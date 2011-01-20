« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 364737 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6840 on: July 25, 2022, 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 25, 2022, 11:16:08 pm
I don't listen to his show live just watch some of the clips posted on line. nearly every call is from someone who talks rubbish. telling people basic facts can come across as patronising and insulting but very rare I think he's in the wrong. not bad considering he's done these phone in for years.



Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on July 25, 2022, 11:29:51 pm
Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Yeah, easy to see why they must hate people like O'Brien, just a few words can make people look at things very differently it's whether they are prepared to listen, like in the video posted. it may sound patronising to say "You do realise a border has 2 sides" and a I know a lot of Brexit supporters would probably get angry if people told them this basic fact but that fact never seems to be a part of their thinking. we can take back control of our borders, we can even f... up doing it and that's fine with them but how dare the French leave their border checks understaffed for a few hours. the bas... are doing it deliberately.
In pops O'Brien. you do realise if we have taken back control then the French can't do anything to effect our borders. so we haven't taken back control have we, brexit supporter go off their heads again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:13:12 am by oldfordie »
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Sangria

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 04:39:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2022, 10:57:46 pm
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?

What do you prefer?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 07:37:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 25, 2022, 10:59:50 pm
JOB seems great, until he starts talking about something you disagree with him on. Then you notice the above^.

This is so true.
Offline McSquared

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 25, 2022, 10:59:50 pm
JOB seems great, until he starts talking about something you disagree with him on. Then you notice the above^.

Fully agree that he we be all of what you said in that case with the way he goes about his business. I have only ever seen his views on the current tory crop and brexit vis the youtube snippets though, which I agree with 100%, so ill take that for now as nobody else is calling out these fuckers
Offline Elmo!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 10:09:31 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:48:50 am
Fully agree that he we be all of what you said in that case with the way he goes about his business. I have only ever seen his views on the current tory crop and brexit vis the youtube snippets though, which I agree with 100%, so ill take that for now as nobody else is calling out these fuckers

Oh I do agree with him most of the time, but its' the occasional time you don't, you realise how he comes across and how it is not likely to persuade anyone over to his side.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2022, 10:57:46 pm
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?

Yeah I think you do.

What would you prefer, more right-wing journalists paid off by corporate and foreign interests pulling the wool over the gullibles eyes and lying on a daily basis?
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 12:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:39:12 am
What do you prefer?

Someone who isn't pompous, sanctimonious, or patronising presumably?
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 01:04:53 pm »
How come Eurostar doesn't seem to be held up in the same way as Dover?
Is it as simple as they planned better and have enough staff there?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6849 on: Yesterday at 01:30:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:04:53 pm
How come Eurostar doesn't seem to be held up in the same way as Dover?
Is it as simple as they planned better and have enough staff there?
They have at least double the customs booths (but still had some delays) and are also setting up four extra booths.  Dover is a really crap port for the volume of traffic it handles.  It just about got away with it pre-Brexit as they could process the volumes quickly enough.  I don't know how much difference the £30m of improvements would have made but it would have been a start - bad optics for the Tories though to be spending £30m just to stand still in the land of Brexit opportunities.

No queues at Portsmouth either as that's another port that was running well within its capacity and could flex to the new requirements.
Offline Andy

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6850 on: Yesterday at 01:40:31 pm »
Another Brexit triamph:


Quote
Daniel Lambert (Wines). 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍇🥂
@DanielLambert29
In just one week I will finally leave Brexitland for good. Let me know if anyone ever finds those sunlit uplands. Not expecting an answer anytime soon.

https://twitter.com/DanielLambert29/status/1550527713491898368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1550527713491898368%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fpolitics%2F2022%2Fjul%2F26%2Fbritish-wine-wholesaler-leave-uk-over-post-brexit-paperwork
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6851 on: Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm »
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6852 on: Yesterday at 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!

To be fair, that level of strategy seems to be beyond Starmer.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6853 on: Yesterday at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:10:10 pm
To be fair, that level of strategy seems to be beyond Starmer.
When the polling swings far enough the Tories will, without any hesitation or pangs of hypocrisy, adopt a more positive attitude towards the EU.  This isn't like free market capitalism, deregulation or a smaller state - Tory policy ever-presents - it's just a passing phase that is currently convenient for the Tories to remain in power.  Whether Labour adjust policy first and whether it really matters who gets their first remains to be seen.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6854 on: Yesterday at 03:43:20 pm »
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6855 on: Yesterday at 04:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:43:20 pm
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.
Agreed.  Those battle lines have been so heavily drawn that very few will cross sides now.  Time and tide wait for no man though and demographics aren't on the side of the Brexiteers.

It's difficult to see the next wave of voters wanting to remain so distant to the EU but maybe they'll not miss what they never had.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6856 on: Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm »
They'll probably go down the, 'We taught them a lesson' route, when they decide to go back.
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6857 on: Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:43:20 pm
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.

Andrew Pierce from the Mail got destroyed on the telly the other day by Simon Calder for trotting out the same old lies and bullshit about Brexit and parroting the line that the delays at Dover are the fault of the French. Pierce was saying nothing had changed, Calder listed the things that the UK GOVERNMENT ASKED FOR such as how they have to check for previous stays, length of expected stay, have you enough money, how we (well fuckwits like him) chose to become a 3rd country under 3rd country rules.

Horrible little Englander getting what he voted for, the smarmy c*nt.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm
Andrew Pierce from the Mail got destroyed on the telly the other day by Simon Calder for trotting out the same old lies and bullshit about Brexit and parroting the line that the delays at Dover are the fault of the French. Pierce was saying nothing had changed, Calder listed the things that the UK GOVERNMENT ASKED FOR such as how they have to check for previous stays, length of expected stay, have you enough money, how we (well fuckwits like him) chose to become a 3rd country under 3rd country rules.

Horrible little Englander getting what he voted for, the smarmy c*nt.

Yeah I saw that on GMB.  Was good
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6859 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!
This is how I view it too. My feeling is that Starmer is being too careful and is behind the curve. But maybe he is more insightful than you and me in this matter - I certainly hope so!
Offline west_london_red

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm »
Germany now seems to be having to eat a lot of humble pie in asking countries to reduce their gas use by 15% to help it cope with the Russians turning down the taps. A lot of schadenfreude going on in Madrid, Lisbon and Greece about Germany living beyond its means on Russian gas 
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6861 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm
Germany now seems to be having to eat a lot of humble pie in asking countries to reduce their gas use by 15% to help it cope with the Russians turning down the taps. A lot of schadenfreude going on in Madrid, Lisbon and Greece about Germany living beyond its means on Russian gas 

Its an EU decision

https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-gas-cut-deal-winter/

Because of this

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/kremlin-nord-stream-1-turbine-be-installed-volumes-will-adjust-2022-07-25/
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6862 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 01:50:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:22:59 pm
Yeah I think you do.

What would you prefer, more right-wing journalists paid off by corporate and foreign interests pulling the wool over the gullibles eyes and lying on a daily basis?
I certainly don't need centrist biffs like the likes of O'Brien and Marina Hyde to do my thinking for me.
