Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 432729 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7840 on: March 27, 2023, 01:09:10 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7841 on: March 27, 2023, 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710
Why, has he gone on another holiday.
If he couldn't tell the truth about his own deal then you would be a mug to believe he's telling the truth about Sunaks deal.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7842 on: March 28, 2023, 12:32:38 pm »
Terrorism threat level raised in Northern Ireland


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65096493

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised.

The move, based on a Security Service (MI5) intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a gun attack last month on a senior police officer.

It sees the threat level raised from substantial to severe, meaning the risk of attack or attacks has gone from "likely" to "very likely".

It was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Tuesday's announcement reverses last year's downgrade which was the first change in Northern Ireland in 12 years.

The terrorism threat level remains substantial in the rest of the UK.

How do terrorism threat levels work?
In February Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, was shot multiple times by two gunmen while he was off-duty and coaching youth football.

The attack was admitted by the main dissident group, the New IRA.

MI5 is believed to review the threat level every six months.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7843 on: March 28, 2023, 01:04:04 pm »
I've just come back from my first visit to NI and it all seemed so pleasant and relaxed, even down in the bogside everyone seems so progressive and optimistic - far better than I thought it would be. Even my missus said she could see herself living in Derry.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7844 on: March 28, 2023, 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 28, 2023, 01:04:04 pm
I've just come back from my first visit to NI and it all seemed so pleasant and relaxed, even down in the bogside everyone seems so progressive and optimistic - far better than I thought it would be. Even my missus said she could see herself living in Derry.

I went to Belfast a few years back with some of my mates (A couple of who are from Belfast) and we had a great time. It was a lovely, vibrant, brilliant City and we loved our time there.

It'll be horrible if some of those that didn't want peace take it back to where it was.
Logged
Poor.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7845 on: March 28, 2023, 02:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2023, 01:59:38 pm
I went to Belfast a few years back with some of my mates (A couple of who are from Belfast) and we had a great time. It was a lovely, vibrant, brilliant City and we loved our time there.

It'll be horrible if some of those that didn't want peace take it back to where it was.

They wont.  Well if they do, it will be for very different reasons nowadays.  All in it together re drugs etc

https://www.itv.com/news/utv/2023-03-02/loyalists-among-those-arrested-on-police-attempted-murder-probe
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 09:36:47 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/30/britons-more-confidence-in-eu-than-westminster-poll-brexit

Britons have more confidence in EU than Westminster, poll finds

People in Britain have more confidence in the EU than the UK parliament, reversing a state of affairs that has lasted for more than 30 years, research reveals.

Since the UK voted for Brexit, the proportion of people declaring confidence in parliament has slumped by 10 percentage points to 22% while there has been a seven percentage point rise in confidence in the Brussels-based bloc, to 39%. Confidence in the UK government also fell from 2017 to 2021.



The findings from the World Values Survey (WVS) exploring trust in institutions in 24 nations from Canada to South Korea are likely to boost confidence among advocates of rebuilding links between the UK and the EU.

The former Brexit secretary David Davis said the marked shift was probably a result of a whiny, unpleasant, bitchy row in parliament over Brexit since late 2017, which has been completely unproductive.

He said UK government crises over the coronavirus pandemic would have added to the slump in trust and suggested that since Brexit, the media  he named the Sun, Daily Telegraph, Times and Daily Mail  have stopped kicking Brussels all the time as they did in the run-up to the 2016 referendum.

No one reads about square strawberries or straight bananas any more, he said.

The boost in confidence in the EU also follows a robust response from EU leaders to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskiys desire for his country to become part of the bloc.

Only 24% of people said they were happy that the UK voted to quit the EU while 49% said they were disappointed.

The findings also show the UK has joined the ranks of countries least likely to have confidence in government and parliament  falling behind France, Germany, Australia, Iran and China.

Confidence in parliament has halved since 1990, said Prof Bobby Duffy, the director of the Policy Institute at Kings College London, which analysed the figures. Were among the least likely of more than 20 countries in the study to have confidence in the government; confidence in the police has fallen sharply, particularly in London; and only Egypt has less trust in their press.

Confidence in parliament was dragged down by particularly low scores among members of the generation X, millennial and generation Z cohorts.

With only 13% of people saying they have confidence in UK political parties, the nation is on a par with Brazil, Italy and France but well behind Norway (36%), Sweden (32%), Canada (24%) and Germany (23%).

The UK was 23rd out of 24 countries in terms of confidence in the press. Media in Mexico, Italy, Russia and Brazil all enjoyed more than double the level of confidence.

Some institutions fare better, with our courts system relatively highly rated, and the civil service coming out much better than our political institutions, said Duffy.

The WVS is one of the largest and most widely used academic social surveys in the world, in operation since 1981. The latest UK data was collected in 2022, with data for other nations collected at various points throughout the latest wave of the WVS, which spanned 2017 to 2022.

These trends matter, said Duffy. The pandemic showed how much we rely on public cooperation in times of crises, with confidence crucial to that, and the review of the Met police concluded public consent is broken. We need to work hard and quickly to shore up public confidence.




---

While, of course, not condoning actions against Polticians. If someone did away with a couple of Tories then I'd have to have the day off celebrating in the pub with many beers.

After all, when Evil leaves the world, what's not to like?
Logged
Poor.

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,158
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:36:47 am
No one reads about square strawberries or straight bananas any more, he said.

Yeah Brexit is totally worth it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197]   Go Up
« previous next »
 