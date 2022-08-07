« previous next »
Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 7, 2022, 10:32:17 am
After annoying me for years, Stewart Lee is probably one of my favourite opinion writers now. Hopefully he can update my comment on his site from 'harmless' to 'mostly harmless'


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/07/how-much-brexit-bull-can-a-proud-brummie-take

How much Brexit bull can a proud Brummie take?

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony tried to gloss over what a rotten country this has become. It only confirmed it

The admirable Brighton art rock band British Sea Power are now known simply as Sea Power, due to a rise in a certain kind of nationalism in this world  an isolationist, antagonistic nationalism that we dont want to run any risk of being confused with. Rumour suggests that the British Cheese Board, the official voice of British cheese formed in 1995 to promote homegrown cheeses, has expressed similar anxieties and is soon to be renamed simply the Cheese Board, a move expected to cause some confusion on search engines and in kitchenware stores. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi organisation the British Movement is expected to double down on the new associations of Britishness, rechristening itself the British British Movement.

Am I even allowed to make this joke without being branded a terrorist? Last week, the increasingly desperate Tory leadership candidate and pretend Kia driver Rishi Sunak announced his intention to widen the definition of extremism to include people who vilify Britain while being photographed in a flattering light at the taxpayers expense. Well, raise high the gallows, carpenters, and tighten the noose around my fat 54-year-old neck, because I think that modern, racist, anti-intellectual, internationally embarrassing, untrustworthy, corrupt, isolationist Brexit Britain is a grade-A bag o shite! And I am prepared to be put on a Prevent watchlist for my right to say so. No! Not the face! Not the face! Arrrgh! But last month, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games extravagant opening ceremony looked for the best in Brexit Britain. And heres how it went.

First, the internationally acclaimed City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra accompanied a rousing rendition of God Save the Queen, though its chief executive has explained how Brexit could make European touring so tricky as to become unviable. Then Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai stressed the importance of education, while elsewhere arts courses are cut and conscientious teachers make breakfast for kids too hungry to learn. We welcomed the world, but in reality former Ukip MEP Godfrey Bloom stands atop the white cliffs of Dover waving a rolled up newspaper and shouting: Go back to Bongo Bongo Land!

Next, an armoured mechanical bull entered the fray, inspired presumably by the nine-tonne bull sculptures cast by Trewin Copplestone to adorn the Bull Ring shopping centre in 1963, but mysteriously somehow lost during the 21st-century redesign, as good a metaphor as any for our actual attitude to our cultural inheritance. Monetise it or melt it down! At the end of the bull sequence, BBC presenters Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine mechanically declared that the bulls armour is lifted away and he is revealed as a symbol of light and love. But wheres the armour gone? I hope someone was keeping track of it. To lose two Birmingham bulls may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two Birmingham bulls and another Birmingham bulls special armour looks like carelessness.

Divings Tom Daley was accompanied by a parade of LGBTQ+ flag-wavers, a powerful gesture as homosexuality remains illegal in more than half of the competing Commonwealth countries. But Elena Bunbury of the Conservative LGBT+ group has expressed anxiety about the leadership candidates culture-war weaponising of anti-LGBTQ+ feeling in their campaigns; and Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, caving in diplomatically to the conservative Christians of the global south, just reaffirmed that gay sex is a sin, a move that would set Jesus, as Justin knows full well, spinning in his grave, if Christ hadnt taken the precaution of busting out of it after three days in a pre-emptive attempt to avoid mandatory posthumous subterranean rotation. Which Britain does this ceremony reflect, exactly?

I was in Birmingham on the day, for the Covid-delayed Midlands Arts Centre premiere of King Rocker, a documentary I made with Michael Cumming (Brass Eye, Toast of) about Birmingham post-punk band the Nightingales and featuring the Nicholas Monro pop-art statue of King Kong that briefly bestrode the Bull Ring in 1972, before being abandoned, predictably, by the city. Bigging up my home town, I took my kids to see the world-beating pre-Raphaelite collection at the citys art gallery, but all the art is in storage until 2024. In the museum, I proudly showed them Cold War Steves vibrant collage of Birmingham cultural figures, which includes me and Nightingales singer Robert Lloyd bottom right, looking on at Black Sabbath, Lady Leshurr and Benny from Crossroads. But, as my son drily observed, we are the only people not identified in the accompanying list of names, even though there is a 2in empty space that could easily have accommodated us. Bah! Prophets without honour! I hate Birmingham!

