« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 415120 times)

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7480 on: January 23, 2023, 03:05:21 pm »
Frottage had found himself in the perfect situation: he's a high profile proponent of Brexit that can rabble-rouse with the best of them, whilst having a perfect alibi for any responsibility - he wasn't part of the official Leave campaign, nor is he part of the Tory party that has been managing and negotiating the project for over 6 years.

This whole fiasco came about because the Tories were worried about him marching on them from the Right, and they've ended up absolutely in thrall to that exact scenario. It would be hilarious to watch a Frottage/Tice party siphon enough support from the Tories in a GE to see them wiped out, except that any new party rising on the Right would be entirely in their image, instead of just trying to ape it.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7481 on: January 23, 2023, 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January 23, 2023, 03:05:21 pm
Frottage had found himself in the perfect situation: he's a high profile proponent of Brexit that can rabble-rouse with the best of them, whilst having a perfect alibi for any responsibility - he wasn't part of the official Leave campaign, nor is he part of the Tory party that has been managing and negotiating the project for over 6 years.

This whole fiasco came about because the Tories were worried about him marching on them from the Right, and they've ended up absolutely in thrall to that exact scenario. It would be hilarious to watch a Frottage/Tice party siphon enough support from the Tories in a GE to see them wiped out, except that any new party rising on the Right would be entirely in their image, instead of just trying to ape it.
He wanted to be a part of the official leave campaign but Dominic Cummings f.. him off as he was seen as toxic.
Frottage is a opportunist, lots of money to be made making people angry. think this is his MO, anger for the EU, anger for the lockdown, anger for the way Brexit hasn't worked, not that he ever had any plans or solutions, all mouth for years leading to a referendum, asked what the plan should be hours after the result of the Referendum he says he has no plan, the government should have been ready with a plan now. people fell for this shit as well.
The logic is the people in power the Torys who campaigned against Brexit arguing it wont make us better off, it wont work, should have had a plan to make it work, absurd, the people who argued for Brexit should have had a plan.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7482 on: January 23, 2023, 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 23, 2023, 03:20:11 pm
the people who argued for Brexit should have had a plan.

They did . And they made a shit ton of money, whilst blaming remoaners for lack of unicorn riding into the sunlit uplands on Rainbows laced with gold.

We did get our blue passports though. Which I have to say are a particularly unpleasant blue.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7483 on: January 25, 2023, 06:09:33 am »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7484 on: January 25, 2023, 06:58:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on January 25, 2023, 06:09:33 am
Another win

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64390979
I can imagine how much brexit lovers will enjoy having their gammon faces and fat fingers registered with the EU.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7485 on: January 25, 2023, 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on January 25, 2023, 06:09:33 am
Another win

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64390979

Money is just bleeding out of the UK economy, jobs are being lost and these fuckers will never admit they were wrong and back whatever measures are required to at least start to repair the damage.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7486 on: January 25, 2023, 05:41:48 pm »
Is there actually anything going on with Brexit now? Ive heard about reduced workers rights in the pipeline. but apart from that I guess Brexit is done and dusted because the Tory donors dont have to comply to EU anti tax evasion laws now?.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7487 on: January 25, 2023, 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on January 25, 2023, 05:41:48 pm
Is there actually anything going on with Brexit now? Ive heard about reduced workers rights in the pipeline. but apart from that I guess Brexit is done and dusted because the Tory donors dont have to comply to EU anti tax evasion laws now?.
And government ministers don't have to comply with UK tax evasion laws either.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,988
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7488 on: January 25, 2023, 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on January 25, 2023, 05:41:48 pm
Is there actually anything going on with Brexit now? Ive heard about reduced workers rights in the pipeline. but apart from that I guess Brexit is done and dusted because the Tory donors dont have to comply to EU anti tax evasion laws now?.

