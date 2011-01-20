« previous next »
Im amused that a very, very occasional poster, presumably bored, decides to lob a little grenade into a politics thread, as befits his M.O, and you all do what he hoped 😂
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2023, 03:40:19 pm
Lynch was making the same Brexit argument re: workers' rights that right wing libertarians were making re: general standard. Ie. there is the possibility that things could be better outside the EU. What O'Brien was putting to him was that, while there is the theoretical possibility of that, the practical consequence is that the EU baseline is gone, and thus the reality is that we are going in the other direction. What so-called self-described "liberals" who want all regulation gone, and what Lynch was arguing, was the same. Ignore the reality they've given us in favour of a theoretical possibility that we all know isn't happening.

And I'll repeat what I'd said, which is a fair bit stronger than what you said that JohnnoWhite objected to. Mick Lynch is an arse.
I went with a stronger word:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  7, 2023, 06:40:46 pm
Defending the indefensible (and his and RMT's ridiculous position and advice to its members in advance of the Brexit referendum). Have the good grace, Lynch, to admit that you got it hopelessly wrong and stop promoting the asinine notion that Brexit is good thing for the UK and its workers. Twat.
I wish be clear: I generally approve of Mick Lynch and the way he hammers thoughtless or agenda-driven journalists. But he (and RMT) were (and are) dead wrong about Brexit and the rationale they provided their members. The fact that he is incapable of admitting to this is a dim reflection of his character.
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2023, 03:40:19 pm
Lynch was making the same Brexit argument re: workers' rights that right wing libertarians were making re: general standard. Ie. there is the possibility that things could be better outside the EU. What O'Brien was putting to him was that, while there is the theoretical possibility of that, the practical consequence is that the EU baseline is gone, and thus the reality is that we are going in the other direction. What so-called self-described "liberals" who want all regulation gone, and what Lynch was arguing, was the same. Ignore the reality they've given us in favour of a theoretical possibility that we all know isn't happening.

And I'll repeat what I'd said, which is a fair bit stronger than what you said that JohnnoWhite objected to. Mick Lynch is an arse.
I think many on here knew all about the RMT statements attacking the EU for being anti-workers rights, no detail or proof, just accusations,  it infuriated people and went against all the detailed examples given by the TUC.
I hadn't forgot about this when Lynch started to get more well known last year so wondered what he was saying about Brexit at that time. he talked some rubbish about Ireland to evade going into detail which I had no problem with, I actually thought he was someone who knew how to play the game and win and maybe the RMT Brexit stance wasn't his personal opinion.
We know different now. his argument is our government should have the power to do as they please, wonder how the ECHR feel about that, he believes the Torys should have the power to give employers the right to sack people but don't blame the RMT stance for this happening, blame the Torys for doing it, the + defence is we can always elect a Labour government to over turn these laws anyway, as if . "Whats the problem" the problem is the Torys could give employers the power to sack who they please, attack working conditions right across the board, thousands could lose everything, it would be no consolation to people if a Labour government got in, nobody would be able to give these people their jobs back if Labour did win a election 5-20 yrs later.
Yeah, this was always about having protection just as remaining in the ECHR is about protection, we can improve min standards in or out of the EU but we should never have thrown away that protection.
I can respect the sovereignty argument but I can't respect people arguing Sovereignty then lying to get people to support that opinion, that was unforgivable by the RMT. they played on peoples ignorance at the time just as Frottage and Johnson did.
Quote from: oldfordie on January  9, 2023, 04:15:44 pm
I think many on here knew all about the RMT statements attacking the EU for being anti-workers rights, no detail or proof, just accusations,  it infuriated people and went against all the detailed examples given by the TUC.
I hadn't forgot about this when Lynch started to get more well known last year so wondered what he was saying about Brexit at that time. he talked some rubbish about Ireland to evade going into detail which I had no problem with, I actually thought he was someone who knew how to play the game and win and maybe the RMT Brexit stance wasn't his personal opinion.
We know different now. his argument is our government should have the power to do as they please, wonder how the ECHR feel about that, he believes the Torys should have the power to give employers the right to sack people but don't blame the RMT stance for this happening, blame the Torys for doing it, the + defence is we can always elect a Labour government to over turn these laws anyway, as if . "Whats the problem" the problem is the Torys could give employers the power to sack who they please, attack working conditions right across the board, thousands could lose everything, it would be no consolation to people if a Labour government got in, nobody would be able to give these people their jobs back if Labour did win a election 5-20 yrs later.
Yeah, this was always about having protection just as remaining in the ECHR is about protection, we can improve min standards in or out of the EU but we should never have thrown away that protection.
I can respect the sovereignty argument but I can't respect people arguing Sovereignty then lying to get people to support that opinion, that was unforgivable by the RMT. they played on peoples ignorance at the time just as Frottage and Johnson did.

