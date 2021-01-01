



Within those five words though there's a massive scope for interpretation. Something that was very much exploited by the various groups promoting Leave in the run-up to the referendum.After the referendum it became just silly nonsense. For May it was unworkable red lines that backed her into a corner and ultimately ruined her. For Johnson it was a fudge to win a GE and kick the can down the road. For Corbyn and Starmer it was a sop to hold onto some voters wedded to Brexit. For Truss it was evidencing she was a true Brexit believer so she could concentrate on her economic fantasies.There are options for technically leaving the EU but still retaining very close relations. Staying within the single market and the customs union would do that but arguably that ship has sailed. It would also be a tough sell to say that we're now accepting Freedom of Movement again and remaining subject to the European Court of Justice.Assuming Starmer won't have the courage to advocate rejoining the EU then it would be good to know how his "making it work" differs from the earlier attempts. Not having the ERG screaming in his lughole would at least give him some capacity for exploring options.