Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 431818 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7800 on: March 2, 2023, 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  2, 2023, 08:22:24 am
Why would the king need to worry about what the electorate thinks? He's not going to have to fight an election any time soon.

I think it's a not so subtle threat of forcing C3's abdication by implying royalists are also predominantly Brexiteers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7801 on: March 2, 2023, 11:12:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  2, 2023, 08:22:24 am
Why would the king need to worry about what the electorate thinks? He's not going to have to fight an election any time soon.
Yeah. Hes such a weirdo is NF (bet he loves those initials!)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7802 on: March 2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm »
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7803 on: March 2, 2023, 03:53:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710
God wasn't it infuriating just watching him waffle, stumble, and bullshit his way through that interview, pausing for laughter which thankfully didn't materialise. Like an episode of 'Friends' with the canned laughter turned off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7804 on: March 2, 2023, 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710
How's he got the nerve to show his face right now.
The Cowboy builder who conned millions with lies is back again trying to sell them another pack of lies. he really does think his supporters are stupid.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7805 on: March 2, 2023, 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710

He will find it hard to vote for because hes never there to represent his constituents.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7806 on: March 2, 2023, 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710

That alone will confirm said deal is good.  If Johnson agreed with it, chances are it is awful (as all his deals were, including his oven ready joke).

Johnsons done Sunak a favour here.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7807 on: March 2, 2023, 04:53:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March  2, 2023, 04:05:31 pm
How's he got the nerve to show his face right now.
The Cowboy builder who conned millions with lies is back again trying to sell them another pack of lies. he really does think his supporters are stupid.

Are you suggesting his supporters aren't stupid?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7808 on: March 2, 2023, 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  2, 2023, 04:53:13 pm
Are you suggesting his supporters aren't stupid?
I think many are educated when it comes to earning a living, very few are educated when it comes to judging politicians and politics itself.
Johnsons well aware of it and exploits their ignorance in many ways.
« Reply #7809 on: March 2, 2023, 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on March  2, 2023, 11:12:53 am
Yeah. Hes such a weirdo is NF (bet he loves those initials!)

Never occured to me before that.
« Reply #7810 on: March 2, 2023, 06:19:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  2, 2023, 03:43:44 pm
In news no one saw coming:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he will find it hard to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64823710

Why is this Oxygen thief still being supplied with oxygen?  ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7811 on: March 17, 2023, 01:19:37 pm »
I'm a bit late to this story but... hahaha.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64975488
Jeremy C*nt: More immigration not a Brexit betrayal

Jeremy C*nt has denied that the decision to give some overseas construction workers easier access to UK jobs was a "betrayal of Brexit".

The chancellor's budget relaxed immigration rules to help construction employers fill certain vacant roles.

Net migration to the UK - a prominent political issue ahead of the 2016 EU referendum - rose to a record high of about 500,000 in 2022.

But Mr Hunt said "people who voted for Brexit didn't vote for no immigration".
Brexit backers were a "broad church" but he'd better believe a lot voted for it because of not wanting immigration.  The "stop the boats" red meat stories will work to a point with those voters but if one of the further right parties wants to take a shot at the Tories they will have plenty of ammunition.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7812 on: March 17, 2023, 02:34:24 pm »
Can I set up a construction worker training camp in Calais?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7813 on: March 17, 2023, 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 17, 2023, 01:19:37 pm
I'm a bit late to this story but... hahaha.
Brexit backers were a "broad church" but he'd better believe a lot voted for it because of not wanting immigration.  The "stop the boats" red meat stories will work to a point with those voters but if one of the further right parties wants to take a shot at the Tories they will have plenty of ammunition.
The referendum was back in June 2016 so how voters feel about it now is irrelevent.
 This is typical of the Will of the people Torys Brexit, they keep telling us the public want whatever the Torys do.
Many industries asked the government to relax the immigration rules before and after we left the EU, they met a brick wall, the government told us this would be a opportunity to train up more British workers, got loads of cheers from leave voters as well, Hunt is talking bullshit.




Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7814 on: March 19, 2023, 06:18:10 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 17, 2023, 02:53:56 pm
The referendum was back in June 2016 so how voters feel about it now is irrelevent.
 This is typical of the Will of the people Torys Brexit, they keep telling us the public want whatever the Torys do.
Many industries asked the government to relax the immigration rules before and after we left the EU, they met a brick wall, the government told us this would be a opportunity to train up more British workers, got loads of cheers from leave voters as well, Hunt is talking bullshit.






That's what the Tories excel at - peddling bullshit, bluster and downright lies - and I'm not just talking about the Conservative Party either. There are other "Tories" that cleverly sport red rosettes today! It's the old Establishment class divide and rule principle. Get the working plebs at each other's throats and they'll sit back and watch the shit fly.
About time our working people got on the right side of history and stuffed it back up those liars' arses whichever colour rosette they might be wearing on Polling Day. Always judge politicians on their deeds and NEVER on either their words or the colour of the rosette on their coats.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7815 on: March 19, 2023, 10:01:50 am »
We have to admit that the British people (And I speak as one..) are hilarious fucking stupid. Any idea that they think themselves superior to anyone else is laughable.

Thick as fucking pigshit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7816 on: March 19, 2023, 11:04:37 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on March 19, 2023, 06:18:10 am
That's what the Tories excel at - peddling bullshit, bluster and downright lies - and I'm not just talking about the Conservative Party either. There are other "Tories" that cleverly sport red rosettes today! It's the old Establishment class divide and rule principle. Get the working plebs at each other's throats and they'll sit back and watch the shit fly.
About time our working people got on the right side of history and stuffed it back up those liars' arses whichever colour rosette they might be wearing on Polling Day. Always judge politicians on their deeds and NEVER on either their words or the colour of the rosette on their coats.

Spot on.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7817 on: March 20, 2023, 11:18:30 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64991234

See if you can spot the moment that we "took back control".

Anyway, it's good to see the Tories doing their bit for private enterprise.  No surprise to see Serco at the front of the queue for enriching themselves at taxpayers' expense.

Maybe we just need an even more rabid and isolationist Home Secretary  ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7818 on: March 20, 2023, 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2023, 11:18:30 am
See if you can spot the moment that we "took back control".



Yeah, that worked, then.  ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7819 on: March 20, 2023, 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65008991
Brexit: DUP will vote against Windsor Framework plans

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will vote against the government's Windsor Framework Brexit plans in parliament this week.

... Sir Jeffery said the DUP had "unanimously agreed" to vote against it because of "ongoing concerns".

The Tories can still vote it through but not sure how that would play out if the subtext of the Framework was to get a functioning NI parliament again.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7820 on: March 20, 2023, 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2023, 02:19:44 pm
The Tories can still vote it through but not sure how that would play out if the subtext of the Framework was to get a functioning NI parliament again.

Yeah, Labour will back the bill too - so it would get through.

But if the DUP spit their dummy - the Assembly might well stay shut down.

Complicated, this politics lark, eh?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7821 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7822 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm »
But of ignorance from me, but is there anywhere else in the wiring you can move unchecked between countries like the EU?  I suppose between the home nations springs to mind. But anywhere else?
And am I right in thinking EU countries can stop people from other states settling or working if they choose, but they decide not to because it's a benefit to allow it?( this bit of the question based on a hazy recollection recoils have stipped immigration from the EU had we wanted to).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm
And am I right in thinking EU countries can stop people from other states settling or working if they choose, but they decide not to because it's a benefit to allow it?( this bit of the question based on a hazy recollection recoils have stipped immigration from the EU had we wanted to).

Freedom of movement (of labour) is one if the four fundamental freedoms of the EU, and there is no "opt out". You are free to move to any other member state, as long as you work there. If you don't work there in general you can stay three months, but then have to leave. Some member states are more strict with this rule and others less so. The UK, when still a member, never implemented it at all, so anybody could stay as long as they wanted. (Though you still couldn't claim benefits, for example). There are some special rules for students and pensioners, but one of the main aspects is that "freedom of movement" only applies to workers. It is sort of needed, because the other three freedoms - movement of goods, capital, and services - rely on workers being able to move also.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 09:33:51 am »
Thanks RedByrdz, it's the 'workers' clarification I missed.