If unions didn't exist, employers would be able to give greater rights to their workers than those which unions impose. It probably won't happen, and we all know it won't, but it's theoretically possible.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  9, 2023, 04:08:21 pm
I went with a stronger word:I wish be clear: I generally approve of Mick Lynch and the way he hammers thoughtless or agenda-driven journalists. But he (and RMT) were (and are) dead wrong about Brexit and the rationale they provided their members. The fact that he is incapable of admitting to this is a dim reflection of his character.
He is brilliant thinking on his feet, ive criticised him for the odd interview but ive always added he can't get everything right on the spur of the moment, his main arguments on the important points have been brilliant, turned the tables on the Torys attack when others in the pas would have been left looking clueless trying to think of a reply. I won't be unfair and say he's a shite leader just to make my other points on the RMTs Brexit stance look stronger.
Overall I don't think he's done any damage to Union membership. the massive loss in union membership in the past was down to Unions playing politics but the union leaders have been superb and won over the public this time. time will tell but I cant see the public attacking the unions like they have in the past.
Has he helped trade unionists fight for workers protection though which is a fundamental duty of a union and the criticism he now faces, No.
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2023, 04:27:23 pm
If unions didn't exist, employers would be able to give greater rights to their workers





Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2023, 04:27:23 pm
If unions didn't exist, employers would be able to give greater rights to their workers than those which unions impose. It probably won't happen, and we all know it won't, but it's theoretically possible.

Um, what? Maybe I'm being whooshed here...


Just for fun, give us an example of additional worker's rights that the employers proposed, but couldn't get past the unions.
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  9, 2023, 08:06:43 pm
Um, what? Maybe I'm being whooshed here...


Just for fun, give us an example of additional worker's rights that the employers proposed, but couldn't get past the unions.

It's the kind of BS argument Brexiters like Lynch were making regarding standards and rights. Our exit from the EU was not responsible for losing the baseline rights and standards that the EU stopped us from falling below. Outside the EU, we're free to have even greater standards (according to so-called liberals) and even greater worker's rights (according to Lynch), free from whatever the EU imposes on us. Remember what Gove and his like said about greater environmental standards outside the EU? That's the argument Lynch makes about workers' rights. In a recent interview.
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2023, 08:33:00 pm
It's the kind of BS argument Brexiters like Lynch were making regarding standards and rights. Our exit from the EU was not responsible for losing the baseline rights and standards that the EU stopped us from falling below. Outside the EU, we're free to have even greater standards (according to so-called liberals) and even greater worker's rights (according to Lynch), free from whatever the EU imposes on us. Remember what Gove and his like said about greater environmental standards outside the EU? That's the argument Lynch makes about workers' rights. In a recent interview.

Hah, good. Was wondering if you'd lost your mind, lol. It did remimd me of that Brexit argument about being able to have higher standards, which of course was also bullshit.
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  9, 2023, 08:06:43 pm
Um, what? Maybe I'm being whooshed here...


Just for fun, give us an example of additional worker's rights that the employers proposed, but couldn't get past the unions.
The right to be at work when your Mrs. has a kid.
I've got a right to go to work, but there's no work here to be found.

Sorry not massively relevant but I love dire straits' telegraph rd.
Another one of Vote Leave campaigns predictions shot down. This time the one where they said the EU was desperate to stop brexit because it would create a domino effect of other countries wanting to leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/12/support-for-leaving-eu-has-fallen-significantly-across-bloc-since-brexit?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Quote from: Jshooters on January 12, 2023, 01:34:46 pm
Another one of Vote Leave campaigns predictions shot down. This time the one where they said the EU was desperate to stop brexit because it would create a domino effect of other countries wanting to leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/12/support-for-leaving-eu-has-fallen-significantly-across-bloc-since-brexit?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

They were probably, mostly right at the time. It would seem sensible that 'the EU' would look to protect itself, and that a member leaving might harm that survival.
Not sure I'd say desperate . But it might have been a lot harder to preserve the union if we hadn't fucked up leaving quite so badly (don't get me wrong, it's always going to be shades of bad) , and if Ukraine hadn't been invaded.

