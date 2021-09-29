Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 425458 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 06:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:28:54 pm
Looks like the Unionists aren't impressed so I cant see the ERG wanting to look less macho than the Unionists.

I assume that you mean Jim Allister who does not represent the Unionists.

Well see what happens when the details are mulled over.

For me its amazing that it has taken such a long time to agree to propose a solution that was suggested by many people a long time ago and if I remember correctly it was thrown out by the EU and the ROI government.so what has changed?
Logged
#JFT97

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:24:48 pm

For me its amazing that it has taken such a long time to agree to propose a solution that was suggested by many people a long time ago and if I remember correctly it was thrown out by the EU and the ROI government.so what has changed?

EU wouldn't deal with Johnson, they just didn't trust him. Funny that.............
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:07:25 pm
There's a mechanism they can use to oppose new EU laws they don't like (good thing).

But in order to do that, they have to get in line behind Sinn Fein at Stormont (bad thing).

In addition, they can't guarantee their hands being on the 'Stormont Break' lever to pull it, triggering the UK veto (worse thing).

So in principle they've got what they wanted, but in practice no guarantee of ever being in a position to use it, and the potential of watching a Nationalist-led assembly wave through laws that the rest of the UK aren't passing.

Does accepting this deal also ruin their standing with the more hard-line Unionist movement? Will they look like sell-outs for slinking back into Stormont and allowing SF the First Ministership (I'm aware that the deputy is equal in standing, if not in name).

And will the Tories care, and just ride roughshod over them anyway? Stay tuned I suppose...

Nationalists/Republicans within the assembly cannot wave through laws in the assembly as they are not in the majority; neither can the Unionist parties. Alliance hold the balance of power and they will generally not support one-sided laws.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 06:41:15 pm
EU wouldn't deal with Johnson, they just didn't trust him. Funny that.............

Yes maybe a change in personnel was all that was needed. The option of a green lane was put forward a long time ago. Goods passing from GB through NI to ROI will need customs paperwork and, although I dont know the level of the paperwork, it could be simplified with severe fines for anyone attempting to break the law.

The only issue that I can think of at present is that the movement of goods from NI back into GB can flow unrestricted. So far I havent seen or heard anything about that. Theres also a potential issue if goods from ROI can pass through NI to GB with no control.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:00:07 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:46:22 pm
Yes maybe a change in personnel was all that was needed.


 Cant think why the E.U. didnt play ball in response to Johnsons unique negotiating style.  Full of tub- thumping rhetoric with no substance behind threats and lies.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 07:17:09 pm »
The Stormont brake is the part that is difficult to consider.

Firstly it needs to have Stormont active..Im not sure what happens if the MPs dont go back.
It then needs 30 MPs to raise a petition (I believe it needs two or more parties) and this part is clear. It then goes to Westminster and they firstly have to agree that the objection is relevant (and not petty). If Westminster agree then that part of EU law wont be implemented but then the EU has the right to retaliate and this is where Im not sure. What does retaliation mean.

The devil is in the detail so it will probably take several days to work out. Hopefully the details are fine or, if not, then an amendment can be drafted in.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,900
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,866
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:09 pm
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.
If the deal is tattooed across the tits of whoever he's snorting lines of coke off of, then maybe.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,866
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 08:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:07:25 pm
And will the Tories care, and just ride roughshod over them anyway? Stay tuned I suppose...
I have almost zero understanding of the complexities of this.
But if the EU are ok with it, can the Tories vote it through and nothing else matters?
I assume to get it through the Tories the ERG either have to agree, or not have enough votes\influence to stop it?

--edit-- When I say nothing else 'matters' if the DUP still refuse to sit in Stormont or whatever else might happen politically in NI.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,471
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:09 pm
Boris studying the deal. Yeah, right.

Waiting to see if he has a big enough gang to lead.

Feels like having one and a half grown ups leading the two main parties has meant morons like Johnson and the ERG are ultimately exposed for not being as powerful as they, and crucially the media, portray them.

Even if all of the ERG vote against any vote - the payroll vote + the Labour vote is a comfortable majority. Ergo not worth them doing it.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7731 on: Today at 09:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:10:31 pm
Waiting to see if he has a big enough gang to lead.

Feels like having one and a half grown ups leading the two main parties has meant morons like Johnson and the ERG are ultimately exposed for not being as powerful as they, and crucially the media, portray them.

Even if all of the ERG vote against any vote - the payroll vote + the Labour vote is a comfortable majority. Ergo not worth them doing it.

You know what the worst thing is, if Johnson had negotiated that same deal the ERG would be holding him aloft as the second coming of Christ and telling us it was the best deal since the last deal.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7732 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:13:25 pm
You know what the worst thing is, if Johnson had negotiated that same deal the ERG would be holding him aloft as the second coming of Christ and telling us it was the best deal since the last deal.

Was satisfying to watch the faces of the usual nutjobs while Sunak delivered his speech.  They fumed in silence.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7733 on: Today at 11:00:50 pm »
Well Sammy Wilson from the DUP is on Newsnight pissing all over the deal unsurprisingly.

The sooner theres a united Ireland and we can fuck off these twats the better, although I suspect therell be buyers remorse on the Irish side very soon afterwards.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7734 on: Today at 11:04:12 pm »
United ireland in 2024. Star Trek says so.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 