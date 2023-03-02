But of ignorance from me, but is there anywhere else in the wiring you can move unchecked between countries like the EU? I suppose between the home nations springs to mind. But anywhere else?
And am I right in thinking EU countries can stop people from other states settling or working if they choose, but they decide not to because it's a benefit to allow it?( this bit of the question based on a hazy recollection recoils have stipped immigration from the EU had we wanted to).
With my French 'Carte de séjour' I can easily visit
the following countries - most of the borders don't even have checkpoints.
As I understand it, as a French 'resident' I can also apply to live in any of these countries too - subject to 'proof of earnings'/'not being a burden' etc.
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland (although not a member of the EU)
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein (although not a member of the EU)
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Norway (although not a member of the EU)
The Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden
Switzerland (although not a member of the EU) - Switzerland is an odd one. If arriving by car, they ask you pay a 'road tax' and issue you a sticker.
Czech Republic
And... EU States that are not members of the Schengen area - I believe I need a visa to visit these:
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Croatia
Romania
I'm not sure what info you were after - but hopefully this helps some.