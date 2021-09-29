Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 425960 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:28:54 pm
Looks like the Unionists aren't impressed so I cant see the ERG wanting to look less macho than the Unionists.

I assume that you mean Jim Allister who does not represent the Unionists.

Well see what happens when the details are mulled over.

For me its amazing that it has taken such a long time to agree to propose a solution that was suggested by many people a long time ago and if I remember correctly it was thrown out by the EU and the ROI government.so what has changed?
#JFT97

Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:24:48 pm

For me its amazing that it has taken such a long time to agree to propose a solution that was suggested by many people a long time ago and if I remember correctly it was thrown out by the EU and the ROI government.so what has changed?

EU wouldn't deal with Johnson, they just didn't trust him. Funny that.............
Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7723 on: Yesterday at 06:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm
There's a mechanism they can use to oppose new EU laws they don't like (good thing).

But in order to do that, they have to get in line behind Sinn Fein at Stormont (bad thing).

In addition, they can't guarantee their hands being on the 'Stormont Break' lever to pull it, triggering the UK veto (worse thing).

So in principle they've got what they wanted, but in practice no guarantee of ever being in a position to use it, and the potential of watching a Nationalist-led assembly wave through laws that the rest of the UK aren't passing.

Does accepting this deal also ruin their standing with the more hard-line Unionist movement? Will they look like sell-outs for slinking back into Stormont and allowing SF the First Ministership (I'm aware that the deputy is equal in standing, if not in name).

And will the Tories care, and just ride roughshod over them anyway? Stay tuned I suppose...

Nationalists/Republicans within the assembly cannot wave through laws in the assembly as they are not in the majority; neither can the Unionist parties. Alliance hold the balance of power and they will generally not support one-sided laws.
Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7724 on: Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm
EU wouldn't deal with Johnson, they just didn't trust him. Funny that.............

Yes maybe a change in personnel was all that was needed. The option of a green lane was put forward a long time ago. Goods passing from GB through NI to ROI will need customs paperwork and, although I dont know the level of the paperwork, it could be simplified with severe fines for anyone attempting to break the law.

The only issue that I can think of at present is that the movement of goods from NI back into GB can flow unrestricted. So far I havent seen or heard anything about that. Theres also a potential issue if goods from ROI can pass through NI to GB with no control.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm by stockdam »
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7725 on: Yesterday at 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
Yes maybe a change in personnel was all that was needed.


 Cant think why the E.U. didnt play ball in response to Johnsons unique negotiating style.  Full of tub- thumping rhetoric with no substance behind threats and lies.
Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7726 on: Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm »
The Stormont brake is the part that is difficult to consider.

Firstly it needs to have Stormont active..Im not sure what happens if the MPs dont go back.
It then needs 30 MPs to raise a petition (I believe it needs two or more parties) and this part is clear. It then goes to Westminster and they firstly have to agree that the objection is relevant (and not petty). If Westminster agree then that part of EU law wont be implemented but then the EU has the right to retaliate and this is where Im not sure. What does retaliation mean.

The devil is in the detail so it will probably take several days to work out. Hopefully the details are fine or, if not, then an amendment can be drafted in.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7727 on: Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm »
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.
If the deal is tattooed across the tits of whoever he's snorting lines of coke off of, then maybe.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 08:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm
And will the Tories care, and just ride roughshod over them anyway? Stay tuned I suppose...
I have almost zero understanding of the complexities of this.
But if the EU are ok with it, can the Tories vote it through and nothing else matters?
I assume to get it through the Tories the ERG either have to agree, or not have enough votes\influence to stop it?

--edit-- When I say nothing else 'matters' if the DUP still refuse to sit in Stormont or whatever else might happen politically in NI.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7730 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.

Waiting to see if he has a big enough gang to lead.

Feels like having one and a half grown ups leading the two main parties has meant morons like Johnson and the ERG are ultimately exposed for not being as powerful as they, and crucially the media, portray them.

