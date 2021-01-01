« previous next »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

That's part of it. And of course you can make all the arguments about Brexit affecting imports etc.

The other part of it is that people need to re-learn how to eat seasonally. I understand it's more difficult in the UK because less can be grown in winter. But living in Spain now, and people here don't expect to buy peppers in winter (even though they are all grown here for export....to the UK).

Tomatoes and peppers, unless they're in a can or jar, are not UK winter staples, and we shouldn't expect them to be. They can be grown in heated greenhouses, but shortages of exotic fruit and veg in winter also shouldn't come as a huge shock. It is only the last 30 years we have come to expect to buy everything we want, all year round.

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be)

Agreed.

I only eat tomatoes and peppers in the summer, when they are UK grown and taste lovely!  It also helps you appreciate the seasons more and live within natures calendar.

I know I'm an outlier, but there are growing numbers of people trying to be more like that.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Shortage of some fruit n Veg in UK not caused by Brexit say Brexiteers...is caused by Brexit say Retailers, suppliers and growers....who to believe? 🤔
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

That's part of it. And of course you can make all the arguments about Brexit affecting imports etc.

The other part of it is that people need to re-learn how to eat seasonally. I understand it's more difficult in the UK because less can be grown in winter. But living in Spain now, and people here don't expect to buy peppers in winter (even though they are all grown here for export....to the UK).

Tomatoes and peppers, unless they're in a can or jar, are not UK winter staples, and we shouldn't expect them to be. They can be grown in heated greenhouses, but shortages of exotic fruit and veg in winter also shouldn't come as a huge shock. It is only the last 30 years we have come to expect to buy everything we want, all year round. I didn't realise to what extent this mindset was embedded in the UK until I moved abroad, and saw that people eat more seasonally as a normality.

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be). It's actually one of the few areas that I saw any kind of real oppurtunity in Brexit. Squandered obviously....like everything else in Tory Britain
That's typical of Brexit though, it was a "We can" blah blah.
People seemed to think we will need to become self sufficient so it will happen.
The reasons why it wouldn't happen were either ignored or called project fear.
I never expected us to become self sufficient. we had proof of this on many occasions long before we actually left.
This Tory government are a reactive government, they always assume the people affected by Brexit will be forced to find the solutions to the problems, it's a terrible irresponsible attitude to take, it's the attitude of the incompetent. the competent have a pro-active attitude.
There were plenty of warnings given by Farmers and Chicken farms, all ignored until it was too late. only thing they could think of was a patriotic soundbite calling for people to "Pick for Britain"
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline thejbs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
The argument that these food shortages are nothing to do with Brexit doesn't hold for me. The only two countries badly affected are the UK and Ireland. Much of Ireland's food comes via the UK so of course, it will be affected. Anecdotally, I'm finding the supermarkets that are less reliant on shipping via the UK seem to have full shelves (eg. Dunnes is stocked as normal whereas Tesco and Sainsburys are half empty).
Offline Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Spanish growers blame weather, rising costs and Brexit for UK salad shortages

Some producer bodies point finger at climate change, but others put it down to bureaucracy and logistics

Quote
Fluctuating temperatures, increased production costs and the knock-on effects of Brexit are all contributing to the vegetable shortages that have led some UK supermarkets to introduce rationing, according to Spanish growers.

While some large producer and export associations have put the shortages down to the recent plunging temperatures in southern Spain, others have pointed the finger at the post-Brexit red tape and logistics issues that have helped make the UK a less desirable market.

Coexphal, an association of more than 101 fruit and vegetable companies in Spains vast and productive Almería province, said the shortages had been caused by mild autumn and winter temperatures giving way to a cold snap over recent weeks.

In a statement, the association  whose members account for 70% of Almerías fruit and veg exports  said tomato production was down 22% on the same period last year, while cucumber production had fallen by 21%, pepper and aubergine production by 25%, and courgette production by 15%.

It also said the worrying situation meant that its members were starting to have problems fulfilling client orders.

We werent expecting this because the high temperatures lasted pretty much until December, which meant production picked up speed during the first part of the season, said Coexphals manager, Luis Miguel Fernández.

