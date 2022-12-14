« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 14, 2022, 11:06:22 am
EU to ban mini soaps and shampoos in hotels. 
Another brexit win for us, we can keep polluting the environment with them.  Got to say I do rather like them on the rare occasions I now stay in hotels that don't have large dispensers.

So , blue passports and mini soaps.  What next now we don't live in Nazi Germany any more?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 14, 2022, 12:22:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2022, 11:06:22 am
EU to ban mini soaps and shampoos in hotels. 
Another brexit win for us, we can keep polluting the environment with them.  Got to say I do rather like them on the rare occasions I now stay in hotels that don't have large dispensers.

So , blue passports and mini soaps.  What next now we don't live in Nazi Germany any more?

I genuinely hate those things - pissy wee soaps and tiny bottles. Much prefer the large dispensers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 14, 2022, 02:59:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on December 14, 2022, 12:22:40 pm
I genuinely hate those things - pissy wee soaps and tiny bottles. Much prefer the large dispensers.

I always steal them.

They are creating a huge amount of plastic waste so a very sensible move. The Nazi c*nts at the Daily Heil will make it seem like they are sacrificing babies, rather than helping the environment.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 14, 2022, 05:47:05 pm
It's not stealing though is it Rob. You've paid for them with your room.
(Unless you are taking them by the bucket load off of trolleys in the corridor)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 16, 2022, 06:44:45 am
Enjoyable seeing Rees-Mogg get destroyed about Brexit by basically everyone on QT yesterday from the panellists to the audience including a business owner in the audience.

I guess someone in the Beeb must have forgotten that Peter Hitchens thought Brexit was a bad idea, hence the ‘Remoaner’ heavy balance.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 16, 2022, 08:07:48 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 16, 2022, 09:14:08 am
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 08:05:20 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-63946248

Bloody foreigners , coming over here and saving our childrens' lives.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 08:42:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on December 20, 2022, 08:05:20 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-63946248

Bloody foreigners , coming over here and saving our childrens' lives.

Genuinely amazing, that. I have a friend who had to have 3 different heart surgeries before she was even 18 because of congenital issues. This will bring hope to many parents.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 08:58:02 am
Quote from: thejbs on December 20, 2022, 08:42:49 am
Genuinely amazing, that. I have a friend who had to have 3 different heart surgeries before she was even 18 because of congenital issues. This will bring hope to many parents.


Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 09:15:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on December 20, 2022, 08:58:02 am

Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.
Sorry to hear that, mate.  Fingers and toes crossed it works out for her and your family.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 10:06:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on December 20, 2022, 08:58:02 am

Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.

Awh, best of luck to your daughter. Modern medicine is its own kind of magic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 10:32:53 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration


Throughout this part of South Yorkshire, as across much of the red wall, there is disillusion with Labour as well as the Tories. Lynne Dunning has lived nearby in the former mining village of Goldthorpe, eight miles from Barnsley, for 47 years.

People feel abandoned by both parties, she says. And I voted for Brexit, but what weve got isnt what people voted for. It doesnt seem to have happened as it was promised. I think a lot of people feel like that.








Three years ago last week, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stormed to victory in an election fought by the Conservatives under the simple slogan: Get Brexit done. The morning after, the then prime minister urged everyone to find closure on the European question that had split his party and country for so long.

He called on the British people to unite, to let the healing begin and to focus on the NHS. The Tories had broken through the red wall. They seemed all-powerful. It was Labour that faced existential questions.




Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 11:02:56 am
Maybe a hint that supporting Brexit wasn't a good move by labour.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 11:14:51 am
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 20, 2022, 11:02:56 am
Maybe a hint that supporting Brexit wasn't a good move by labour.
The Lib Dems were against Brexit but their current polling has them around the same levels as Reform UK.  There are obviously lots of reasons behind that, primarily lack of exposure being a constant problem for them.  They've also arguably watered down their niche on Brexit as well as their long, long roadmap to rejoining, whilst sensible, isn't very inspiring for people that wanted to remain within the EU and want to rejoin the EU as soon as possible.

