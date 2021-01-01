We just did a return trip to France via the Channel Tunnel and the delays weren't too bad (it's all relative!). About 90 minutes at Folkestone and no delays at Calais for the return.



We did get stuck at the UK part of the passport control checks in Calais for about 15 minutes as my wife's "Settled" status did not transfer when she renewed her French passport. Apparently she has to log into the gov.uk portal and manually copy across those details as it's beyond the wit of this government to join such things up. Fortunately my wife is organised and could find the email confirming her "Settled" status on her phone and the border control person wasn't too officious.



Anyway, in those 15 minutes a queue of at least 10 cars formed behind us. I can see this being an issue that will completely jam up passport controls as more EU citizens renew their passports.



I don't see how they can introduce the fingerprint checks without reducing capacity by about 75%!