning. But folks, don't look to that impostor Starmer's greatly corrupted party for any rays of hope. Traitors they are to the working class!

Ignoring the fact of course that it was large swathes of the working class that delivered Brexit and this Tory government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 08:12:32 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:32:29 am
Ignoring the fact of course that it was large swathes of the working class that delivered Brexit and this Tory government.

yes so true - voters saying shit like 'i've always voted labour all my life but now because i'm an ignorant moron i'll vote tory' sickening
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 08:47:59 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:32:29 am
Ignoring the fact of course that it was large swathes of the working class that delivered Brexit and this Tory government.

48 Labour seats voted Tory, every single one voted for Brexit. Going great isn't it?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:32:29 am
Ignoring the fact of course that it was large swathes of the working class that delivered Brexit and this Tory government.

Nobodies ignoring the lying shite peddled by Johnson and Gove. But funny isn't it that the promised fields of gold never showed their faces did they and nobody ever bothered to DEMAND ANSWERS from the Tory conmen!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 09:40:04 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:06:08 am
Today May Day was long celebrated as International Labour Day. However in our greatly impoverished Tory Britain, all of that working class solidarity and tradition means Jack Shit. One day, if there's too many more months / years of this corrupt lying bastard Tory Government have to be endured, there will, for sure, be a day of reckoning. But folks, don't look to that impostor Starmer's greatly corrupted party for any rays of hope. Traitors they are to the working class!

As has been said many times, bit weird coming into a Brexit thread and moaning about Starmer when it was your mate Corbyn that helped make Brexit happen.

You're like a stuck record. Starmer has said that Brexit has happened (it has) and that it's going to be nearly impossible to reverse (it will) and that it should never have happened (It shouldn't have)

Imagine if when it was going on, we had a staunch remainer that could have fought for the country and prevented the biggest fucking shithouse twat of a decision coming to reality.

Sadly, we didn't have that and now we're fucked. Yay?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:06:08 am
Today May Day was long celebrated as International Labour Day. However in our greatly impoverished Tory Britain, all of that working class solidarity and tradition means Jack Shit. One day, if there's too many more months / years of this corrupt lying bastard Tory Government have to be endured, there will, for sure, be a day of reckoning. But folks, don't look to that impostor Starmer's greatly corrupted party for any rays of hope. Traitors they are to the working class!
Imposters are people who pretend to support something to deceive people. ive no problem with people holding different views but the people calling themselves life long Labour party supporters or even Labour party supporters who are calling Labour Torys are the imposters. why don't they just leave and form their own party instead of pretending they support the Labour party.
This is Corbyns legacy.

Chelley Ryan #EnoughIsEnough
@chelleryn99
Labour only exist to create an illusion of democracy, not to fundamentally change things in the way things need to change.

Thank you
@jeremycorbyn
 for helping me understand this.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
Quote
Will no party admit that Britain blundered on Brexit? | William Keegan
William Keegan
56 minutes

Half a league, half a league, / Half a league onward. / All in the valley of Death, / Rode the six hundred. Why does Tennysons great poem come to mind as the local garage waits for a spare part to be delivered from Turin to fix a problem with my Fiat?

In pre-Brexit days, thanks to Margaret Thatchers great achievement in integrating the British economy into the European single market, spare parts for cars, dishwashers  you name it  could be delivered almost overnight thanks to the sophistication of the EU supply chain.

No more! There is supply-chain chaos all over the land, although our prime minister recently gave the game away about the hole in his absurd championing of Brexit by admitting that Northern Ireland, as a member of the UK and the European single market, enjoys the best of both worlds.

In the case of my Fiat, Proietti Brothers of Islington have had to wait three weeks: a relatively small, personal anecdote of the frustrations of Brexit. So why did a famous verse I learned at school come to mind? Ill tell you why: because the worst government of most peoples lifetimes is ploughing on, pretending that it can make a success of a manifest disaster. And the Labour opposition refuses to challenge it on the biggest self-inflicted crisis of our time, tamely ruling out the obvious need to rejoin the single market and restore freedom of movement to businesses and citizens.

Now, although the economy is in a bad way, and affected by the consequences of Brexit at almost every turn  a dramatic rise in import prices is a direct consequence of Brexit, and explains why our inflation rate is stubbornly higher than that of our European neighbours  I do not for one moment wish to overdo the valley of death analogy. Nevertheless, it came to mind because there is something ineffably stubborn and crass about the refusal of our two major parties to recognise the scale of the disaster and conduct  or, in Labours case, advocate  an about-turn.

I referred in a recent column to a Federal Trust study by Prof Andrew Blick of Kings College London: 59% of respondents to a poll say Brexit has made Great Britain worse off; and 55% say Brexit was a mistake.

What should certainly make Keir Starmer sit up and take notice is that 46% of the so-called red-wall voters with whom he is so obsessed say Brexit was a mistake. But the study finds that although the Labour lead was 26% when voters were surveyed, it would have been 28% if Labour had had the courage to say Brexit was a mistake.

In such circumstances, although red-wall Brexit supporters would still be lingering, Blicks findings suggest that Labour would still win all 42 red-wall seats!

Which brings me to a fine new book by the economist Russell Jones. Entitled The Tyranny of Nostalgia  Half a Century of British Economic Decline, it explains, among many other things, how the end of the period under study saw the fabric of the UKs economic and social infrastructure stretched dangerously thin. Moreover, Britains once proud and dominant manufacturing sector was permitted, and at times even encouraged, to wither away.

