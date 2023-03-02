Freedom of movement (of labour) is one if the four fundamental freedoms of the EU, and there is no "opt out". You are free to move to any other member state, as long as you work there. If you don't work there in general you can stay three months, but then have to leave. Some member states are more strict with this rule and others less so. The UK, when still a member, never implemented it at all, so anybody could stay as long as they wanted. (Though you still couldn't claim benefits, for example). There are some special rules for students and pensioners, but one of the main aspects is that "freedom of movement" only applies to workers. It is sort of needed, because the other three freedoms - movement of goods, capital, and services - rely on workers being able to move also.



There aren't really any special rules for students and pensioners. The same rules apply to everyone else who wants to live in another EU-member country, i.e. they need to have the necessary means, that they don't "become an unreasonable burden on the social assistance system of the host Member State during an initial period of residence". So, they need to have enough money to not be reliant on wellfare payments by the state they've decided to live in. They also need to have the necessary health care. So, if I'm a millionaire and as an Austrian want to live in Spain longer than three months (without working or running a business there) I can do so as long as I provide the necessary documents saying that I have enough money and have health inssurance and as long as I'm not taking money from the Spanish social system. There is a possibility though for states to grant some limited financial assistance like dole money for a person who has come looking for a job (but this will be limited to just a certain amount of time in most cases).It's relatively easy for pensioners as they'll have their pension making sure they have the financial means to look after themselves and will probably have health insurance via their home country as well. For students it's more or less the same. They can stay for more than 6 months, but they also have to be able to take care of themselves financially and health insurance wise.