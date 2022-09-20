Post Brexit trade deal with US is years away admits the flip flop Truss.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/liz-truss-admits-uk-trade-deal-with-us-years-away-despite-brexit-promises/ar-AA121vB6



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/1ba02602-38b3-11ed-84dd-c16384999350?shareToken=269a023aa277a7b0c0e0fdb3c6b147c2



"Years away" as in any negotiations won't even start whilst Biden is in the White House and the ERG run the Tory party. The Tories are still tied in knots with Brexit and its impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the Biden administration have been very clear on how they see that.Had Trump held onto power then I think by now we'd be despairing over the exploitative trade deal we'd signed up for. We should be grateful for small mercies.