This is how I view it too. My feeling is that Starmer is being too careful and is behind the curve. But maybe he is more insightful than you and me in this matter - I certainly hope so!



His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade