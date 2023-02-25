So, big day for Brexit...



They've been sketchy with details but the ECJ fudge is apparently just to add in an extra layer of appeals (not sure to where) for any EU-related NI issues before it gets to them. Obviously this still leaves NI 'under' EU legal oversight, which is supposedly a red line for the DUP at least and will prevent power-sharing resuming. Whether that's actually important to Westminster remains to be seen. It's hilarious to watch Donaldson meeting with the ERG last week as if they didn't throw him, his party and the whole of NI under the bus to swindle that majority in 2019.



Speaking of them, for a lot of the 'ERG' Tories, Brexit fatigue might see them fall in line despite their rhetoric (and with one eye on trying to save the wretched polling by being able to point to a big win). But will it be enough? Labour could lend votes to make it happen, but how mutinous would Sunak's party be then?



Is Sunak going to be the latest Tory PM dashed on the rocks of Conservative Brexit Purism vs Pragmatism? Will there even be a vote this week?