Still, we got our blue passports.
Quote from: PaulF on January 12, 2023, 03:52:57 pm
They were probably, mostly right at the time. It would seem sensible that 'the EU' would look to protect itself, and that a member leaving might harm that survival.
Not sure I'd say desperate . But it might have been a lot harder to preserve the union if we hadn't fucked up leaving quite so badly (don't get me wrong, it's always going to be shades of bad) , and if Ukraine hadn't been invaded.

Still, we got our blue passports.
Yes and No.


The EU will be on the phone for a deal the following day as we hold all the cards. we can do a deal over a cup of tea in a afternoon, easiest trade deal in history. other countries will be lining up to leave was all mocked as absurd for a reason.
Anyone who thought we could make Brexit a resounding success didn't consider what a successful Brexit is for the extreme right, even the Tory party was against Brexit before the referendum. the only people in favour of Brexit was the extreme right of Europe and the UK left,  there might be the odd country but the left of Europe was pro EU.
 The Torys have fuc.. it all up going with their red lines but it didn't matter what Brexit we chose we were always going to be far worse off. it was and still is a matter of damage limitation.

Quote from: Jshooters on January 12, 2023, 01:34:46 pm
Another one of Vote Leave campaigns predictions shot down. This time the one where they said the EU was desperate to stop brexit because it would create a domino effect of other countries wanting to leave.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/12/support-for-leaving-eu-has-fallen-significantly-across-bloc-since-brexit?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

There is a survey behind embedded link "In the nine non-EU countries surveyed, a median of 64% of adults have a favorable view of EU, including more than six-in-ten adults in South Korea (84%), Australia (72%), Canada (70%), the United Kingdom (68%), the U.S. (64%) and Japan (64%)."

Nice to see UK populus coming to its sense  :wave
The other countries have seen what a disaster its been. Its the reverse effect to Russia having flourishing democracies that used to be soviet states next door.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  9, 2023, 04:08:21 pm
I went with a stronger word:I wish be clear: I generally approve of Mick Lynch and the way he hammers thoughtless or agenda-driven journalists. But he (and RMT) were (and are) dead wrong about Brexit and the rationale they provided their members. The fact that he is incapable of admitting to this is a dim reflection of his character.

I admit I was not aware of Mick's views on Brexit so let me put that right here and now. Mick is DEAD WRONG about Brexit imo and as an internationalist, he ought to be fully supportive of that which brings nations TOGETHER and NOT that which divides them.
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on January 15, 2023, 01:16:19 pm
I admit I was not aware of Mick's views on Brexit so let me put that right here and now. Mick is DEAD WRONG about Brexit imo and as an internationalist, he ought to be fully supportive of that which brings nations TOGETHER and NOT that which divides them.
As I wrote before, I like the way he deals with crappy journalists. But I cannot forgive his (and the RMT's) attitude to / position on Brexit. It is so wrong and on so many levels.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-doomed-boris-johnson-economy-b2263675.html

Quote
The Conservatives have made such a hash of Brexit that the project is probably unsalvageable, according to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons favourite newspaper.

An editorial column in The Telegraph  where Mr Johnson formerly worked and known to be his favoured newspaper  suggested that Brexit was now doomed to failure.

Admitting almost nothing has been achieved, the Brexit-backing newspaper added: With no plan to unleash its potential, it can only fester, stoking tensions in Northern Ireland and strangling small firms with red tape.

It is time for the Leave camp to start saying the unsayable: the Tories have made such a hash of Brexit that the project is probably now unsalvageable, it added.

The column marks the rise of so-called Bregret or Regrexit, with polls indicating that many Leave voters believe Brexit is going badly and a growing number are in favour of rejoining the EU.

One in three Tory voters (33 per cent) believe Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, an Opinium survey in early January. A seperate YouGov poll found 30 per cent of Leave voters said the UK should now forge closer ties with Brussels.

Polling guru Sir John Curtis said his own poll-of-polls analysis shows support for rejoining the EU at 57 per cent and staying out at 43 per cent if another referendum was held, having steadily risen over the past year.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis admitted in November that leaving had not delivered any major economic benefits. And fellow Tory MP Andrew Bowie  now a trade minister  previously admitted that young people may not reap the benefits of Brexit.

I fear that it is more likely that we end up re-joining the EU  and sooner than many people think, wrote The Telegraphs Sherelle Jacobs. Not for the reasons the alt-Remainers believe, best expressed through their favourite cliche: nobody voted to be poorer.

The real problem is that nobody voted for nothing to change. And Brexit has not brought about the kind of national reset that millions of people expected. Instead, it is beginning to look slightly rubbish, even pointless.