He said the problems of falling yields were being compounded by higher production costs as well as blights and viruses.

Our businesses are doing everything they can to deliver on their commitments, but its practically impossible under the circumstances.

Although Coexphal said a rise in temperatures over the coming weeks could help improve the situation, it added that it was unclear how the plants would respond to the stresses of such a changeable climatology.

A Coexphal spokeswoman declined to comment on the role that the UKs post-Brexit import protocols could be playing in the shortages.

But Alfonso Gálvez  who serves as general secretary of the Murcia branch of Asaja, Spains biggest farming association  said he was puzzled by all the media talk of weather-induced shortages as he saw no evidence for them in his area.

Ive seen these articles but I dont understand why theyre talking about shortages here, he said. Things are normal so far this season so I dont know if its more a problem of UK logistics since the Brexit regulations came into effect. Theres enough produce to supply the market and the vegetable season is happening pretty normally.

While he acknowledged that rising costs had seen a drop in production for some growers  and that frosts had affected some artichoke and lettuce crops  Gálvez said those issues were not serious or widespread enough to have significantly reduced market supplies.

The current UK shortages, he suggested, may have more to do with bureaucracy and logistics than the weather.

The sector adapted to the new [post-Brexit] export protocols set by the UK in coordination with the different ministries that are responsible, he said. But there have been logistics and transport problems when it comes to export, such as a shortage of lorry drivers to service the UK market, and the problems weve seen with the queues to get into the country through Eurotunnel.

That, Gálvez added, may have led some export companies or co-operatives to focus more on the continental market than the UK market.

On top of that, youve got the costs of all this bureaucracy and all these waits, which mean that perhaps the UK market isnt so attractive, he said. But in any case, there are enough raw materials and produce to keep supplying the market.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Federation of Exporting Fruit, Vegetable and Live Plant Producers (Fepex), said that while production had dropped over recent weeks because of weather conditions, the situation had improved in recent days and vegetable production was back to its normal rhythm. She added: The effect of that supply normalisation will be seen over the coming weeks.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/23/uk--fresh-food-shortages-rationing-spanish-farmers-blame-brexit-import-rules


Sunlit Uplands ;)
Offline Libertine

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK

@lindseyhilsum
No tomato shortage here - but Im in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russians daily, not a British supermarket.



https://twitter.com/lindseyhilsum/status/1628704365618798592
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/supermarket-rationing-uk-europe-brexit-b2287809.html

Supermarket food shortages: Europeans mock UK shoppers with pictures of shelves full of fruit and vegetables
People living in Europe are sharing images contrasting their supermarkets with those in the UK


Just sent vid to matesof full shelves of Toms 'n' Cucumbers..was gonna do pervy voice over..."ooooh look at them..mmm"....but women approached.....I know its Amsterdam but there are limits
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:14:19 pm

The UK needs to learn how to grow its own food for its own consumption again. Brexit has obviously negatively impacted that, but it can also still potentially be an opportunity to reorganize farming (although not under this Tory government it won't be). It's actually one of the few areas that I saw any kind of real oppurtunity in Brexit. Squandered obviously....like everything else in Tory Britain

There's a massive problem with you plans - there's no fucking people to pick the stuff, so it all gets thrown away. Another cunting Brexit win.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
That's typical of Brexit though, it was a "We can" blah blah.
People seemed to think we will need to become self sufficient so it will happen.
The reasons why it wouldn't happen were either ignored or called project fear.
I never expected us to become self sufficient. we had proof of this on many occasions long before we actually left.
This Tory government are a reactive government, they always assume the people affected by Brexit will be forced to find the solutions to the problems, it's a terrible irresponsible attitude to take, it's the attitude of the incompetent. the competent have a pro-active attitude.
There were plenty of warnings given by Farmers and Chicken farms, all ignored until it was too late. only thing they could think of was a patriotic soundbite calling for people to "Pick for Britain"

It certainly is typical of Brexit.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm
There's a massive problem with you plans - there's no fucking people to pick the stuff, so it all gets thrown away. Another cunting Brexit win.

Not my plans - I voted against Brexit!  :D

In fact I still get a gut reaction whenever I think about Brexit, and have done for the last 7 years and counting....

