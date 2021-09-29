« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 380368 times)

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:47:42 am
Decimalisation refers to both currency and weights.

Pennies don't
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 12:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:49:01 am
Pennies don't
Huh? Twelve pennies to the shilling, and twenty shillings to the pound = 240 pennies to the pound.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 12:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:47:42 am
Decimalisation refers to both currency and weights.

I was highlighting the return to '240 pennies in a pound' part of the suggestion that the UK was considering.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 12:20:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:28 pm
I was highlighting the return to '240 pennies in a pound' part of the suggestion that the UK was considering.
All I was suggesting is that decimalisation refers to both currency and weights. So, if considering reverting to ounces and pounds, or pennies, shillings and pounds, they both are Imperial. You cannot have ounces/pounds or pennies/shillings/pounds without a (partial) reversal of decimalisation. I guess I don't understand your point.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:38:01 am
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:27:36 am
Why on earth would any right-minded, logical thinking, intelligent person consider going back to 240 pennies in a pound, 16 ounces in a pound and all the rest of the illogical Imperial weights and measures when we can all count in multiples of TEN?? It's  no-brainer!!
Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 12:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:20:04 pm
All I was suggesting is that decimalisation refers to both currency and weights. So, if considering reverting to ounces and pounds, or pennies, shillings and pounds, they both are Imperial. You cannot have ounces/pounds or pennies/shillings/pounds without a (partial) reversal of decimalisation. I guess I don't understand your point.Don't think there has ever been the suggestion that they would reverse decimalisation.

I'm pretty sure currency isn't imperial.

My point is that all the talk is about reverting back to imperial measures from the metric system.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 