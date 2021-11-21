Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
I know that question is directed at oldfordie but things couldve been different if the DUP had campaigned for remain.  Where they the only party in NI to campaign for leave?

Basically yes; the TUV also campaigned for leave but they are a small party and dont have much impact.
Overall NI voted to stay.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm
I am not sure the DUP have no problem with a land border in the sense that I don't think they would actively welcome one. Nutjobs like Wilson and Paisley et all probably dont but in general I think many DUP supporters are happy enough with the status quo. They would undoubtedly prefer a land border to a sea border but that is not quite the same thing as not having a problem with a land border.

For sure they got giddy. Add that to the fact that their Westminster MPs  are a shower of c*nts in the first place and you get what we got

Because purely from a political perspective there was no future in opposing Brexit and once they did they had made their bed and had to lie in it. Look I am not saying that many in the DUP are not ideologically in favour of Brexit but I expect there are many who would not be if it wasn't for the wider issue of the United Kingdom.

 Out of interest, purely from a political perspective, taking into account the damage that any perceived weakness on the Union would do with their base, how do you think they should have dealt with it?
Well I know they would never claim to support a hard border but they must of known a border in Ireland was a consequence of Brexit, so the question should be put to them, why did they support Brexit if they were opposed to a hard border.
The technology arguments made before and immediately after the referndum are very telling, it seems to have been forgotten by many but it's a very important piece of evidence that proves many of these campaigners for Brexit accepted the need for a border in Ireland, blaming the EU for the need for a border only came when the technology arguments in the future were shown to be none existent.

I agree 100% over them making their bed and having to lie in it and thats what they did, they couldn't tell their supporters that Brexit was a pack of lies and the Torys have screwed us. Johnson screwed them big time.


Ive no idea how the DUP can come out of this with their heads held high.
Same applies to Johnson and many of the other leave campaigners.
Ive no idea how they can defend themselves without lying and that's all they have ever done since the vote to leave. don't see how we can tear into the ERG etc for lying and then excuse the DUP because they had no other option open to them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm

Ive no idea how the DUP can come out of this with their heads held high.
Same applies to Johnson and many of the other leave campaigners.
Ive no idea how they can defend themselves without lying and that's all they have ever done since the vote to leave. don't see how we can tear into the ERG etc for lying and then excuse the DUP because they had no other option open to them.

Which goes back to my previous point that if you cant call the DUP twats then you cant call the Tories twats, but I was actually wrong on that because the DUP arnt as bad as the Tories, they are in fact worse because for all the DUP and Tories have in common on things like Brexit and propping each other up, what you also have with the DUP is some pretty disturbing views on other subjects like gay rights and abortions rights that are even too much for mainstream Toryism.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
Well I know they would never claim to support a hard border but they must of known a border in Ireland was a consequence of Brexit, so the question should be put to them, why did they support Brexit if they were opposed to a hard border.
The technology arguments made before and immediately after the referndum are very telling, it seems to have been forgotten by many but it's a very important piece of evidence that proves many of these campaigners for Brexit accepted the need for a border in Ireland, blaming the EU for the need for a border only came when the technology arguments in the future were shown to be none existent.

I agree 100% over them making their bed and having to lie in it and thats what they did, they couldn't tell their supporters that Brexit was a pack of lies and the Torys have screwed us. Johnson screwed them big time.


Ive no idea how the DUP can come out of this with their heads held high.
Same applies to Johnson and many of the other leave campaigners.
Ive no idea how they can defend themselves without lying and that's all they have ever done since the vote to leave. don't see how we can tear into the ERG etc for lying and then excuse the DUP because they had no other option open to them.

Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 07:36:17 pm
Absolutely but i doubt that would have swung the result to remain across the UK. It would just have meant a bigger majority for remain in NI. In that scenario what would the DUP do now? Would they not find themselves in a tough spot?