It comes as a new joint report by top economic think tanks found that post-Brexit rules have led to a shortfall of around 330,000 workers in the UK and had helped fuel inflation.

Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:27:03 pm

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-doomed-boris-johnson-economy-b2263675.html



That will just add fuel to the "they need to do it properly" brigade. Which will then be interpreted as needing to cut ties even more, when the opposite is true. The only way to salvage something from the deep pit of ahite the UK is in, is to align closer to the EU. Rejoining is off the cards for quite a while.
Every man, woman and dog knows that Brexit has been a shit show. Why both political parties think they can make it work is deluding themselves and trying to convince a small section of society to the detriment of the many
We know that a big proportion of the Brexit vote was from people who believed that high immigration [from Eastern Europe] was destroying jobs, forcing pay levels down, and clogging-up services.

Since Brexit, there's been no discernible improvement in quality of life - indeed it's got worse. There's not a glut of good jobs (no shortage of minimum wage stuff, mind... but that isn't enough to live on); the only group that have seen a noticeable increase in pay are greedy bastard tradespeople who have hiked their prices as most of the Eastern European tradespeople (who were, in the main, far better, quicker and more dedicated than their arse-scratching, tea-guzzling British counterparts); and public services are way more fucked and cloged-up than they were in 2016.

Additionally, they're just seeing white, Eastern European furriners replaced with more brown furriners. Because the corporate-capitalism way is all about perpetual economic growth, and they realise that with few natural resources left to exploit in Blighty and a workforce with huge gaps in what's required for the modern world (due mainly to corporations importing ready-made solutions instead of investing in training British people), the easiest way to achieve perpetual growth is to keep immigrating more and more 'economic units' (ie, people). That is, of course, unsustainable, but the corporate-capitalists (of each of Tory, Labour, Lib Dem) will just keep kicking the can down the road.

So of course, as more and more people realise Brexit really doesn't offer the solution, support has dropped for it.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:07:55 pm
Every man, woman and dog knows that Brexit has been a shit show. Why both political parties think they can make it work is deluding themselves and trying to convince a small section of society to the detriment of the many

This wont (possibly) change until public opinion conclusively changes. Id bet Labour would need about 5 years of anti-Brexit opinion polls to even consider speaking out about it. The Tories will never admit their mistake because the people have spoken.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:07:55 pm
Every man, woman and dog knows that Brexit has been a shit show. Why both political parties think they can make it work is deluding themselves and trying to convince a small section of society to the detriment of the many
True but how will we make the decision to either re-join the EU or at least get back in the SM, shall we have another referendum? should Labour demand another referendum, the Torys and Frottage would love it as it would take a lot of the pressure and focus off the shit we are going through now.
 Should Labour make it a election issue, vote for us and we will take us back into the EU.  I still think Labour might win the election but not so sure if Labour will win the majority predicated. if that happens then it will be a disaster as Labour might not win and the Torys will not have learned the lesson they deserve.

Am convinced that it will be the ERG nutters who will be shouting we might as well be back in the EU within a year of Labour taking power as Labour will agree to closer alignment with the EU, that will infuriate the ERG. it will hopefully be a different ballgame then. Labour would be in power, trade will be praising Labour for solving many of their problems, fine lets have another referendum then as remain would win.
At the end of the day theres not much point in making re-joining etc a political issue right now if you don't intend to make it a election issue or demand another referendum as demanding another referendum will become a election issue
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:04:08 pm
True but how will we make the decision to either re-join the EU or at least get back in the SM, shall we have another referendum? should Labour demand another referendum, the Torys and Frottage would love it as it would take a lot of the pressure and focus off the shit we are going through now.
 Should Labour make it a election issue, vote for us and we will take us back into the EU.  I still think Labour might win the election but not so sure if Labour will win the majority predicated. if that happens then it will be a disaster as Labour might not win and the Torys will not have learned the lesson they deserve.

Am convinced that it will be the ERG nutters who will be shouting we might as well be back in the EU within a year of Labour taking power as Labour will agree to closer alignment with the EU, that will infuriate the ERG. it will hopefully be a different ballgame then. Labour would be in power, trade will be praising Labour for solving many of their problems, fine lets have another referendum then as remain would win.
At the end of the day theres not much point in making re-joining etc a political issue right now if you don't intend to make it a election issue or demand another referendum as demanding another referendum will become a election issue

I don't disagree but you have Labour and Starmer giving soundbites of how they will make it work and definitely no joining of the single market or customs union Why make a commitment either way and further alienating those who are against or who's business and livelihood has been impacted. I get the 'being backed into a corner' and not giving the Tories or tabloids things to run with, but it is quite possible to lay into the Tory policies that have resulted in where we are, without showing your hand.

