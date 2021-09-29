Poll

Obviously the Brexit effects are only just showing and it's going to get a lot, lot worse.. but for now..

.. Brexit is going great. Sunlit fucking plateaus full of fucking wonder
.. Brexit is just taking time, it'll be reet
Moo!
.. Brexit is pretty bad, but maybe will get better
.. Brexit is terrible
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post.
.. Rees Mogg and all the Brexiters should be hung off a lamp-post AND I like cheese
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 422856 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 12:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

That's part of it. And of course you can make all the arguments about Brexit affecting imports etc.

The other part of it is that people need to re-learn how to eat seasonally. I understand it's more difficult in the UK because less can be grown in winter. But living in Spain now, and people here don't expect to buy peppers in winter (even though they are all grown here for export....to the UK).

Tomatoes and peppers, unless they're in a can or jar, are not UK winter staples, and we shouldn't expect them to be. They can be grown in heated greenhouses, but shortages of exotic fruit and veg in winter also shouldn't come as a huge shock. It is only the last 30 years we have come to expect to buy everything we want, all year round.

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be)

Agreed.

I only eat tomatoes and peppers in the summer, when they are UK grown and taste lovely!  It also helps you appreciate the seasons more and live within natures calendar.

I know I'm an outlier, but there are growing numbers of people trying to be more like that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 12:38:28 pm »
Shortage of some fruit n Veg in UK not caused by Brexit say Brexiteers...is caused by Brexit say Retailers, suppliers and growers....who to believe? 🤔
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

That's part of it. And of course you can make all the arguments about Brexit affecting imports etc.

The other part of it is that people need to re-learn how to eat seasonally. I understand it's more difficult in the UK because less can be grown in winter. But living in Spain now, and people here don't expect to buy peppers in winter (even though they are all grown here for export....to the UK).

Tomatoes and peppers, unless they're in a can or jar, are not UK winter staples, and we shouldn't expect them to be. They can be grown in heated greenhouses, but shortages of exotic fruit and veg in winter also shouldn't come as a huge shock. It is only the last 30 years we have come to expect to buy everything we want, all year round. I didn't realise to what extent this mindset was embedded in the UK until I moved abroad, and saw that people eat more seasonally as a normality.

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be). It's actually one of the few areas that I saw any kind of real oppurtunity in Brexit. Squandered obviously....like everything else in Tory Britain
That's typical of Brexit though, it was a "We can" blah blah.
People seemed to think we will need to become self sufficient so it will happen.
The reasons why it wouldn't happen were either ignored or called project fear.
I never expected us to become self sufficient. we had proof of this on many occasions long before we actually left.
This Tory government are a reactive government, they always assume the people affected by Brexit will be forced to find the solutions to the problems, it's a terrible irresponsible attitude to take, it's the attitude of the incompetent. the competent have a pro-active attitude.
There were plenty of warnings given by Farmers and Chicken farms, all ignored until it was too late. only thing they could think of was a patriotic soundbite calling for people to "Pick for Britain"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 01:09:31 pm »
The argument that these food shortages are nothing to do with Brexit doesn't hold for me. The only two countries badly affected are the UK and Ireland. Much of Ireland's food comes via the UK so of course, it will be affected. Anecdotally, I'm finding the supermarkets that are less reliant on shipping via the UK seem to have full shelves (eg. Dunnes is stocked as normal whereas Tesco and Sainsburys are half empty).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm »
Spanish growers blame weather, rising costs and Brexit for UK salad shortages

Some producer bodies point finger at climate change, but others put it down to bureaucracy and logistics

Quote
Fluctuating temperatures, increased production costs and the knock-on effects of Brexit are all contributing to the vegetable shortages that have led some UK supermarkets to introduce rationing, according to Spanish growers.

While some large producer and export associations have put the shortages down to the recent plunging temperatures in southern Spain, others have pointed the finger at the post-Brexit red tape and logistics issues that have helped make the UK a less desirable market.

Coexphal, an association of more than 101 fruit and vegetable companies in Spains vast and productive Almería province, said the shortages had been caused by mild autumn and winter temperatures giving way to a cold snap over recent weeks.

