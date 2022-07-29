« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 04:10:34 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 04:45:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 26, 2022, 10:15:36 pm
This is how I view it too. My feeling is that Starmer is being too careful and is behind the curve. But maybe he is more insightful than you and me in this matter - I certainly hope so!
His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.

Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 04:56:37 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 29, 2022, 01:44:11 pm


Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2022, 04:56:37 pm
Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?


So many questions. Yet you went with that one :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 07:09:53 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 29, 2022, 04:45:58 pm
His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.

Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade
But there will come a time where Starmer (or someone) will need to take a lead on this. The problem is that the longer the UK stays out the SM and CU, the greater the damage, and the damage is huge and ongoing. For how long can the UK afford to remain outside of the SM and CU?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 07:53:36 pm
That's an impossible to answer question JC.  There's no clear measure of how much being out is costing us. And even if we had good figures I'm sure plenty would argue at least 80% of that number is remoaning .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 08:03:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 29, 2022, 07:53:36 pm
That's an impossible to answer question JC.  There's no clear measure of how much being out is costing us. And even if we had good figures I'm sure plenty would argue at least 80% of that number is remoaning .
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 08:24:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 29, 2022, 06:20:16 pm

So many questions. Yet you went with that one :)

Because every other question you might have about him like Why is he dressed like an elf?, Why does his sign have grammatical errors? Why does he think Nigel Frottage was sent by Christ? Why does he think there's a reference to the EU in the bible? or Why is he wearing a belt that's clearly too loose? answer each other. He's a religious nutter who's not really smart. However, none of that explains the no pants thing. I've seen Nigel Frottage wearing pants, he's dressed like an Elf and they wear pants, he's a nuttter, but even would probably feel cold not wearing pants. So why the no pants? It's fascinating... ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 10:05:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2022, 04:56:37 pm
Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?
The right to bare legs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 29, 2022, 11:16:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 29, 2022, 07:09:53 pm
But there will come a time where Starmer (or someone) will need to take a lead on this. The problem is that the longer the UK stays out the SM and CU, the greater the damage, and the damage is huge and ongoing. For how long can the UK afford to remain outside of the SM and CU?
Yep but cant do it without power and a majority. Until you have the chance to shape the narrative, there's no way people will come with you.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 12:54:07 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 29, 2022, 08:03:13 pm
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
We both know you can't trust experts 😃
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 08:47:05 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 29, 2022, 08:03:13 pm
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
It will be the economics equivalent of excess deaths.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 11:28:01 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 30, 2022, 08:47:05 am
It will be the economics equivalent of excess deaths.
Well, except it is surely much easier to reliably measure GDP than excess deaths. People dispute excess death figures (and not always without foundation) - rebuttals of the downturn to GDP (and all the associated hardships which come with a failing economy) will be hard to maintain and obvious bullshit to all but the most insulated in society.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 07:30:13 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2022, 04:56:37 pm
Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?

He probably shit them at Silverstone and couldn't get them clean again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpesYL9iNRs
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 09:22:29 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 30, 2022, 11:28:01 am
Well, except it is surely much easier to reliably measure GDP than excess deaths. People dispute excess death figures (and not always without foundation) - rebuttals of the downturn to GDP (and all the associated hardships which come with a failing economy) will be hard to maintain and obvious bullshit to all but the most insulated in society.
I'll bet it's not easier to measure GDP. It's probably more a case nobody has cause to dispute it.  I do agree with your basic assertion, it's just that we both know there is almost religious ferver about brexit so the brexiters will deny any evidence.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 30, 2022, 10:22:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 30, 2022, 09:22:29 pm
I'll bet it's not easier to measure GDP. It's probably more a case nobody has cause to dispute it.  I do agree with your basic assertion, it's just that we both know there is almost religious ferver about brexit so the brexiters will deny any evidence.
Well, I am not suggesting that measuring GDP is easy - I am sure it is not. And of course you are correct about the nature of the religious fervor in the opposition to Brexit - the same thought occurred to me. But I read (just a little) about excess deaths not long after COVID hit hard. From the little I read, I was left with the strong impression that it is difficult to estimate and there are legitimate disagreements about the numbers. Whereas with GDP, although there might be disagreements about the best methodologies, the underlying numbers are more irrefutable.

Anyway, I did not mean to make a big thing of it. But since there are largely agreed upon metrics to use for estimating GDP, and especially where the methodologies do not change, then we can make before and after comparisons. We cannot do this with the likes of COVID and other one-off events.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 31, 2022, 11:11:38 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 29, 2022, 04:10:34 pm
He's there all the time.

At last a photo the Brexiteers can get behind. He's probably the least mental looking one of them.

