Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 435227 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  2, 2023, 06:51:40 pm
I'm offended.

Im sure witches would also be offended. ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:34:21 am
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.

I fail to see  how it could be anything else. I saw weather mentioned but they've had that before without much bother. That said the impact of half a day or so waiting on a few thousand people is just the tip of the iceberg.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:34:21 am
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.

Think it's pretty obvious to most people that it is down to Brexit. The problem is, half of them are blaming the nasty French.
Unlucky kids, blame your grandparents.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Why would British people be looking to travel to that shit hole Europe. Especially, when you have people literally dieing to get to England.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
We just did a return trip to France via the Channel Tunnel and the delays weren't too bad (it's all relative!).  About 90 minutes at Folkestone and no delays at Calais for the return.

We did get stuck at the UK part of the passport control checks in Calais for about 15 minutes as my wife's "Settled" status did not transfer when she renewed her French passport.  Apparently she has to log into the gov.uk portal and manually copy across those details as it's beyond the wit of this government to join such things up.  Fortunately my wife is organised and could find the email confirming her "Settled" status on her phone and the border control person wasn't too officious.

Anyway, in those 15 minutes a queue of at least 10 cars formed behind us.  I can see this being an issue that will completely jam up passport controls as more EU citizens renew their passports.

I don't see how they can introduce the fingerprint checks without reducing capacity by about 75%!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:20:52 am
We just did a return trip to France via the Channel Tunnel and the delays weren't too bad (it's all relative!).  About 90 minutes at Folkestone and no delays at Calais for the return.

We did get stuck at the UK part of the passport control checks in Calais for about 15 minutes as my wife's "Settled" status did not transfer when she renewed her French passport.  Apparently she has to log into the gov.uk portal and manually copy across those details as it's beyond the wit of this government to join such things up.  Fortunately my wife is organised and could find the email confirming her "Settled" status on her phone and the border control person wasn't too officious.

Anyway, in those 15 minutes a queue of at least 10 cars formed behind us.  I can see this being an issue that will completely jam up passport controls as more EU citizens renew their passports.

I don't see how they can introduce the fingerprint checks without reducing capacity by about 75%!

Why would fingerprint checks slow things down. Ok granted it can take a few seconds to get a decent reading (my phone takes less than this).
But surely if they get the print, get the digital records they need all in say 10 seconds, this is faster?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
Why would fingerprint checks slow things down. Ok granted it can take a few seconds to get a decent reading (my phone takes less than this).
But surely if they get the print, get the digital records they need all in say 10 seconds, this is faster?
The practicality of actually doing it.  Currently you pull up to the booth, hand over your passports, wait a few seconds while they scan them (a bit longer if they also stamp them) and then drive off.  Having to physically collect fingerprint scans from everyone in a vehicle - in addition to the existing checks - is surely going to slow it down considerably.  These are additional checks rather than a way of streamlining the existing checks.

Presumably the quickest way would be to pass a scanner to the driver who then passes it around all occupants of the car while the border official does the other checks.  Legally though I expect the fingerprint scans need to be collected under the supervision of a border official.  That means everyone having to get out of the car or the official walking from window to window with a scanner.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Good point, I was just thinking of scanning the driver.
Imagine a whole coach load of kids!
Also, I hadn't realised they were additional checks.
Not really a brexit issue per se I suppose. But without Brexit we wouldn't need to bother.
Be interesting to see what percentage of journeys made by Brits out of the UK are to EU destinations.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:51:30 pm
Good point, I was just thinking of scanning the driver.
Imagine a whole coach load of kids!
Also, I hadn't realised they were additional checks.
Not really a brexit issue per se I suppose. But without Brexit we wouldn't need to bother.
Be interesting to see what percentage of journeys made by Brits out of the UK are to EU destinations.

Will be loads (majority) from this point forward, simply due to the proximity of the beach resorts (2-3 hour flight).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
BBC finally admitted the delays were predominantly caused by Brexit. Nice, but they likely waited for the heat to subside before reporting it categorically
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:51:10 pm
BBC finally admitted the delays were predominantly caused by Brexit. Nice, but they likely waited for the heat to subside before reporting it categorically

Indy reporting the same.
Quote
No 10 has admitted that new processes brought in after Brexit has contributed to several days of travel chaos at the Port of Dover.

