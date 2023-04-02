Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.



I'd agree that it would be something nice for them to do. I guess that the reluctance is due to the reporting of the last Labour leader's pledges to Nationalise all the industries which was quoted at £196BNIt's more complicated than that, of course, because the amount of money it costs now for them to pay shareholders is an incredible amount.I believe the break-even point has been variously quoted at 6-10 years (7 being the most popular) and would save the UK a lot of money per year.Does the UK public want privatisation of everything? Do they think long-term enough. I can see the headlines from the dickhead papers already "Labour. Your money. Blank cheques"Doesn't matter that all this would DIRECTLY benefit the UK public - Brexit has shown that the UK public is as thick as pigshit, so nationalising stuff which makes perfect sense and would improve everything and save everyone money would likely be an election loser.Which is fucking pathetic, let's face it.I could be wrong, but the UK public has been shooting itself in the foot since 2010.