I am not sure the DUP have no problem with a land border in the sense that I don't think they would actively welcome one. Nutjobs like Wilson and Paisley et all probably dont but in general I think many DUP supporters are happy enough with the status quo. They would undoubtedly prefer a land border to a sea border but that is not quite the same thing as not having a problem with a land border.



For sure they got giddy. Add that to the fact that their Westminster MPs are a shower of c*nts in the first place and you get what we got



Because purely from a political perspective there was no future in opposing Brexit and once they did they had made their bed and had to lie in it. Look I am not saying that many in the DUP are not ideologically in favour of Brexit but I expect there are many who would not be if it wasn't for the wider issue of the United Kingdom.



Out of interest, purely from a political perspective, taking into account the damage that any perceived weakness on the Union would do with their base, how do you think they should have dealt with it?



Well I know they would never claim to support a hard border but they must of known a border in Ireland was a consequence of Brexit, so the question should be put to them, why did they support Brexit if they were opposed to a hard border.The technology arguments made before and immediately after the referndum are very telling, it seems to have been forgotten by many but it's a very important piece of evidence that proves many of these campaigners for Brexit accepted the need for a border in Ireland, blaming the EU for the need for a border only came when the technology arguments in the future were shown to be none existent.I agree 100% over them making their bed and having to lie in it and thats what they did, they couldn't tell their supporters that Brexit was a pack of lies and the Torys have screwed us. Johnson screwed them big time.Ive no idea how the DUP can come out of this with their heads held high.Same applies to Johnson and many of the other leave campaigners.Ive no idea how they can defend themselves without lying and that's all they have ever done since the vote to leave. don't see how we can tear into the ERG etc for lying and then excuse the DUP because they had no other option open to them.