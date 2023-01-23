Frottage had found himself in the perfect situation: he's a high profile proponent of Brexit that can rabble-rouse with the best of them, whilst having a perfect alibi for any responsibility - he wasn't part of the official Leave campaign, nor is he part of the Tory party that has been managing and negotiating the project for over 6 years.



This whole fiasco came about because the Tories were worried about him marching on them from the Right, and they've ended up absolutely in thrall to that exact scenario. It would be hilarious to watch a Frottage/Tice party siphon enough support from the Tories in a GE to see them wiped out, except that any new party rising on the Right would be entirely in their image, instead of just trying to ape it.



He wanted to be a part of the official leave campaign but Dominic Cummings f.. him off as he was seen as toxic.Frottage is a opportunist, lots of money to be made making people angry. think this is his MO, anger for the EU, anger for the lockdown, anger for the way Brexit hasn't worked, not that he ever had any plans or solutions, all mouth for years leading to a referendum, asked what the plan should be hours after the result of the Referendum he says he has no plan, the government should have been ready with a plan now. people fell for this shit as well.The logic is the people in power the Torys who campaigned against Brexit arguing it wont make us better off, it wont work, should have had a plan to make it work, absurd, the people who argued for Brexit should have had a plan.