Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm
I'm offended.

Im sure witches would also be offended. ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7881 on: Today at 06:34:21 am
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7882 on: Today at 07:04:22 am
TSC on Today at 06:34:21 am
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.

I fail to see  how it could be anything else. I saw weather mentioned but they've had that before without much bother. That said the impact of half a day or so waiting on a few thousand people is just the tip of the iceberg.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7883 on: Today at 08:09:49 am
TSC on Today at 06:34:21 am
Simon Calder on itv news now saying the queues at Dover are 99% down to Brexit.  The Tory cheerleader Andrew Pearce seems lost for words.

Think it's pretty obvious to most people that it is down to Brexit. The problem is, half of them are blaming the nasty French.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7884 on: Today at 08:35:58 am
Unlucky kids, blame your grandparents.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7885 on: Today at 09:39:43 am
Why would British people be looking to travel to that shit hole Europe. Especially, when you have people literally dieing to get to England.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7886 on: Today at 11:20:52 am
We just did a return trip to France via the Channel Tunnel and the delays weren't too bad (it's all relative!).  About 90 minutes at Folkestone and no delays at Calais for the return.

We did get stuck at the UK part of the passport control checks in Calais for about 15 minutes as my wife's "Settled" status did not transfer when she renewed her French passport.  Apparently she has to log into the gov.uk portal and manually copy across those details as it's beyond the wit of this government to join such things up.  Fortunately my wife is organised and could find the email confirming her "Settled" status on her phone and the border control person wasn't too officious.

Anyway, in those 15 minutes a queue of at least 10 cars formed behind us.  I can see this being an issue that will completely jam up passport controls as more EU citizens renew their passports.

I don't see how they can introduce the fingerprint checks without reducing capacity by about 75%!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #7887 on: Today at 11:49:59 am
thaddeus on Today at 11:20:52 am
We just did a return trip to France via the Channel Tunnel and the delays weren't too bad (it's all relative!).  About 90 minutes at Folkestone and no delays at Calais for the return.

We did get stuck at the UK part of the passport control checks in Calais for about 15 minutes as my wife's "Settled" status did not transfer when she renewed her French passport.  Apparently she has to log into the gov.uk portal and manually copy across those details as it's beyond the wit of this government to join such things up.  Fortunately my wife is organised and could find the email confirming her "Settled" status on her phone and the border control person wasn't too officious.

Anyway, in those 15 minutes a queue of at least 10 cars formed behind us.  I can see this being an issue that will completely jam up passport controls as more EU citizens renew their passports.

I don't see how they can introduce the fingerprint checks without reducing capacity by about 75%!

Why would fingerprint checks slow things down. Ok granted it can take a few seconds to get a decent reading (my phone takes less than this).
But surely if they get the print, get the digital records they need all in say 10 seconds, this is faster?
