Not worse people, but clearly stupider as they've waved through a right-wing capitalist fever dream of deregulation today, in the vague hope that tomorrow a hypothetical strong-Left Labour government will implement a socialist nirvana.

This Brexit was always a Tory-principles project first and foremost, and the 'Lexiters' have been incredibly useful idiots for their cause.

No disagreement there.
Not worse people, but clearly stupider as they've waved through a right-wing capitalist fever dream of deregulation today, in the vague hope that tomorrow a hypothetical strong-Left Labour government will implement a socialist nirvana.

This Brexit was always a Tory-principles project first and foremost, and the 'Lexiters' have been incredibly useful idiots for their cause.

And we still have Lexiteers calling out Starmer for not being true to left wing principles, and their supporters backing them up because said Lexiteers are proper left wingers.
One of them wants control of the Tory party. Do you care if they take control of the Tory party? The other wants control of the Labour party. I take exception to Lexit supporters lecturing me on what a properly left wing Labour party should be like, and how Starmer is failing it. See proper left wingers telling people off for insinuating that Mick Lynch may not be all that, that implying that he has anything but the welfare of the people in mind is a disgrace.

You said the Lexiteers were worse than the Brexiteers. Not sure how anyone can come to that conclusion but you do you.
Not worse people, but clearly stupider as they've waved through a right-wing capitalist fever dream of deregulation today, in the vague hope that tomorrow a hypothetical strong-Left Labour government will implement a socialist nirvana.

This Brexit was always a Tory-principles project first and foremost, and the 'Lexiters' have been incredibly useful idiots for their cause.

No arguments from me here.
Anyway its clear the Tories are again stuck in a cul-de-sac of their own making.  Now engaging Labour to try and manoeuvre out of it, given a total reversal is off the agenda.  Business is against it as are the general public.  Hope Labour dont provide them with a way out in advance of a GE.  I doubt they will.  Tories own it, let them deal with it. 
You said the Lexiteers were worse than the Brexiteers. Not sure how anyone can come to that conclusion but you do you.

I don]t give a toss about what the right wing do to the Tory party. I care what the Lexiteers do to the Labour party. I don't care a jot what right wingers say about the Tory party. I resent Lexiteers telling us that Starmer is failing the left.
You said the Lexiteers were worse than the Brexiteers. Not sure how anyone can come to that conclusion but you do you.
I took Sangria's comments to mean that Lexiteers are worse because they are supposed to be playing on the same side of most of us here (but they are not). In reality, they are in it for their own personal, selfish ideological Utopian nonsense. Their team matter more than the game itself. In a sense, they are are akin to quislings, or traitors, or anyone else who claims to be on your/mine/our side when in reality they do not give a shiny one. So, their behaviour is more personal to us. Whereas, Tories are gonna Tory - so we are less reactive to them.
Disgraceful comment that.


More 'idiotic' than 'disgraceful'
In reality, they are in it for their own personal, selfish ideological Utopian nonsense.

Couldn't that be levelled at any political party/movement/ideal? They all think their way and idealism is right, and everyone else's is wrong.

Centrism is a political ideal.
Couldn't that be levelled at any political party/movement/ideal? They all think their way and idealism is right, and everyone else's is wrong.

Centrism is a political ideal.

How many people are attached to centrists as individuals though? See fordie getting told off for suggesting that Lynch might not be the politically spotless idol that some deem him to be. See people still holding a torch for you know who, still pushing the argument that he'd have won but for backstabbing centrists (and singing his name, etc.). I can't think of any centrists that command the same level of idolatry.
Couldn't that be levelled at any political party/movement/ideal? They all think their way and idealism is right, and everyone else's is wrong.

Centrism is a political ideal.
That doesn't add up does it.
Being in the center means you don't lean towards the left or the right. you have to agree with one sides aims, you arent doing that when you are in the center.
The whole point of the lefts aims calling people centrists is all about moving themselves away from the far/extreme left standing on the political spectrum to being classed as left wing, they don't want to be classed as far left, they want to be classed as left wing, they can't do that unless they call the center left centrists.
Frottage and Co crying about a Brexit sell-out as the fall-out begins

https://mobile.twitter.com/guardian/status/1624886286157811714
More 'idiotic' than 'disgraceful'
Missed this yesterday.
Hit a nerve did I. angry over not everyone falling for the extreme lefts dastardly plan, stopping the Torys wining a majority is a bonus to the extreme left but it's not the reason for all the campaigning for PR though.
You gave me the clue with the wink the last time PR was discussed, how PR would enable the left to drag the center left Labour party over to the left.
If I thought it would just f,, up the extreme left then I would happily sit back and let you get on with it but just like Brexit it fu.. the rest of us as well.
Missed this yesterday.
Hit a nerve did I. angry over not everyone falling for the extreme lefts dastardly plan, stopping the Torys wining a majority is a bonus to the extreme left but it's not the reason for all the campaigning for PR though.
You gave me the clue with the wink the last time PR was discussed, how PR would enable the left to drag the center left Labour party over to the left.
If I thought it would just f,, up the extreme left then I would happily sit back and let you get on with it but just like Brexit it fu.. the rest of us as well.

It's just funny you think PR is a far left idea.
It's just funny you think PR is a far left idea.


Funny and idiotic


 :P
It's just funny you think PR is a far left idea.

Indeed. The only two Western democracies that have FPTP are the UK and the US.  It's one of the main reasons why both are in such a mess.
It's just funny you think PR is a far left idea.
Is it, why?
Am sure the Extreme left would love to win the power they want under FPTP but we all know it's never going to happen, they know this themselves which is why they stand under the Labour banner at elections.
The priority of the extreme left isn't about wining elections, it's about taking control over the Labour party, that's the priority.
I can only assume you and others think their priority is to smash the Torys like the rest of us but sadly they have other priorities.
Is it, why?
Am sure the Extreme left would love to win the power they want under FPTP but we all know it's never going to happen, they know this themselves which is why they stand under the Labour banner at elections.
The priority of the extreme left isn't about wining elections, it's about taking control over the Labour party, that's the priority.
I can only assume you and others think their priority is to smash the Torys like the rest of us but sadly they have other priorities.

It's an idea that has support across the political spectrum, but of course historically has been the Lib Dems that have pushed it.  It's only people stuck in the old tribal 2 party way of thinking that don't support it.
Is it, why?
Am sure the Extreme left would love to win the power they want under FPTP but we all know it's never going to happen, they know this themselves which is why they stand under the Labour banner at elections.
The priority of the extreme left isn't about wining elections, it's about taking control over the Labour party, that's the priority.
I can only assume you and others think their priority is to smash the Torys like the rest of us but sadly they have other priorities.


You're having a bit of a nighmare here Fordie mate.  PR is about fair representation - nothing more, nothing less.

People died for the right to vote.  It's only just that they should all count.
It's an idea that has support across the political spectrum, but of course historically has been the Lib Dems that have pushed it.  It's only people stuck in the old tribal 2 party way of thinking that don't support it.
Yeah I agree with you but Labour aren't really 1 party are they!!!  what would be the effect on the Labour PLP if PR was introduced, would others leave knowing they would win under PR, would it result in the SCG having the confidence to break away, more left wing candidates. would they be able to lay down demands from the Labour party itself as a condition to form a coalition.