In a statement, the association  whose members account for 70% of Almerías fruit and veg exports  said tomato production was down 22% on the same period last year, while cucumber production had fallen by 21%, pepper and aubergine production by 25%, and courgette production by 15%.

It also said the worrying situation meant that its members were starting to have problems fulfilling client orders.

We werent expecting this because the high temperatures lasted pretty much until December, which meant production picked up speed during the first part of the season, said Coexphals manager, Luis Miguel Fernández.

He said the problems of falling yields were being compounded by higher production costs as well as blights and viruses.

Our businesses are doing everything they can to deliver on their commitments, but its practically impossible under the circumstances.

Although Coexphal said a rise in temperatures over the coming weeks could help improve the situation, it added that it was unclear how the plants would respond to the stresses of such a changeable climatology.

A Coexphal spokeswoman declined to comment on the role that the UKs post-Brexit import protocols could be playing in the shortages.

But Alfonso Gálvez  who serves as general secretary of the Murcia branch of Asaja, Spains biggest farming association  said he was puzzled by all the media talk of weather-induced shortages as he saw no evidence for them in his area.

Ive seen these articles but I dont understand why theyre talking about shortages here, he said. Things are normal so far this season so I dont know if its more a problem of UK logistics since the Brexit regulations came into effect. Theres enough produce to supply the market and the vegetable season is happening pretty normally.

While he acknowledged that rising costs had seen a drop in production for some growers  and that frosts had affected some artichoke and lettuce crops  Gálvez said those issues were not serious or widespread enough to have significantly reduced market supplies.

The current UK shortages, he suggested, may have more to do with bureaucracy and logistics than the weather.

The sector adapted to the new [post-Brexit] export protocols set by the UK in coordination with the different ministries that are responsible, he said. But there have been logistics and transport problems when it comes to export, such as a shortage of lorry drivers to service the UK market, and the problems weve seen with the queues to get into the country through Eurotunnel.

That, Gálvez added, may have led some export companies or co-operatives to focus more on the continental market than the UK market.

On top of that, youve got the costs of all this bureaucracy and all these waits, which mean that perhaps the UK market isnt so attractive, he said. But in any case, there are enough raw materials and produce to keep supplying the market.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Federation of Exporting Fruit, Vegetable and Live Plant Producers (Fepex), said that while production had dropped over recent weeks because of weather conditions, the situation had improved in recent days and vegetable production was back to its normal rhythm. She added: The effect of that supply normalisation will be seen over the coming weeks.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/23/uk--fresh-food-shortages-rationing-spanish-farmers-blame-brexit-import-rules


Sunlit Uplands ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 02:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK

@lindseyhilsum
No tomato shortage here - but Im in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russians daily, not a British supermarket.



https://twitter.com/lindseyhilsum/status/1628704365618798592
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK


Just sent vid to matesof full shelves of Toms 'n' Cucumbers..was gonna do pervy voice over..."ooooh look at them..mmm"....but women approached.....I know its Amsterdam but there are limits
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be). It's actually one of the few areas that I saw any kind of real oppurtunity in Brexit. Squandered obviously....like everything else in Tory Britain

There's a massive problem with you plans - there's no fucking people to pick the stuff, so it all gets thrown away. Another cunting Brexit win.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
That's typical of Brexit though, it was a "We can" blah blah.
People seemed to think we will need to become self sufficient so it will happen.
The reasons why it wouldn't happen were either ignored or called project fear.
I never expected us to become self sufficient. we had proof of this on many occasions long before we actually left.
This Tory government are a reactive government, they always assume the people affected by Brexit will be forced to find the solutions to the problems, it's a terrible irresponsible attitude to take, it's the attitude of the incompetent. the competent have a pro-active attitude.
There were plenty of warnings given by Farmers and Chicken farms, all ignored until it was too late. only thing they could think of was a patriotic soundbite calling for people to "Pick for Britain"

It certainly is typical of Brexit.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm
There's a massive problem with you plans - there's no fucking people to pick the stuff, so it all gets thrown away. Another cunting Brexit win.

Not my plans - I voted against Brexit!  :D

In fact I still get a gut reaction whenever I think about Brexit, and have done for the last 7 years and counting....