While the opening ceremonys fatuous cavalcade of hypocrisy uncoiled across town I enjoyed King Rocker on the big screen in an alternative celebration of alternative Birmingham. In the two years since King Rockers Covid-softened release, the Nightingales have played to the biggest audiences in their four-decade-plus career, and, in a turn of events not unrelated to the films modest impact, a new version of Monros Kong has been erected with its back to the B4100 in the Jewellery Quarter, its massive monkey arse stopping traffic on Constitution Hill.

As I left Cannon Hill Park, I saw celebratory fireworks burst over the city and heard the distant drums of Duran Duran, whose John Taylor was lent his first amp by Nightingales guitarist Alan Apperley, and who declared Robert Lloyd a genius and an intellectual in the film. Much as I love Duran Duran, I know where I would rather have been that night. The problem is, any official attempt to celebrate the virtues of Brexit-era Britain is fundamentally incompatible with the corrupt, reactionary hellhole the Conservative party are turning it into. And so, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was a just a great big Bull Ring full of bullshit.

Stewart Lees Edinburgh fringe shows and dates for his 2022/23 show, Basic Lee, are on sale now; King Rocker is available on DVD
Fuck the French

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 7, 2022, 07:00:57 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 7, 2022, 07:15:38 pm
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 7, 2022, 07:17:23 pm
Online TSC
Brexit will make the likely incoming recession worse

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/07/brexit-will-make-uk-recession-worse

Britain is rapidly entering its worst economic crisis since the 1970s, but it is a crisis hardly discussed by the two rightwing Conservative politicians vying for the premiership.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) and the Bank of England have both pronounced that we are entering a recession that could last for much of next year. This will serve to aggravate already serious economic, industrial and social problems, with goodness knows how much public unrest.

Yet the message from Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is that what really matters is whether that Conservative nirvana of tax cuts is offered now or later. Given the manifold examples of the deficiencies of public sector provision, the last thing this country needs is the smaller state and low-tax regime favoured by the Brexiters. Good services have to be paid for.

Meanwhile the Bank, much criticised for having been slow to guard against the onset of an acceleration in inflation, is now piling on the agony. While acknowledging that the main sources of current inflation  rises in energy and food prices aggravated by an economic war declared by Russia  are beyond its control, it has raised interest rates to guard against the possibility of imported inflation setting off a price-wage spiral and making things even worse.

Whether present inflationary circumstances are closely comparable to the 70s, when a price-wage spiral was built into the system, is questionable. These are choppy economic waters, but one thing is certain: the monetary squeeze directed at an attempt to arrest this outburst of inflation will worsen the recession. The Banks governor, Andrew Bailey, defends its earlier reluctance to raise rates as a precaution against stopping the recovery from Covid in its tracks. His present concern is that employers are telling him that, with a shrinkage in the labour force and problems in hiring, they are not finding it difficult to increase prices.

If it were not so serious, there would be something laughable about a central bank that is supposed to be aiming at 2% inflation itself forecasting that it will rise to 13% next year  with the NIESR even concerned that inflation could reach the astronomical level of 17%.

Now, we are not the only nation to be hit by Russias declaration of economic war. But Brexit is making things a lot worse. In a new study Richard Morris of the European Movement says Brexit is widely recognised as the worst act of self-harm in modern times. It has damaged not just us, but Europe generally. As Morris states, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons posturing with [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy is no substitute for pan-European and global collaboration in responding to Russian aggression.

But the economic self-harm is by definition largely ours. The Office for Budget Responsibilitys estimate of a 4% hit to Britains productivity or gross domestic product is well known by now. But as the evidence mounts, the NIESR estimates that the hit is nearer to 5-6% of GDP.