Anywhere else in the world where people can cross the border freely  'technically'? I presume there are places where it's practically possible.  I'm not well travelled so perhaps there are hundreds!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 09:41:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:33:51 am
Thanks RedByrdz, it's the 'workers' clarification I missed.

Anywhere else in the world where people can cross the border freely  'technically'? I presume there are places where it's practically possible.  I'm not well travelled so perhaps there are hundreds!

Mate of mine went on a cruise lately (from the UK), said they docked and got off the boat in Denmark, Netherlands and Belgium and werent asked at any point for their passports. Different situation, I know.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7826 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:33:51 am
Thanks RedByrdz, it's the 'workers' clarification I missed.

Anywhere else in the world where people can cross the border freely  'technically'? I presume there are places where it's practically possible.  I'm not well travelled so perhaps there are hundreds!
I would imagine no, except where the borders are largely unmanned so people can do as they please anyway (but not recognised within the eyes of the law).

The issue for Europe and why the EU has been so successful is that there are lots of geographically small counties.  Western Europe would fit neatly inside Brazil and Europe as a whole inside Canada.  I don't know how many Europe's would be needed to fill up Russia!  Having a fluid movement of resources and people to where they're needed has been great for Europe.  We're starting to really see the drag on the UK now from being outside of that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7827 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:04:53 am
Freedom of movement (of labour) is one if the four fundamental freedoms of the EU, and there is no "opt out". You are free to move to any other member state, as long as you work there. If you don't work there in general you can stay three months, but then have to leave. Some member states are more strict with this rule and others less so. The UK, when still a member, never implemented it at all, so anybody could stay as long as they wanted. (Though you still couldn't claim benefits, for example). There are some special rules for students and pensioners, but one of the main aspects is that "freedom of movement" only applies to workers. It is sort of needed, because the other three freedoms - movement of goods, capital, and services - rely on workers being able to move also.

There aren't really any special rules for students and pensioners. The same rules apply to everyone else who wants to live in another EU-member country, i.e. they need to have the necessary means, that they don't "become an unreasonable burden on the social assistance system of the host Member State during an initial period of residence". So, they need to have enough money to not be reliant on wellfare payments by the state they've decided to live in. They also need to have the necessary health care. So, if I'm a millionaire and as an Austrian want to live in Spain longer than three months (without working or running a business there) I can do so as long as I provide the necessary documents saying that I have enough money and have health inssurance and as long as I'm not taking money from the Spanish social system. There is a possibility though for states to grant some limited financial assistance like dole money for a person who has come looking for a job (but this will be limited to just a certain amount of time in most cases).

It's relatively easy for pensioners as they'll have their pension making sure they have the financial means to look after themselves and will probably have health insurance via their home country as well. For students it's more or less the same. They can stay for more than 6 months, but they also have to be able to take care of themselves financially and health insurance wise.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:41:25 am
Mate of mine went on a cruise lately (from the UK), said they docked and got off the boat in Denmark, Netherlands and Belgium and werent asked at any point for their passports. Different situation, I know.

Their passports are recorded by the Cruise Ship and suitable vetting will have alreedy been completed.

I've been to countries where you normally need a visa and it's been waived because the documents are forwarded up front where required. You'll also see customs officers from the countries involved getting onboard to check stuff. In some ports, you have to show them the passport on the ship. In others you show them in the cruise terminals.

It depends on a lot of different factors, so the actions you take aren't always the same.

I've done that Baltic cruise, but seems a bit diminished (The highlight was St. Petersburg - which needed an official Visa and was very, very strict - you were literally followed around by KGB operatives there)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 10:40:21 am »
Thats what I thought 👍
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 10:43:57 am »
I've never done a cruise but whenever I have visited oil rigs in Gran Canaria, you have to go to the police station to get passport checked and recorded before boarding, and then do so again once you have finished. My colleague has had to this recently when visiting a rig in Norway which we've never had to do previously.
