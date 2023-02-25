Poll

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 424635 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:37 pm
They also voted in a Tory in 2019 who's been pushing the Freeport shite and another nuclear power station at the old Wylfa site.

Stenna have been quietly buying up all the spare land round the port in readiness for all those millions the government will give them.

Maybe Grayling will divvy out the contracts, at which point Stena will be empty handed, simply because they have actual ferries.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
it's the people of holyhead i feel sorry for

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/anglesey-future-economy-jobs-brexit-26251557for the record the people of holyhead voted for brexit...

They knew exactly what they had voted for. I read about it and heard about it at every single step. They knew. So why would you feel sorry for people that got exactly what they wanted?
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:36:50 pm
They knew exactly what they had voted for. I read about it and heard about it at every single step. They knew. So why would you feel sorry for people that got exactly what they wanted?
sarcasm andrew!!
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 06:12:30 am »
Quote from: Machae on February 25, 2023, 01:52:57 pm
I've said this a few times, these benefits (or lack of) are lost on those who voted for Brexit. They don't realise that all these changes are anything to do with them and instead blame Covid-19, Putin or any current global issue (Tory propaganda).

Id like Starmer and Labour to highlight these issues far and wide because no one besides the Guardian newspaper does

I wouldn't bank on ANYTHING Starmer or Labour has to say about anything important. He's a bought and paid for Establishment plant who's delivered what he was charged with doing, namely preventing the Labour Party from doing ANYTHING that smacks of Socialism.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 07:06:07 am »
Will you vote for him, or let the Tories laugh at you?
Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 08:00:47 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 06:12:30 am
I wouldn't bank on ANYTHING Starmer or Labour has to say about anything important. He's a bought and paid for Establishment plant who's delivered what he was charged with doing, namely preventing the Labour Party from doing ANYTHING that smacks of Socialism.

Interesting viewpoint Johnno, who are the people have have bought and paid for him? What sort of people make up the Establishment, are we talking big banks, investors & financiers? The major media moguls, that sort of thing?

Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
So, big day for Brexit...

They've been sketchy with details but the ECJ fudge is apparently just to add in an extra layer of appeals (not sure to where) for any EU-related NI issues before it gets to them. Obviously this still leaves NI 'under' EU legal oversight, which is supposedly a red line for the DUP at least and will prevent power-sharing resuming. Whether that's actually important to Westminster remains to be seen. It's hilarious to watch Donaldson meeting with the ERG last week as if they didn't throw him, his party and the whole of NI under the bus to swindle that majority in 2019.

Speaking of them, for a lot of the 'ERG' Tories, Brexit fatigue might see them fall in line despite their rhetoric (and with one eye on trying to save the wretched polling by being able to point to a big win). But will it be enough? Labour could lend votes to make it happen, but how mutinous would Sunak's party be then?

Is Sunak going to be the latest Tory PM dashed on the rocks of Conservative Brexit Purism vs Pragmatism? Will there even be a vote this week?
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:00:47 am
Interesting viewpoint Johnno, who are the people have have bought and paid for him? What sort of people make up the Establishment, are we talking big banks, investors & financiers? The major media moguls, that sort of thing?

If a one man (woman\not gendered ) band were to win the leadership of the party and then rise to power as PM, with the most left ideals ever. They'd then be the establishment. And therefore evil.
So you make no sense :)

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 10:38:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:21:50 am
The one way thing is definitely a brexit thing. 

A couple of my brexit voting clients who were taking their grandkids to Tenerife last year were disgusted they had to get all of them covid tested before they went away when all other European travellers were free to do so.

When I tried to point out it's because we're no longer in the EU, they said "no this is covid restrictions not Europe".

There's no helping them really 🤷

I was fuming as we had to do all the tests - the EU had covid passes all sorted for all member states, the UK was given the option to be a part of it but the useless c*nts didn't even manage to get it sorted. Then again, seeing as how the dirty fucking scamming c*nts had their fingers in the pie with Randox, they will have made millions from the absolute fucking rip off covid tests at the airports -  £70-90 in the UK, £15 at the airport in Cyprus, thieving twats.

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
it's the people of holyhead i feel sorry for

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/anglesey-future-economy-jobs-brexit-26251557for the record the people of holyhead voted for brexit...

Its all the other businesses that I feel for - just things like butty vans, cafe's, shops, recovery firms etc who used to sell a lot or provide services to the foreign trucks that now totally bypass the UK and go direct from France to Ireland.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 10:41:35 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:31:20 am
So, big day for Brexit...

They've been sketchy with details but the ECJ fudge is apparently just to add in an extra layer of appeals (not sure to where) for any EU-related NI issues before it gets to them. Obviously this still leaves NI 'under' EU legal oversight, which is supposedly a red line for the DUP at least and will prevent power-sharing resuming. Whether that's actually important to Westminster remains to be seen. It's hilarious to watch Donaldson meeting with the ERG last week as if they didn't throw him, his party and the whole of NI under the bus to swindle that majority in 2019.

Speaking of them, for a lot of the 'ERG' Tories, Brexit fatigue might see them fall in line despite their rhetoric (and with one eye on trying to save the wretched polling by being able to point to a big win). But will it be enough? Labour could lend votes to make it happen, but how mutinous would Sunak's party be then?

Is Sunak going to be the latest Tory PM dashed on the rocks of Conservative Brexit Purism vs Pragmatism? Will there even be a vote this week?
Could today be the day that the tories finally fall apart - I only ask because I've been waiting thirty years for this to happen.
 
Johnno, this is as good as it will ever get - that's if you actually want Labour to get in power. (that sounded a bit arsey, but you know what I mean).
Online Red_Mist

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
NI deal done and dusted according to the beeb.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:24:51 pm
NI deal done and dusted according to the beeb.
Don't be daft, Boris got it done years ago.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:43:26 pm
Don't be daft, Boris got it done years ago.

Online Red_Mist

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:43:26 pm
Don't be daft, Boris got it done years ago.
Is that why Ive just enjoyed a delicious cheese and turnip sarnie?
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:43:26 pm
Don't be daft, Boris got it done years ago.
:)
Don't know what the fuss is about, Johnson went on TV every night and said his marvellous oven ready deal means there will be no checks on good coming from GB into NI and no checks on goods coming from NI into GB. amazing achievement by Boris.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:11:25 pm
:)
Don't know what the fuss is about, Johnson went on TV every night and said his marvellous oven ready deal means there will be no checks on good coming from GB into NI and no checks on goods coming from NI into GB. amazing achievement by Boris.



Those sunlit uplands are quite something. There are so many upsides and positives about Brexit that I don't know where to start..

.... er.....
... um.....
.... er.....
.... there has to be SOMETHING.....?
....er...?