The clusterfuckingprotocol and the lack of government in NI meaning our health service is falling further into disrepair probably doesnt feature as much on the other side of the Irish Sea.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7489 on: January 26, 2023, 06:19:11 am »
BBC News - UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64399748


Oh dear, less state subsidies for car manufacturers than the EU. This is pure Tory brexit. I can only assume there's a dearth of Tory supporters high up the car manufacturing chain.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7490 on: January 26, 2023, 11:33:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2023, 06:19:11 am
BBC News - UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64399748


Oh dear, less state subsidies for car manufacturers than the EU. This is pure Tory brexit. I can only assume there's a dearth of Tory supporters high up the car manufacturing chain.

Just read this, at this point I don't think there's anything the UK actually does well anymore. What a fall from grace
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7491 on: January 26, 2023, 11:38:43 am »
We know it's a clusterfuck and costing the economy loads, but our politicians aren't brave enough to call it out (both Tory and Labour)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7492 on: January 26, 2023, 08:23:52 pm »
I expect Sunderland to feel the pain.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7493 on: January 26, 2023, 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2023, 08:23:52 pm
I expect Sunderland to feel the pain.

Tough shit.

Had it cushy as fuck and chose to shit on us all as they believed they'd be looked after by the Tories.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7494 on: January 26, 2023, 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 25, 2023, 08:46:56 pm
The clusterfuckingprotocol and the lack of government in NI meaning our health service is falling further into disrepair probably doesnt feature as much on the other side of the Irish Sea.

At least the protocol is protecting NI from the worst of brexshit, so there is that.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7495 on: January 27, 2023, 12:12:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2023, 08:23:52 pm
I expect Sunderland to feel the pain.


Sunderland has voted to leave the EU by a larger margin than expected, with 61 per cent voting to leave

Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7496 on: January 27, 2023, 11:26:28 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jan/27/labour-david-lammy-brexit-sticking-plaster

Terrified of leavers and remainers, Labour offers a Brexit sticking plaster  and that wont do

Neal Lawson

Pity Labour right now: feeling the righteous heat of Brexit failure, needing to appease ever more vociferous remainers, but desperate not to alarm red wall voters.

So we are offered vague words from Labours David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, of better connections between the EU and tarnished Britain and aspirations about joint talking shops, when the reality is that faced with a continually chaotic UK, the EU will simply protect its members and enjoy the schadenfreude.

What we are being offered now is another sticking plaster for the deepest running sore of British politics. As we mark 50 years since we joined the then EEC and three years since we left, isnt it high time we took stock of what has become of Britains sorry relationship with the EU and of us, the British citizens?

Lets start with some home truths. Europe was only ever a partially democratic project. It was deeply contradictory in nature. Ted Heath took us in without a vote; we only voted to stay in after this fait accompli. The public was offered its first slice of battenberg cakeism  everything was to be gained from this club and nothing lost. Instinctively, though, people knew that powers and decisions were being handed over. And for more than 40 years they had no say on it.

In the same year as the 1975 referendum, an influential report by the Trilateral Commission claimed the growing social and economic problems of the US, Japan and Europe stemmed from an excess of democracy. Politicians were too amenable to the whims of voters and would spend too much, causing inflation. The people could not be trusted  but central bankers could. Thus the democratic deficit was deepened.

As a consequence, as Helen Thompson suggests in her majestic book Disorder, Brexit was, in the long term, most likely unavoidable. There was bound to be a clash between the interests of technocrats and democrats. Being in Europe, by definition, meant the loss of some control. But that conversation was too difficult, and the people, after all, could not be trusted. The seeds of Faragism were being sown.

The deceit, once created, had to be maintained. With every new treaty that ceded more power to the EU  sometimes for good social or environmental ends, often to embedded neoliberalism  Thatcher, Major, Blair, Brown and then Cameron all promised referendums, but would wriggle free from the commitment.