I mean, is it actually compulsory for them to look like unhinged swivel-eyed lunatics?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 31, 2022, 11:14:27 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 29, 2022, 04:45:58 pm
His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.

Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade

Even the most rabid Brexiters have admitted that it'll take 50-60 years before the UK sees any benefits.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jacob-rees-mogg-economy-brexit_uk_5b54e3b5e4b0de86f48e3566

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/shortcuts/2018/jul/24/two-50-or-100-years-when-do-leavers-think-brexit-will-pay-off

https://ifs.org.uk/publications/13086
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 31, 2022, 02:30:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2022, 11:14:27 am
Even the most rabid Brexiters have admitted that it'll take 50-60 years before the UK sees any benefits.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jacob-rees-mogg-economy-brexit_uk_5b54e3b5e4b0de86f48e3566

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/shortcuts/2018/jul/24/two-50-or-100-years-when-do-leavers-think-brexit-will-pay-off

https://ifs.org.uk/publications/13086

Voting to make what is left of your life shite and fuck up the entire lives of the majority of those alive in 2016, just so that we can go back to a time that never existed. Stupid selfish c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 1, 2022, 03:29:39 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/01/uk-border-privilege-low-ranking-passport-brexit-international-travel

Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily

Take it from someone who grew up with a low-ranking passport  Brexit has made international travel inherently more chaotic and stressful

Whenever Im flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller  someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown  I tease them about something I call border privilege. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high power ranking.

If you dont know what that is, lucky you, for you are probably a holder of a passport that is high on the Henley passport index  a global ranking of countries in terms of the travel freedom their passports enjoy. The higher your passport ranks, the more border privilege you have  that is, the ability to cross national boundaries with, at best, a sense of excitement and, at worst, mild annoyance at the inconveniences of travel.

As the reality of Brexit bites and international travel increases post-lockdown, Britons are about to find out a few things about border privilege  namely, what happens when you lose it. Only a nation that viewed freedom of travel as an entitlement could have thrown it away so breezily. Those who did not grow up with border privilege can tell you that without it travel is an obstacle course; something you gird your loins for, prepare dossiers of documents for, say several hail Marys and inshallahs for.

The passports at the top of the Henley index allow the holder to visit almost 200 countries without securing a visa in advance. Those lower down, like the Sudanese one I was born with, must pass through the eye of a needle before being permitted to enter the majority of countries. Applicants face almost unscalable walls of bureaucracy and suspicion, comical demands for paperwork and, often, humiliation and refusal.

For a long time I was so terrified of travel falling through at the 11th hour that I would not make any plans until I was firmly on the other side of the border. I only booked tickets at the very last minute, at exorbitant cost, when I was certain that it was too late for anything to go wrong. I have had visa applications languish for weeks and months beyond the date I had intended to travel, missed the bedsides of ill relatives, the celebrations of friends and family, and too many work and training opportunities than I can bear to estimate.

Having a low-ranking passport means its holder is under constant threat of plummeting down trapdoors in the middle of a journey. A visa detail overlooked by a border official meant I was summoned, having just landed in Riyadh, into a room of angry Saudi border officials who scolded me for this oversight, and sent me back on the next flight. I wasnt allowed to leave the airport until I had paid the price of the return flight, which took all the cash I had. Another time I was yanked into secondary processing in the US with no explanation and no recourse, where I was left for so long without information or update it probably amounted to some sort of illegal detention.

Since 2016, the British passport has fallen from joint first place on the index to sixth. With that comes a new reality, which is already being ominously described as the new normal. Travel to and within Europe is becoming unpredictable, costly and generally with more of the series of hurdles that others are used to. The introduction of a single stamp to enter the EU sounds like a small enough thing, but it triggers hours of queues, and then the domino effect starts  missed connections, missing baggage, refund mazes.

In this new reality, consistency is gone. What you will need to enter France is different from what you will need to enter Spain, the latter recently confirming that British visitors may need proof of sufficient funds to cover your stay, a return ticket and evidence of accommodation. Whatever the requirements, the adequacy of your evidence is to be assessed by a single guard within whose person lies the entire border. You will come to understand that all travel permits, both those that require only a stamp and those that require an involved visa process, are subject to different versions of the same brief sentence, usually appended to entry permits and disclaimers on travel information packs: This is not a final entry visa, a border official can still refuse entry.

Someone with a low-ranking passport will tell you that in all interactions with this border official you absolutely must keep your counsel, in the knowledge that this guard who has your passport in their hands is, for the next few minutes, the most powerful person in your life. They are a sovereign, they can make or unmake laws there on the spot, and possibly plunge you into financial ruin. Even if things are bad, you must always remember that they can get much worse.

