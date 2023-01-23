« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 413525 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7480 on: January 23, 2023, 03:05:21 pm »
Frottage had found himself in the perfect situation: he's a high profile proponent of Brexit that can rabble-rouse with the best of them, whilst having a perfect alibi for any responsibility - he wasn't part of the official Leave campaign, nor is he part of the Tory party that has been managing and negotiating the project for over 6 years.

This whole fiasco came about because the Tories were worried about him marching on them from the Right, and they've ended up absolutely in thrall to that exact scenario. It would be hilarious to watch a Frottage/Tice party siphon enough support from the Tories in a GE to see them wiped out, except that any new party rising on the Right would be entirely in their image, instead of just trying to ape it.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7481 on: January 23, 2023, 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January 23, 2023, 03:05:21 pm
Frottage had found himself in the perfect situation: he's a high profile proponent of Brexit that can rabble-rouse with the best of them, whilst having a perfect alibi for any responsibility - he wasn't part of the official Leave campaign, nor is he part of the Tory party that has been managing and negotiating the project for over 6 years.

This whole fiasco came about because the Tories were worried about him marching on them from the Right, and they've ended up absolutely in thrall to that exact scenario. It would be hilarious to watch a Frottage/Tice party siphon enough support from the Tories in a GE to see them wiped out, except that any new party rising on the Right would be entirely in their image, instead of just trying to ape it.
He wanted to be a part of the official leave campaign but Dominic Cummings f.. him off as he was seen as toxic.
Frottage is a opportunist, lots of money to be made making people angry. think this is his MO, anger for the EU, anger for the lockdown, anger for the way Brexit hasn't worked, not that he ever had any plans or solutions, all mouth for years leading to a referendum, asked what the plan should be hours after the result of the Referendum he says he has no plan, the government should have been ready with a plan now. people fell for this shit as well.
The logic is the people in power the Torys who campaigned against Brexit arguing it wont make us better off, it wont work, should have had a plan to make it work, absurd, the people who argued for Brexit should have had a plan.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7482 on: January 23, 2023, 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 23, 2023, 03:20:11 pm
the people who argued for Brexit should have had a plan.

They did . And they made a shit ton of money, whilst blaming remoaners for lack of unicorn riding into the sunlit uplands on Rainbows laced with gold.

We did get our blue passports though. Which I have to say are a particularly unpleasant blue.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 06:09:33 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 