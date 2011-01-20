« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 406739 times)

Im amused that a very, very occasional poster, presumably bored, decides to lob a little grenade into a politics thread, as befits his M.O, and you all do what he hoped 😂
Lynch was making the same Brexit argument re: workers' rights that right wing libertarians were making re: general standard. Ie. there is the possibility that things could be better outside the EU. What O'Brien was putting to him was that, while there is the theoretical possibility of that, the practical consequence is that the EU baseline is gone, and thus the reality is that we are going in the other direction. What so-called self-described "liberals" who want all regulation gone, and what Lynch was arguing, was the same. Ignore the reality they've given us in favour of a theoretical possibility that we all know isn't happening.

And I'll repeat what I'd said, which is a fair bit stronger than what you said that JohnnoWhite objected to. Mick Lynch is an arse.
Defending the indefensible (and his and RMT's ridiculous position and advice to its members in advance of the Brexit referendum). Have the good grace, Lynch, to admit that you got it hopelessly wrong and stop promoting the asinine notion that Brexit is good thing for the UK and its workers. Twat.
I wish be clear: I generally approve of Mick Lynch and the way he hammers thoughtless or agenda-driven journalists. But he (and RMT) were (and are) dead wrong about Brexit and the rationale they provided their members. The fact that he is incapable of admitting to this is a dim reflection of his character.
Lynch was making the same Brexit argument re: workers' rights that right wing libertarians were making re: general standard. Ie. there is the possibility that things could be better outside the EU. What O'Brien was putting to him was that, while there is the theoretical possibility of that, the practical consequence is that the EU baseline is gone, and thus the reality is that we are going in the other direction. What so-called self-described "liberals" who want all regulation gone, and what Lynch was arguing, was the same. Ignore the reality they've given us in favour of a theoretical possibility that we all know isn't happening.

And I'll repeat what I'd said, which is a fair bit stronger than what you said that JohnnoWhite objected to. Mick Lynch is an arse.
I think many on here knew all about the RMT statements attacking the EU for being anti-workers rights, no detail or proof, just accusations,  it infuriated people and went against all the detailed examples given by the TUC.
I hadn't forgot about this when Lynch started to get more well known last year so wondered what he was saying about Brexit at that time. he talked some rubbish about Ireland to evade going into detail which I had no problem with, I actually thought he was someone who knew how to play the game and win and maybe the RMT Brexit stance wasn't his personal opinion.
We know different now. his argument is our government should have the power to do as they please, wonder how the ECHR feel about that, he believes the Torys should have the power to give employers the right to sack people but don't blame the RMT stance for this happening, blame the Torys for doing it, the + defence is we can always elect a Labour government to over turn these laws anyway, as if . "Whats the problem" the problem is the Torys could give employers the power to sack who they please, attack working conditions right across the board, thousands could lose everything, it would be no consolation to people if a Labour government got in, nobody would be able to give these people their jobs back if Labour did win a election 5-20 yrs later.
Yeah, this was always about having protection just as remaining in the ECHR is about protection, we can improve min standards in or out of the EU but we should never have thrown away that protection.
I can respect the sovereignty argument but I can't respect people arguing Sovereignty then lying to get people to support that opinion, that was unforgivable by the RMT. they played on peoples ignorance at the time just as Frottage and Johnson did.
I think many on here knew all about the RMT statements attacking the EU for being anti-workers rights, no detail or proof, just accusations,  it infuriated people and went against all the detailed examples given by the TUC.
I hadn't forgot about this when Lynch started to get more well known last year so wondered what he was saying about Brexit at that time. he talked some rubbish about Ireland to evade going into detail which I had no problem with, I actually thought he was someone who knew how to play the game and win and maybe the RMT Brexit stance wasn't his personal opinion.
We know different now. his argument is our government should have the power to do as they please, wonder how the ECHR feel about that, he believes the Torys should have the power to give employers the right to sack people but don't blame the RMT stance for this happening, blame the Torys for doing it, the + defence is we can always elect a Labour government to over turn these laws anyway, as if . "Whats the problem" the problem is the Torys could give employers the power to sack who they please, attack working conditions right across the board, thousands could lose everything, it would be no consolation to people if a Labour government got in, nobody would be able to give these people their jobs back if Labour did win a election 5-20 yrs later.
Yeah, this was always about having protection just as remaining in the ECHR is about protection, we can improve min standards in or out of the EU but we should never have thrown away that protection.
I can respect the sovereignty argument but I can't respect people arguing Sovereignty then lying to get people to support that opinion, that was unforgivable by the RMT. they played on peoples ignorance at the time just as Frottage and Johnson did.

If unions didn't exist, employers would be able to give greater rights to their workers than those which unions impose. It probably won't happen, and we all know it won't, but it's theoretically possible.
