We know that a big proportion of the Brexit vote was from people who believed that high immigration [from Eastern Europe] was destroying jobs, forcing pay levels down, and clogging-up services.
Since Brexit, there's been no discernible improvement in quality of life - indeed it's got worse. There's not a glut of good jobs (no shortage of minimum wage stuff, mind... but that isn't enough to live on); the only group that have seen a noticeable increase in pay are greedy bastard tradespeople who have hiked their prices as most of the Eastern European tradespeople (who were, in the main, far better, quicker and more dedicated than their arse-scratching, tea-guzzling British counterparts); and public services are way more fucked and cloged-up than they were in 2016.
Additionally, they're just seeing white, Eastern European furriners replaced with more brown furriners. Because the corporate-capitalism way is all about perpetual economic growth, and they realise that with few natural resources left to exploit in Blighty and a workforce with huge gaps in what's required for the modern world (due mainly to corporations importing ready-made solutions instead of investing in training British people), the easiest way to achieve perpetual growth is to keep immigrating more and more 'economic units' (ie, people). That is, of course, unsustainable, but the corporate-capitalists (of each of Tory, Labour, Lib Dem) will just keep kicking the can down the road.
So of course, as more and more people realise Brexit really doesn't offer the solution, support has dropped for it.