And all this time the nation polarised. Deindustrialisation, the political project of Thatcherism to hollow out the unions and any semblance of effective class solidarity, bred bitterness and resentment. New Labour, because it never sufficiently levelled up, eventually rolled the pitch for Nigel Frottage.

By supporting the extension of the EU to 27 nations and not adopting the transitional immigration rules other countries took up, Labour handed the initiative to the Brexiters. In New Labours cynicism, it saw a quick productivity fix that boosted tax revenues through easily imported eastern European labour.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

It never reckoned with the backwash from the already precarious people for whom all this was too much too quickly, economically, socially and culturally  especially when there was no enforcement of the minimum wage, so little social housing and so much pressure on the NHS and school places. Labour refused to make the case for immigration and just hoped growth would cover the tensions. And poisonously, it based New Labour on its humiliation of old Labour, also known as the red wall.

The referendum cemented the divide. An adversarial two-party system that ignored huge chunks of voters eventually destabilised the country and both parties, just as it had in Scotland, two years before. But the party tribalists couldnt learn. Instead of forging a deal that looked like the 51% to 49% result, they pursued their own factional interests. Eventually, of course, the country tired of it all and backed the strong man who could get Brexit done. We live in its hard wake. Inevitably, like everything in our post-democracy, it unravelled.

The tragedy, of course, is that we need to belong to institutions that go beyond nations as the only hope of dealing with climate chaos, globalised finance, multinational corporations, mass immigration and turbulent geopolitics. But that need must be balanced with nation and place. There is no socialism in one country, no globalised cosmopolitan nirvana and no Davos on Thames. Instead, there must be a way of managing the challenges, tensions and paradoxes we face.

It is our political system that forces bad binary choices on us. Today, Labour, the party that ignored leavers now ignores remainers. The Tories, eternally trying to spring the Faragist trap, see his Reform UK vote climb again. Devoid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the only politician who can withstand Frottages populist touch, the pressure to bend to the politics of hard Brexit remains irresistible. The polls are encouraging now, but something like the 2019 Tory upsurge could happen again, as the right consolidates around an anti-Europe, anti-immigration agenda, retaining some of the red wall. Whether its enough to deny Labour a majority remains to be seen. But the most dynamic force in UK politics continues to be rightwing populism.

Frottage tweeted recently that Britain is broke. He should know. Brexit tipped us over the edge, but for Brexit to have happened, the country must have been broken. The biggest beneficiaries of such desolation could be him and his populist, scapegoating anti-politics. Only a new negotiated politics allows a serious and deep conversation about what sort of country we want to be and how we govern ourselves.

It is more than six years since the Brexit vote, but everything and nothing has changed: we have same electoral system, the same cartel parties, the same adversarial and short-term, zero-sum politics. Its blue walls v red walls, as if the country, its people and its future really were that binary.

Brexit was a project instigated by people who wanted to take our country in the wrong direction, and the fact that they won still hasnt given us anywhere near enough pause for thought about why, and whether we are anywhere near a politics that could make people feel connected, and repel the populists.

Labour means well, but its offering sticking plasters  and sticking plasters will not do.
Logged
Poor.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,042
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7497 on: January 27, 2023, 12:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2023, 11:26:28 am
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jan/27/labour-david-lammy-brexit-sticking-plaster

Terrified of leavers and remainers, Labour offers a Brexit sticking plaster  and that wont do

Neal Lawson

Pity Labour right now: feeling the righteous heat of Brexit failure, needing to appease ever more vociferous remainers, but desperate not to alarm red wall voters.

So we are offered vague words from Labours David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, of better connections between the EU and tarnished Britain and aspirations about joint talking shops, when the reality is that faced with a continually chaotic UK, the EU will simply protect its members and enjoy the schadenfreude.




I know some on here will hate the home truths in that article (I could bet my trousers on who would rubbish it) but to me it's a staggering good article, that sums up a lot of what I often struggle to articulate.

