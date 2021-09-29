Brexit doesn't seem to be the best idea ever. Some of us railed about the idea.



How do we think it's going?



I know I came across as arrogant and patronising to a few leave supporters I knew, telling them it's a no brainer, how am certain we will not be better off after brexit. it was a no brainer, you really didn't need to understand all the complicated issues, just needed to focus on a few facts. we put up trading barriers with our largest trading customers/suppliers (EU)we made UK companies less efficient, less competitive, less reliable. we tore up 100s of our trade agreements all over the world over night, all added cost to our imports and exports. how can anyone think we will be better off or nobody knows what will happen when all these things hit us.If leave politicians truly believe the man in the street will be better off then why the need to resort to 100s of outrageous lies, disgusting Nazi propaganda to take us into the gutter. the lies didn't just come from the right, they also came from the far left with the EU are anti workers rights.Many people who don't follow politics really should have listened to sound logic, know who your friends and enemy are. we saw many Brexit debates. leave was always full of the worst type of Tory MPs who had spent their whole careers voting to screw us. remain was full of politicians full of MPs who had spent their careers defending us. still can't understand why people ignored this.The extreme right couldn't believe their luck, people clapping and cheering Jacob Rees-Mogg. they must have been pissing themselves laughing in private.I hope the Tory party of the future beg the country to trust them again for what's happened over the last 7yrs+. all those politicians need to be thrown out of Parliament in disgrace, there were also many politicians from both party's who lost their seat trying to fight those liars, the country let them down badly.So it's not really a matter of being happy over Brexit going badly, it was certain to happen, there is a unfinished Brexit argument to make though.Many remain supporters might have come across as arrogant and patronising but that was down to stating the obvious to people who never focused on the obvious, they focused on the lies and bullshit instead.I mean come on, just focus on the obvious, we put up all these trade barriers with the EU and the rest of the world that made us less efficient, less competitive and less reliable to buy from. all result in less investment from abroad but nobody knows if Brexit will be a disaster or a success.