Pound sinks below $1.16; factory growth falls; UK faces deepest living standards squeeze in a century  business live



--



Pound drops below $1.16



Sterling has fallen to its lowest level against the US dollar since the pandemic crash in March 2020, as anxiety over the UK economy rises.



The pound has dropped as low as $1.1565 this morning, as the energy crisis hammers businesses and consumers, hurting Britains economic outlook.



The selloff comes after the pound racked up its worst month against the dollar since October 2016.



Fears that the UK is heading into recession pushed sterling down by 4.5% against the dollar during August; the dollar continues to strengthen as Americas central bank vows to keep raising interest rates.



Naeem Aslam of Avatrade says sterling is getting absolutely battered against the dollar, led by concerns over the cost of living crisis.



Consumers in the UK are squeezed to such a level that we have not seen in nearly a century, and the hope is that the new Prime Minister will deliver some sort of relief package, which should be in billions, to ease off the current crisis.



Liz Truss, the most favorite among bookies as the next Prime Minister, has already ruled out any tax hikes for this year or rationing of energy in the coming winter. Her second promise look shaky because the energy crisis is pretty much unavoidable, and it would be highly difficult to avoid energy rationing.



Nonetheless, the most important thing which matters for consumers is not energy rationing but, in fact, a support package that can ease off their living standards.