Lots dismiss the 'old working class' Leave vote as just an undercurrent of racism and xenophobia manifesting itself. But, whilst there certainly is frequently that, the issue runs far deeper. And airily dismissing Leave voters as such fails to learn any lessons.

You don't get content people vociferously demanding change.

Frottage, those others driving Brexit for their own (usually nefarious) reasons, and the rabidly right-wing media absolutely lied and misled people into voting Leave. But those voters were primed to be exploited because they were so unhappy and disillusioned with their lot, and with the way the country was being run.

I don't just mean since 2010, but way longer.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7498 on: January 27, 2023, 01:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 27, 2023, 12:16:19 pm

I know some on here will hate the home truths in that article (I could bet my trousers on who would rubbish it) but to me it's a staggering good article, that sums up a lot of what I often struggle to articulate.

Lots dismiss the 'old working class' Leave vote as just an undercurrent of racism and xenophobia manifesting itself. But, whilst there certainly is frequently that, the issue runs far deeper. And airily dismissing Leave voters as such fails to learn any lessons.

You don't get content people vociferously demanding change.

Frottage, those others driving Brexit for their own (usually nefarious) reasons, and the rabidly right-wing media absolutely lied and misled people into voting Leave. But those voters were primed to be exploited because they were so unhappy and disillusioned with their lot, and with the way the country was being run.

I don't just mean since 2010, but way longer.



A clever government would have looked at the referendum result, and realised that the people are unhappy, and things needed to change, but that leaving the EU was not the right change.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm »
ireland gdp grew by 3.5% in teh last 3 months of 2022
brexit definitely is a shit show for the UK if ever there was one
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7500 on: Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 27, 2023, 12:16:19 pm

I know some on here will hate the home truths in that article (I could bet my trousers on who would rubbish it) but to me it's a staggering good article, that sums up a lot of what I often struggle to articulate.

Lots dismiss the 'old working class' Leave vote as just an undercurrent of racism and xenophobia manifesting itself. But, whilst there certainly is frequently that, the issue runs far deeper. And airily dismissing Leave voters as such fails to learn any lessons.

You don't get content people vociferously demanding change.

Frottage, those others driving Brexit for their own (usually nefarious) reasons, and the rabidly right-wing media absolutely lied and misled people into voting Leave. But those voters were primed to be exploited because they were so unhappy and disillusioned with their lot, and with the way the country was being run.

I don't just mean since 2010, but way longer.
Did you ever follow the public debating Brexit or listen to the vox pops in the street or listen to the leave campaigners like Frottage and Widdecombe.
No remain politician did dismiss leave voters, I felt sorry for those remain politicians trying to explain something complicated to them. going out of their way to tell them they are not treating leave voters as idiots when people like Widdecombe closed the debate down with "Stop treating leave voters as idiots, they know what they voted for"
We shouldn't let these statements pass without challenge, people did say what do you expect leave voters to do when politicians treat them like idiots, I challenged them to name 1 remain politician who actually did call them or treat them as idiots, never got a reply. politicians did try to respect and answer their anger over why they wanted to leave the EU,  it fell on deaf ears.
The public gave many reasons why they wanted to leave, most were absurd, embarrassing to hear them moaning about wanting to go back to the old days before the we joined the EU. moaning about stopping immegration that actually came from outside the EU.
Some of the local news reports were amusing, it was a bit like the Python, What have the Romans ever done for us sketch, think one was in Sunderland after the vote to leave, people moaning the EU did nothing for this area, reporter pointed out all the buildings and local amenities they all enjoy all funded by EU grants.
Ohh I never knew about that was the reply most of the time.
Lot more as well but I wouldn't assume the reasons people gave for wanting to leave the EU were the reasons they voted leave, most had to find a logical reason for supporting leaving the EU, take away those reasons and your left with stop the immigrants most of the time.
Some hated all those stupid EU rules none of them could remember, I believe most genuinely did believe this, they had just forgotten the decades of Daily Mail front page lies. all those years of negative front pages left them with a opinion, all those stupid EU rules, quicker were out the better, so they may have forgotten those rules they hated but the understandably believed the EU rules were stupid.
If I was going to pick any lesson for the red wall or whoever, it would be don't allow Politicians or media to dictate what you should be angry about, you decide what angers you, this doesn't just apply to Brexit, it applies to everything political. we've seen it time and time again, the right wing picking on a issue to anger people, the people swallow it and get angry then vote for that party who have been winding them up.
Frottage has made a nice little career out of it.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7501 on: Yesterday at 05:39:16 pm »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7502 on: Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,241
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7503 on: Yesterday at 08:15:24 pm »
I always believed Lincolnshire was the biggest shit hole in England and that graphic proves that to be true.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 10:18:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:15:24 pm
I always believed Lincolnshire was the biggest shit hole in England and that graphic proves that to be true.
I might be wrong but I think some towns in Lincolnshire were beneficiaries of the quite blatant and high profile bribe tactics of Johnson's government.  That they lost hundreds of millions of funding in return for tens of millions of funding is evidently lost on them.