In all situations you must soothe yourself by repeating an incantation that reminds you that you are lucky: lucky to have got this far; lucky to have the paperwork and means to travel at all; lucky that you have the skill and physical ability to negotiate an unexpected obstacle; and lucky that the worst you are likely to face is a smarting ego and wallet, rather than detention or deportation.

I recount these experiences with no rancour. I once sat, flinching, next to a trembling elderly south Asian woman in a wheelchair while she was being yelled at in secondary processing at a US airport for not being able to speak sufficient English to answer questions about who she was visiting. Whatever work her family had put into securing her entry to the country had been wiped out by a single new arbitrary requirement.

The most important lesson you will learn is that border officials may not know the law and yet are infinitely empowered. They can be poorly informed, under-resourced, or unable to keep up with border policy changes; and yet they are part of such a large and messy border policing machine that your poor treatment and their mistakes will be swallowed up in its churn.

For British travellers, however, there will be an extra kick. Your grievances will then be trivialised by Brexit evangelists. You will be told that these are small sacrifices to make, the gripes of a privileged few in the middle of a cost of living crisis in a country trying to take back control of its own borders and economic fate, that being unable to afford or navigate holidays to our nearest most cheaply accessible neighbours is a first world problem.

But eventually, what will become clear, as with all Brexit fallout, is that the benefits we have lost can be clawed back by those who have the most  the fast tracks, the travel insurance, the funds and the time. For the rest of us, I recommend compiling a paper dossier of supporting documents, a very early arrival at the airport and, if you are overcome by frustration or panic, remembering it could always be worse.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 1, 2022, 03:40:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August  1, 2022, 03:29:39 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/01/uk-border-privilege-low-ranking-passport-brexit-international-travel

Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily

...
The UK passport being ranked as sixth was spouted out me by my cousin last week when he overheard my brother and I bemoaning the travel chaos.  He'd read it that day in the Daily Express and was adamant it was proof of Brexit working.  As usual we didn't pursue the conversation with him as it's a sure-fire way to ruin a family birthday!

Had I know the context of it being sixth after dropping from joint first I may have been tempted to run the risk of ruining the day  ;D

The final paragraph is very on the money.  We've already seen many of the architects of Brexit being very proactive in ensuring they retain the benefits through dual nationality.  The combination of inherited wealth and grifts means they're never going to be short of the money required to grease the wheels either.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 1, 2022, 05:55:35 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6902 on: August 1, 2022, 11:01:25 pm »




You can't trust Liz. She's a little bit werrrr, a little bit weyyyyyy, a little bit arrrrgggh. She's a geezer. She'll nick anything.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:02:47 am
Having left the UK over 25yrs ago I could never get my head around the brexit vote but I joined another forum the other day and had my eyes opened.
It's not like it's a chelsea forum or something, it's a UK based motorcycle forum that has a political/current events section. The majority, 90+% of participants are GBnews watching, brexit supporting, right wing, misogynist, tory voting gobshites. Had a quick look at a few other UK based forums for other interests of mine and if they had a current events section they were all majority right wing as well.
I would expect a LFC forum to be politically left of centre, and if you look at the current events section of redcafe they're pretty much the same as us but the farther South you go on the footy forums the more right wing they seem to get.
I'm coming back to the UK for a visit next year for the first time in about 8yrs, half expecting to be greeted by hordes of flag waving gammons talking about Dunkirk.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 12:02:47 am
Having left the UK over 25yrs ago I could never get my head around the brexit vote but I joined another forum the other day and had my eyes opened.
It's not like it's a chelsea forum or something, it's a UK based motorcycle forum that has a political/current events section. The majority, 90+% of participants are GBnews watching, brexit supporting, right wing, misogynist, tory voting gobshites. Had a quick look at a few other UK based forums for other interests of mine and if they had a current events section they were all majority right wing as well.
I would expect a LFC forum to be politically left of centre, and if you look at the current events section of redcafe they're pretty much the same as us but the farther South you go on the footy forums the more right wing they seem to get.
I'm coming back to the UK for a visit next year for the first time in about 8yrs, half expecting to be greeted by hordes of flag waving gammons talking about Dunkirk.
You inspired me, if inspired is the right word, to look at the Leicester City Foxes Talk forum.  As somewhere I used to live and with a mix of red (City) and blue (County) MPs it's a decent barometer for me.  From reading their politics thread (https://www.foxestalk.co.uk/topic/129002-the-i-cant-believe-it%E2%80%99s-not-politics-thread/page/183/#comments) they're generally anti-Tory but then somebody said "Liquidate LFC" as a banterous outcome of Sunak's latest drivel and people got behind that  ::)

