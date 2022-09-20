I was highlighting the return to '240 pennies in a pound' part of the suggestion that the UK was considering.
All I was suggesting is that decimalisation refers to both currency and weights. So, if considering reverting to ounces and pounds, or pennies, shillings and pounds, they both are
Imperial
non-decimal. You cannot have ounces/pounds or pennies/shillings/pounds without a (partial) reversal of decimalisation. I guess I don't understand your point.
Edit: clarification.
Why on earth would any right-minded, logical thinking, intelligent person consider going back to 240 pennies in a pound, 16 ounces in a pound and all the rest of the illogical Imperial weights and measures when we can all count in multiples of TEN?? It's no-brainer!! Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.