Will be interesting to see if how the delays are when all the people return after Easter.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Marina Purkiss
@MarinaPurkiss

Brexit freedoms update:

Dont go abroad, holiday in the UK

And when you do, close your mouth while swimming to avoid eating human shit

https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1643150834216124416

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:32:44 am
Marina Purkiss
@MarinaPurkiss

Brexit freedoms update:

Dont go abroad, holiday in the UK

And when you do, close your mouth while swimming to avoid eating human shit

https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1643150834216124416

British Beaches - Where you can swim undettered.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:16:39 am
British Beaches - Where you can swim undettered.
When I was last in the UK, I went for a nice long swim at the beach. I came out completely shattered.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Funny thing is, British beaches only started to be cleaner after it was mandated by EU
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I found it difficult to swim here, I was just going through the motions.


Thought I'd just get that one out of the way.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:54 am
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.

Average sewage/water bill is around £400 x 20m households = £8b pa
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:54 am
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.

I agree.

Will there be anyone in a position of power to propose that though?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:54 am
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.
I don't think they're planning to, which is a shame because it's an absolute no brainer.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:54 am
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.

https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1642811201133465600

Just one of Starmer's many broken pledges unfortunately.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:25:52 pm
https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1642811201133465600

Just one of Starmer's many broken pledges unfortunately.

Even a blind man can see the water industry isn't fit for purpose.

I read that he's targeting a type of voter called 'Stevenage Woman' - socially conservative, slightly left economically etc.  Apparently, the aim being that they win such a large majority, they don't have to rely on the Socialist Coalition Group of MPs for any legislation/votes etc.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Same shit- different beach! 💩💩💩

c*nts  :no :butt :wanker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:25:52 pm
https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1642811201133465600

Just one of Starmer's many broken pledges unfortunately.

There'd be no money in it if the government were to take over and implement the changes needed to prevent these spills. Then you have to factor in the future investment needed to replace aging infrastructure like processing plants and actual pipes/sewers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:31:54 am
Funny thing is, British beaches only started to be cleaner after it was mandated by EU

Correct.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:48:54 am
Feels like Water is one of the first things Labour should nationlise.

I'd agree that it would be something nice for them to do. I guess that the reluctance is due to the reporting of the last Labour leader's pledges to Nationalise all the industries which was quoted at £196BN

It's more complicated than that, of course, because the amount of money it costs now for them to pay shareholders is an incredible amount.

I believe the break-even point has been variously quoted at 6-10 years (7 being the most popular) and would save the UK a lot of money per year.

Does the UK public want privatisation of everything? Do they think long-term enough. I can see the headlines from the dickhead papers already "Labour. Your money. Blank cheques"

Doesn't matter that all this would DIRECTLY benefit the UK public - Brexit has shown that the UK public is as thick as pigshit, so nationalising stuff which makes perfect sense and would improve everything and save everyone money would likely be an election loser.

Which is fucking pathetic, let's face it.

I could be wrong, but the UK public has been shooting itself in the foot since 2010.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:41:54 pm
There'd be no money in it if the government were to take over and implement the changes needed to prevent these spills. Then you have to factor in the future investment needed to replace aging infrastructure like processing plants and actual pipes/sewers.


Regulate them (and cap price rises) until they become commercially unviable and go under. Then the government steps in to take ownership free of charge. Play as dirty as the Tory scum do.

Water companies have paid out over £40bn in dividends to shareholders since privatisation. There's more parasites there than in the shite we let them pump into our rivers and seas.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:31:54 am
Funny thing is, British beaches only started to be cleaner after it was mandated by EU

The Mersey was like an open sewer in the 80s. It was, as you quite rightly said, the EU that forced the UK companies to literally clean up their act.

This is the kind of thing that the Tories wanted - cut the 'red tape' and the 'restrictions' so that companies could concentrate on profits while fucking the UK up.

Won't be long before the likes of ICI will be dumping chemicals into the river untreated like they used to and won't be that long until a deal with China places heavy industry in the North.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:46:53 pm

Regulate them (and cap price rises) until they become commercially unviable and go under. Then the government steps in to take ownership free of charge. Play as dirty as the Tory scum do.

Water companies have paid out over £40bn in dividends to shareholders since privatisation. There's more parasites there than in the shite we let them pump into our rivers and seas.