Labour and all the other opposition parties should have been much stronger on calling out the shameful way the Tories were backed into holding the referendum and the shambolic way they've handled it since.  I know there were tactical reasons for Starmer instructed Labour to back the "oven ready deal" - presumably to take some heat out of the Brexit debate - but it would have passed without them and they would have had more credence when pointing out the negatives of Brexit.  Maybe even they didn't fully comprehend how badly it would play out and how soon it would be called out by the masses.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 11:26:36 am
If Labour had had a stance against Brexit, they could at least now offer a smug "told you so". And offer an out for those that feel betrayed by the tories. But because they also suppurted Brexit, the only option is "more Brexit". Which obviously isn't going to work and will just make things worse. (I used to think more Brexit wasn't possible, but I forgot about destrying any leftover EU regulations that would make re-alignment of trade easy).
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 20, 2022, 01:16:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 20, 2022, 08:58:02 am

Too late for my daughter I expect.  We're waiting for them to tell us she'll need her second heart op (following one at 6 months old). Technically a 3rd op I guess, as they had to go back in almost immediately after the first as something wasn't right. That was a chinese-American surgeon.
Amazing what these people can do.  I was googling the professor to find out where he was from. It seems he's also involved in work that helps prevent damage to the heart while it's stopped for surgery.

--edit-- £30k per operation, 200 per year. Nice little saving.

 :'(   Best of luck
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 22, 2022, 08:57:07 am
UK economy shrank more than previously thought

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64062548

Fuck all to do with brexit of course
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 22, 2022, 09:06:37 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/21/brexit-deal-not-boosted-business-uk-firms


Three-quarters of UK firms say Brexit deal has not boosted business

More than three-quarters of firms say the governments post-Brexit trade deal with the EU has not helped them to expand their business in the last two years despite promises that it was an oven-ready deal.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has prompted the business lobby group to present the government with five urgent recommendations for enhancing the agreement, which has left many exporters struggling to sell into the EU under the current terms.

More than half (56%) of the BCC members surveyed who trade with the EU said they had experienced problems complying with new rules for exporting goods, while 45% reported issues trading in services. Overall, as many as 77% of firms trading under the deal said it had not helped them to increase sales or expand.

The BCCs director general, Shevaun Haviland, said: Businesses feel they are banging their heads against a brick wall as nothing has been done to help them, almost two years after the TCA [trade and cooperation agreement] was first agreed. The longer the current problems go unchecked, the more EU traders go elsewhere, and the more damage is done.

The groups members, the majority of which are small and medium-sized businesses, highlighted difficulties administering EU rules on VAT; inconsistent application of customs rules; and new limits on business travel.

On regulation, two-thirds of members said they would prefer to continue using the EUs CE mark of product quality, instead of switching to the UKs new post-Brexit equivalent, the UKCA.

The shadow international trade secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: This is a damning report and shows the mess the Conservative government have made over trade policy. For over three-quarters of businesses to say that agreements struck by the government are not helping them to grow or increase their sales is unacceptable.

The TCA was the core of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons oven ready Brexit deal. The then prime minister announced that it had been struck on Christmas Eve two years ago.

It allows UK goods to avoid EU tariffs but imposes additional customs and regulatory checks and other non-tariff barriers, as Britain opted to be outside the EUs customs union and single market.

The TCA is due to be reviewed in 2026, when it will have been in operation for five years, but the BCC is calling on the government to negotiate some changes immediately.

There are clearly some structural problems built into the TCA which cannot be addressed until it is reviewed in 2026. But as we set out in our report to government there are some issues that do not need to wait on months of negotiations or major reviews to be fixed, said Haviland.

One key demand is for the government to seek an early resolution to the standoff over the Northern Ireland protocol, to stabilise the trading relationship with the EU.

Talks between the two sides on the protocol are continuing, after Rishi Sunak told the US president, Joe Biden, that he would like to see the impasse ended before next years 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement.

Controversial legislation championed by Liz Truss that would bypass the protocol, which the EU had warned could lead to a trade war, appears to have been shelved for the moment while negotiations take place.

The BCCs other proposals include seeking an agreement to lift veterinary checks on agrifood exports; and negotiating an opt-out from the rule that forces small exporters to work with a fiscal representative based in the EU, in order to levy VAT.

Echoing other trade bodies including manufacturers group Make UK, the BCC would also like to see the CE mark continue to apply to goods sold in Britain.

