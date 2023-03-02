Mate of mine went on a cruise lately (from the UK), said they docked and got off the boat in Denmark, Netherlands and Belgium and werent asked at any point for their passports. Different situation, I know.
Their passports are recorded by the Cruise Ship and suitable vetting will have alreedy been completed.
I've been to countries where you normally need a visa and it's been waived because the documents are forwarded up front where required. You'll also see customs officers from the countries involved getting onboard to check stuff. In some ports, you have to show them the passport on the ship. In others you show them in the cruise terminals.
It depends on a lot of different factors, so the actions you take aren't always the same.
I've done that Baltic cruise, but seems a bit diminished (The highlight was St. Petersburg - which needed an official Visa and was very, very strict - you were literally followed around by KGB operatives there)