I just think he needs to be cute, clever and canny with his messaging. People need hope and optimism
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:04:08 pm
<snip>

There's also the worry that the redwall seats haven't been damaged enough by the Tories and that the idiots will vote Tory again. Brexit has meant their lives are worse than ever, yet they can easily be swayed that it's all because the EU are being twats and all it takes is the scaremongering that Labour will bring all the worst of the EU back and they'll fucking vote to fuck themselves even more.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:14:19 pm
I don't disagree but you have Labour and Starmer giving soundbites of how they will make it work and definitely no joining of the single market or customs union Why make a commitment either way and further alienating those who are against or who's business and livelihood has been impacted. I get the 'being backed into a corner' and not giving the Tories or tabloids things to run with, but it is quite possible to lay into the Tory policies that have resulted in where we are, without showing your hand.

I just think he needs to be cute, clever and canny with his messaging. People need hope and optimism

If it weren't for Remoaners siding with the foreign EU against British interests, Brexit would work much better. Prove me wrong.

Or try another tack. It was 40 years between joining the EEC and voting to leave. It should be 40 years between Brexit and a vote to rejoin.
Not even talking about rejoining or another referendum to rejoin. Just not categorically ruling things out and some red line. Be non committal and vague and hammer home what the Tories have done with Brexit
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:06:37 pm
Not even talking about rejoining or another referendum to rejoin. Just not categorically ruling things out and some red line. Be non committal and vague and hammer home what the Tories have done with Brexit

Thats exactly what they need to do - then once in, don't even tell the country, make the changes, dress it up as some super duper trade deal and let the country see the benefits.
 What if Starmer wins and hands over the PMship to a full-on rejoiner! That gets my vote.

What about a referendum where (as it should be on such occasions) a 66% threshhold must be achieved - need to leave it a while for that though.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:14:19 pm
I just think he needs to be cute, clever and canny with his messaging. People need hope and optimism

Isn't saying they'll make it work etc enough to give them hope and optimism for now?


 
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:15:03 pm
What if Starmer wins and hands over the PMship to a full-on rejoiner! That gets my vote.

What about a referendum where (as it should be on such occasions) a 66% threshhold must be achieved - need to leave it a while for that though.

The UK does not have the final say in voting to rejoin. The other EU countries do. A single rejection means No to rejoin. Almost everyone will reject a vote to rejoin at the current numbers and for the current duration.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:16:54 pm
Isn't saying they'll make it work etc enough to give them hope and optimism for now?


 

I don't see how it can work without aligning with SM or CU, but maybe that's just me. If you say you will make it work under the conditions you have expressed, then businesses and people will rightly question the details (as the NHS issue over the past week highlighted).

Just hammer the Tories at every opportunity, say how they have destroyed businesses and livelihood wrt Brexit and the NHS
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:17:15 pm
The UK does not have the final say in voting to rejoin. The other EU countries do. A single rejection means No to rejoin. Almost everyone will reject a vote to rejoin at the current numbers and for the current duration.
The EU would have us back in a heartbeat. The sheer scale of our national humiliation would be a salutary lesson for any other likeminded idiots.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:28:56 pm
I don't see how it can work without aligning with SM or CU, but maybe that's just me. If you say you will make it work under the conditions you have expressed, then businesses and people will rightly question the details (as the NHS issue over the past week highlighted).

Just hammer the Tories at every opportunity, say how they have destroyed businesses and livelihood wrt Brexit and the NHS

It's not that easy though is it as it's not down to us if the EU themselves decide we can't.

It's best not to promise anything until we know how the world looks in 2yrs time or whenever the election is called.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:43:52 pm
It's not that easy though is it as it's not down to us if the EU themselves decide we can't.

It's best not to promise anything until we know how the world looks in 2yrs time or whenever the election is called.

That's exactly my point, you've just answered my question
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:15:03 pm
What if Starmer wins and hands over the PMship to a full-on rejoiner! That gets my vote.

What about a referendum where (as it should be on such occasions) a 66% threshhold must be achieved - need to leave it a while for that though.
No need to do that since all UK referenda are only advisory in the UK. So, anything more than a 52% vote rejoin should be described as 'thumping support by the UK public to rejoin the EU".