The BCCs call for action from the government came as research from the Centre for European Reform (CER) thinktank claimed Brexit had shaved 5.5% off GDP, and cost £40bn in tax revenues.

In a new report, the CERs John Springford compares Britains performance since Brexit with a basket of similar economies.

Using this approach, known as the doppelgänger method, he finds that the economy is likely to have been £30bn, or 5.5% smaller in the second quarter of 2022, than it might have been had Brexit not happened. This is at the high end of recent estimates.

Springford argues that the weaker economy has had a knock-on effect on public finances, contributing to Sunaks decision to increase taxes.

If the UK economy had grown in line with the doppelgänger, tax revenues would have been around £40bn higher on an annual basis, he said.

The Conservative peer Gavin Barwell, who was previously Theresa Mays chief of staff during the then prime ministers fraught Brexit negotiations, urged his colleagues to acknowledge the impact of leaving the EU on the economy.

Our politicians cant go on ignoring this economic self-harm for ever. That doesnt mean we have to rejoin, but it does mean we need to reduce the very damaging barriers to trade that we have introduced with our nearest neighbours, he said.
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 22, 2022, 09:07:18 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/12/watchdog-reprimands-tories-over-800bn-post-brexit-trade-deals-claim

Watchdog reprimands Tories over £800bn post-Brexit trade deals claim

The official statistics watchdog has reprimanded the Conservatives for claiming the UK had secured £800bn in new free trade deals since leaving the EU, saying the figure includes deals rolled over from before Brexit.

The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said it had written to the Tories about the infographic, shared last month by Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove among others, also warning that the party should provide sources for such figures in the future.

The Scottish National partys trade spokesperson, Drew Hendry, wrote to the UKSA about Goves use of the Tory graphic, which said: Weve secured new free trade deals with over 70 countries since 2016. Thats over £800bn worth of new free trade.

In a response, the UKSAs chair, Sir Robert Chote, said that while no citation or source was provided, he assumed the £800bn total came from the £559bn in net trade with EU countries in 2021, plus the £245bn in post-2016 deals with 71 non-EU nations, some of which had also been a rollover of the pre-Brexit deals with the wider EU.

Under the principles of intelligent transparency, we would expect the infographic to include a source for the figure so that the public can verify the numbers, understand the definitions used and put the data into context, Chote wrote to Hendry.

More specifically in this case, it is misleading to describe the £800bn figure as a measure of new global trade resulting from the recent deals. That would imply that there had been no trade with these countries before the recent deals and that there would be none now without them.

We have spoken to the Conservative party and asked that any future communications include a link or reference to the source of statistics. We have also requested that the party be more transparent about the context and assumptions that have been made to construct such statements and infographics.

Hendry said Goves tweet showed he had been spreading misleading and completely inaccurate statistics on social media, and should correct the record.

Brexit has, and will continue to be, an unmitigated disaster for households and businesses across these islands, reducing Scottish exports by a staggering £2.2bn in the last year alone.

Ultimately though, what Brexit has shown is how threadbare the case for continued Westminster control has become. Scotland needs an alternative, and that alternative is independence within the European Union.

Asked about the UKSAs letter, a Conservative party spokesperson said: Since Brexit the UK has signed deals with 71 countries plus the EU, accounting for over £800bn worth of trade last year.
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 22, 2022, 09:12:04 am
As a reminder

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/09/quick-and-easy-what-leavers-said-about-uk-eu-brexit-trade-deal

'Quick and easy': what leavers said about a UK-EU Brexit trade deal

The negotiations have been going on more than four years, with countless rows and ongoing recriminations. Yet as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday night for crisis talks, and both sides sound gloomy about the prospects of success, a trade deal remains elusive as ever.

This is not how leading Brexiters thought it would pan out. Heres a reminder of what they said:

Liam Fox

    The free trade agreement that we will have to do with the European Union should be one of the easiest in human history.

The then international trade secretary made the declaration during a radio interview in 2017.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

    There is no plan for no deal, because were going to get a great deal.

Said during his time as foreign secretary. Johnson assured Britons there was no need to plan for a no-deal scenario. His statement was quickly slapped down by Theresa Mays Downing Street, who insisted that contingency planning is taking place for a range of scenarios.

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove

    The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.

A month before the EU referendum, Gove, now the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, insisted the UK would hold all the cards if it voted to leave the EU.

