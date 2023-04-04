Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 438400 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7920 on: April 4, 2023, 02:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  4, 2023, 01:32:04 pm

If the Tories and LD's had been prepared to vote for a 'government of national unity' led by the official opposition Labour to block Brexit, we'd be in a very different place by now.
There was a 2 week window opportunity to form a National government, bookies took bets on who the leader of this national government would be, Margaret Hodge was favourite so it was a goer, John McDonnald and others argued Labour is the biggest party so Corbyn should be leader, everything fell apart after that.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7921 on: April 4, 2023, 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April  4, 2023, 02:25:18 pm
Well like I said, politically you probably do need to compensate them, but legally you don't.  I think morally you probably should but that's up for debate.

From memory I think the vast majority of them are foreign owned anyway so I don't think there would be a major impact on UK pension funds.

Yep.  All foreign owned,  off the top of my head.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7922 on: April 4, 2023, 03:26:59 pm »
But look at how Truss' budget spooked the market. If Labour came in and took over a number of private companies, completely wiping out their share value overnight, the value of lots of companies that 'might' be in Labours' sights would most likely collapse.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7923 on: April 4, 2023, 05:47:45 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7924 on: April 4, 2023, 06:00:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7925 on: April 4, 2023, 06:03:59 pm »
I am unsure why investors should have their investments underwritten by taxpayers so that there is no risk to them. Aren't investments, by their very nature, risky!?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7926 on: April 4, 2023, 06:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  4, 2023, 06:00:13 pm
So, the vast majority of it then.

Well, just over 2/3rds.

And my original point was about pensions, not 'foreign' ownership.
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7927 on: April 4, 2023, 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  4, 2023, 06:03:59 pm
I am unsure why investors should have their investments underwritten by taxpayers so that there is no risk to them. Aren't investments, by their very nature, risky!?

If the risk is the local government taking over, or intentionally letting a company run into the ground, then you won't get much investment in the country.
« Last Edit: April 4, 2023, 06:16:37 pm by Andy »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7928 on: April 4, 2023, 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  4, 2023, 06:03:59 pm
I am unsure why investors should have their investments underwritten by taxpayers so that there is no risk to them. Aren't investments, by their very nature, risky!?

Generally Id agree, but a bit different where pension funds are invested.  Said funds are invested by pension providers and if value is lost its pension holders (eg employees who are members of work- based pension schemes) who suffer.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7929 on: April 4, 2023, 09:55:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April  4, 2023, 06:47:52 pm
Generally Id agree, but a bit different where pension funds are invested.  Said funds are invested by pension providers and if value is lost its pension holders (eg employees who are members of work- based pension schemes) who suffer.
I think the principle should stand. If people or entities play with the market, they reap the profits. If their losses are underwritten by government, then the general taxpayer is underwriting investments many other people cannot afford or from which they are otherwise excluded.

Of course, no fund should be narrowly invested. The same goes for local authorities who mess up like this - they should not be investing narrowly. Though, the case there for (national) government to intervene when (local) government pension pots fail might be stronger.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7930 on: April 4, 2023, 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  4, 2023, 06:03:59 pm
I am unsure why investors should have their investments underwritten by taxpayers so that there is no risk to them. Aren't investments, by their very nature, risky!?
Hi. This seems out of context with the thread. Are you saying that the investors in water companies should consider nationalising with no payment for shares as part of the risk? Ps, not debating if that sound be the case, merley asking if that is what you meant. Although you later seem to be talking about a bankrupt council.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7931 on: April 5, 2023, 07:28:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  4, 2023, 10:44:57 pm
Hi. This seems out of context with the thread. Are you saying that the investors in water companies should consider nationalising with no payment for shares as part of the risk? Ps, not debating if that sound be the case, merley asking if that is what you meant. Although you later seem to be talking about a bankrupt council.
I wasn't sure if Andy was alluding to this. But it prompted my remark anyway.
Quote from: Andy on April  4, 2023, 06:14:49 pm
If the risk is the local government taking over, or intentionally letting a company run into the ground, then you won't get much investment in the country.
Council invest their pension schemes in stocks too. I am unconvinced this is entirely sensible. And certainly pension pots should be invested widely, even at the expense of potentially higher gains (but with lower risks, of course).

As a general principle, tax payers should not be underwriting private investments. Though it is arguably different when investments are made by (local) government.

