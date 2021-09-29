The Stormont brake is the part that is difficult to consider.



Firstly it needs to have Stormont active ..Im not sure what happens if the MPs dont go back.

It then needs 30 MPs to raise a petition (I believe it needs two or more parties) and this part is clear. It then goes to Westminster and they firstly have to agree that the objection is relevant (and not petty). If Westminster agree then that part of EU law wont be implemented but then the EU has the right to retaliate and this is where Im not sure. What does retaliation mean.



The devil is in the detail so it will probably take several days to work out. Hopefully the details are fine or, if not, then an amendment can be drafted in.