This began with the shortsighted monetarist and high-exchange-rate experiment of the first Thatcher government, in 1979-83. In evidence to a parliamentary select committee, the then chair of ICI, John Harvey Jones, said: Twenty per cent of our customer base in the United Kingdom disappeared. Faced with the results of its culpable neglect of manufacturing, the Thatcher government looked to Europe, the single market and Japanese inward investment to recoup.

All this has been thwarted by Brexit, so why dont our major parties own up to the disaster?

Jones has an especially good analysis of the Brexit referendum and its aftermath. He notes: The problem for both policymakers and businesses in July 2016 was that although leave had won, there was limited understanding of what exiting the EU meant in practice.

Well, the understanding is less limited now. The only sympathy I have with most Brexiters is that, as Jones implies, they simply had no idea of what they were in for. Plainly, now, most people do, and rightly dont like it.

At which point I should like to remind people that the Eurosceptics spent decades working their way towards a referendum; furthermore, when one Nigel Frottage thought on the night that he had lost, he vowed to fight on. Remainers such as Starmer are being weak in bowing to the view that this country has to stick to the results of a democratic referendum that was conducted on false pretences and has proved to be a colossal mistake.

They are not leading us into the valley of death. But they are most certainly making us poorer.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/30/on-brexit-will-no-one-in-the-major-parties-admit-that-britain-has-blundered

Good piece from William Keegan. There's more than a whiff of the Emperor's New Clothes about the whole thing. Everybody knows that Brexit looks ridiculous but nobody with any influence is prepared to stick their neck out and point it out.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 02:41:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:09:06 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/30/on-brexit-will-no-one-in-the-major-parties-admit-that-britain-has-blundered

Good piece from William Keegan. There's more than a whiff of the Emperor's New Clothes about the whole thing. Everybody knows that Brexit looks ridiculous but nobody with any influence is prepared to stick their neck out and point it out.

yes but with an election on the horizon it's best for people to think you're a soft twat than to open your mouth and remove all doubt

i think chess pieces will be moving into position not before too long
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:09:06 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/30/on-brexit-will-no-one-in-the-major-parties-admit-that-britain-has-blundered

Good piece from William Keegan. There's more than a whiff of the Emperor's New Clothes about the whole thing. Everybody knows that Brexit looks ridiculous but nobody with any influence is prepared to stick their neck out and point it out.
Always been a great economics journalist Keegan. Even back in the Thatcher years you could rely on him to speak the truth and just use common sense to expose everybody else's craven behaviour towards Thatcherism.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 05:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:40:04 am
As has been said many times, bit weird coming into a Brexit thread and moaning about Starmer when it was your mate Corbyn that helped make Brexit happen.

You're like a stuck record. Starmer has said that Brexit has happened (it has) and that it's going to be nearly impossible to reverse (it will) and that it should never have happened (It shouldn't have)

Imagine if when it was going on, we had a staunch remainer that could have fought for the country and prevented the biggest fucking shithouse twat of a decision coming to reality.

Sadly, we didn't have that and now we're fucked. Yay?

Never mind Yay|!!You don't half talk some two-faced fucking bollux you do! No mention whatsoever of the mass media campaign conducted and funded by the Tory-owned Brexiteering Barons in their tax-dodging island hideaways that targeted ALL the gullible Red Wall seats - NOT ONE FUCKING MENTION! So YOU can fuck off!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 06:14:59 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:42:39 pm
Never mind Yay|!!You don't half talk some two-faced fucking bollux you do! No mention whatsoever of the mass media campaign conducted and funded by the Tory-owned Brexiteering Barons in their tax-dodging island hideaways that targeted ALL the gullible Red Wall seats - NOT ONE FUCKING MENTION! So YOU can fuck off!!

It's been mentioned on here thousands of times. Not one mention from you of Corbyn's at best apathy to the E.U though.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7979 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:42:39 pm
No mention whatsoever of the mass media campaign conducted and funded by the Tory-owned Brexiteering Barons in their tax-dodging island hideaways that targeted ALL the gullible Red Wall seats

But why wasn't the Labour leader at the time able to effectively communicate with the voters in those gullible Red Wall seats to stave off the Tory messaging? Why did those working class communities so readily ignore Labour's 'champion of the people', and then deliver a 80 seat majority to an Etonian toff?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
Corbyn never needed to win over the Red Wall to stop Brexit and the shit storm that followed right up to the disastrous 2019 GE.
He needed to get 650 thousand UK voters to change their vote from leave to remain, maybe even less if he managed to influence the people who never bothered voting.
There were unknown thousands of left wingers who voted for Brexit, this was Corbyns view and the lefts view. RMT etc so why think they voted remain. am sure Corbyn voted remain but only because he had to be seen doing it.
It's a tragedy Corbyn never had the foresight to see the chaos it would bring for him and the Labour party. has Corbyn no influence on left wingers in this country, they keep saying Jeremy brought in 100s of thousands of left wingers into the Labour party, shame he never hammered home just how important a remain result was to his leadership instead of a nods as good as a wink vote remain lads. we know the reason why, he was one of the few who believed we would just get back to everyday politics after the referendum. how out of touch could he be, totally unaware of the consequences of a leave vote, even Johnson knew it was going to cause chaos, walking around his living room shouting oh shit what do we do now while Corbyn was standing outside Parliament excited telling the media we have to trigger art 50.