This does make you wonder why, to use a phrase favoured by Harold Lever, a Labour minister of the 70s, Brexiters like Sunak and Truss are frolicking in the margins of economic policy when the Brexit they promote will seriously undermine anything they try to do.

The consequences are now hitting British business and the general public. When the two contestants for the leadership were recently asked whether the chaos at the Channel ports was caused by Brexit, their instant denials were treated with the contempt they deserved.

Sunak and Truss go on about the need for investment, but British firms investment has been stifled by Brexit. The Confederation of British Industry and the Institute of Directors can testify to this. One of the most damning statistical comparisons is that the EUs GDP a head has grown by 8.5% since Brexit, whereas the UKs figure is 3.8%. I fear thats the kind of thing you get when you abandon your nearest and principal export market in the interests of sovereignty.

If I were one of the Conservative electorate choosing a new PM, I should much prefer someone like former minister David Gauke, who was fired by Johnson for not being a Johnsonite. As Gauke recently wrote in the New Statesman of this crazy leadership election: No candidate dare question the wisdom of leaving the EU, argue for measures to repair the damage caused, or even deviate from the policy of breaching international law The hard Brexiters have won.

Gaukes gloomy conclusion is that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson may be on his way out, but Johnsonian populism remains rampant. Happy holidays!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:37:37 pm
Offline Andy @ Allerton!
More Brexit Winning #BWINNING? #BRINNING?

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/10/flight-disruption-in-uk-was-worst-in-europe-in-recent-months-says-tui

Flight disruption in UK was worst in Europe in recent months, says Tui

Flight disruption in the UK was the worst in Europe in recent months, according to Tui, while Manchester was the most-affected airport, as the travel operator reported a 75m (£63m) hit from air traffic chaos.

We had significant challenges and interruptions, especially on the UK side, said Sebastian Ebel, Tuis incoming chief executive, who will take over the top job at the start of October.

We have never before invested so much into standby aircraft, into wet lease [short-term] capacity, into people to take the calls, Ebel said.

He said the company had not anticipated such levels of disruption as consumer demand for foreign holidays bounced back in the spring after the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Tui blamed labour shortages for the difficulties at Manchester, and added there had also been disruption at Amsterdam airport, which is continuing.

There were airports which were by far worse than others, and it was more or less that the workforce was not available, mainly on security but also sometimes on baggage handling, Ebel said.

In May, Tui announced the cancellation of 180 flights from Manchester airport until the end of June, representing six flights a day, as it battled to send customers to their destinations during school half-term holidays.

The German-headquartered firm said these cancellations represented 1% of its summer programme. It has previously insisted it has cancelled fewer flights than its rivals, including easyJet and British Airways, and promised its customers it had learned from flight delays and cancellations.

Passengers trying to get away on long-awaited holidays have faced weeks of lengthy queues and cancelled takeoffs.

Tui said disruption had mostly abated over the past fortnight, declaring it as back to normal despite the large numbers of customers jetting off on summer holidays.

It said it had brought 96% of its customers to their destination on time or with a delay of less than three hours in May and June.

Europes largest tour operator carried 5.1 million customers between April and June  an 84% increase in passenger numbers compared with 2019.

Tui said it would have made a profit during the quarter for the first time since the pandemic had it not been for the 75m hit from flight disruption.

As a result, it made a 27m underlying pre-tax loss in the three months to June, instead of a near 50m profit.

Declaring the crisis in tourism wreaked by the pandemic over, Ebel said the company remained optimistic about the future despite the squeeze on consumers incomes.

We are cautious when it comes to capacity  but overall we see stable demand in a more challenging environment, Ebel said.
Fuck the French

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:38:23 pm
Fuck the French

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:14:11 pm
Online Libertine
@tompeck
Latest news from the land of taking back control:




Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:38:25 pm
Online Riquende
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:14:11 pm
@tompeck
Latest news from the land of taking back control:

Live footage of the UK govt attempting their only known negotiating tactic with business:

Logged

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:51:22 pm
Online PaulF
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:14:11 pm
@tompeck
Latest news from the land of taking back control:





Hats off to macron .
Where is his party on the sliding scale . Left / right of the Tories / labour.
Logged
