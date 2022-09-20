« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 382173 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7040 on: September 20, 2022, 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 11:47:42 am
Decimalisation refers to both currency and weights.

Pennies don't
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7041 on: September 20, 2022, 12:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on September 20, 2022, 11:49:01 am
Pennies don't
Huh? Twelve pennies to the shilling, and twenty shillings to the pound = 240 pennies to the pound.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7042 on: September 20, 2022, 12:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 11:47:42 am
Decimalisation refers to both currency and weights.

I was highlighting the return to '240 pennies in a pound' part of the suggestion that the UK was considering.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7043 on: September 20, 2022, 12:20:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 20, 2022, 12:13:28 pm
I was highlighting the return to '240 pennies in a pound' part of the suggestion that the UK was considering.
All I was suggesting is that decimalisation refers to both currency and weights. So, if considering reverting to ounces and pounds, or pennies, shillings and pounds, they both are Imperial non-decimal. You cannot have ounces/pounds or pennies/shillings/pounds without a (partial) reversal of decimalisation. I guess I don't understand your point.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 20, 2022, 11:38:01 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on September 20, 2022, 11:27:36 am
Why on earth would any right-minded, logical thinking, intelligent person consider going back to 240 pennies in a pound, 16 ounces in a pound and all the rest of the illogical Imperial weights and measures when we can all count in multiples of TEN?? It's  no-brainer!!
Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.
Edit: clarification.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7044 on: September 20, 2022, 12:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 12:20:04 pm
All I was suggesting is that decimalisation refers to both currency and weights. So, if considering reverting to ounces and pounds, or pennies, shillings and pounds, they both are Imperial. You cannot have ounces/pounds or pennies/shillings/pounds without a (partial) reversal of decimalisation. I guess I don't understand your point.Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.

I'm pretty sure currency isn't imperial.

My point is that all the talk is about reverting back to imperial measures from the metric system.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7045 on: September 20, 2022, 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 20, 2022, 12:43:12 pm
I'm pretty sure currency isn't imperial.

My point is that all the talk is about reverting back to imperial measures from the metric system.
Oh, right you are about my use of 'Imperial' - and my misnomer - with regard to currency. I meant that they both are non-decimal. The change of both weights & measures, and currency, are both part of decimalisation (base 10 counting), that's all.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7046 on: September 20, 2022, 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 20, 2022, 12:43:12 pm
I'm pretty sure currency isn't imperial.

My point is that all the talk is about reverting back to imperial measures from the metric system.
Yes - I think that's correct. Or, at least, that's what Rees-Mogg has been talking about of late. There are some, however - largely, the same people who back reverting to ounces and pounds - who would love to go back to pounds, shillings and pence. Of course, it all complete and utter nonsense.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7047 on: September 20, 2022, 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
Huh? Twelve pennies to the shilling, and twenty shillings to the pound = 240 pennies to the pound.

Pennies don't relate to weight
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7048 on: September 20, 2022, 01:10:53 pm »
Fucking ridiculous. Shall we just move all our freight by canal too?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7049 on: September 20, 2022, 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on September 20, 2022, 01:10:03 pm
Pennies don't relate to weight
Of course not.* I was responding to this:
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 20, 2022, 11:38:01 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on September 20, 2022, 11:27:36 am
Why on earth would any right-minded, logical thinking, intelligent person consider going back to 240 pennies in a pound, 16 ounces in a pound and all the rest of the illogical Imperial weights and measures when we can all count in multiples of TEN?? It's  no-brainer!!
Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.
The use of 100 pennies to the pound is part of decimalisation, that's all. Decimalisation refers to both weights (& measures) and currency.

* Actually, penny can relate to weight too - but of course we are talking about that. ;)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pennyweight

But I think we are mostly talking at cross-purposes. And I'm sure it is not important or of interest to most here anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7050 on: September 20, 2022, 01:19:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 20, 2022, 01:10:53 pm
Shall we just move all our freight by canal too?

For none perishables this is actually a good idea.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7051 on: September 20, 2022, 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 01:16:50 pm
Of course not.* I was responding to this:Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.

The use of 100 pennies to the pound is part of decimalisation, that's all. Decimalisation refers to both weights (& measures) and currency.

* Actually, penny can relate to weight too - but of course we are talking about that. ;)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pennyweight

But I think we are mostly talking at cross-purposes. And I'm sure it is not important or of interest to most here anyway.