On  the one hand the vast majority of NI electorate, including many of their supporters, would have been forced out of the EU against their will and the obvious remedy would be a United Ireland or certainly closer ties with the south than with the rest of the UK, at least from a trade respective. On the other hand you are a very hardline Unionist party. I wouldn't like to be juggling those two balls 

Just stuck this up again Fordie in case you missed it when the new page went up. This is the long and short of it for me, there was no political capital for the DUP to support oppose Brexit As I said at the beginning of my first post i am looking at this purely from the perspective of politics, I am certainly not making excuses for them but that's politics. Don't shoot the messenger  :) :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
Just stuck this up again Fordie in case you missed it when the new page went up. This is the long and short of it for me, there was no political capital for the DUP to support oppose Brexit As I said at the beginning of my first post i am looking at this purely from the perspective of politics, I am certainly not making excuses for them but that's politics. Don't shoot the messenger  :) :)
I wouldn't phrase it as the DUP shouldn't oppose Brexit, they championed Brexit when Brexit looked very unlikely. the vote to leave was a massive shock. it was a 10/1 shot before the referendum so they can't really argue they had no other choice as Brexit looked the likely outcome so we gave ourselves a political way out. they campaigned for Brexit.
Hows things going for the DUP anyway, what looks more likely right now, a permanant sea border or a land border. I think the answer to a possible land border was answered within the first year of the vote to leave. F.. that, were not going back to those days. :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm
It will be good for NI if there is some investment from the US and the rest of the world because of this. Be good for everyone there and the Island and the UKs GDP.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Rishi talking about NIs fantastic, privileged position of having access to EU markets :lmao

As we all did before your party fucked it all up you stupid, stupid twat!

Its like being stuck in some really elaborate April Fools joke, like a parallel universe where all reason and logic has been sucked into the void.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Rishi talking about NIs fantastic, privileged position of having access to EU markets :lmao

As we all did before your party fucked it all up you stupid, stupid twat!

Its like being stuck in some really elaborate April Fools joke, like a parallel universe where all reason and logic has been sucked into the void.

Bit akin to the old bullseye phrase heres what you could have had except more heres what you used to have.

He was obviously playing to the gallery which was NI folk today, yet seemed oblivious to the fact the scene would be played on national news bulletins.  Like hes won a great new deal for NI when really hes reinstated what used to exist for the entire country.

Ironically  more GB based companies may either move to NI or at least establish bases there to get access to the E.U. market (minus much if not all of the bureaucracy related cost).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Rishi talking about NIs fantastic, privileged position of having access to EU markets :lmao

As we all did before your party fucked it all up you stupid, stupid twat!

Its like being stuck in some really elaborate April Fools joke, like a parallel universe where all reason and logic has been sucked into the void.

I couldnt believe my ears when I heard him championing access to the U.K. (5th biggest economy) AND access to the whole of the EU. Had to rewind. Yes hes saying it.

He was stood in front of a pallet of coke. If it was the illegal variety I could maybe understand what hed be taking but no it was apparently his favourite drink, Coca Cola.

The 21st century politician. Tell the serfs how bad the EU is when your career needs to but today tell the locals its going to make you all better off as youll have the best of both worlds.

This is the first time Ive heard this from a member of the Government since Brexit. 
Losing the next election is not enough punishment for this lot and calling them or the DUP twats is nowhere near a big enough insult in my opinion.

Theyve set us all back years after all the progress made as members of the EU.
From the sick man of Europe in the 70s to the 5th largest economy in the world.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
Schoolboy howler from the big schoolboy. He can't be that clever really can he.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:49:27 am
The guardian vox popping in Sandy Row got to the crux of the issue. Unionists do not want to see a Sinn Fein (or nationalist) first minister. Thats what this is all about. The protocol is a smokescreen.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:06:10 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:49:27 am
The guardian vox popping in Sandy Row got to the crux of the issue. Unionists do not want to see a Sinn Fein (or nationalist) first minister. Thats what this is all about. The protocol is a smokescreen.
Without a doubt. I had that lightbulb moment when listening to Jim Allister from the traditionals.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:11:41 am
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
I couldnt believe my ears when I heard him championing access to the U.K. (5th biggest economy) AND access to the whole of the EU. Had to rewind. Yes hes saying it.

He was stood in front of a pallet of coke. If it was the illegal variety I could maybe understand what hed be taking but no it was apparently his favourite drink, Coca Cola.

The 21st century politician. Tell the serfs how bad the EU is when your career needs to but today tell the locals its going to make you all better off as youll have the best of both worlds.

This is the first time Ive heard this from a member of the Government since Brexit. 
Losing the next election is not enough punishment for this lot and calling them or the DUP twats is nowhere near a big enough insult in my opinion.