*Like*
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:23:40 pm
I don't think they're planning to, which is a shame because it's an absolute no brainer.
We wouldn't be in this position if we hadn't gifted the Torys power.
Many of us knew what was coming back in 2019, how we would be f.. if they Torys win the next election, well they did more than win, we walked into a GE nonchalantly and gifted the Torys a 80 seat majority, this is the realty off being f...   
Everything is f.. so why are people surprised.
As Blairs Minster told him, they will only remember the things you don't do not the things you do. this happening before Starmer even takes power.
Yeah Nationalizing water is a no brainer, so is repairing a run down unfit for purpose NHS.  the Torys left the country f... so the list is endless. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:20 pm
We wouldn't be in this position if we hadn't gifted the Torys power.
Many of us knew what was coming back in 2019, how we would be f.. if they Torys win the next election, well they did more than win, we walked into a GE nonchalantly and gifted the Torys a 80 seat majority, this is the realty off being f...   
Everything is f.. so why are people surprised.
As Blairs Minster told him, they will only remember the things you don't do not the things you do. this happening before Starmer even takes power.
Yeah Nationalizing water is a no brainer, so is repairing a run down unfit for purpose NHS.  the Torys left the country f... so the list is endless. 

That's deliberate as well. They wreck stuff so that it's nigh on impossible to reverse the damage.

How any normal person can think the Tories are 'good' for the country is mind boggling.

But certain people are just arsed about themselves. Thatcher murdered society and was the one that helped to turn the Working Class selfish and Tory.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:20 pm
We wouldn't be in this position if we hadn't gifted the Torys power.
Many of us knew what was coming back in 2019, how we would be f.. if they Torys win the next election, well they did more than win, we walked into a GE nonchalantly and gifted the Torys a 80 seat majority, this is the realty off being f...   
Everything is f.. so why are people surprised.
As Blairs Minster told him, they will only remember the things you don't do not the things you do. this happening before Starmer even takes power.
Yeah Nationalizing water is a no brainer, so is repairing a run down unfit for purpose NHS.  the Torys left the country f... so the list is endless. 
Water is just such a simple case to make though.  It's popular across pretty much every demographic, including Conservative voters and Brexiters.

You don't really have to compensate shareholders, although I think that would be politically difficult.  But either way it will pay for itself relatively quickly.  And it's a natural monopoly so there really is no case for privatisation in the first place.

Yes, there's a lot of problems to solve, but water nationalisation is real low hanging fruit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:11:59 pm
Water is just such a simple case to make though.  It's popular across pretty much every demographic, including Conservative voters and Brexiters.

You don't really have to compensate shareholders, although I think that would be politically difficult.  But either way it will pay for itself relatively quickly.  And it's a natural monopoly so there really is no case for privatisation in the first place.

Yes, there's a lot of problems to solve, but water nationalisation is real low hanging fruit.

I agree.  Voters from across the spectrum will say water companies aren't fit for prpose and are pretty outraged at the dumping of raw sewage into our rivers and coasts (and so they should be).

Water is essential for all life, mess with it at your peril!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:11:59 pm
Water is just such a simple case to make though.  It's popular across pretty much every demographic, including Conservative voters and Brexiters.

You don't really have to compensate shareholders, although I think that would be politically difficult.  But either way it will pay for itself relatively quickly.  And it's a natural monopoly so there really is no case for privatisation in the first place.

Yes, there's a lot of problems to solve, but water nationalisation is real low hanging fruit.

Really?? I think a lot of pensions will be screwed if you don't.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:52:20 pm
We wouldn't be in this position if we hadn't gifted the Torys power.
Many of us knew what was coming back in 2019, how we would be f.. if they Torys win the next election, well they did more than win, we walked into a GE nonchalantly and gifted the Torys a 80 seat majority, this is the realty off being f...   
Everything is f.. so why are people surprised.
As Blairs Minster told him, they will only remember the things you don't do not the things you do. this happening before Starmer even takes power.
Yeah Nationalizing water is a no brainer, so is repairing a run down unfit for purpose NHS.  the Torys left the country f... so the list is endless.


If the Tories and LD's had been prepared to vote for a 'government of national unity' led by the official opposition Labour to block Brexit, we'd be in a very different place by now.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:25:07 pm
Really?? I think a lot of pensions will be screwed if you don't.


This is the propaganda used by Tories and their acolytes to argue against properly regulating companies, especially utilities.

The truth is, any individual's pension fund will only ever have a miniscule percentage of it comprised of shares in water companies.