I picked veg in Australia for like AUS$20 an hour and it wasn't worth it then. Would I fuck do it in a muddy field in England for £8


Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:20:18 pm
Agreed.

I only eat tomatoes and peppers in the summer, when they are UK grown and taste lovely!  It also helps you appreciate the seasons more and live within natures calendar.

I know I'm an outlier, but there are growing numbers of people trying to be more like that.

I find it pretty easy. Actually I prefer it because I let the seasonable food choose my meals for me. But it does require a slight change of mindset (and knowing how to cook winter veg into something that isn't just soup)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm »
One of the problems with eating seasonal is that the shops don't actually sell seasonal veg anymore. They sell the same veg all year round, just the origin varies. Even the prices are fairly similar. You could obviously only buy veg with a local origin, but the problem with that is that sometimes there is none. Obviously December to April will always be tricky in the Uk, but there are some things that do grow much longer or earlier, like certain types of cabbage, but its not like in winter the amount of cabbage in the shops increases and the amount of lettuce decreases.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm
It certainly is typical of Brexit.


Sorry, I should of said, it's typical of the attitudes towards brexit, it was a "We can do. (insert personal "We can") after Brexit.
People assumed we would become more self sufficient because they believed we had too to over come the long delays at ports etc.
The government did sod all to help farmers, afair, they refused to allow seasonal immigration. they just put their head in the sand and blamed the EU. imo. the government believed all the farmers + companies will moan but they will find the solutions in the end, it's a terrible incompetent attitude to take.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7612 on: Yesterday at 08:28:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm
One of the problems with eating seasonal is that the shops don't actually sell seasonal veg anymore. They sell the same veg all year round, just the origin varies. Even the prices are fairly similar. You could obviously only buy veg with a local origin, but the problem with that is that sometimes there is none. Obviously December to April will always be tricky in the Uk, but there are some things that do grow much longer or earlier, like certain types of cabbage, but its not like in winter the amount of cabbage in the shops increases and the amount of lettuce decreases.

I know what should be growing in the UK at different times of the year, which helps.  But, even then, I still look at every origin of veg  or fruit I pickup - if it's not UK or Ireland, I don't buy it.  The food that is currently from the UK is seasonal, the others are not.

There's plenty of savoy cabbage and colliflower about at the moment, not to mention, parsnips, swede and celeriac too.  The kale in Tesco is from Spain at the moment, but Lidl sell UK grown.  I am willing to shop around for my seasonal food.  I'd always prioritise quality and taste, above price.  Fruit and veg is never too expensive, anyway.
Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7613 on: Today at 08:57:44 am »
Brexit doesn't seem to be the best idea ever. Some of us railed about the idea.

How do we think it's going?
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7614 on: Today at 09:03:36 am »
Shit. But its good that its going shit because if it was going well then we would be wrong and the other side would have won the argument. Under no circumstance can the other side win and if it means trashing the country to show they are wrong, so be it.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 09:26:10 am »
I mean, it's not good, is it.

Not surprising that the main argument of any Brexiteer now is that Remainers have botched it. This, of course, is despite the fact that the Tories had a whopping majority throughout their entire time in power and appointed ardant Leavers to lead the negotiations with the EU.

My instinct is that as a large proportion of the 'Leave' vote die off, and as the country pivots more towards the Left over the coming years, we will see a clamour for closer alignment with the EU without fully joining it.

Starmer is playing it well at the moment. He's saying that there won't be a vote but has in no way ruled out closer alignment (in fact he's hinted at it by wanting to 'improve the relationship with the EU').

In three or so years when the post-Covid inflation/poor economic performance is a blip in the rear-view mirror of the EU, we'll still be stuck in the mire and the general public will be begging the ruling party to align us more with the EU.

The main issue with big geo-political events like the Brexit vote is that there is a lag between the event and the uiltimate impact of it. When you throw in a global pandemic to help mask the rot, it becomes even harder.

Ten or so years since the vote will be plenty of time for mass-scale aborted foreign direct investment, cross-border trade hindered by friction and stagnant economic growth to be plain for all to see. At that point, the noises to re-align will get much louder.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:38 am by .adam »
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7616 on: Today at 09:32:11 am »
The leavers are lucky in a sense that COVID struck as that is all they seem to blame everything on now instead of you know, actually leaving the EU.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 09:44:34 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:26:10 am
I mean, it's not good, is it.

Not surprising that the main argument of any Brexiteer now is that Remainers have botched it. This, of course, is despite the fact that the Tories had a whopping majority throughout their entire time in power and appointed ardant Leavers to lead the negotiations with the EU.

My instinct is that as a large proportion of the 'Leave' vote die off, and as the country pivots more towards the Left over the coming years, we will see a clamour for closer alignment with the EU without fully joining it.

Starmer is playing it well at the moment. He's saying that there won't be a vote but has in no way ruled out closer alignment (in fact he's hinted at it by wanting to 'improve the relationship with the EU').

In three or so years when the post-Covid inflation/poor economic performance is a blip in the rear-view mirror of the EU, we'll still be stuck in the mire and the general public will be begging the ruling party to align us more with the EU.

The main issue with big geo-political events like the Brexit vote is that there is a lag between the event and the uiltimate impact of it. When you throw in a global pandemic to help mask the rot, it becomes even harder.

Ten or so years since the vote will be plenty of time for mass-scale aborted foreign direct investment, cross-border trade hindered by friction and stagnant economic growth to be plain for all to see. At that point, the noises to re-align with get much louder.

I'll be very surprised if this actually happens. 

The brexiteers I know are still very much in favour despite it having an adverse effect on their own lives from a business, social and lifestyle pov.

They're very much of the opinion that with the determination of the country and the people it'll improve for everyone.  They're so entrenched in the "we Brits can achieve excellence when we put our minds together" philosophy where anything not British is inferior.

By the time they die in possibly 30-40yrs there's two more generations that won't know any different.

You also assume the country is intellectually astute enough to lean to the left in the coming years.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 09:57:44 am »
We told them what would happen and they didnt care. Their tiny majority of the misinformed, uninformed, the racists, the deluded & the deceived got what they thought they wanted and now everyone is paying the price. I still have no clear notion of what an actual, tangible benefit may be for me, my children or any normal person may be. What do I get?

But its all the remainers fault for not backing the country. Were no better than traitors and collaborators with the enemy. The economic hardships are down to the effects of covid and the Ukrainian war. Their party has been in power for 13 years, went into this to quell a rebellion of a tiny minority of loons and had no plans about how to implement their Brexit because most of them didnt actually want. But its not their fault either. Its ours.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7619 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:57:44 am
I still have no clear notion of what an actual, tangible benefit may be for me, my children or any normal person may be. What do I get?


Sovrenteh!!

Older people - who've been the generation in charge during Britain's 'great decline' - aren't going to admit they fucked everything up. They built a 'it's all the EU's fault... we were fine before we joined that lot' myth.

Their Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/shitrag all reinforced that idiotic delusion.

The single market and influx of Eastern Europeans (I'll say it was wrong that Blair's government didn't impose the same transitional immigration controls on the 'A8' countries when they joined in 2004) added to their fears of change, and also brought new objectors to the anti-EU group.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7620 on: Today at 10:58:05 am »
Peruvian sprouts taste glorious in June.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7621 on: Today at 11:09:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:16 am
(I'll say it was wrong that Blair's government didn't impose the same transitional immigration controls on the 'A8' countries when they joined in 2004)
Very important point this btw.  It got the country hooked on cheap labour, which was a boon for a few years but has led to productivity and wages flatlining since 2008.  Were getting steadily poorer in comparison to other countries now and the near future is looking pretty grim.  I think half the Brexit crowd did instinctively understand it as a way out of that spiral, but it would have to be a low-immigration Brexit and the other half certainly werent on that page.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7622 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:05 am
Peruvian sprouts taste glorious in June.
Nice with bife de peru in December too.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7623 on: Today at 11:16:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:28:10 pm
I know what should be growing in the UK at different times of the year, which helps.  But, even then, I still look at every origin of veg  or fruit I pickup - if it's not UK or Ireland, I don't buy it.  The food that is currently from the UK is seasonal, the others are not.