John Redwood

    Getting out of the EU can be quick and easy  the UK holds most of the cards.

The Conservative MP wrote of his confidence about the Brexit negotiations in July 2016, less than a month after the referendum result. Too many people in government and the professions seem to think the UK is a weak petitioner which has to be very careful in case we are expelled from the single market, he said.

bad bootle meff

    It will be easy to negotiate these terms, it will be easy to negotiate a trade deal, and of course, it is in European Unions interest just as much as it is in ours.

Such was the confidence of the then Ukip leader during an interview with BBC Radio 4 on 17 January 2017. He went on to say he was not trepidatious about this in any way, shape or form.

Nigel Frottage

    To me, Brexit is easy  We have back British passports, we have control of our fishing waters, and our companies are not subject to EU law through the single market.

Said by the man who largely led the charge for Brexit, back in 2016.

Gerard Batten

    What you could do in an afternoon, which wont take two years, is to say to the European Union: We want to continue with tariff-free trade and so do you, because its in your interest.

Then Ukips Brexit spokesman, Batten said Brexit could be sorted in an afternoon over a cup of coffee. The Labour MP Alison McGovern hit back at the statement at the time, describing it as nonsense. The idea that you could sort out customs arrangements for high-value manufacturing like that in an afternoon  that is an insult to my constituents and their jobs, she said
Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 22, 2022, 01:14:57 pm
More Brexit winning. Ho ho ho.

Poor.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 28, 2022, 05:57:10 pm
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 28, 2022, 07:03:12 pm
Fuck the Tories

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 28, 2022, 10:44:31 pm
Quote from: stara on December 28, 2022, 05:57:10 pm
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/governments-next-fleet-of-ministerial-cars-to-be-made-in-germany-because-of-brexit-341064/

but of course  ;D

Beyond the obvious irony, the fact that no UK manufacturer could submit a bid to meet requirements says it all about the state of the domestic industry under 12 years of Tory government.  All are probably now owned by overseas companies anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
December 30, 2022, 11:05:23 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 28, 2022, 10:44:31 pm
Beyond the obvious irony, the fact that no UK manufacturer could submit a bid to meet requirements says it all about the state of the domestic industry under 12 years of Tory government.  All are probably now owned by overseas companies anyway.
The UK's inability to support its manufacturing base across many decades seems to have gone largely unreported.  The argument of cheap foreign imports is valid to a point but it's not obviously hindered nations like Germany.

Any GDP growth feels artificial and unsustainable as it's too dependent on more consumer spending.  We continue to grow an impressive service trade surplus but that masks the increasing goods deficit (https://www.statista.com/statistics/284745/balance-of-trade-uk/#:~:text=In%20October%202022%2C%20the%20United,pound%20trade%20surplus%20in%20services.).

I don't know if Brexit was supposed to improve this - we run a large deficit with the EU so scuppering our trade with the bloc arguably would have reduced the deficit??  It only looks to be worsening though in these sunlit uplands.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
January 2, 2023, 08:54:18 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:58:57 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2022, 11:14:51 am
The Lib Dems were against Brexit but their current polling has them around the same levels as Reform UK.  There are obviously lots of reasons behind that, primarily lack of exposure being a constant problem for them.  They've also arguably watered down their niche on Brexit as well as their long, long roadmap to rejoining, whilst sensible, isn't very inspiring for people that wanted to remain within the EU and want to rejoin the EU as soon as possible.

Labour and all the other opposition parties should have been much stronger on calling out the shameful way the Tories were backed into holding the referendum and the shambolic way they've handled it since.  I know there were tactical reasons for Starmer instructed Labour to back the "oven ready deal" - presumably to take some heat out of the Brexit debate - but it would have passed without them and they would have had more credence when pointing out the negatives of Brexit.  Maybe even they didn't fully comprehend how badly it would play out and how soon it would be called out by the masses.

For me, Starmer is (and always was) an Establishment plant to oust JC hence why there was Labour support for the oven-ready deal. Was a party member and activist in local politics for 54 years. Card ripped up and in the bin when the traitors assassinated Jeremy. And look at the Tory shite we now have to endure - with sod-all hope of overmuch different from a heavily bluish-tinged used-to-be "Labour" traitors!!
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