An interesting snippet from the article:
Quote
When you compare the UnHerd Britain 2023 results to the 2016 results, it is clear that enthusiasm for Brexit has faded far more dramatically among Left-leaning areas and areas with higher Labour support than in the Tory heartlands.
Hopefully indicative that the scales are dropping from the eyes of the red wall voters that "leant" their support to Johnson in 2019.  The EU, whilst very much imperfect, were not the enemy they were made out to be.  That would be the Tories.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
It's hemorrhaging money and is a massive mistake, yet we don't want to piss off the racists and red wallers...

Brexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost Output

Bloomberg Economics report marks third anniversary of split

Business investment is weaker, labor shortages more acute

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-31/brexit-is-costing-the-uk-100-billion-a-year-in-lost-output
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,042
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 12:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:39:51 pm
It's hemorrhaging money and is a massive mistake, yet we don't want to piss off the racists and red wallers...

Brexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost Output

Bloomberg Economics report marks third anniversary of split

Business investment is weaker, labor shortages more acute

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-31/brexit-is-costing-the-uk-100-billion-a-year-in-lost-output


They're a shrinking minority, though. I guess there's an argument that they have to come to their own realisation of the actual truth themselves, without 'the political establishment' hectoring them constantly that they're fucking idiots for falling for the bullshit and lies.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,635
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
I'm trying to cut down on popping my email into everything. Does the $100bn look realistic? That's a LOT of money.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 01:31:14 pm »
Top Tories now telling it like it is. NHS going, free education will go, workers regulations will also go.

The British population was never going to accept a state in which the NHS would be demolished, where free education would be severely limited, where regulation with regard to employment would be thrown apart. It was just complete and total absolute lies.

The only sector that is booming is the finance sector and the profits from that are squirreled away in Singapore, Panama and Monaco where all the top brexiters like Rees-Mogg,  James Dyson and Jim Ratcliffe hide their billions.
And the express, Mail, Telegraph and Sun turn a blind eye.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/31/brexit-lies-tory-billionaire-guy-hands-uk-eu-economy
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:05:50 pm
I'm trying to cut down on popping my email into everything. Does the $100bn look realistic? That's a LOT of money.
It does sound realistic.  UK GDP is roughly around £2.5tn so £100bn would be around 4%.  I've seen other articles suggesting Brexit has cost the UK 5.5% GDP (https://www.cer.eu/insights/cost-brexit-june-2022) - although that's cumulative since 2018.

Our EU membership was £19bn/year but a good proportion of that came back through various schemes.  As any Brexiteer will (now) tell you though Brexit wasn't about economics, it was about sovereignty.  They will also tell you that proper Brexiteers been at the helm they would have negotiated global trade deals that would have grown GDP by far more than has been lost.   ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 