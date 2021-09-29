« previous next »
Today at 11:48:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:00:37 am
How about incentivising doctors to do more days in the public health system by making that income tax free?

I went to an orthopedic surgeon years ago to get some knee surgery done with a referral from my GP. When I asked when could he do the surgery he asked if it was private or public. Public was 8 months, private was 5 days. I was lucky I had the cover to get it done straight away. What I'd love to know is, if he hadn't taken my op or another private patient would he just take the day off or bring forward someone on the public waiting list. I reckon he would have gone and played golf.

Think they only do private work on their days off from the NHS job. It's not really in their power to schedule an NHS job instead, because it also needs the rooms, nurses, etc to be available.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Today at 11:52:40 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:00:37 am
How about incentivising doctors to do more days in the public health system by making that income tax free?
Are there any tax incentives for private health customers? If so, they should go. Other (less well off) taxpayers should not subsidise private health care for the better off.

It is the same for things like mortgage tax relief - is that still a thing in the UK? And do not get me started on National Insurance - the most regressive tax in the UK. I digress.
Today at 11:55:22 am
I have private healthcare provided by my work. I have never actually had the need to use it, but I've always had mixed feelings about whether I would or should use it if required.

On the one hand if I can get treatment privately and it reduces strain on the NHS then that's a good thing, but on the othe hand I really don't want the UK to become like the USA where people are reliant on their employer to get decent healthcare.

If I had the choice I would give it up in return for an increase in salary.
Today at 11:56:28 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:45:51 am
If fewer people make use of the NHS, do you expect that the NHS budget will not be proportionately reduced?This too. We've only to think about A&E closures to save money. If there are fewer people using any particular NHS service, economics dictate that there will be pressure to rationalise those services. And this will result in decreased access. Of course, these things are always a balance, but there will be negative consequences from a smaller population of NHS 'customers'.

Whilst that might be the case,  Private patients are still obliged to pay their NI. So it would be a free choice by the government rather than a requirement'

Id like to think a decent left leaning government would not go down that route.