There's plenty of savoy cabbage and colliflower about at the moment, not to mention, parsnips, swede and celeriac too.  The kale in Tesco is from Spain at the moment, but Lidl sell UK grown.  I am willing to shop around for my seasonal food.  I'd always prioritise quality and taste, above price.  Fruit and veg is never too expensive, anyway.

I do wonder how much impact buying UK rather than from Spain say actually has on the environment. To give an example, I did a shift for a chilled haulage company last year. They'd collected cucumbers and other such from a producer in Essex, shipped it to Rainford, then I took it to Bathgate in Scotland to an Aldi RDC. I used over £500 in diesel on my leg, so you can easily say it was £1k of fuel, 500 litres used roughly for one trailer full.

Tesco puts everything into fridge containers in Spain and the whole lot travels by train to Rugby. They then shift the Scottish stuff onto another train and send that the near Edinburgh, I saw one on my Aldi run, I counted about 42 trailers on the train. I think they also send a train to Widnes to the RDC there that covers the North West. Tesco say this train from Spain reduces CO2 by 76%, which I know refers to running a truck from Spain to the UK, but I do wonder if its still cleaner than growing the stuff in the UK in heated greenhouses and running hundreds of trucks about to get the food to the RDCs?
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7624 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:36 am
Shit. But its good that its going shit because if it was going well then we would be wrong and the other side would have won the argument. Under no circumstance can the other side win and if it means trashing the country to show they are wrong, so be it.

No-one is happy that Brexit is fucking the UK, you're well wide of the mark with this post, we'd all rather be wrong, but no, we've proved 100% correct and that is fucking annoying to say the least. My kids are going to be paying for this shitshow for decades, maybe the rest of their lives, which can easily be 70 years.

Hung drawn and quartered would be my choice for Mogg and the other c*nts
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7625 on: Today at 12:03:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:21:53 am
No-one is happy that Brexit is fucking the UK, you're well wide of the mark with this post, we'd all rather be wrong, but no, we've proved 100% correct and that is fucking annoying to say the least. My kids are going to be paying for this shitshow for decades, maybe the rest of their lives, which can easily be 70 years.

Hung drawn and quartered would be my choice for Mogg and the other c*nts


I'll admit I'm glad it's a shitshow.

Because Brexiteers becrying 'Remoaners' being happy that Brexit is failing are only focusing economic results.

Even if the UK hadn't suffered even a tiny fall in economic performance due to Brexit, we'd still be left with all the other shitty effects of Brexit:

~ Removal of protections for workers, the environment, consumers
~ It being more difficult to live & work in EU countries
~ Loss of EU funding for poorer regions of the UK
~ Loss of thousands of Eastern European tradespeople who 'kept British tradespeople honest'
~ Loss of the excellent & beneficial to the UK trade deals that being in the EU/Customs Union brought


Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7626 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Yeah, that's all well and good but what about that palpable sense of control that we now all feel?

Isn't it obvious how the government is controlling our borders? GO GET THOSE SMALL BOATS GUYZ.
Isn't it obvious how they're controlling inflation? Gas Prices? Energy Prices? Mortgage rates?
How about their control of lobbying and corruption.
Their control over the NHS is remarkable. Policing is very controlled.
Don't even get me started on their control of Northern Ireland.

So much control, control everywhere you look. We're so safe under the controlling bosom of the Conservative and Unionist Party, particularly those in that party who thought Brexit would work.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7627 on: Today at 01:30:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:16:52 am
I do wonder how much impact buying UK rather than from Spain say actually has on the environment. To give an example, I did a shift for a chilled haulage company last year. They'd collected cucumbers and other such from a producer in Essex, shipped it to Rainford, then I took it to Bathgate in Scotland to an Aldi RDC. I used over £500 in diesel on my leg, so you can easily say it was £1k of fuel, 500 litres used roughly for one trailer full.

Tesco puts everything into fridge containers in Spain and the whole lot travels by train to Rugby. They then shift the Scottish stuff onto another train and send that the near Edinburgh, I saw one on my Aldi run, I counted about 42 trailers on the train. I think they also send a train to Widnes to the RDC there that covers the North West. Tesco say this train from Spain reduces CO2 by 76%, which I know refers to running a truck from Spain to the UK, but I do wonder if its still cleaner than growing the stuff in the UK in heated greenhouses and running hundreds of trucks about to get the food to the RDCs?

