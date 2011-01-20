More 'idiotic' than 'disgraceful'
Missed this yesterday.
Hit a nerve did I. angry over not everyone falling for the extreme lefts dastardly plan, stopping the Torys wining a majority is a bonus to the extreme left but it's not the reason for all the campaigning for PR though.
You gave me the clue with the wink the last time PR was discussed, how PR would enable the left to drag the center left Labour party over to the left.
If I thought it would just f,, up the extreme left then I would happily sit back and let you get on with it but just like Brexit it fu.. the rest of us as well.