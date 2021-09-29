I am no Unionist but I don't think they had much choice, from a purely political perspective, but to support Brexit in the referendum. The only worse position for them than the situation they are in now would be if they had opposed Brexit and the overall vote went the way it did. How would they square their opposition to a United Ireland with their desire to remain in the EU. The UUP have struggled with finding themselves in that very position imo.
I think it's pretty obvious why the DUP supported the Torys Brexit, they never saw the Sea Border coming, they had no problem with a land border. how do they get out of that one, sorry DUP supporters we told you a pack of lies. the Torys conned us.
They were bribed by May, was it £10 mill or £100 mill for every DUP MPs vote to prop up the Torys. something like that anyway. fact is they were given a bribe and the feeling of power. the problem I have with the DUP and others including the Stuart etc is they put their heads in the sand and lied on the implications of Brexit on Ireland, most have done a runner now.
You will have to explain why you think the DUP had to support the different stages of Brexit, why they needed to prop up the Tory government, why they needed to tell lies to lay the blame for a border on the EU to fool their supporters.