Really, the only sensible way forward is for people to stop considering their pensions as their money. Rather, it is community money, because it is younger people (one way or another) who fund those payments down the line. If there are fewer younger people (in proportion) than in the past, then pension payout will reflect this in one way or another. Be that by lower payouts or bankruptcy. There is one pool of work and wealth generation. Well, that's my naive view of economics.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 10:29:12 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7932 on: April 5, 2023, 08:45:26 am »
Thanks for the clarification. It needs to be a new thread but the future for pensions in general terrifies me.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7933 on: April 5, 2023, 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2023, 08:45:26 am
Thanks for the clarification. It needs to be a new thread but the future for pensions in general terrifies me.
Me too - but that's because it's effectively a Ponzi scheme and they have a habit of coming to a sticky end.
I'm no financial expert or economist but I cannot for the life of me understand why we persist with the current pensions model or why economists are obsessed with growth when we live in a world of finite resources or why we continue to accept the fact that the vast majority of the wealth in this country and beyond is in the hands of a very small number of (greedy) people and always has been  :(
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7934 on: April 5, 2023, 12:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  5, 2023, 07:28:13 am
I wasn't sure if Andy was alluding to this. But it prompted my remark anyway.Council invest their pension schemes in stocks too. I am unconvinced this is entirely sensible. And certainly pension pots should be invested widely, even at the expense of potentially higher gains (but with lower risks, of course).

As a general principle, tax payers should not be underwriting private investments. Though it is arguably different when investments are made by (local) government.

Really, the only sensible way forward is for people to stop considering their pensions as their money. Rather, it is community money, because it is younger people (one way or another) who fund those payments down the line. If there are fewer younger people (in proportion) than in the past, then pension payout will reflect this in one way or another. Be that by lower payouts or bankruptcy. There is one pool of work and wealth generation. Well, that's my naive view of economics.
Exactly this.  Brexit has reduced our workforce (/tax payers) but the government have irrespective stuck with the pensions "triple lock", most probably because they're scared of alienating the remaining pensioners that still vote Tory.  I do not intend this as a generalisation - a lot of pensioners are decent, Tory-hating folk - but evidentially it was pensioners that swung the Brexit vote and yet they've been the most protected from the negative impacts of that vote.
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7935 on: April 18, 2023, 11:09:11 pm »
Ireland has a 10 billion surplus on tax this year and an estimated 16b next year.
Tax surplus is increasing .
« Last Edit: April 18, 2023, 11:14:03 pm by naka »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7936 on: April 19, 2023, 10:10:13 am »
Is that because they are a low tax haven and the likes of Starbucks pay their tax there?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7937 on: April 19, 2023, 04:08:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 19, 2023, 10:10:13 am
Is that because they are a low tax haven and the likes of Starbucks pay their tax there?
this is definitely one reason, the other is the movement of finacial sector businesses to us Ireland as a gateway to the euro zone
as well as selling ireland as teh gateway to the zone in the Us
another factor is teh increase in the sale of seafood to teh eurozone due to issues with brexit for the uk


hopefully this surplus lends itself to a realistice house building programme
Logged

Offline Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7938 on: April 19, 2023, 04:51:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 19, 2023, 10:10:13 am
Is that because they are a low tax haven and the likes of Starbucks pay their tax there?

Ireland is a high tax country, which is why there is such a financial surplus in the first place.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7939 on: Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm »
Britain wants special Brexit discount to rejoin EU science projects. EU diplomat slams Margaret Thatcher-style thinking as UK demands Horizon Europe rebate.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-weighs-value-for-money-of-returning-to-eu-science-after-brexit-hiatus/
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7940 on: Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
Britain wants special Brexit discount to rejoin EU science projects. EU diplomat slams Margaret Thatcher-style thinking as UK demands Horizon Europe rebate.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-weighs-value-for-money-of-returning-to-eu-science-after-brexit-hiatus/

It's such a mess at the moment. We got a Horizon grant recently that included a UK group as one of the seven participants - still huge uncertainty as to what will happen, if they can be part of it, or only as associate partners with UK government picking up their part of the funding, or excluded altogether.

Pathetic grandstanding from the UK government as usual, doing huge damage all round.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7941 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
Britain wants special Brexit discount to rejoin EU science projects. EU diplomat slams Margaret Thatcher-style thinking as UK demands Horizon Europe rebate.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-weighs-value-for-money-of-returning-to-eu-science-after-brexit-hiatus/

Read last year the UK would be booted out if it never paid what was due and there was the usual cabal rhetoric of we can go it alone or some such claptrap.

Still think thry hold all the cards by requesting rebates etc.  the delusion remains strong.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 07:42:41 am »
Is the UK still a key supplier of science brains and have world class infrastructure for science research? I expect we are amongst the best in Europe. But being part of the wider project has to be much better for us.  Rationally there might be an argument for a discounted fee, if it stopped us joining a different group. But our wanker behaviour and the impracticality of going elsewhere means it seems v unlikely we'll get in cheap.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 