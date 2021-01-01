I know what should be growing in the UK at different times of the year, which helps. But, even then, I still look at every origin of veg or fruit I pickup - if it's not UK or Ireland, I don't buy it. The food that is currently from the UK is seasonal, the others are not.



There's plenty of savoy cabbage and colliflower about at the moment, not to mention, parsnips, swede and celeriac too. The kale in Tesco is from Spain at the moment, but Lidl sell UK grown. I am willing to shop around for my seasonal food. I'd always prioritise quality and taste, above price. Fruit and veg is never too expensive, anyway.



I do wonder how much impact buying UK rather than from Spain say actually has on the environment. To give an example, I did a shift for a chilled haulage company last year. They'd collected cucumbers and other such from a producer in Essex, shipped it to Rainford, then I took it to Bathgate in Scotland to an Aldi RDC. I used over £500 in diesel on my leg, so you can easily say it was £1k of fuel, 500 litres used roughly for one trailer full.Tesco puts everything into fridge containers in Spain and the whole lot travels by train to Rugby. They then shift the Scottish stuff onto another train and send that the near Edinburgh, I saw one on my Aldi run, I counted about 42 trailers on the train. I think they also send a train to Widnes to the RDC there that covers the North West. Tesco say this train from Spain reduces CO2 by 76%, which I know refers to running a truck from Spain to the UK, but I do wonder if its still cleaner than growing the stuff in the UK in heated greenhouses and running hundreds of trucks about to get the food to the RDCs?