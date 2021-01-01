That's part of it. And of course you can make all the arguments about Brexit affecting imports etc.
The other part of it is that people need to re-learn how to eat seasonally. I understand it's more difficult in the UK because less can be grown in winter. But living in Spain now, and people here don't expect to buy peppers in winter (even though they are all grown here for export....to the UK).
Tomatoes and peppers, unless they're in a can or jar, are not UK winter staples, and we shouldn't expect them to be. They can be grown in heated greenhouses, but shortages of exotic fruit and veg in winter also shouldn't come as a huge shock. It is only the last 30 years we have come to expect to buy everything we want, all year round. I didn't realise to what extent this mindset was embedded in the UK until I moved abroad, and saw that people eat more seasonally as a normality.
The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be). It's actually one of the few areas that I saw any kind of real oppurtunity in Brexit. Squandered obviously....like everything else in Tory Britain
That's typical of Brexit though, it was a "We can" blah blah.
People seemed to think we will need to become self sufficient so it will happen.
The reasons why it wouldn't happen were either ignored or called project fear.
I never expected us to become self sufficient. we had proof of this on many occasions long before we actually left.
This Tory government are a reactive government, they always assume the people affected by Brexit will be forced to find the solutions to the problems, it's a terrible irresponsible attitude to take, it's the attitude of the incompetent. the competent have a pro-active attitude.
There were plenty of warnings given by Farmers and Chicken farms, all ignored until it was too late. only thing they could think of was a patriotic soundbite calling for people to "Pick for Britain"