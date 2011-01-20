You said the Lexiteers were worse than the Brexiteers. Not sure how anyone can come to that conclusion but you do you.



I took Sangria's comments to mean that Lexiteers are worse because they are supposed to be playing on the same side of most of us here (but they are not). In reality, they are in it for their own personal, selfish ideological Utopian nonsense. Their team matter more than the game itself. In a sense, they are are akin to quislings, or traitors, or anyone else who claims to be on your/mine/our side when in reality they do not give a shiny one. So, their behaviour is more personal to us. Whereas, Tories are gonna Tory - so we are less reactive to them.