Theyve set us all back years after all the progress made as members of the EU.
From the sick man of Europe in the 70s to the 5th largest economy in the world.
Mad eh Terry. The opposition probably wont call him out on it as theyre too scared to look like Remoaners. And I get that. The Torys would twist it around and shine it back on them. The SNP will be all over though at PMQs Id imagine.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:30:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:49:27 am
The guardian vox popping in Sandy Row got to the crux of the issue. Unionists do not want to see a Sinn Fein (or nationalist) first minister. Thats what this is all about. The protocol is a smokescreen.

Of course, I thought everybody knew that all along? They were only happy with the "shared power" agreement as long as they were at the top.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:37:23 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:49:27 am
The guardian vox popping in Sandy Row got to the crux of the issue. Unionists do not want to see a Sinn Fein (or nationalist) first minister. Thats what this is all about. The protocol is a smokescreen.

I think that was widely known wasnt it? The ERG were using the DUP to effectively leverage their political heavy lifting. Amazing to think how that gang of c*nts have wielded so much influence and it just shows how fucking shite the Tories were at politics these past decade.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:37:33 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
I wouldn't phrase it as the DUP shouldn't oppose Brexit, they championed Brexit when Brexit looked very unlikely. the vote to leave was a massive shock. it was a 10/1 shot before the referendum so they can't really argue they had no other choice as Brexit looked the likely outcome so we gave ourselves a political way out. they campaigned for Brexit.
Hows things going for the DUP anyway, what looks more likely right now, a permanant sea border or a land border. I think the answer to a possible land border was answered within the first year of the vote to leave. F.. that, were not going back to those days. :)

That is my point, the correct approach from a political point of view was to support Brexit exactly because it was very unlikely to happen. It played to the more rabid elements of their base, a significant element as we have both acknowledged, with very little chance of it actually happening.

Just to be clear, there wont be many on here who have more contempt for what the DUP have stood for, ever since it was formed as an overtly sectarian instrument. Ultimately though, they are a political party and even if they had been a less malignant prescience, I still wouldn't expect them  them to act honourably in the wider interest. That's especially the case in a polarised environment like Northern Ireland where they had and have the TUV looking to out bigot them at every turn.

Finally, I 100% acknowledge there is a considerable and influential cabal in the DUP leadership that would be salivating at the thought of a land border. As somebody who crosses into and out of the six counties on a routine basis I am very glad that it looks increasingly like this wont happen. As I have said before here, I never really thought it would. Too much to lose for everybody in that scenario.
 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:19:10 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Rishi talking about NIs fantastic, privileged position of having access to EU markets :lmao

As we all did before your party fucked it all up you stupid, stupid twat!

Its like being stuck in some really elaborate April Fools joke, like a parallel universe where all reason and logic has been sucked into the void.

Thought the exact same thing myself mate. Tories are 100% fucking shameless and they insult our intelligence on a daily basis. Mind you, Starmer and his arse-licking traitors are nowt a pound - a Blue rosette would fit most of them and him very comfortably.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:33:32 am
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:37:33 am
That is my point, the correct approach from a political point of view was to support Brexit exactly because it was very unlikely to happen. It played to the more rabid elements of their base, a significant element as we have both acknowledged, with very little chance of it actually happening.

Just to be clear, there wont be many on here who have more contempt for what the DUP have stood for, ever since it was formed as an overtly sectarian instrument. Ultimately though, they are a political party and even if they had been a less malignant prescience, I still wouldn't expect them  them to act honourably in the wider interest. That's especially the case in a polarised environment like Northern Ireland where they had and have the TUV looking to out bigot them at every turn.

Finally, I 100% acknowledge there is a considerable and influential cabal in the DUP leadership that would be salivating at the thought of a land border. As somebody who crosses into and out of the six counties on a routine basis I am very glad that it looks increasingly like this wont happen. As I have said before here, I never really thought it would. Too much to lose for everybody in that scenario.
I see what you mean, they believe the DUP base are more like Kippers than Torys so they put party and personal careers ahead of country. Tory stance was anti brexit before the referendum, DUP pro Brexit before referendum.



Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:35:03 am
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64802929
BBC News - Invest in Northern Ireland to get single market access, says Andrea Leadsom
Are the Tories evil or stupid?  Both, of course.

The whole hard sell of the Windsor nonsense - clearly orchestrated to pressurise the DUP - has echoes of Sunak's speech to the little Englanders where he promised to divert money from poorer areas.  The lack of awareness/concern for how that will be received in the rest of the UK is staggering.

The SNP clearly have their own angles but well done to them for calling it out.  Not the Labour thread but their insipid position is predictable, maybe sensible, but still disappointing.