Fair enough out-pedanted 🤣
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7052 on: September 20, 2022, 03:07:25 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7053 on: September 20, 2022, 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 20, 2022, 03:07:25 pm
Post Brexit trade deal with US is years away admits the flip flop Truss.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/liz-truss-admits-uk-trade-deal-with-us-years-away-despite-brexit-promises/ar-AA121vB6

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/1ba02602-38b3-11ed-84dd-c16384999350?shareToken=269a023aa277a7b0c0e0fdb3c6b147c2
"Years away" as in any negotiations won't even start whilst Biden is in the White House and the ERG run the Tory party.  The Tories are still tied in knots with Brexit and its impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the Biden administration have been very clear on how they see that.

Had Trump held onto power then I think by now we'd be despairing over the exploitative trade deal we'd signed up for.  We should be grateful for small mercies.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7054 on: September 20, 2022, 04:07:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 20, 2022, 03:55:36 pm
"Years away" as in any negotiations won't even start whilst Biden is in the White House and the ERG run the Tory party.  The Tories are still tied in knots with Brexit and its impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the Biden administration have been very clear on how they see that.

Had Trump held onto power then I think by now we'd be despairing over the exploitative trade deal we'd signed up for.  We should be grateful for small mercies.

Yep Johnsons mob were banking on Trump in 2020 and hoping for him or similar in 2024 alongside obviously the Tories winning here in 24.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7055 on: September 20, 2022, 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on September 20, 2022, 02:49:12 pm
Fair enough out-pedanted 🤣
Yeah, I deserved that. :)

Oops. Typo. I meant to write:

"Actually, penny can relate to weight too - but of course we are not talking about that."

You should have pulled me up on it, then you would have won the pedantry showdown. ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7056 on: September 22, 2022, 04:42:48 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 06:49:57 am »
At least when the UK rejoins the EU there won't be any reservations about adopting the Euro  :P
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 06:51:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:49:57 am
At least when the UK rejoins the EU there won't be any reservations about adopting the Euro  :P

Should be at parity by then, so easy conversions.

https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=EUR&to=GBP&view=1W
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 04:17:24 pm »
Is there much talk in the UK (yet) about Brexit (and all the other insane economic decisions which go along with it) being the cause of the UK's economic crisis?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:17:24 pm
Is there much talk in the UK (yet) about Brexit (and all the other insane economic decisions which go along with it) being the cause of the UK's economic crisis?

Is there shite.

The BBC runs screaming from the notion, whilst the majority of the print media are owned by tax-dodging, right-wing arseholes who hate EU regulation
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:50:32 pm
Is there shite.

The BBC runs screaming from the notion, whilst the majority of the print media are owned by tax-dodging, right-wing arseholes who hate EU regulation
What the fuck will it take for people and media to get a clue? :(
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
The Economist's analysis on Sterling's troubles: it's not just about Kwarteng's budget - it's about Brexit. BoA's "Britain as an emerging market" theme is going mainstream ...

https://twitter.com/paulmasonnews/status/1574405596018839552?s=48&t=p8qMRViMWQQZeBx4XAlldQ


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 06:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:18:18 pm
The Economist's analysis on Sterling's troubles: it's not just about Kwarteng's budget - it's about Brexit. BoA's "Britain as an emerging market" theme is going mainstream ...

https://twitter.com/paulmasonnews/status/1574405596018839552?s=48&t=p8qMRViMWQQZeBx4XAlldQ
Thanks for posting that, Machae.

The Economist article is quite brief, really. But it does at least reference the issue.

Non-paywalled version:

https://archive.ph/1Wmx9
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 20, 2022, 03:55:36 pm
"Years away" as in any negotiations won't even start whilst Biden is in the White House and the ERG run the Tory party.  The Tories are still tied in knots with Brexit and its impact on the Good Friday Agreement and the Biden administration have been very clear on how they see that.

Had Trump held onto power then I think by now we'd be despairing over the exploitative trade deal we'd signed up for.  We should be grateful for small mercies.
The Yanks aren't as keen on British cheese as Liz is then?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:18:18 pm
The Economist's analysis on Sterling's troubles: it's not just about Kwarteng's budget - it's about Brexit. BoA's "Britain as an emerging market" theme is going mainstream ...

https://twitter.com/paulmasonnews/status/1574405596018839552?s=48&t=p8qMRViMWQQZeBx4XAlldQ
I know the country is in the shit at the moment, but that's not reason enough to take that fruitcake Paul Mason seriously is it?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:27:45 pm
The Yanks aren't as keen on British cheese as Liz is then?

It's too much like actual cheese for the Yanks tastes.