Even if all of the ERG vote against any vote - the payroll vote + the Labour vote is a comfortable majority. Ergo not worth them doing it.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
Waiting to see if he has a big enough gang to lead.

Feels like having one and a half grown ups leading the two main parties has meant morons like Johnson and the ERG are ultimately exposed for not being as powerful as they, and crucially the media, portray them.

Even if all of the ERG vote against any vote - the payroll vote + the Labour vote is a comfortable majority. Ergo not worth them doing it.

You know what the worst thing is, if Johnson had negotiated that same deal the ERG would be holding him aloft as the second coming of Christ and telling us it was the best deal since the last deal.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 10:16:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm
You know what the worst thing is, if Johnson had negotiated that same deal the ERG would be holding him aloft as the second coming of Christ and telling us it was the best deal since the last deal.

Was satisfying to watch the faces of the usual nutjobs while Sunak delivered his speech.  They fumed in silence.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7733 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm »
Well Sammy Wilson from the DUP is on Newsnight pissing all over the deal unsurprisingly.

The sooner theres a united Ireland and we can fuck off these twats the better, although I suspect therell be buyers remorse on the Irish side very soon afterwards.
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7734 on: Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm »
United ireland in 2024. Star Trek says so.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7735 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
United ireland in 2024. Star Trek says so.

Star Trek also has us Sikhs as the starting point for the genetically superior Khan Noonian Singh, so its definitely right! :D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7736 on: Yesterday at 11:27:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm
Star Trek also has us Sikhs as the starting point for the genetically superior Khan Noonian Singh, so its definitely right! :D

Always though that Star Trek was on slightly dodgy ground with the Ferengi, that a few people thought were based on racial stereotypes.

Bad teeth though, so they could have been going down the Family Guy English peoples route..
Offline west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7737 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:27:56 pm
Always though that Star Trek was on slightly dodgy ground with the Ferengi, that a few people thought were based on racial stereotypes.

Bad teeth though, so they could have been going down the Family Guy English peoples route..

I only bothered with the original films and series a bit, if Shatner and Nimoy aint in it I cant watch it!

Also Khan Singh was actually the name of my great, great grandfather :D

As for English people and dodgy teeth, I think thats just a general American stereotype of English people, its mentioned in one of the earlier Simpsons episodes too when Lisa gets braces, the one where Homer becomes the nuclear plants union rep too.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7738 on: Today at 11:16:10 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-64796590
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has spoken of his relief after the UK reached a deal with the EU over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Mr Baker, a prominent Brexiteer, said the last seven years has taken a toll on him and "cost me my mental health".
What a self indulgent wanker.  Forget all the hardships his zealotry over a hard Brexit has caused for millions of people - this is all about Steve Baker.
Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7739 on: Today at 11:27:47 am »
So this amazing new deal basically takes the old deal and changes it so things are even more like they were before we left the EU. At what point can these fuckers admit being in the eu was better?
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7740 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:27:47 am
So this amazing new deal basically takes the old deal and changes it so things are even more like they were before we left the EU. At what point can these fuckers admit being in the eu was better?
Only a matter of time before some of the leading Brexiteers start telling us we might as well be back in the EU. my moneys of Frottage, another campaign for a referendum would bring in loads of money for him.
It's exactly what remain supporters should want, let the leave campaign argue for another referendum.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7741 on: Today at 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:38:03 am
Only a matter of time before some of the leading Brexiteers start telling us we might as well be back in the EU. my moneys of Frottage, another campaign for a referendum would bring in loads of money for him.
It's exactly what remain supporters should want, let the leave campaign argue for another referendum.
It seems inevitable that Northern Ireland will do very well economically out of its unique position.  The unionists will of course not welcome the political situation but economically it's very advantageous.

A few high profile multinationals investing in Northern Ireland instead of other home nations will surely start to cause some discontent.