I picked veg in Australia for like AUS$20 an hour and it wasn't worth it then. Would I fuck do it in a muddy field in England for £8


Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:20:18 pm
Agreed.

I only eat tomatoes and peppers in the summer, when they are UK grown and taste lovely!  It also helps you appreciate the seasons more and live within natures calendar.

I know I'm an outlier, but there are growing numbers of people trying to be more like that.

I find it pretty easy. Actually I prefer it because I let the seasonable food choose my meals for me. But it does require a slight change of mindset (and knowing how to cook winter veg into something that isn't just soup)

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
One of the problems with eating seasonal is that the shops don't actually sell seasonal veg anymore. They sell the same veg all year round, just the origin varies. Even the prices are fairly similar. You could obviously only buy veg with a local origin, but the problem with that is that sometimes there is none. Obviously December to April will always be tricky in the Uk, but there are some things that do grow much longer or earlier, like certain types of cabbage, but its not like in winter the amount of cabbage in the shops increases and the amount of lettuce decreases.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm
It certainly is typical of Brexit.


Sorry, I should of said, it's typical of the attitudes towards brexit, it was a "We can do. (insert personal "We can") after Brexit.
People assumed we would become more self sufficient because they believed we had too to over come the long delays at ports etc.
The government did sod all to help farmers, afair, they refused to allow seasonal immigration. they just put their head in the sand and blamed the EU. imo. the government believed all the farmers + companies will moan but they will find the solutions in the end, it's a terrible incompetent attitude to take.
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm
One of the problems with eating seasonal is that the shops don't actually sell seasonal veg anymore. They sell the same veg all year round, just the origin varies. Even the prices are fairly similar. You could obviously only buy veg with a local origin, but the problem with that is that sometimes there is none. Obviously December to April will always be tricky in the Uk, but there are some things that do grow much longer or earlier, like certain types of cabbage, but its not like in winter the amount of cabbage in the shops increases and the amount of lettuce decreases.

I know what should be growing in the UK at different times of the year, which helps.  But, even then, I still look at every origin of veg  or fruit I pickup - if it's not UK or Ireland, I don't buy it.  The food that is currently from the UK is seasonal, the others are not.

There's plenty of savoy cabbage and colliflower about at the moment, not to mention, parsnips, swede and celeriac too.  The kale in Tesco is from Spain at the moment, but Lidl sell UK grown.  I am willing to shop around for my seasonal food.  I'd always prioritise quality and taste, above price.  Fruit and veg is never too expensive, anyway.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Peruvian sprouts taste glorious in June.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:05 am
Peruvian sprouts taste glorious in June.
Nice with bife de peru in December too.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:28:10 pm
I know what should be growing in the UK at different times of the year, which helps.  But, even then, I still look at every origin of veg  or fruit I pickup - if it's not UK or Ireland, I don't buy it.  The food that is currently from the UK is seasonal, the others are not.

There's plenty of savoy cabbage and colliflower about at the moment, not to mention, parsnips, swede and celeriac too.  The kale in Tesco is from Spain at the moment, but Lidl sell UK grown.  I am willing to shop around for my seasonal food.  I'd always prioritise quality and taste, above price.  Fruit and veg is never too expensive, anyway.

I do wonder how much impact buying UK rather than from Spain say actually has on the environment. To give an example, I did a shift for a chilled haulage company last year. They'd collected cucumbers and other such from a producer in Essex, shipped it to Rainford, then I took it to Bathgate in Scotland to an Aldi RDC. I used over £500 in diesel on my leg, so you can easily say it was £1k of fuel, 500 litres used roughly for one trailer full.

Tesco puts everything into fridge containers in Spain and the whole lot travels by train to Rugby. They then shift the Scottish stuff onto another train and send that the near Edinburgh, I saw one on my Aldi run, I counted about 42 trailers on the train. I think they also send a train to Widnes to the RDC there that covers the North West. Tesco say this train from Spain reduces CO2 by 76%, which I know refers to running a truck from Spain to the UK, but I do wonder if its still cleaner than growing the stuff in the UK in heated greenhouses and running hundreds of trucks about to get the food to the RDCs?