I guess all forums end up becoming echo chambers in the end as the dissenting voices get hounded out or lose interest.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:58:13 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:04:41 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on August  1, 2022, 05:55:35 pm
Worth remembering what Rees-Mogg done a few years back with his company

https://news.sky.com/story/jacob-rees-mogg-defends-his-city-firms-irish-opening-and-brexit-warning-11404328

Rees Mogg is as thick as Eton Custard. For all his inherited wealth and his very expensive education he is still a thick fucker.
The only thing he learnt of use at school was how to bullshit his way out of responsibility.
He doesnt manage his money, his minions do. The video of him as a kid playing the stock market with money his daddy gave him is bullshit. He was so thick his dad wanted him in Parliament asap.
Everything about him is a posture. His devout Catholicism is bullshit. I was brought up a Catholic and my mam was Union of Catholic Mothers and an Ecumenical Minister. He uses it as a badge claiming to be a caring Christian. If his parish priest had a pair balls, Jacob would spend his days saying Our Fathers and Glory Bes. As an aside, I know there are Catholics on here and no offence is meant, but the lack of social comment from the Catholic hierarchy since Derek Worlock left office is stunning. It is quite a thing to be silent when an old Etonian ex oil executive is more critical of the government and its poverty politics.
Mogg is like Johnson and Cameron. Arrogant because they were never told no as kids. His latest shit show of blaming the French and acting like a Charles Hawtry tribute act when questioned is a disgrace
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:20:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
I guess all forums end up becoming echo chambers in the end as the dissenting voices get hounded out or lose interest.
I think thats right, unfortunately.  The only ones Ive seen that managed to avoid it for any prolonged period of time either had only a few main posters who knew each other in real life, or had such aggressive modding that traffic was low.  And also politics cant be the main business of the board.

Also I think its basically impossible in the social media era, everyones got so extreme and polarised.  Ive actually been frequenting a dead message board recently from around 2010 (for reasons too mundane to go into) and honestly, I get a little emotional sometimes when I see what were once normal ways of talking, but when you try them anywhere nowadays its instant pile-on time.  I dont know how long this board has been up but itd be interesting to see if it was the same here once.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:55:09 pm
Fella I work with who voted Remain is now convinced Brexit will work and is a success and would vote Leave if we had another vote.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:59:25 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Fella I work with who voted Remain is now convinced Brexit will work and is a success and would vote Leave if we had another vote.
Was he kicked in the head by a horse?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:12:47 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Fella I work with who voted Remain is now convinced Brexit will work and is a success and would vote Leave if we had another vote.

I knew a few people who said they would vote leave if the 2nd vote actually happened but nobody now thinks its a success.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:13:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:59:25 pm
Was he kicked in the head by a horse?

If not he needs to be.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:30:37 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:59:25 pm
Was he kicked in the head by a horse?

:lmao

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:19:48 pm
Would people here describe the EUs single market as left wing or right wing?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:20:40 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 03:19:48 pm
Would people here describe the EUs single market as left wing or right wing?

Six of one, half a dozen of the other.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:26:47 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 03:19:48 pm
Would people here describe the EUs single market as left wing or right wing?
Depends on how you interpret the rules and regulations. the aim of those rules and regulations. I would say the EU developed a system to protect European standards and European standard of living. so I would definitely class the single market as more to the left. it's the reasons behind those rules that need to be appreciated.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:32:35 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:26:47 pm
Depends on how you interpret the rules and regulations. the aim of those rules and regulations. I would say the EU developed a system to protect European standards and European standard of living. so I would definitely class the single market as more to the left. it's the reasons behind those rules that need to be appreciated.

Historically Left wingers like Benn thought the EU was a capitalist construct so I think it would be viewed as part of the right.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:41:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:20:40 pm
Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

Id describe it as right wing as **** to be honest, it was Thatcher who pretty much persuaded the EEC to adopt the single market and it was her bag carrier Francis Cockfield who basically wrote the rules of the thing.
The so called 4 freedoms (goods, people (labour), services and capital) are right out of the uber right wing Chicago School of Economics of the 50s and 60s. Implementing freedom of movement without having a pan European minimum wage in place was nothing short of a disgrace as well.
On the other side of the balance sheet the EU was fantastic in terms of environmental standards and food safety etc so you are probably right, six to one half a dozen the other is a good way to describe it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:43:04 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:32:35 pm
Historically Left wingers like Benn thought the EU was a capitalist construct so I think it would be viewed as part of the right.

Not just Benn, the likes of Barbara Castle, Peter Shore and even Clem Attlee too.