The gains to the UK mainland of the "green lane" seem quite marginal.  I suppose the bigger ambition is that by "resolving" the issues in Northern Ireland the Tories can rush through an exploitative trade deal with the US that further accelerates the demise of our public sector but enriches investors.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7742 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:38:03 am
Only a matter of time before some of the leading Brexiteers start telling us we might as well be back in the EU. my moneys of Frottage, another campaign for a referendum would bring in loads of money for him.
It's exactly what remain supporters should want, let the leave campaign argue for another referendum.

Frottage is smart enough to ensure any referendum only has options on that make money for him.
Is he actually anti-Europe, or just self serving, in the way Boris is.
Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7743 on: Today at 01:09:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:50:01 am
It seems inevitable that Northern Ireland will do very well economically out of its unique position.  The unionists will of course not welcome the political situation but economically it's very advantageous.

A few high profile multinationals investing in Northern Ireland instead of other home nations will surely start to cause some discontent.

The gains to the UK mainland of the "green lane" seem quite marginal.  I suppose the bigger ambition is that by "resolving" the issues in Northern Ireland the Tories can rush through an exploitative trade deal with the US that further accelerates the demise of our public sector but enriches investors.

Yes it could be very advantageous to Northern Ireland and hopefully the agreement is accepted. There still may be a couple of issues to be debated but I think its going in the right direction.
Offline stockdam

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7744 on: Today at 01:20:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
Well Sammy Wilson from the DUP is on Newsnight pissing all over the deal unsurprisingly.

The sooner theres a united Ireland and we can fuck off these twats the better, although I suspect therell be buyers remorse on the Irish side very soon afterwards.

Sorry your comments are pretty silly. The twats that you are referring to are the ordinary people who are Irish and who want to be part of the UK. You cant just fuck off these twats.

A United Ireland is a long, long way off and may never happen. The stark reality of a UI would be that the loyalist terrorist organisations would just use the IRA playbook and make huge areas of the island unmanageable. The Guards are not trained to handle it and there would need to be a lot more employed to deal with the shit. The centres of Dublin, Cork, Limerick etc would be constantly bombed. Unfortunately weve seen how this pans out and I would not want to go through it again.

There is no easy answer other than the long slow dance where the vast majority are happy. Weve recently seen the Real IRA attempting to murder a policeman in front of his kid and we do not want any more of this crap.

So Im sorry if you want to fuck off these twats but id rather you were annoyed than anyone having to attend the funeral of their family because of a poorly thought through decision.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7745 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:20:02 pm


To be fair, I'm pretty sure WLR called the DUP twats, as opposed to 'regular' N Irish people.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7746 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm »
When they become terrorists we can take away their citizenship.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7747 on: Today at 02:15:19 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Sorry your comments are pretty silly. The twats that you are referring to are the ordinary people who are Irish and who want to be part of the UK. You cant just fuck off these twats.

A United Ireland is a long, long way off and may never happen. The stark reality of a UI would be that the loyalist terrorist organisations would just use the IRA playbook and make huge areas of the island unmanageable. The Guards are not trained to handle it and there would need to be a lot more employed to deal with the shit. The centres of Dublin, Cork, Limerick etc would be constantly bombed. Unfortunately weve seen how this pans out and I would not want to go through it again.

There is no easy answer other than the long slow dance where the vast majority are happy. Weve recently seen the Real IRA attempting to murder a policeman in front of his kid and we do not want any more of this crap.

So Im sorry if you want to fuck off these twats but id rather you were annoyed than anyone having to attend the funeral of their family because of a poorly thought through decision.
The twats Andys refering too are the DUP fanatics who put their own Tory ideology ahead of Irelands best interests, everyone knew leaving the EU would mean a border between NI+the Republic, if this is about preventing a return of terrorism then the Sea Border is actually a get out of jail card for them as well as they were supporting Brexit long before the idea of a Sea border came along, if we go back to 2016 onwards the only solution looked like a land border which would have resulted in a possible return of the IRA.
So this is all down to the DUP who played politics rather than fight for Irelands best interests. they should have opposed the Torys Brexit rather than prop it up. they deserve to be called twats for a reason.