They are really good points you make about the impacts on the environment.  I do not know the answer to that.  I do know that the supermarkets have far too much control of our food systems though, and have a large environmental impact, due to their practises.

Personally, I think UK tomatoes and peppers taste better in the summer, than Spanish ones bought in the winter. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7628 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:05 am
Peruvian sprouts taste glorious in June.

 ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7629 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:30:19 pm
They are really good points you make about the impacts on the environment.  I do not know the answer to that.  I do know that the supermarkets have far too much control of our food systems though, and have a large environmental impact, due to their practises.

Personally, I think UK tomatoes and peppers taste better in the summer, than Spanish ones bought in the winter. 

I think the Spanish keep the best stuff for themselves, as the tomatoes and peppers I buy in Tenerife in January/Feb are well nicer than anything we get here. My stepdad grows some very tasty tomatoes in his garden in Southport though.

Still rather eat tomatoes and peppers in winter than cabbage and turnips  ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7630 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:30:19 pm
They are really good points you make about the impacts on the environment.  I do not know the answer to that.  I do know that the supermarkets have far too much control of our food systems though, and have a large environmental impact, due to their practises.

Personally, I think UK tomatoes and peppers taste better in the summer, than Spanish ones bought in the winter.

The answer surely has to be to buy local? 

UK food producers and growers selling their own produce within a certain radius.

Put the onus back onto local councils to provide pop up space and/or market stall space in town centres and stop them fucking whinging about the high street dying.

If people want out of season stuff they can buy frozen or tinned 😂

Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7631 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:57:44 am
Brexit doesn't seem to be the best idea ever. Some of us railed about the idea.

How do we think it's going?
I know I came across as arrogant and patronising to a few leave supporters I knew, telling them it's a no brainer, how am certain we will not be better off after brexit. it was a no brainer, you really didn't need to understand all the complicated issues, just needed to focus on a few facts. we put up trading barriers with our largest trading customers/suppliers (EU)we made UK companies less efficient, less competitive, less reliable. we tore up 100s of our trade agreements all over the world over night, all added cost to our imports and exports.  how can anyone think we will be better off or nobody knows what will happen when all these things hit us.
If leave politicians truly believe the man in the street will be better off then why the need to resort to 100s of outrageous lies, disgusting Nazi propaganda to take us into the gutter. the lies didn't just come from the right, they also came from the far left with the EU are anti workers rights.
Many people who don't follow politics really should have listened to sound logic, know who your friends and enemy are. we saw many Brexit debates. leave was always full of the worst type of Tory MPs who had spent their whole careers voting to screw us. remain was full of politicians full of MPs who had spent their careers defending us. still can't understand why people ignored this.
The extreme right couldn't believe their luck, people clapping and cheering Jacob Rees-Mogg. they must have been pissing themselves laughing in private.
I hope the Tory party of the future beg the country to trust them again for what's happened over the last 7yrs+. all those politicians need to be thrown out of Parliament in disgrace, there were also many politicians from both party's who lost their seat trying to fight those liars, the country let them down badly.

So it's not really a matter of being happy over Brexit going badly, it was certain to happen, there is a unfinished Brexit argument to make though.
Many remain supporters might have come across as arrogant and patronising but that was down to stating the obvious to people who never focused on the obvious, they focused on the lies and bullshit instead.
I mean come on, just focus on the obvious, we put up all these trade barriers with the EU and the rest of the world that made us less efficient, less competitive and less reliable to buy from. all result in less investment from abroad but nobody knows if Brexit will be a disaster or a success.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7632 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »
just a quick comment (I don't live in the UK) ....

I heard on CNN today that the economic outlook for the UK in 2023-2024 is worse than that for Russia.

yes - Russia.
Re: Post Brexit UK - Thoughts
« Reply #7633 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:39:19 pm
just a quick comment (I don't live in the UK) ....

I heard on CNN today that the economic outlook for the UK in 2023-2024 is worse than that for Russia.

yes - Russia.
Probably not true. The economic figures out of Russia are certain fiction.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7634 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:43:31 pm
Probably not true. The economic figures out of Russia are certain fiction.

Surely now we've Brexited we can make up our own figures too?!
