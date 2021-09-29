Well Sammy Wilson from the DUP is on Newsnight pissing all over the deal unsurprisingly.



The sooner theres a united Ireland and we can fuck off these twats the better, although I suspect therell be buyers remorse on the Irish side very soon afterwards.



Sorry your comments are pretty silly. The twats that you are referring to are the ordinary people who are Irish and who want to be part of the UK. You cant just fuck off these twats.A United Ireland is a long, long way off and may never happen. The stark reality of a UI would be that the loyalist terrorist organisations would just use the IRA playbook and make huge areas of the island unmanageable. The Guards are not trained to handle it and there would need to be a lot more employed to deal with the shit. The centres of Dublin, Cork, Limerick etc would be constantly bombed. Unfortunately weve seen how this pans out and I would not want to go through it again.There is no easy answer other than the long slow dance where the vast majority are happy. Weve recently seen the Real IRA attempting to murder a policeman in front of his kid and we do not want any more of this crap.So Im sorry if you want to fuck off these twats but id rather you were annoyed than anyone having to attend the funeral of their family because of a poorly thought through decision.