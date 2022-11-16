I'm as pissed off with Labour as anyone. The last leader fucked every single remainer over Brexit. But he's gone now. I can understand why Labour aren't trying to poke the hornets nest. Remainers are angry and annoyed, but have some basic comprehension. Brexiters are as thick as pig shite and as stubborn as a mule that's been cemented to a carpark.
Remain voters will forgive. Brexit voters will need to have their own stupidity thrown in their own faces for a few years to come before the penny finally meanders it's treacly way through their thick heads.
I accept that the Labour Party are in a tough spot. Yes, Corbyn's line was ridiculous, and I thought Starmer's three-line whip to support the Brexit Deal was a tactical mistake (I, and others here, commented as much at the time).I think redbyrdz's suggestion about how to pitch this is about right.
Yeah I don't get it. They wouldn't even need to talk about brexit, just "reducing trade barriers with Europe".
The problem is that the UK is in a real pickle. I don't think it can afford to hang on for five, ten, or however many years it takes for the majority of Brexiteers to 'get it' (or die). Why is that it is OK for the UK leave the EU with 52% of the vote, causing absolute mayhem, but not OK for the UK to rejoin with something like 60% support? The UK cannot afford to just wait out Brexiteers, and why should we?