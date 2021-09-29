I have private healthcare provided by my work. I have never actually had the need to use it, but I've always had mixed feelings about whether I would or should use it if required.



On the one hand if I can get treatment privately and it reduces strain on the NHS then that's a good thing, but on the othe hand I really don't want the UK to become like the USA where people are reliant on their employer to get decent healthcare.



If I had the choice I would give it up in return for an increase in salary.